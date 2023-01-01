ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Terminus
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot นำเสนอแพลตฟอร์มการตลาด การขาย การบริการลูกค้า และซอฟต์แวร์ CRM อย่างเต็มรูปแบบ รวมถึงวิธีการ ทรัพยากร และการสนับสนุน เพื่อช่วยให้ธุรกิจเติบโตได้ดีขึ้น เริ่มต้นด้วยเครื่องมือฟรี และอัปเกรดเมื่อคุณเติบโต
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, อิงค์ เป็นบริษัทซอฟต์แวร์ระบบคลาวด์สัญชาติอเมริกันที่มีสำนักงานใหญ่ในซานฟรานซิสโก รัฐแคลิฟอร์เนีย ให้บริการการจัดการลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ (CRM) และยังจำหน่ายชุดแอปพลิเคชันระดับองค์กรเสริมที่เน้นการบริการลูกค้า ระบบการตลาดอัตโนมัติ การวิเคราะห์ และการพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชัน ในปี 2020 นิตยสาร Fortu...
Outreach
outreach.io
แพลตฟอร์มการมีส่วนร่วมของการขายแบบ Outreach ช่วยดึงดูดผู้มีโอกาสเป็นลูกค้าได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพและประสิทธิผลเพื่อขับเคลื่อนไปป์ไลน์มากขึ้นและปิดการขายได้มากขึ้น ขอตัวอย่างวันนี้
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการมีส่วนร่วมที่เน้นข้อมูลที่ฝังความอัจฉริยะไว้ในขั้นตอนการทำงานของคุณ เพื่อช่วยให้คุณดำเนินการ วิเคราะห์ และปรับปรุงกลยุทธ์การเติบโตของคุณ
CallRail
callrail.com
การติดตามและการวิเคราะห์การโทรและแบบฟอร์มบนเว็บ เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการตลาดของคุณและเพิ่ม ROI ในแคมเปญ PPC, SEO และโฆษณาออฟไลน์
Gong.io
gong.io
เรียนรู้ว่าผู้นำฝ่ายขายใช้ Revenue Intelligence เพื่อเพิ่มความสำเร็จให้กับตัวแทนและรับข้อเสนอมากขึ้นได้อย่างไร โหวต #1 โดยผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านรายได้เช่นคุณ จองการสาธิต
Fireflies.ai
fireflies.ai
บันทึก ถอดเสียง และค้นหาการประชุมของคุณ! บันทึกการประชุมอัตโนมัติสำหรับ Zoom, GMeet, Teams, Webex และอื่นๆ
Salesloft
salesloft.com
SalesLoft เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการมีส่วนร่วมในการขายอันดับ 1 ซึ่งช่วยให้ผู้ขาย B2B ตอบรับ "ใช่" ได้เร็วขึ้น เราผสานรวมกับ CRM ชั้นนำในปัจจุบัน เปลี่ยนข้อมูลของคุณให้เป็นดอลลาร์
EngageBay
engagebay.com
EngageBay เป็นซอฟต์แวร์การตลาด การขาย การสนับสนุน และ CRM ฟรีแบบครบวงจรในราคาที่เอื้อมถึงสำหรับบริษัทที่กำลังเติบโตเพื่อดึงดูดผู้เยี่ยมชมเว็บไซต์และเปลี่ยนมาเป็นลูกค้าที่มีความสุข
Showpad
showpad.com
แพลตฟอร์มการเปิดใช้งานการขายของ Showpad ผสานรวมซอฟต์แวร์การฝึกอบรมและการฝึกสอนชั้นนำของอุตสาหกรรมเข้ากับโซลูชันเนื้อหาที่เป็นนวัตกรรม ช่วยเพิ่มยอดขาย
Chorus.ai
chorus.ai
ทำให้ทุกการโต้ตอบมีความหมาย Chorus 'Conversation Intelligence AI นำพลังของเรื่องราวของคุณมาสู่ทุกการสนทนา
Yesware
yesware.com
