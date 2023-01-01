WebCatalog

ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Usermaven

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Salesforce.com, อิงค์ เป็นบริษัทซอฟต์แวร์ระบบคลาวด์สัญชาติอเมริกันที่มีสำนักงานใหญ่ในซานฟรานซิสโก รัฐแคลิฟอร์เนีย ให้บริการการจัดการลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ (CRM) และยังจำหน่ายชุดแอปพลิเคชันระดับองค์กรเสริมที่เน้นการบริการลูกค้า ระบบการตลาดอัตโนมัติ การวิเคราะห์ และการพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชัน ในปี 2020 นิตยสาร Fortu...

Zoho CRM

Zoho CRM

zoho.com

ดำเนินธุรกิจทั้งหมดของคุณด้วยชุดเครื่องมือเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการทำงานออนไลน์และแอปพลิเคชัน SaaS ของ Zoho ผู้ใช้มากกว่า 50 ล้านคนทั่วโลกไว้วางใจเรา ลองใช้แผนฟรีตลอดกาลของเรา!

Miro

Miro

miro.com

Miro เป็นแพลตฟอร์มไวท์บอร์ดสำหรับการทำงานร่วมกันแบบออนไลน์ที่ช่วยให้ทีมที่กระจายตัวสามารถทำงานร่วมกันได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ ตั้งแต่การระดมความคิดด้วยบันทึกย่อแบบดิจิทัลไปจนถึงการวางแผนและจัดการเวิร์กโฟลว์ที่คล่องตัว

Zoho CRM Plus

Zoho CRM Plus

zoho.com

Zoho CRM Plus เป็นแพลตฟอร์ม CX แบบครบวงจรที่ช่วยให้ทีมขาย การตลาด และทีมสนับสนุนของคุณทำงานเป็นหนึ่งเดียวบนอินเทอร์เฟซเดียว

TheyDo

TheyDo

theydo.io

Digital Design คิดแก้ปัญหาโดยยึดลูกค้าเป็นศูนย์กลาง เปลี่ยนแปลงธุรกิจของคุณเพื่อสร้างนวัตกรรมที่ก้าวล้ำโดยใช้วิธีการที่ได้รับการพิสูจน์แล้วในวงกว้าง

Planhat

Planhat

planhat.com

Planhat เป็นแพลตฟอร์มความสำเร็จของลูกค้าที่สวยงาม ยืดหยุ่น และทรงพลัง Customer 360, คะแนนสถานภาพ, Playbooks, พอร์ทัลลูกค้า และอื่นๆ

CleverTap

CleverTap

clevertap.com

CleverTap คือบริษัทการตลาดบนมือถือและการจัดการวงจรชีวิตลูกค้าแบบ SaaS ซึ่งมีสำนักงานใหญ่ในเมาน์เทนวิว รัฐแคลิฟอร์เนีย ก่อตั้งขึ้นในเดือนพฤษภาคม 2556 โดยให้บริการการวิเคราะห์แอปบนอุปกรณ์เคลื่อนที่และผลิตภัณฑ์การมีส่วนร่วมของผู้ใช้แก่มากกว่า 8,000 ราย รวมถึง Sony, Vodafone, Carousell, DC Comics, Go-Je...

MoEngage

MoEngage

moengage.com

MoEngage เป็นโซลูชันแบบครบวงจรที่ประกอบด้วยการวิเคราะห์ลูกค้าที่มีประสิทธิภาพ การมีส่วนร่วมข้ามช่องทางแบบอัตโนมัติ และการปรับแต่งส่วนบุคคลที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI

Contentsquare

Contentsquare

contentsquare.com

ปรับปรุงรายได้ คอนเวอร์ชัน และการมีส่วนร่วมด้วยแพลตฟอร์มการวิเคราะห์ประสบการณ์ดิจิทัลที่สมบูรณ์แบบที่สุดในโลก

ChurnZero

ChurnZero

churnzero.net

ChurnZero เป็นซอฟต์แวร์เพื่อความสำเร็จของลูกค้าที่ช่วยให้ธุรกิจเข้าใจการใช้งานผลิตภัณฑ์ของลูกค้า ประเมินสุขภาพของพวกเขา และช่วยให้ธุรกิจมีวิธีการจัดการและทำให้ประสบการณ์ของลูกค้าเป็นแบบอัตโนมัติ

Catalyst

Catalyst

catalyst.io

ซอฟต์แวร์เพื่อความสำเร็จของลูกค้าที่ช่วยให้คุณรวมศูนย์ข้อมูลลูกค้า มองเห็นสุขภาพของลูกค้าได้ชัดเจน และขยายประสบการณ์ที่ขับเคลื่อนการรักษาลูกค้าและการเติบโต

