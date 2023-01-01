Modern development teams choose Taplytics to increase their ROI on the features they release. We provide zero bloat, cross-platform AB Testing and Feature Flag solutions that power the experiences within today's leading apps and websites. Taplytics is powering enterprise digital transformation. We work with brands like Lookout, Grubhub, and Crate&Barrel to drive more revenue through their apps and websites.

เว็บไซต์: taplytics.com

ข้อความปฏิเสธความรับผิดชอบ: WebCatalog ไม่ได้ประกอบกิจการร่วม ไม่ได้รับอนุญาต ไม่ได้รับการรับรองโดยหรือเชื่อมโยงกับ Taplytics อย่างเป็นทางการไม่ว่าในทางหนึ่งทางใด ชื่อผลิตภัณฑ์ โลโก้ และแบรนด์ทั้งหมด เป็นทรัพย์สินของเจ้าของที่เกี่ยวข้อง