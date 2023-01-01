WebCatalog

Uniqodo is on a mission to redefine promotions as the catalyst for bigger and better outcomes. We are pioneering a new category of customer experience; solving promotion challenges across the entire customer lifecycle that we call PromotionX. Combining the performance of advanced promotions with great customer experience to supercharge conversion and engagement, Uniqodo's Promotion Experience Platform helps you target the right people in the moments that matter, with incentives that motivate and online experiences that inspire action.

Business
Loyalty Management Software