Acquia

Acquia

acquia.com

Acquia เป็นบริษัทซอฟต์แวร์ที่ให้บริการซึ่งก่อตั้งโดย Dries Buytaert และ Jay Batson เพื่อจัดหาผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ และการสนับสนุนทางเทคนิคระดับองค์กรสำหรับ Drupal แพลตฟอร์มการจัดการเนื้อหาเว็บแบบโอเพ่นซอร์ส

Totango

Totango

totango.com

Totango คือซอฟต์แวร์เพื่อความสำเร็จของลูกค้าที่ช่วยให้องค์กรต่างๆ ขับเคลื่อนการเติบโตของรายได้ ลดการปั่นป่วนในขณะที่มุ่งเน้นไปที่การเดินทางของลูกค้า SaaS สัมผัสประสบการณ์ Totango ฟรี

Bento

Bento

bentonow.com

Bento เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการส่งข้อความอัตโนมัติที่ทรงพลังซึ่งสร้างขึ้นสำหรับธุรกิจออนไลน์ โดยมีระบบการตลาดผ่านอีเมลและ SMS อัตโนมัติที่ทรงพลัง

Upland Adestra

Upland Adestra

uplandsoftware.com

ซอฟต์แวร์ระบบอีเมลอัตโนมัติที่สร้างแรงบันดาลใจให้เกิดการมีส่วนร่วม ดึงดูดผู้ชมอีเมลของคุณด้วยเนื้อหาส่วนบุคคลที่กระตุ้นการเปลี่ยนแปลง Upland Adestra เป็นผู้ให้บริการชั้นนำระดับโลกด้านอีเมลการตลาดแบบบุคคลที่หนึ่งและโซลูชันการตลาดแบบวงจรชีวิตสำหรับแบรนด์ระดับโลกและที่กำลังเติบโต

Act-On

Act-On

act-on.com

แพลตฟอร์มการตลาดอัตโนมัติที่เชี่ยวชาญด้านการตลาดแบบ B2B, B2C และอีเมลที่สร้างขึ้นเพื่อตอบสนองความต้องการที่แท้จริงของธุรกิจยุคใหม่

Xeno

Xeno

getxeno.com

Xeno is an AI-powered CRM that enables large retailers & D2C brands to increase repeat sales by 11% by building an understanding of each individual customer & creating more relevant marketing campaigns across SMS, email, Whatsapp, Facebook & Instagram. 100’s of retailers like Levi's, Tommy Hilfiger...

SuprSend

SuprSend

suprsend.com

SuprSend is a powerful notification infrastructure that streamlines your product notifications with an API-first approach. Create and deliver transactional, crons, and engagement notifications on multiple channels with a single notification API. What you get with SuprSend? - Multi-tenant support for...

ShiftX

ShiftX

shiftx.com

Most process tools are either hard to use, even for trained experts, or a flexible mess. ShiftX is the user-friendly process modeling tool in between that includes everyone without requiring any training.

Dynosend

Dynosend

dynosend.com

Dynosend is a customer engagement platform the helps product-led companies to grow faster by automating the process of acquiring, engaging and retaining customers. Send emails, SMS messages, Webhooks and more through visual building and continuously send data from your application using our powerful...

Retainly

Retainly

retainly.app

Retainly is built to ensure that more of your customers come back to your business, time and again. It’s easy to learn and work with, which means you can execute impactful campaigns without the hassle. With Retainly, you can keep your customers engaged and build stronger, longer-lasting relationship...

Growlytics

Growlytics

growlytics.in

Growlytics is an Omnichannel Marketing Automation suite and a Customer data Platform that enhances user engagement and retention strategies and help increase overall online revenue. Solutions offered by Growlytics: Engagement: Email SMS Whatsapp Web Push notifications In-App Messages Mobile Push Not...

CustomerGlu

CustomerGlu

customerglu.com

CustomerGlu is a gamification platform designed to help you create rich in-app experiences that drive customer engagement and retention. With over 50 pre-built templates and the ability to create your own from scratch, you can easily solve any retention or engagement problem you face. CustomerGlu ha...

Apxor

Apxor

apxor.com

Apxor is a pioneering no-code digital nudging platform, designed for product and growth teams of consumer apps and websites to help increase retention and revenue. Apxor helps in enhancing user experience and engagement through contextual feature discovery and education. This enables products to onb...

Cemantica

Cemantica

cemantica.com

CEMantica is an international software company run by trained CCXP experts with customer satisfaction at the heart of its mission CEMantica allows you to create and customize high end engaging journey maps to detect and solve customer pain points and better understand their needs and expectations

Vizury

Vizury

vizury.com

Vizury, launched in 2007, is an performance-focused MarTech solution that empowers brands to achieve higher funnel conversions and customer retention. Since inception, the focus of our unique technology-driven services have always been the ability to bring customers back to a brand's website, mobile...

