ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Truly

CallRail
callrail.com
การติดตามและการวิเคราะห์การโทรและแบบฟอร์มบนเว็บ เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการตลาดของคุณและเพิ่ม ROI ในแคมเปญ PPC, SEO และโฆษณาออฟไลน์
Vonage
vonage.com
Vonage (ชื่อตามกฎหมาย Vonage Holdings Corp.) คือผู้ให้บริการการสื่อสารบนคลาวด์ทางธุรกิจที่เปิดเผยต่อสาธารณะในอเมริกา บริษัทก่อตั้งขึ้นในปี 2544 โดยมีสำนักงานใหญ่ในเมืองโฮล์มเดล ทาวน์ชิป รัฐนิวเจอร์ซีย์ โดยเป็นผู้ให้บริการโทรคมนาคมที่อยู่อาศัยโดยใช้เสียงผ่านอินเทอร์เน็ตโปรโตคอล (VoIP) ในปี 2563 Vona...
smrtPhone
smrtphone.io
ระบบโทรศัพท์คลาวด์และตัวเรียกเลขหมายไฟฟ้าที่ฉลาดที่สุด smrtPhone เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการสื่อสารแบบครบวงจรสำหรับธุรกิจที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วยการขาย เสียง ข้อความ การโทรออก การจัดการลูกค้าเป้าหมาย - ทั้งหมดนี้ซิงค์กับระบบ CRM ของคุณได้อย่างง่ายดาย
Ringover
ringover.com
ตั้งค่าแพลตฟอร์มการโทรที่มีประสิทธิภาพซึ่งรวมเข้ากับ CRM ของคุณ ซึ่งสามารถเข้าถึงได้บนพีซีและสมาร์ทโฟน และรับหมายเลขทั่วโลก
CallFire
callfire.com
ขยายธุรกิจของคุณด้วยหมายเลขโทรศัพท์เสมือน, IVR, การกระจายเสียงด้วยเสียง, บริการส่งข้อความจำนวนมาก และการโทรออกด้วยไฟฟ้า ทดลองใช้ CallFire ฟรี!
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
พิสูจน์ ROI เพิ่มการแปลง ขับเคลื่อนรายได้ ติดตามและระบุแหล่งที่มาของลีดออนไลน์และออฟไลน์ทั้งหมดว่าแคมเปญใดที่ขับเคลื่อนลีดนั้น
Phonexa
phonexa.com
Phonexa เป็นซอฟต์แวร์ติดตามระดับองค์กรสำหรับประสิทธิภาพ การตลาดแบบพันธมิตรและพันธมิตร Phonexa Suite เป็นเทคโนโลยีพื้นฐานที่ดำเนินการผ่านวงจรชีวิตลูกค้าเป้าหมายและการโทร ช่วยให้ทีมการตลาดเชิงประสิทธิภาพขับเคลื่อน ROI ให้กับแบรนด์ทั่วทั้ง Affiliate พันธมิตร และช่องทางแบบชำระเงิน Phonexa จัดลำดับความสำ...
Marchex
marchex.com
Marchex, Inc. เป็นบริษัทมหาชนในซีแอตเทิล ก่อตั้งขึ้นในปี 2546 โดยมีพนักงานมากกว่า 300 คน Marchex เป็นบริษัทวิเคราะห์การโทรและการสนทนาแบบ B2B มีความเชี่ยวชาญในการใช้ปัญญาประดิษฐ์และการเรียนรู้ของเครื่องเพื่อวิเคราะห์ข้อมูลการสนทนาระหว่างธุรกิจและลูกค้า Marchex มอบ "ข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่นำไปใช้ได้จริง" แก่...
Telmetrics
telmetrics.com
ซอฟต์แวร์การวัดการโทรที่เป็นกรรมสิทธิ์ของ Telmetrics (แพลตฟอร์มการวิเคราะห์การโทร) สร้างขึ้นตามมาตรฐาน IEEE และ RFC และมีศูนย์ข้อมูลหลายแห่งที่สร้างขึ้นบนความพร้อมใช้งานระดับ Telco และสถาปัตยกรรมที่ทนทานต่อข้อผิดพลาด ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยกระบวนการกู้คืนความเสียหายอัตโนมัติเต็มรูปแบบ
Ruler Analytics
ruleranalytics.com
Ruler Analytics เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการวัดผลทางการตลาดและการระบุแหล่งที่มาที่เชื่อมโยงการตลาดแบบแยกส่วน การขาย รายได้ และข้อมูลลูกค้าเพื่อ: - ให้มุมมองช่องทางที่สมบูรณ์ของการเดินทางของลูกค้าของคุณ - ระบุรายได้อย่างแม่นยำในระดับช่องทาง แคมเปญ เนื้อหา และคำหลัก - สร้างมัลติทัช รายงานการระบุแหล่งที่มาโดยใช้รู...
