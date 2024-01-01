Third Bridge is a leading primary research company serving the investment community. Most of the world’s top equity and credit investors are clients. Clients access one of the world's largest expert networks and gain access to tens of thousands of transcripts describing the operational effectiveness of public and private companies. Third Bridge is known as a leader in this space and invented the transcripts category.