Yesware เป็นส่วนเสริมสำหรับ Outlook และ Gmail ที่ให้ทุกสิ่งที่ผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการขายต้องการในการค้นหาลูกค้าเป้าหมาย จัดกำหนดการการประชุม และติดตามผล
Reply.io
reply.io
Reply เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการมีส่วนร่วมในการขายที่ช่วยให้คุณดำเนินการและขยายการเข้าถึงหลายช่องทางได้โดยอัตโนมัติ เพื่อให้คุณสามารถสร้างโอกาสในการขายได้มากขึ้น รับลูกค้าใหม่ และเพิ่มรายได้เร็วขึ้น
Nutshell
nutshell.com
Nutshell คือ CRM การขายอัตโนมัติที่ใช้งานง่าย ซึ่งช่วยให้ตัวแทนขายได้รับข้อเสนอมากขึ้น พร้อมการเริ่มต้นใช้งานที่รวดเร็ว การรายงานที่ทรงพลัง และการสนับสนุนฟรี 100%
Vidyard
vidyard.com
Vidyard เป็นบริษัทซอฟต์แวร์ที่มีสำนักงานใหญ่ในเมืองคิทเชนเนอร์ รัฐออนแทรีโอ ซึ่งสร้างซอฟต์แวร์เพื่อโฮสต์และวิเคราะห์ประสิทธิภาพของวิดีโอ บริษัทก่อตั้งขึ้นในเดือนพฤษภาคม 2553
Allego
allego.com
ผู้นำตลาดสำหรับโซลูชันการเรียนรู้และการเปิดใช้งานเสมือนจริง พลิกโฉมองค์กรของคุณด้วยแพลตฟอร์มมือถือที่สร้างขึ้นสำหรับทีมที่กระจายอยู่ทั่วไปในปัจจุบัน
Mixmax
mixmax.com
เรากำจัดงานที่ยุ่งวุ่นวายและทำให้เกิดการมีส่วนร่วมอย่างแท้จริง ทำให้ AE และ CSM ของคุณมีประสิทธิผลมากขึ้น โดยตรงจาก Gmail ขอการสาธิต
Uptics
uptics.io
แพลตฟอร์มการขายอัตโนมัติแบบครบวงจรสำหรับทีมขายระยะไกลและภายในเพื่อเปิดตัวแคมเปญขาออก ดูแลลูกค้าเป้าหมายขาเข้า แพ็คไปป์ไลน์ข้อตกลงของคุณ และขับเคลื่อนรายได้ระดับสูงได้อย่างง่ายดาย
Balto
balto.ai
แพลตฟอร์มคำแนะนำแบบเรียลไทม์อันดับ 1 สำหรับศูนย์การติดต่อที่ขับเคลื่อนโดย AI ช่วยให้เจ้าหน้าที่พูดสิ่งที่ถูกต้องในทุกการโทร
Chili Piper
chilipiper.com
ซอฟต์แวร์การตั้งเวลาขั้นสูงของ Chili Piper ช่วยให้ทีมรายได้ B2B เพิ่มอัตราการแปลงเป็นสองเท่า เพิ่มความพึงพอใจของลูกค้า และเข้าถึงประสิทธิภาพการทำงานในระดับใหม่
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
พิสูจน์ ROI เพิ่มการแปลง ขับเคลื่อนรายได้ ติดตามและระบุแหล่งที่มาของลีดออนไลน์และออฟไลน์ทั้งหมดว่าแคมเปญใดที่ขับเคลื่อนลีดนั้น
Jiminny
jiminny.com
เพิ่มรายได้ให้กับทีมของคุณให้สูงสุด ปลดล็อกศักยภาพของทีมขายของคุณในการขับเคลื่อนรายได้ผ่านระบบการสนทนาอัจฉริยะ
Visual Visitor
visualvisitor.com
แพลตฟอร์ม B2B Sales Intelligence ของเราช่วยให้ทีมขายและการตลาดขายได้มากขึ้น ข้อมูลความตั้งใจ ฐานข้อมูล B2B รหัสผู้เยี่ยมชมเว็บ และการติดตามอีเมล
Gryphon.ai
gryphon.ai
Gryphon Networks นำเสนอโซลูชันบนคลาวด์ที่ช่วยให้นักการตลาดสามารถเพิ่มรายได้ในขณะที่เคารพทางเลือกของผู้บริโภค
Marchex
marchex.com
Marchex, Inc. เป็นบริษัทมหาชนในซีแอตเทิล ก่อตั้งขึ้นในปี 2546 โดยมีพนักงานมากกว่า 300 คน Marchex เป็นบริษัทวิเคราะห์การโทรและการสนทนาแบบ B2B มีความเชี่ยวชาญในการใช้ปัญญาประดิษฐ์และการเรียนรู้ของเครื่องเพื่อวิเคราะห์ข้อมูลการสนทนาระหว่างธุรกิจและลูกค้า Marchex มอบ "ข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่นำไปใช้ได้จริง" แก่...
