ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Talkable
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye เป็นแพลตฟอร์มประสบการณ์ลูกค้าที่ครอบคลุม ธุรกิจมากกว่า 60,000 แห่งทุกขนาดใช้ BirdEye ทุกวันเพื่อให้ค้นพบทางออนไลน์ผ่านการรีวิว ได้รับเลือกจากลูกค้าด้วยการโต้ตอบด้วยการส่งข้อความ และเป็นธุรกิจที่ดีที่สุดด้วยเครื่องมือสำรวจและข้อมูลเชิงลึก
NiceJob
nicejob.com
วิธีที่ง่ายที่สุดในการได้รับรีวิวมากขึ้น และสร้างชื่อเสียงของคุณ สร้างกระแสบนโซเชียลมีเดีย ปรับปรุง SEO ของคุณ และเพิ่มยอดขาย
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการตลาดอีคอมเมิร์ซที่มีโซลูชันที่ทันสมัยที่สุดสำหรับการรีวิวจากลูกค้า การตลาดด้วยภาพ ความภักดี การอ้างอิง และการตลาดทาง SMS ค้นหาข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมว่าแบรนด์ของคุณสามารถขับเคลื่อนการเติบโตด้วย Yotpo ได้อย่างไรที่นี่
ReferralCandy
referralcandy.com
ลองนึกภาพลูกค้าของคุณเองที่ช่วยคุณเพิ่มยอดขายใหม่! การแนะนำลูกค้าเป็นกุญแจสำคัญในการทำการตลาดแบบปากต่อปากและธุรกิจที่เจริญรุ่งเรือง ด้วย ReferralCandy นำพลังอันเหลือเชื่อของอิทธิพลจากเพื่อนร่วมงานมาสู่ร้านค้าของคุณเอง
FirstPromoter
firstpromoter.com
การติดตามพันธมิตรและการอ้างอิงสำหรับ SaaS เปิดตัวโปรแกรมพันธมิตรและการอ้างอิงของคุณเองในไม่กี่นาที บูรณาการอย่างรวดเร็วกับ Stripe, Paddle, Recurly, Braintree, Chargebee หรือกับ API ของเรา
Extole
extole.com
Retail and financial services companies use Extole to turn customers into advocates. Our enterprise platform and team of experts create engagement, advocate, and referral programs so that brands can harness the power of customer connection, sharing, and recommendations to grow their bottom line. Wit...
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
High growth brands can get more out of every customer with Friendbuy. With a best-in-class referral and loyalty program, brands can achieve at least 5-10% of sales through referrals, with a 4x higher lifetime value. Friendbuy works with DTC brands like Casper, AWAY, and Dollar Shave Club as well as ...
Mention Me
mention-me.com
More consumers trust their friend’s recommendation of a brand than any other advertising. That’s why Mention Me is centred on the belief that every brand should think advocacy-first. By focusing on customer love, you’ll build a fast-growing base of brand fans who spend more, return often and bring t...
Synup
synup.com
Synup transforms brands' online presence with a three-pronged approach: local listings, reputation management, and social media management. With Synup, brands can deliver relevant and trustworthy business content across all locations and media channels in one holistic dashboard. Brands can now manag...
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
Plug-and-play software to build and track your own referral program or affiliate program. Voted #1 by marketers across the globe. The only referral software officially certified by HubSpot. 👉 Build your program in days not weeks, using our drag-and-drop campaign builder. We offer advanced white lab...
UserEvidence
userevidence.com
UserEvidence เป็นแพลตฟอร์มเสียงของลูกค้าที่ทำการพิสูจน์ทางสังคมสำหรับทีม GTM โดยอัตโนมัติ สร้างกรณีศึกษา คำรับรอง และสถิติที่ได้รับการตรวจสอบภายในไม่กี่นาที ด้วยการใช้แบบสำรวจและบทวิจารณ์ของบุคคลที่สาม UserEvidence จะรวบรวมคำติชมอย่างต่อเนื่องตลอดการเดินทางของลูกค้า และสร้างคลังเรื่องราวของลูกค้าที่...
Roster
getroster.com
ทุกคนมีอิทธิพล และแบรนด์ที่ดีที่สุดก็ใช้ Roster เพื่อควบคุมมัน ด้วย Roster บริษัทต่างๆ จะเปลี่ยนลูกค้าที่มีความมุ่งมั่นให้กลายเป็นแบรนด์แอมบาสเดอร์ที่กระตุ้นการรับรู้บนโซเชียลมีเดีย ส่งเสริมความคิดริเริ่มทางการตลาด เช่น บทวิจารณ์ และขับเคลื่อนรายได้ ชุดเครื่องมือที่ครอบคลุมของ Roster ช่วยให้บริษัทต่...