Custellence

Custellence

custellence.com

We believe that empathy is the most important competitive advantage for any organisation. Custellence mission is to enable greater empathy within organisations - by offering the best tool for creating customer centric change. Custellence is the most easy to use Customer Journey Mapping Tool built fo...

JourneyTrack.io

JourneyTrack.io

journeytrack.io

JourneyTrack is a cutting-edge cloud-based (SaaS) platform that revolutionizes customer journey management for enterprises. Providing a comprehensive visualization and deep understanding of end-to-end customer experiences empowers businesses to accelerate their digital transformation. JourneyTrack i...

Plotline

Plotline

plotline.so

Plotline is an in-app engagement platform for consumer internet companies. Product and marketing teams can configure highly customizable in-app messages or nudges to improve feature adoption and drive conversions. Fully no-code.

Growth Channel

Growth Channel

growthchannel.com

Growth Channel generates personalized growth marketing plans with clear personas, funnels, and data-driven growth strategies. Powered by GPT-3 technology.

FlowMapp

FlowMapp

flowmapp.com

Simple and powerful visual UX platform .Create sitemaps, user flows and wireframes in order to provide more efficient UX planning and web development. FlowMapp allows teams to plan and design digital experiences, together, in real-time and in one place ⚙️ How to use FlowMapp? — UX & Development — Pl...

Indeemo

Indeemo

indeemo.com

Our AI powered, in-the-moment video research platform enables MR, UX and CX teams to understand people, products and experiences in the context of everyday life. The Researchers, Designers and Product Managers we support use Indeemo in B2C and B2B contexts for a variety of Discovery Research methodo...

Magnews

Magnews

magnews.it

Magnews is the one-stop-shop solution for managing Customer Journey and improving Customer Value, from overall Strategy definition to single activities and campaign Execution, passing from Journey Design, in a continuous cycle of measurement and improvment. Magnews empowers marketing and sales teams...

UXPressia

UXPressia

uxpressia.com

UXPressia is a collaborative customer experience mapping platform that allows you to сreate, export, and share customer journey maps, personas, and impact maps online. The toolset is simple for beginners but powerful for professionals. Teams will especially enjoy collaborative options and the possib...

Treasure Data

Treasure Data

treasuredata.com

Treasure Data helps enterprises use all of their customer data to improve campaign performance, achieve operational efficiency, and drive business value with connected customer experiences. The Customer Data Cloud, our suite of customer data platform solutions, integrates customer data, connects ide...

Ruler Analytics

Ruler Analytics

ruleranalytics.com

Ruler Analytics เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการวัดผลทางการตลาดและการระบุแหล่งที่มาที่เชื่อมโยงการตลาดแบบแยกส่วน การขาย รายได้ และข้อมูลลูกค้าเพื่อ: - ให้มุมมองช่องทางที่สมบูรณ์ของการเดินทางของลูกค้าของคุณ - ระบุรายได้อย่างแม่นยำในระดับช่องทาง แคมเปญ เนื้อหา และคำหลัก - สร้างมัลติทัช รายงานการระบุแหล่งที่มาโดยใช้รู...

WebEngage

WebEngage

webengage.com

WebEngage เป็นระบบปฏิบัติการการรักษาลูกค้าแบบเต็มรูปแบบที่ช่วยลดความยุ่งยากในการมีส่วนร่วมของลูกค้าสำหรับแบรนด์กว่า 800 แห่งทั่วโลก แพลตฟอร์มดังกล่าวช่วยให้ธุรกิจต่างๆ สามารถสร้างความสัมพันธ์ที่เป็นส่วนตัวและมีความหมายกับผู้ใช้ผ่านช่องทางดิจิทัลต่างๆ ด้วยชุดเครื่องมือและโซลูชันที่ครอบคลุม WebEngage ...

Knotch

Knotch

knotch.com

แพลตฟอร์ม Content Intelligence ของ Knotch จะเปิดเผยว่าเนื้อหาใดได้ผล และเพราะเหตุใด คุณจึงสามารถใช้เวลาเดาน้อยลงและมีเวลาดำเนินการมากขึ้น ได้รับความไว้วางใจจากทีมการตลาดที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วยข้อมูล

Netcore Cloud

Netcore Cloud

netcorecloud.com

แพลตฟอร์ม Customer Engagement & Experience ของ Netcore Cloud (เดิมชื่อ Netcore Smartech) เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการเติบโตแบบครบวงจรที่ช่วยให้นักการตลาด การเติบโต และผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์สามารถขับเคลื่อนการสนทนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพกับลูกค้าผ่านจุดสัมผัสที่หลากหลาย Netcore Cloud ได้รับการสนับสนุนจากพลังของ AI/ML ช่วยใ...