Shape Software
setshape.com
Shape เป็นซอฟต์แวร์ระบบอัตโนมัติด้านการขายและการตลาดที่สร้างขึ้นตามจุดประสงค์ มาพร้อมกับคุณสมบัติที่สร้างไว้ล่วงหน้าซึ่งสามารถกำหนดค่าให้กับธุรกิจใดก็ได้ อินเทอร์เฟซที่ใช้งานง่ายช่วยเพิ่มศักยภาพให้กับทีมของคุณและรวมทุกแง่มุมของธุรกิจของคุณไว้ในแพลตฟอร์ม AI เดียว Shape Software มอบพื้นที่การทำงานร่วม...
WhatConverts
whatconverts.com
การติดตามลูกค้าเป้าหมายสำหรับหน่วยงานการตลาดและลูกค้า ซอฟต์แวร์การติดตามและการรายงานลูกค้าเป้าหมายเพียงหนึ่งเดียวที่ได้รับความไว้วางใจจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้าน PPC และ SEO ชั้นนำเพื่อเพิ่มมูลค่าให้กับลูกค้า
Cordless
cordless.io
ปลดล็อคเนื้อหาเสียงของคุณ ระบบโทรศัพท์สมัยใหม่สำหรับทีมสนับสนุนลูกค้า เชื่อมช่องว่างระหว่างเสียงและข้อความ
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource เป็นผู้นำในอุตสาหกรรมด้านการติดตามการโทร การจัดการลูกค้าเป้าหมาย และโซลูชันการวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ เพิ่มเงินทางการตลาดของคุณให้สูงสุดและรับผลลัพธ์ที่วัดผลได้
OnviSource
onvisource.com
Automated call recording software for call centers and businesses in a broad range of industries.
Dialics
dialics.com
Dialics is a call tracking software that provides professional marketers with the insights they need to drive more conversions. Dialics enables marketers to track their inbound phone calls and identify which keywords, ad campaigns, and offers are most effective in generating revenue. The company's g...
AuditCall
auditcall.com
AuditCall is eminent for delivering exceptional call analytics solutions for businesses across the world. It provides detailed insights into every aspect that makes your phone ring. Phone Call Tracking, Recording, Analytics, and more to let you drive utmost revenue and get delighted clientele. Audit...
800response
800response.com
800response provides a wide selection of toll-free vanity phone numbers, call tracking tools, and customer analytics data to help businesses manage top-of-the-funnel lead generation efforts while gaining valuable marketing attribution data to help you get your ROI and retain your most valuable custo...
iovox
iovox.com
Phone call tracking and productivity software for individuals and businesses around the world.
CallPlease
webapp.callplease.com
CallPlease, the world's most advanced call log, call sheet, and phone message colloaboration software, featuring elegant interfaces for iOS, Android, and the web. Used by all the world's leading media producers as well as law firms, services orgnaizaitons, sales orgnaizaitons, and many others.
Call iQ
mycalliq.com
How Call iQ Works 5-step process in a fraction of a second Watch this brief video to see how our 5-step call tracking process works from assigning numbers to tracking each call on those numbers to delivering live, real, critical analytics about each call. Ready to start saving your marketing dollars...
CallAction
callaction.co
CallAction is a mobile web application to automate the tracking and engagement of inbound calls across all marketing channels.
Clixtell
clixtell.com
Clixtell provides complete solution for businesses and digital marketing agencies. Call tracking, web analytics, Pay-Per-Click fraud detection, prevention and protection services for online advertisers in the new digital era. Constantly growing and improving, we are proud to provide a safe & sound t...
CallScaler
callscaler.com
CallScaler offers an easy way to start and scale your call tracking campaigns with the most competitive rates in the industry.
CallGear
callgear.ae
Everything you need to effectively communicate with your customers. Automate call flows and focus on your business.
WildJar
wildjar.com
WildJar helps businesses become wildly successful by delivering cutting edge Voice and SMS solutions. Founded in 2016, WildJar is helping more than 4,000 companies worldwide connect with their customers and drive revenue.
CallRoot
callroot.com
CallRoot is a call tracking software for marketing teams & agencies. It tracks & records incoming phone calls, dynamically inserts phone numbers & maps referrer source with every incoming call.
Hot Prospector
hotprospector.com
Hot Prospector is a Outbound sales automation platform that integrates email, sms, ringless voicemails, outbound dialer and inbound dialer into a simple crm.
Retreaver
retreaver.com
Retreaver helps marketers, agencies and brands better understand their customer journey. Our cloud based software provides real-time inbound call data by tagging, tracking and routing the caller to the appropriate person, or department. Leverage data from popular marketing solutions such as HubSpot,...
