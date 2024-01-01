ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Together AI
Botpress
botpress.com
สร้างแชทบอท ChatGPT รวดเร็วอย่างน่าประหลาดใจ 🚀 เครื่องมือสร้างแชทบอตเจเนอเรชันถัดไปตัวแรกที่ขับเคลื่อนโดย OpenAI สร้างบอทที่คล้ายกับ ChatGPT สำหรับโครงการหรือธุรกิจของคุณเพื่อทำสิ่งต่างๆ ให้สำเร็จ 🎯
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
แพลตฟอร์มการทำงานร่วมกันเพื่อสร้างตัวแทน AI ทีมใช้ Voiceflow เพื่อออกแบบ ทดสอบ และเปิดใช้การแชทหรือตัวแทน AI ด้วยเสียง ร่วมกัน เร็วขึ้น ในขนาดที่เหมาะสม
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai คือแพลตฟอร์มการผลิต Full Stack AI, LLM และคอมพิวเตอร์วิทัศน์ชั้นนำสำหรับการสร้างแบบจำลองข้อมูลรูปภาพ วิดีโอ ข้อความ และเสียงที่ไม่มีโครงสร้าง
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
เป็นที่รักของนักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล อยู่ภายใต้การควบคุมของไอที โซลูชันแบบครบวงจรของคุณสำหรับวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูลและการพัฒนา ML การปรับใช้ และไปป์ไลน์ข้อมูลในระบบคลาวด์
Chooch
chooch.ai
โซลูชันคอมพิวเตอร์วิทัศน์ของ Chooch ช่วยให้ธุรกิจต่างๆ ตรวจสอบข้อมูลวิดีโอและรูปภาพของตนได้โดยอัตโนมัติ เพื่อตรวจจับและทำความเข้าใจความสำคัญขององค์ประกอบภาพที่เหมาะสมที่สุด — ทั้งหมดนี้ในแบบเรียลไทม์เพื่อมอบข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่นำไปปฏิบัติได้เพื่อขับเคลื่อนการตัดสินใจทางธุรกิจ
Katonic.ai
katonic.ai
สร้างแอปพลิเคชัน AI ที่ทรงพลังภายในไม่กี่นาทีบนแพลตฟอร์ม Katonic Generative AI แบบไม่ต้องใช้โค้ด เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการทำงานของคุณและพนักงานของคุณ ปรับปรุงประสบการณ์ของลูกค้า และทำสิ่งที่องค์กรขนาดใหญ่เท่านั้นที่สามารถทำได้ ทั้งหมดนี้ด้วยพลังของ Generative AI * ไม่จำเป็นต้องมีทักษะการเขียนโค้ด * ความป...
BentoCloud
bentoml.com
Serverless Cloud สำหรับ AI- BentoCloud เป็นแพลตฟอร์มที่มีการจัดการเต็มรูปแบบสำหรับการสร้างและใช้งานแอปพลิเคชัน AI โดยนำการส่งมอบผลิตภัณฑ์ที่คล่องตัวมาสู่ทีม AI BentoML เป็นแพลตฟอร์มสำหรับวิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ในการสร้างผลิตภัณฑ์ AI
Vocode
vocode.dev
Vocode provides tools and abstractions to build any kind of voice-based application on top of LLMs. Examples of things you can build with Vocode include setting up LLMs to answer/make phone calls, act as personal assistants, join Zoom meetings, and more. What Vocode provides: * Conversation abstrac...
Vext
vextapp.com
Vext: The LLMOps OS Vext is an out-of-the-box LLMOps platform, offering a “Zapier for AI" experience for users who want to lego-block their LLM pipeline at speed and scale. With Vext, you can easily and rapidly develop custom AI applications tailored to your unique business needs and data. Not onl...