cux.io

cux.io

cux.io

เราแปลประสบการณ์ของผู้เยี่ยมชมของคุณให้เป็นตัวเลข จดจำรูปแบบพฤติกรรมของพวกเขาตลอดการเดินทางของลูกค้า และให้ข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่นำไปปฏิบัติได้ทันที ไม่มีสแปมข้อมูลอีกต่อไป

ChannelMix

ChannelMix

channelmix.com

ด้วยแพลตฟอร์มแบบ end-to-end และชุดผลิตภัณฑ์การวิเคราะห์ที่ครอบคลุม ChannelMix ช่วยให้แบรนด์และเอเจนซี่ชั้นนำมีเส้นทางที่ชัดเจนในการวัดและเพิ่ม ROI ทางการตลาด ChannelMix กำลังบุกเบิกการวัดผลการตลาดที่พร้อมสำหรับอนาคตด้วยการติดตามการวิเคราะห์จากบุคคลที่หนึ่งและโมเดลข้อมูลที่มอบข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่แม่นยำ ย...

Solitics

Solitics

solitics.com

Solitics เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการมีส่วนร่วมของลูกค้าที่เป็นนวัตกรรมใหม่ที่เชี่ยวชาญด้านการเปิดใช้งานผู้เยี่ยมชม การมีส่วนร่วมของลูกค้า และชุดการวิเคราะห์ที่ล้ำสมัย แพลตฟอร์มดังกล่าวช่วยให้แบรนด์ B2C ดำเนินการอัตโนมัติ ปรับแต่งให้เหมาะกับแต่ละบุคคล และจัดการวงจรชีวิตของลูกค้าได้อย่างเต็มที่ โดยใช้วิสัยทัศน์ท...

TrenDemon

TrenDemon

trendemon.com

Trendemon เป็นโซลูชันการปรับแต่งเว็บและการจัดการตามบัญชี – แพลตฟอร์มการจัดการการเดินทางตามเป้าหมายเป็นศูนย์กลางหลักที่ใช้ในการทำความเข้าใจการเดินทางของลูกค้าและมอบประสบการณ์ที่เป็นส่วนตัวในวงกว้าง ซึ่งกระตุ้นให้ผู้เยี่ยมชมมีส่วนร่วมกับเว็บไซต์ของคุณต่อไป – ขับเคลื่อนประสิทธิภาพทางธุรกิจที่เพิ่มขึ้น ...

Prelay

Prelay

prelay.com

แพลตฟอร์มการขายแบบทีมของ Prelay ช่วยให้บริษัทต่างๆ ลดความซับซ้อนของข้อตกลงที่ซับซ้อน และเพิ่มทรัพยากรภายในที่มีค่าที่สุดเพื่อเพิ่มรายได้ให้เร็วขึ้นในฐานะทีม มีทีมรายได้มากเกินไปปล่อยให้ไฟล์ CRM แบบคงที่และเครื่องมือแบบเดิมมาจำกัดศักยภาพในการขายของพวกเขา หากไม่มีโซลูชันที่สร้างขึ้นตามวัตถุประสงค์สำหร...

Lifesight

Lifesight

lifesight.io

ทำให้ทุกการตลาดมีมูลค่า - ใช้ประโยชน์จากข้อมูลของคุณเองด้วยการวัดผลที่ขับเคลื่อนโดย AI เพื่อตัดสินใจทางการตลาดได้อย่างเหมาะสม ไม่จำเป็นต้องมีนักวิเคราะห์ข้อมูลหรือนักวิทยาศาสตร์ แพลตฟอร์มของ Lifesight ช่วยให้นักการตลาดยุคใหม่สามารถบรรลุผลลัพธ์ที่ดียิ่งขึ้นโดยการเป็นเจ้าของข้อมูลลูกค้า ลดการสูญเสีย ...

Quadient

Quadient

quadient.com

Quadient คือแรงผลักดันเบื้องหลังประสบการณ์ของลูกค้าที่มีความหมายมากที่สุดในโลก เราช่วยให้องค์กรต่างๆ สร้างการเชื่อมต่อที่มีประสิทธิภาพกับลูกค้าของตน

Squeezely

Squeezely

squeezely.tech

สร้างช่องทางการแปลงที่ดีขึ้นด้วยประสบการณ์ส่วนตัวสำหรับผู้เยี่ยมชมทุกคน

Ortto

Ortto

ortto.com

ทำความเข้าใจลูกค้าของคุณและเปิดตัวกลยุทธ์เต็มรูปแบบที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วยข้อมูลด้วย CRM อีเมล และแพลตฟอร์มการตลาดของ Ortto ทั้งหมดในที่เดียว

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.