SalesHood
saleshood.com
SalesHood’s purpose-built sales enablement solution replicates top performers at scale by speeding up sales productivity breakthroughs in readiness, effectiveness and execution. Keep your revenue teams in sync with interactive training and onboarding. Replicate winning sales plays with curated conte...
Pathlight
pathlight.com
ใช้ประโยชน์จากพลังของ Generative AI วิเคราะห์การสนทนากับลูกค้าและประสิทธิภาพของทีมเพื่อค้นพบข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่ซ่อนอยู่ คว้าโอกาส และลดความเสี่ยง
Attention
attention.tech
ตอนนี้เราได้รับความสนใจจากคุณแล้ว... เติม CRM ของคุณด้วย AI และเพิ่มไอคอนการขายของคุณ - ตรวจสอบ ความสนใจคือผู้ช่วยเสียงแบบเรียลไทม์ที่ครบวงจรสำหรับการตรวจสอบไอคอนการขาย ชนะข้อตกลงของคุณด้วยคำแนะนำแบบเรียลไทม์ของเรา และกรอก CRM ของคุณด้วยไอคอนตรวจสอบเพียงคลิกเดียว เพิ่มพลังในการออกสู่ตลาดและเปลี่ย...
Sybill
sybill.ai
ผู้ช่วยส่วนตัวสำหรับทีม GTM หลังจากการโทรติดต่อฝ่ายขายทุกครั้ง Sybill จะสร้างข้อมูลสรุปที่แม่นยำและส่งต่อไปยัง Slack + CRM เขียนอีเมลติดตามผลฉบับร่างสำหรับคุณ บันทึกทุกคำพูดและปฏิกิริยาที่ไม่ใช่คำพูดในรายงาน
Hexospark
hexospark.com
ปรับแต่งอีเมล ติดตามผลขาเข้าโดยอัตโนมัติ และเพิ่มยอดขายของคุณโดยการรักษาความสัมพันธ์ในแพลตฟอร์มแบบรวมศูนย์ที่เดียว
Recapped
recapped.io
ปิดข้อตกลงและต้อนรับลูกค้าเร็วขึ้น 25% สร้างแผนปฏิบัติการร่วมกันทันทีที่ช่วยให้คุณปิดข้อตกลงได้เร็วขึ้น รู้ว่าเกิดอะไรขึ้นในข้อตกลง และช่วยให้แชมเปี้ยนของคุณเป็นจริง
Goodmeetings
goodmeetings.ai
Goodmeetings เป็นแพลตฟอร์มที่เปิดใช้งาน AI และการวิเคราะห์วิดีโอตัวแรกที่สร้างขึ้นเพื่อการขายทางไกลโดยเฉพาะ นอกเหนือจากความต้องการการประชุมทางวิดีโอแบบดั้งเดิมของทีมขายแล้ว ระบบยังทำให้เวิร์กโฟลว์การขายเป็นไปโดยอัตโนมัติเพื่อเพิ่มประสิทธิผล และใช้ประโยชน์จาก AI เพื่อมอบสัญญาณและกระตุ้นแบบไดนามิกสำหร...
Uberflip
uberflip.com
Uberflip เป็นแพลตฟอร์มและซอฟต์แวร์ประสบการณ์เนื้อหาที่ช่วยให้นักการตลาดสามารถสร้างประสบการณ์ดิจิทัลพร้อมเนื้อหาสำหรับทุกขั้นตอนของการเดินทางของผู้ซื้อ
Sellular
sellular.com
Sellular is a sales engagement platform designed for fast-growing and medium-sized businesses. With Sellular, SDRs and AEs can win more deals faster. Leaders can rest easy knowing they're capturing all the required data for the business into Salesforce CRM, and get full visibility into all their dea...
LeadBoxer
leadboxer.com
LeadBoxer is a lead generation and lead scoring platform for small to large B2B sales teams. LeadBoxer provides sales teams of any size with valuable insights on what their potential customers are interested in before they even reach out. The software automatically creates visitor profiles for websi...
GlassHive
glasshive.com
Making sales and marketing simple and fun. GlassHive was developed with the care and attention of a team who has worked alongside MSPs of every size to help them achieve their sales and marketing dreams. And along the way, we kept seeing the same struggles. Visibility, accountability, manual data m...