PromptPrivacy
promptprivacy.com
Prompt Privacy is a cutting-edge, first-generation artificial intelligence operating system that has been specifically developed to address the growing need for privacy and security in the AI-age. With its unique no-code design, Prompt Privacy offers a user-friendly and intuitive platform for profe...
Promptly
trypromptly.com
A low-code Generative AI platform for Enterprises making AI accessible to every organization.
Predibase
predibase.com
Predibase is the fastest, most efficient way to productionize open-source LLMs. As the developer platform for LoRA training and serving, Predibase makes it easy for engineering teams to fine-tune and serve any open-source LLM on state-of-the-art infrastructure in the cloud at the lowest possible co...
Preamble
preamble.com
Preamble offers an easy to use platform and AI policy marketplace to enhance the safety and security of generative AI and LLM systems. We enable businesses to enforce safety, privacy, security, and compliance AI guardrails. Preamble, Inc. is a veteran led company.
PentaPrompt
pentaprompt.com
PentaPrompt is a web application that provides access to powerful generative AI models. It benefits you by offering personalized creation, streamlining interactions with AI models, and giving you access to the best models from multiple providers, all in one place.
Opentune
opentune.ai
Opentune, a cutting-edge application designed for AI enthusiasts, developers, and innovators. Opentune offers a comprehensive platform for managing, customizing, and interacting with large language models. Opentune offers dedicated support and robust infrastructure tailored for your company's needs...
MarkovML
markovml.com
At MarkovML, our mission is to empower enterprises to harness the transformative power of their data through AI and boost their business growth. We empower knowledge workers with no-code AI tools, freeing them to focus on strategic tasks. Our collaborative, purpose-built, data-centric platform enab...
Lakera
lakera.ai
Lakera Guard empowers organizations to build GenAI applications without worrying about prompt injections, data loss, harmful content, and other LLM risks. Lakera Guard's capabilities are based on proprietary databases that combine insights from LLM applications, Gandalf, open-source data, and our de...
GradientJ
gradientj.com
GradientJ helps product teams deploy large language models at scale. Companies use us to create LLM-powered applications and monitor them in production. Our app provides tools to build and compare prompts, track live performance, and continuously improve models from human feedback.
Defog
defog.ai
Human-level AI analyst for every enterprise user. Deploy accurate AI-assisted data analysis with Defog's all-in-one platform.
CalypsoAI
calypsoai.com
As artificial intelligence continues to revolutionize industries and become increasingly prevalent in day-to-day use, the associated risks also rise. At CalypsoAI, we recognize these growing risks. Through our advanced AISec solutions, our mission is to empower both corporate and government organiza...
ASKtoAI
asktoai.com
ASKtoAI is an advanced, artificial intelligence-driven content creation tool. It generates engaging text, customised images, unique voice recordings and animated avatar videos, all designed to enhance your corporate and personal communication. Transform your creativity with ASKtoAI.
Archie
archie.8base.com
Describe your idea and let Archie generate a free product design blueprint. * Cure Writer's Block: Simply describe your idea in a sentence or two and Archie will immediately begin providing insight into what needs to be built. * Rapid Conceptualization: The Blueprint significantly accelerates the t...
Insighto.ai
insighto.ai
Insighto.ai is a no-code AI chatbot builder. It enables you to create your own custom ChatGPT chatbots trained on your own unique data. With Insighto’s intuitive no-code platform, building a custom AI chatbot is absolutely hassle-free. All you need to do is import data, customize the appearance of ...
GPTGuard.ai
gptguard.ai
Keep all your ChatGPT and other LLM interactions safe and private. GPTGuard's technology replaces sensitive data in your prompts with synthetic data without affecting the context. You get all the benefits of ChatGPT without any privacy or security concerns.
FinetuneDB
finetunedb.com
FinetuneDB is an LLM Ops platform to fine-tune and evaluate LLMs, which enables generalist tech teams to easily create custom AI models.