Nimbata
nimbata.com
Nimbata combines unique lead capture, conversion tracking, marketing attribution and lead management capabilities that generate better inbound leads and converts more web visitors to sales. Nimbata (https://www.nimbata.com) provides: • Phone lead capture through local, toll-free, or vanity numbers f...
Ringostat
ringostat.com
Ringostat is a platform of call tracking, telephony, and end-to-end analytics. Ringostat helps optimize marketing, considering ROI, build effective communication with customers, and boost sales. It is the only service of its kind in Eastern Europe to be an official Google Analytics technology partne...
Service Fusion
servicefusion.com
Service Fusion is a simple, powerful field service management software, offering a variety of features such as customer management, invoicing & payments, inventory management, time tracking, and reporting. The software is available on desktop and mobile apps to connect office staff, technicians and ...
Calltouch
calltouch.ru
Calltouch is an omnichannel marketing platform. We help to engage, convert and analyze your clients. Calltouch provides a call tracking service that gives all the information on the ads efficiency. Due to call tracking service you can divide all the ads to those that drive sales and to those that sp...
Infinity Hub
infinity.co
Discover what happens before, during, and after every call, and take real actions to drive marketing and operational efficiencies. Infinity is a world class ISO 27001 Certified call intelligence platform with granular visitor tracking capabilities. Infinity enables you to map the entire customer jou...
Revenue.io
revenue.io
Revenue.io powers high-performing teams with real-time guidance. By surfacing and recommending what works best, Revenue.io enables hundreds of customers like HPE, Nutanix, and AWS to deliver predictable results and optimize their entire revenue operation. Founded in 2013, Revenue.io is headquartered...
800.com
800.com
At 800.com, we're dedicated to helping businesses connect with their customers. As a leading provider of toll-free phone numbers, vanity phone numbers, and call software, we make it simple for companies to reach their customers anywhere in the world. Our mission is to empower human connection throug...
PBXDom
pbxdom.com
รายงานบนคลาวด์ PBXDom สามารถสร้างรายงานโดยละเอียดเกี่ยวกับกิจกรรมทางโทรศัพท์หรือศูนย์บริการทางโทรศัพท์ของคุณจากทุกที่ในโลกได้อย่างง่ายดาย ไม่จำเป็นต้องซื้อซอฟต์แวร์เพิ่มเติมใดๆ คุณสามารถบรรลุสิ่งนี้ได้โดยการติดตั้งตัวรวบรวม PBXDom และเชื่อมต่อ PBX หรือศูนย์บริการทางโทรศัพท์เข้ากับคอมพิวเตอร์ที่คุณติ...
Convirza
convirza.com
Convirza เป็นแพลตฟอร์มติดตามการโทรและเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการโทรระดับองค์กรแห่งแรก เพื่อตอบสนองความต้องการข่าวกรองที่เพิ่มขึ้นจากการโต้ตอบทางโทรศัพท์ เราได้รวมการติดตามการโทรแบบดั้งเดิมเข้ากับการวิเคราะห์การโทรที่มีประสิทธิภาพ Convirza ใช้เทคโนโลยีการรู้จำคำพูดและอัลกอริธึมที่ซับซ้อนเพื่อวัดคุณภาพลีด วัด...
DCDial
dcdial.com
โซลูชันศูนย์ติดต่อบนคลาวด์ของเราช่วยให้บริษัทต่างๆ เข้าถึงลูกค้าหลายล้านคนผ่านข้อความและเสียงเชิงโต้ตอบ โซลูชันที่ปรับแต่งได้สูงของเรามีอินเทอร์เฟซที่ใช้งานง่ายและใช้งานง่ายซึ่งช่วยให้ลูกค้าของเราออกแบบและปรับใช้กลยุทธ์การสื่อสารที่ซับซ้อนได้อย่างรวดเร็วและง่ายดาย เราช่วยลูกค้าของเราเพิ่มผลผลิต เพิ่...
Salesken
salesken.ai
Salesken ช่วยให้คุณมองเห็นประสิทธิภาพของตัวแทนฝ่ายขายในการโทรได้แบบทีละเกม เพื่อให้คุณสามารถปรับปรุงการมีส่วนร่วมของลูกค้าและปิดการขายได้มากขึ้น
Ringba
ringba.com
การติดตามการโทร การระบุแหล่งที่มา การรายงานและการวิเคราะห์สำหรับนักการตลาด เอเจนซี่ดิจิทัล คอลเซ็นเตอร์ การจ่ายต่อการโทร และเครือข่ายประสิทธิภาพ
Invoca
invoca.com
เข้าสู่ระบบเพื่อเข้าถึงแพลตฟอร์มแบบจ่ายต่อการโทรของ Invoca ผู้ลงโฆษณาสร้างแคมเปญตามการโทร และผู้เผยแพร่โฆษณาจะได้รับค่าคอมมิชชั่นเพิ่มขึ้นจากการกระตุ้นการโทร