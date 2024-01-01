ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Tock
Zomato
zomato.com
บริการจัดส่งอาหาร ร้านอาหาร และร้านอาหารที่ใหญ่ที่สุดในอินเดีย อาหารที่ดีกว่าสำหรับผู้คนมากขึ้น
Uber Eats
ubereats.com
Uber Eats คือแพลตฟอร์มสั่งอาหารออนไลน์ของอเมริกาที่เปิดตัวโดย Uber ในปี 2014 และตั้งอยู่ในซานฟรานซิสโก รัฐแคลิฟอร์เนีย
DoorDash
doordash.com
DoorDash Inc. คือบริการจัดส่งอาหารปรุงตามสั่งในอเมริกา ก่อตั้งในปี 2013 โดยนักศึกษาจากมหาวิทยาลัยสแตนฟอร์ด Tony Xu, Stanley Tang, Andy Fang และ Evan Moore บริษัท DoorDash ที่ได้รับการสนับสนุนจาก A Y Combinator เป็นหนึ่งในบริษัทเทคโนโลยีหลายแห่งที่ใช้บริการโลจิสติกส์เพื่อเสนอบริการจัดส่งอาหารจากร้านอ...
Grubhub
grubhub.com
Grubhub Inc. เป็นแพลตฟอร์มสั่งอาหารและจัดส่งอาหารปรุงสำเร็จออนไลน์และมือถือของอเมริกาที่เชื่อมโยงผู้ที่มารับประทานอาหารกับร้านอาหารในท้องถิ่น บริษัทตั้งอยู่ในเมืองชิคาโก รัฐอิลลินอยส์ และก่อตั้งขึ้นในปี 2547 ในปี 2562 บริษัทมีผู้ใช้งาน 19.9 ล้านคนและร้านอาหารที่เกี่ยวข้อง 115,000 แห่งใน 3,200 เมืองแ...
Deliveroo
deliveroo.co.uk
อาหาร. เราเข้าใจแล้ว เราทุกคนมีรายการโปรดของเรา ด้วย Deliveroo ให้ร้านอาหารท้องถิ่นที่คุณชื่นชอบและอาหารกลับบ้านส่งตรงถึงประตูคุณ ทุกอย่างอยู่ในเมนู ตั้งแต่ร้านดังที่คนทั้งประเทศชื่นชอบ เช่น KFC, Wagamama, Nando’s, Burger King และ Subway ไปจนถึงร้านอาหารท้องถิ่นและอาหารสั่งกลับบ้านที่คุณชื่นชอบ เรา...
OpenTable
opentable.com
จองออนไลน์ อ่านรีวิวร้านอาหารจากผู้ที่มารับประทานอาหาร และรับคะแนนสะสมเพื่อรับประทานอาหารฟรี OpenTable คือเครือข่ายการจองร้านอาหารชั้นเลิศทางออนไลน์แบบเรียลไทม์
Postmates
postmates.com
Postmates เป็นบริษัทอเมริกันที่ให้บริการจัดส่งอาหารและสินค้าอื่นๆ ที่ปรุงจากร้านอาหารในพื้นที่ ณ เดือนกุมภาพันธ์ 2019 Postmates ดำเนินงานใน 2,940 เมืองของสหรัฐอเมริกา บริการนี้อาศัยแอปพลิเคชันโทรศัพท์มือถือและความสามารถของ Global Positioning System เพื่อให้ตรงกับสินค้าคงคลังและความต้องการของผู้บริโภ...
Onfleet
onfleet.com
Onfleet ทำให้การจัดการการส่งมอบไมล์สุดท้ายเป็นเรื่องง่าย การกำหนดเส้นทางที่ใช้งานง่าย การจัดส่ง การติดตามแบบเรียลไทม์ การวิเคราะห์ และอื่นๆ
Just-Eat.ch
just-eat.ch
เพียงสั่งอาหารด้วย Just Eat! วันนี้ต้องการพิซซ่า ซูชิ หรือมังสวิรัติไหม? เพลิดเพลินกับอาหารจานโปรดของคุณที่จัดส่งอย่างรวดเร็วหรือซื้อกลับบ้าน
Caviar
trycaviar.com
จัดส่งและซื้อกลับบ้านจากร้านอาหารท้องถิ่นที่ดีที่สุด อาหารเช้า อาหารกลางวัน อาหารเย็น และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย ส่งถึงหน้าประตูคุณอย่างปลอดภัย ขณะนี้มีบริการรับสินค้าและจัดส่งแบบไม่ต้องสัมผัส
Seamless
seamless.com
Seamless เป็นวิธีที่ง่ายที่สุดในการสั่งอาหารเพื่อจัดส่งหรือสั่งกลับบ้าน ไม่ว่าคุณจะต้องการอะไร ไม่ว่าคุณจะต้องการสิ่งใด คุณก็ทำได้ ไม่มีเมนู ไม่มีโทรศัพท์ ไม่ต้องพูดซ้ำ Seamless เป็นส่วนหนึ่งของพอร์ตโฟลิโอของแบรนด์ Grubhub Inc.