AICamp
aicamp.so
With AICamp's unique blend of features like Multi-LLM support and AI-enabled workspace, you can make every team task quicker, easier, and more enjoyable.
Robust Intelligence
robustintelligence.com
ระบบอัจฉริยะที่แข็งแกร่งช่วยให้องค์กรรักษาความปลอดภัยการเปลี่ยนแปลง AI ด้วยโซลูชันอัตโนมัติเพื่อป้องกันความปลอดภัยและภัยคุกคามด้านความปลอดภัย แพลตฟอร์มของ Robust Intelligence มีกลไกสำหรับตรวจจับและประเมินช่องโหว่ของโมเดล ตลอดจนแนะนำและบังคับใช้ราวกั้นที่จำเป็นเพื่อบรรเทาภัยคุกคามต่อแอปพลิเคชัน AI ใน...
OctoAI
octo.ai
OctoAI มอบโครงสร้างพื้นฐานเพื่อรัน ปรับแต่ง และปรับขนาดแอปพลิเคชัน AI ที่สร้าง OctoAI ทำให้โมเดลใช้งานได้สำหรับคุณ ไม่ใช่อย่างอื่น นักพัฒนาสามารถเข้าถึงโครงสร้างพื้นฐาน AI ที่มีประสิทธิภาพได้อย่างง่ายดาย เพื่อให้พวกเขาสามารถรันโมเดลที่พวกเขาเลือก ปรับแต่งให้เหมาะกับกรณีการใช้งานเฉพาะ และปรับขนาดจากก...
Qualetics
qualetics.com
Qualetics มอบแพลตฟอร์ม AI ปฏิวัติวงการที่ช่วยให้คุณใช้ประโยชน์จาก Data Science สำหรับธุรกิจของคุณได้อย่างง่ายดายโดยไม่มีอุปสรรคด้านทรัพยากรและโครงสร้างพื้นฐาน ธุรกิจทุกขนาด ตั้งแต่สตาร์ทอัพไปจนถึงองค์กร สามารถใช้แพลตฟอร์ม Qualetics เพื่อแก้ไขปัญหาทางธุรกิจที่ซับซ้อนและขับเคลื่อนการเติบโตได้ Qualeti...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry คือ PaaS บนคลาวด์สำหรับทีมแมชชีนเลิร์นนิงเพื่อสร้าง ปรับใช้ และจัดส่งแอปพลิเคชัน ML/LLM บนคลาวด์/อินฟราภายในองค์กรของตนเองในวิธีที่เร็วกว่า ปรับขนาดได้ และคุ้มต้นทุนพร้อมการควบคุมการกำกับดูแลที่เหมาะสม ทำให้พวกเขาบรรลุเป้าหมาย 90 % เวลาในการสร้างมูลค่าเร็วกว่าทีมอื่นๆ TrueFoundry สรุปวิ...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI กำลังผลักดันการนำ GenAI ไปใช้ที่ Enterprises เราได้รับการสนับสนุนจาก Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars และนักลงทุนที่มีชื่อเสียงอื่น ๆ TuneChat: แอปแชทของเราขับเคลื่อนโดยโมเดลโอเพ่นซอร์ส TuneStudio: สนามเด็กเล่นของเราสำหรับนักพัฒนาเพื่อปรับแต่งและปรับใช้ L...
Autoblocks
autoblocks.ai
สร้างผลิตภัณฑ์ AI ที่ดีขึ้นและแตกต่างมากขึ้น พื้นที่ทำงานบนคลาวด์ที่ทำงานร่วมกันเพื่อการทำซ้ำผลิตภัณฑ์ GenAI อย่างรวดเร็ว
Aporia
aporia.com
ใช้ ML Observability ของ Aporia เพื่อตรวจจับการดริฟท์และการเสื่อมสภาพของโมเดล รวมศูนย์การจัดการโมเดล อธิบายการคาดการณ์ และปรับปรุงโมเดล ML ของคุณในการใช้งานจริง