LeadLoft
leadloft.com
LeadLoft outfits your team with everything you need. Whether it's CEOs, directors, or investors, LeadLoft will uncover contact info and put you in touch so you can close the deal. Need someone's contact info? We got you. Need to engage them? No problem. Need to track & convert them? Done & done.
Adentro
adentro.com
Adentro is the only visit-based marketing platform that pairs with your in-store WiFi to drive real guest visits AND proves it. Our technology helps you identify unknown customers, attract new ones, and measure their visit behavior. Our proprietary Walk-Through Rate™ combined with enriched customer ...
Skylead
skylead.io
Use multichannel outreach, if/else actions and connect unlimited email accounts to maximize touchpoints with your leads. Skylead is your smart LinkedIn automation tool and cold email software.
PersistIQ
persistiq.com
PersistIQ is a sales engagement platform that automates prospecting, email outreach, calls, tasks, and social selling. Thousands of sales teams use PersistIQ to find prospect’s emails, send personalized outreach emails, automate follow-ups, and book more meetings. PersistIQ’s sales outreach platform...
SmartReach.io
smartreach.io
SmartReach.io is an email outreach software designed to let users schedule and send personalised emails and follow-ups automatically from their mailbox and boost their reply rates. SmartReach.io syncs your prospect data from your CRM to your campaigns with workflow automations and also gives you the...
Overloop
overloop.com
Overloop is a multi-channel sales engagement platform. Crush your sales quota with ultra-personalized campaigns, mixing cold emails, LinkedIn automation, and phone calls. Handle your entire sales pipeline, track your performances, and, in the end, close more deals! List Building & Contact Management...
Cirrus Insight
cirrusinsight.com
Cirrus Insight is a plugin for Gmail and Outlook for salespeople. Founded in 2011, Cirrus Insight sales enablement platform for Gmail and Outlook offers an all-in-one sales productivity platform with world-class Salesforce integration. We get it. You work in your inbox to connect with customers. You...
Paage
paage.io
Paage.io is used by thousands of AE's to close deals faster. It all starts with a "Paage", which is a mini landing page you can share with your buyer that includes all the resources they'll need to pitch you internally. Rather than long emails with attachments that get lost in the inbox, send over a...
Katalyz
katalyz.co
Katalyz is a 'dealroom' enabling revenue teams (Sales & Customer Success) to collaborate more efficiently with their clients within a shared project space (integrated with your CRM). Opportunities (new accounts or expansion) close 25% faster and become more predictable, while avoiding ineffective em...
eyezon
eyezonthis.com
eyezon is a live video shopping sandbox, which brings human interaction into modern shopping through personal on demand live streaming.
haeppie
haeppie.com
haeppie is made for Sales & Customer Success Teams - Turn buyer journeys into more revenue and get all decision makers on the same page with haeppie Sales Spaces. Create personalised and interactive Spaces that close more deals in seconds. Accelerate your sales cycles from cold outreach through to o...
envivo.io
envivo.io
envivo is a digital sales accelerator that allows enterprises to easily personalise offers to prospects and customers, creating an engaging environment between the buyer and seller. envivo helps you take opportunities from lead to deal, with everything in one place, all while integrating seamlessly ...
DealLab
deallab.io
DealLab.io consolidates entire deals into one collaborative platform while gaining intelligence on "how" to advance deals and "what" to do to close them. Uncover red flags and deal risks and avoid countless hours spent on messy email threads and out of date files. Streamline communication to always ...
Valuecase
valuecase.com
Yesterday, sales was a chaos of endless email streams, lost attachments, action plan spreadsheets, and overwhelmed prospects going dark. Today, sales is done with Valuecase. So prospects can move faster and sellers finally know if an opportunity is still moving. Sales and customer success teams of...
Heybase
heybase.io
Heybase is the Digital Sales Room Software that provides collaborative shared spaces where sellers can create personalized buyer experiences and communicate with potential buyers at a single digital location. Sellers can Embed personalized sales collateral with Drag & Drop Editor, collaborate with b...
OneMob
onemob.com
Introducing OneMob - the ultimate all-in-one platform for creating, sharing and tracking beautiful Microsites in seconds! Whether you're in sales, marketing, customer success or you're a content creator, OneMob has everything you need to elevate your outreach and capture more attention, engagement a...