Slice
slicelife.com
Slice เป็นวิธีที่ง่ายที่สุดในการสั่งพิซซ่าท้องถิ่นที่คุณชื่นชอบ เราเชื่อมโยงคนรักพิซซ่าหลายล้านคนกับร้านพิซซ่าหลายพันแห่งทั่วประเทศ
Just-Eat.dk
just-eat.dk
สั่งอาหารกลับบ้านทางออนไลน์จากร้านอาหารท้องถิ่นมากกว่า 2,300 แห่งที่ Just Eat รับพิซซ่า ซูชิ และอื่นๆ อีกมากมายส่งตรงถึงประตูคุณ!
Just-Eat.fr
just-eat.fr
บริการส่งถึงบ้านจากร้านอาหารที่ดีที่สุดใกล้บ้านคุณด้วย Just Eat ชื่อใหม่ของ Allo Resto! สั่งซื้อเลย!
DelivApp
delivapp.com
เครื่องมือลอจิสติกส์ตามความต้องการ เพิ่มพลังให้กับการสั่งซื้อของคุณด้วยซอฟต์แวร์การจัดการการจัดส่งตามความต้องการที่แท้จริง การจัดส่ง การวางแผนเส้นทาง การจัดการจัดส่ง - ทั้งหมดนี้ปรับให้เหมาะกับการดำเนินการตามความต้องการของคุณ
ChowNow
chownow.com
ChowNow คือระบบสั่งอาหารออนไลน์และแอปสั่งอาหารที่ไม่มีค่าคอมมิชชันที่ช่วยให้ร้านอาหารต่างๆ ป้อนอาหารให้กับลูกค้าที่หิวโหย
Tycode
tycode.tech
Tycode ช่วยให้คุณปฏิวัติธุรกิจอาหารของคุณ ตอนนี้ลูกค้าของคุณไม่เพียงแต่สามารถสั่งซื้อได้จากทุกที่ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นโต๊ะ ห้องพักในโรงแรม หรือที่ใดก็ได้ภายในสถานที่ของคุณ แต่ยังชำระเงินให้คุณทางออนไลน์ สั่งซื้อพร้อมกัน และรับสิทธิประโยชน์พิเศษอื่นๆ มากมายที่จะทำให้ลูกค้าของคุณมีความสุขอย่างแน่นอน สิ่งสำคัญ...
Fresho
fresho.com
Fresho เป็นซอฟต์แวร์สั่งอาหารออนไลน์ชั้นนำสำหรับผู้ค้าส่งอาหารและสถานที่จัดงาน ใช้ Fresho เพื่อให้การสั่งอาหารขายส่งเป็นเรื่องง่ายและไร้ความเครียด
Owner.com
owner.com
Owner.com เป็นแพลตฟอร์มแบบครบวงจรที่ร้านอาหารอิสระใช้เพื่อขับเคลื่อนการนำเสนอตัวตนทางดิจิทัล โดยมอบพลังพิเศษด้านเทคโนโลยีและการตลาดของแบรนด์หลักๆ เช่น Domino's, Chick Fil-A และ SweetGreen ให้กับร้านอาหารอิสระ แพลตฟอร์มดังกล่าวสามารถขับเคลื่อนทุกสิ่งตั้งแต่เว็บไซต์ไปจนถึงการสั่งซื้อออนไลน์ การตลาดผ่า...
BentoBox
getbento.com
พบกับเทคโนโลยีที่ทำให้ร้านอาหารมหัศจรรย์เกิดขึ้น ตั้งแต่การออกแบบเว็บไซต์ไปจนถึงการสั่งซื้อและการชำระเงินออนไลน์ BentoBox ช่วยให้ร้านอาหารทั่วโลกสร้างประสบการณ์ที่ดีขึ้นให้กับลูกค้าและพนักงานของพวกเขา
Menubly
menubly.com
Menubly lets you create a digital menu with online ordering capabilities, catering to a diverse range of businesses including restaurants, bakeries, cafes, and food trucks. Menubly is everything your restaurant needs for you to take your customers’ orders directly from your website while protecting ...
MealPe
mealpe.app
MealPe is an online Food Search and ordering Service provider App for Canteens, Cafeterias, and Food Courts exclusively for Native - Captive Audience and Gate Communities like Co-Working, Corporate Park, Hospitals, Events, Venues, Stadiums, Coliving Spaces
MalouApp
malou.io
The MalouApp is a tailored digital marketing solution designed exclusively for restaurants, integrating a restaurant’s Google page, social media profiles, as well as listing and delivery platforms all into one centralized hub.
Vromo
vromo.io
VROMO makes it easy to manage on-demand deliveries for restaurant chains that use in-house delivery drivers, third-party fleets, or a combination of both. With VROMO you can automatically offer jobs to drivers and engage with your customers like never before. Send live driver tracking links to the c...
Restimo
restimo.com
Restimo integrates all delivery channels (UberEats, Glovo, Bolt Food, Wolt, Takeaway), POS systems and deliverymen in one place. It provides order integration, menu management and business reporting on one screen.