SPCE
spce.com
SP_CE นำเสนอห้องดิจิทัลที่คุณสามารถเชิญผู้คน แบ่งปันเนื้อหา และทำงานร่วมกันได้อย่างปลอดภัย พร้อมรับข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่นำไปใช้ได้จริงเกี่ยวกับเส้นทางของผู้ซื้อของคุณ โดยทั่วไปแล้วลูกค้าของเรามีสามสิ่งที่เหมือนกัน: 1. วงจรการขายที่ยาวนาน 2. ผู้ติดต่อหลายคนเพื่อปิดข้อตกลง ผู้มีส่วนได้ส่วนเสียจำนวนมากทั้งภ...
Aligned
alignedup.com
ทีมขาย พูดง่ายๆ ก็คือ ALIGNED คือห้องขายดิจิทัล ซึ่งเป็นแพลตฟอร์มการทำงานร่วมกันสำหรับทีมและผู้ซื้อของคุณ ช่วยให้คุณจัดการข้อตกลงที่ซับซ้อน เพิ่มการมีส่วนร่วมของผู้ซื้อ และลดระยะเวลาในการประเมินมูลค่าได้ ยังไง? Aligned เพิ่มความคล่องตัวในการสื่อสารกับลูกค้า เนื้อหา กระบวนการ และเครื่องมือทั้งหมดของค...
Gridspace
gridspace.com
Gridspace ทำให้การดูแลการสนทนาพร้อมใช้งานโดยมอบความสามารถด้านเครื่องจักรที่เหนือกว่าแก่ผู้ป่วย ลูกค้า และธุรกิจ
Meetric
meetric.com
จับภาพ วิเคราะห์ และเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการประชุมการขายอย่างง่ายดายและมีประสิทธิภาพด้วย AI เพื่อขับเคลื่อนรายได้และข้อมูลเชิงลึก เพียงเชื่อมต่อกับ Teams, Zoom หรือ Google Meet หรือยกระดับไปอีกระดับโดยใช้ประโยชน์จากแพลตฟอร์มการประชุมของเราที่สร้างขึ้นเพื่อการขาย
Convirza
convirza.com
Convirza เป็นแพลตฟอร์มติดตามการโทรและเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการโทรระดับองค์กรแห่งแรก เพื่อตอบสนองความต้องการข่าวกรองที่เพิ่มขึ้นจากการโต้ตอบทางโทรศัพท์ เราได้รวมการติดตามการโทรแบบดั้งเดิมเข้ากับการวิเคราะห์การโทรที่มีประสิทธิภาพ Convirza ใช้เทคโนโลยีการรู้จำคำพูดและอัลกอริธึมที่ซับซ้อนเพื่อวัดคุณภาพลีด วัด...
Voyc
voyc.ai
Voyc ช่วยให้บริษัทที่ได้รับการควบคุมสามารถตรวจสอบการโต้ตอบของศูนย์ติดต่อได้ 100% ด้วยซอฟต์แวร์ AI การวิเคราะห์คำพูดของเรา ซึ่งช่วยปรับปรุงประสิทธิภาพการดำเนินงาน รับข้อร้องเรียน ระบุลูกค้าที่มีช่องโหว่ และมอบประสบการณ์ที่ยอดเยี่ยมแก่ลูกค้า เมื่อเผชิญกับแรงกดดันด้านกฎระเบียบที่เพิ่มขึ้นและความไม่ไว้ว...
Ender Turing
enderturing.com
Ender Turing ระบุผู้ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูงสุดในด้านการโทร การแชท และการประชุมทางวิดีโอ ใช้ข้อมูลนี้เพื่อมอบแนวทางปฏิบัติที่ดีที่สุดของพนักงานที่มีผลงานโดดเด่นให้กับพนักงานทุกคนเพื่อการฝึกสอนตนเองและสังเกตการเติบโตของประสิทธิภาพ Ender Turing นำทีมขายและดูแลลูกค้าของคุณไปสู่รายได้ที่สูงขึ้นและการบริการลู...
Capturi
en.capturi.com
การสนทนาที่สร้างคุณค่าเริ่มต้นที่นี่ ในฐานะแพลตฟอร์มชั้นนำสำหรับการวิเคราะห์การสนทนาในสแกนดิเนเวีย Capturi แปลงการสนทนาของลูกค้าให้เป็นมูลค่าที่เป็นรูปธรรมและวัดผลได้โดยใช้ AI และอัลกอริธึมการเรียนรู้ของเครื่องขั้นสูง จากการวิเคราะห์การสนทนากับลูกค้ามากกว่า 30 ล้านครั้งจากแบรนด์มากกว่า 200 แบรนด์ Ca...