Quicklly
quicklly.com
Quicklly is an online marketplace that connects consumers with local South Asian stores and restaurants in the U.S., providing a seamless shopping and dining experience. It serves as a bridge for those seeking authentic South Asian goods, groceries, and meals, facilitating easy online orders and del...
Phygital24
phygital24.com
It’s time to own your Online Ordering System as third party apps —many of which withhold data—interfere with the direct relationship between a restaurant and its customers, thereby charging high commission
Ordermark
ordermark.com
Ordermark supports a range of online ordering services so restaurants can maximize their reach and revenue, all through one printer.
OnCater
oncater.com
OnCater is an online marketplace that connects businesses with restaurants and caterers. marketplace for business catering, with over 12,000
Nutrislice
nutrislice.com
Nutrislice is a non-commercial foodservice technology company that elevates the customer experience - with digital ordering, menus and signage - while making operators' lives easier. From modernizing dining to ensuring people have access to nutritious meals, we’re passionate about foodservice. We pa...
Menuviel
menuviel.com
QR menus are the most hygienic, innovative and practical way to present your menu items. Your guests can scan the QR code on the table with their mobile phones and view your menu without downloading any 3rd party app. Fully digital, cost effective, contactless, faster and easier. Menuviel QR Menu ca...
Grubtech
grubtech.com
Grubtech empowers restaurants and food & beverage businesses with integrated solutions, streamlining and centralizing everything from order handling, food preparation, to delivery. Their flagship product, gOnline, seamlessly integrates fragmented systems and third-party applications into a unified r...
Deliforce
deliforce.io
This platform offers your pick up and delivery management, the ultimate convenience and hassle-free tracking of the agents, along with easy assignment of tasks and complete management.
Clorder
clorder.com
All Your Restaurants Digital Ordering & Marketing Needs In One Place Online Ordering. Digital Marketing. Mobile Applications. On-Demand Delivery.
Upmenu
upmenu.com
Upmenu is an online ordering system and app that helps restaurants process online orders and payments, handle table bookings, create promotions, loyalty programs, and more. Upmenu is everything your restaurant needs for you to take your customers’ orders directly from your website or app while prote...
Restaurantify
restaurantify.com
Restaurantify is for Restauranteurs for Creating or Designing Professional Restaurant Website and App With Online Ordering System.
Order Tiger
ordertiger.com
Best-in-class online food ordering system for independent restaurants, multi-stores, dark kitchens, marketplaces & other on-demand businesses worldwide.
Orders.co
orders.co
Menu Management: Orders.co Master Menu Management system give you complete control over all your menus in one user-friendly place. Menu Sync ™ allows restaurants to link all their menus to an Orders.co Master Menu and have uniformity across all connected platforms. Saving precious time and money. Or...
Foodzat
foodzat.com
Foodzat is an unique online food delivery script and online food ordering software with mobile application available on both iOS and Android platform to help restaurant owners to find the right customers for their food items to be delivered. Foodzat app is the best food for takeout & delivery softwa...
Chowmill
chowmill.com
Chowmill offers unparalleled office meal services with the largest selection of dishes to satisfy your diverse workforce. Book a Demo
ChatFood
chatfood.io
ChatFood is a mobile ordering and payment platform for leading hospitality and entertainment brands. It provides advanced tools to help businesses deliver their customers a seamless ordering and payment experience both on-premise and online. ChatFood's feature-rich offering helps businesses grow sus...
Ytock
ytock.com
Ytock is an online ordering platform assisting restaurant owners in streamlining restaurant operations. Ease of managing orders and promotional activities of the restaurant. Customized food ordering platform with flexible pricing options. Ytock supports digital wallets and quick payment methods. Cus...
Storekit
storekit.com
Transform your takeaway, restaurant, or bar with our Free Digital Menu, Takeaway and Online Ordering System. Serve better customer experiences, streamline operations and see increased profitability. Take back control of your business and elevate your service today, with storekit.
Restolabs
restolabs.com
Start accepting direct orders from your customers with Restolabs All-in-One Online Ordering System - all commission free. Web Ordering Mobile App Ordering Curbside Pickup In-Store Pickup QR Menu Ordering Facebook Ordering and much more... The software also supports Grocery Ordering and Catering Orde...
MealShift
mealshift.co.uk
MealShift is an innovative platform that connects restaurants and self-employed food delivery couriers through an intuitive mobile app
FoodNotify
foodnotify.com
FoodNotify is the F&B Management Platform for food service and hospitality businesses. The software offers different modules and integrations that give you control for all your processes and bring transparency into your business. Users can order products from all their suppliers on one platform. You...
Deliverect
deliverect.com
Deliverect is a fast-growing SAAS scale-up that connects third-party delivery platforms and food businesses around the globe. We’re neither a delivery provider, nor a POS system - we bridge the gap between them. In order to help businesses manage their food delivery and takeout operations more effic...
BistroUX
bistroux.com
BistroUX เป็นซอฟต์แวร์ร้านอาหารออนไลน์ที่ออกแบบมาเพื่อให้บริการสั่งอาหาร สำรองที่นั่ง และซื้อบัตรของขวัญออนไลน์