MLOps Platforms - แอปที่เป็นที่นิยมที่สุด
To be considered for the MLOps Platforms category, a product should meet the following criteria: * Platform for Monitoring and Management: The product must provide a comprehensive platform for monitoring and managing machine learning models. This includes features for tracking model versions, monitoring performance metrics, and managing model lifecycles. * Integration into Business Applications: It should allow users to seamlessly integrate machine learning models into various business applications across the company. This integration capability ensures that models can be effectively deployed and utilized within the existing infrastructure. * Health and Performance Tracking: The product must enable users to track the health and performance of deployed machine learning models in real-time. This involves monitoring key indicators such as accuracy, latency, resource utilization, and model drift to ensure optimal performance. * Holistic Management Tool: It should provide a holistic management tool that offers insights into all models deployed across the business. This includes features for model governance, compliance monitoring, and centralized visibility into the entire model ecosystem. Meeting these criteria ensures that the product offers robust capabilities for managing machine learning operations effectively within an organization.
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP) ซึ่งนำเสนอโดย Google คือชุดบริการคอมพิวเตอร์ระบบคลาวด์ที่ทำงานบนโครงสร้างพื้นฐานเดียวกันกับที่ Google ใช้ภายในสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์สำหรับผู้ใช้ปลายทาง เช่น Google Search, Gmail, พื้นที่จัดเก็บไฟล์ และ YouTube นอกเหนือจากชุดเครื่องมือการจัดการแล้ว ยังมีชุดบริการคลาวด์แบบโมดูลาร์...
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks เป็นบริษัทที่ก่อตั้งโดยผู้สร้าง Apache Spark ดั้งเดิม Databricks เติบโตจากโครงการ AMPLab ที่มหาวิทยาลัยแคลิฟอร์เนีย เบิร์กลีย์ ซึ่งมีส่วนร่วมในการสร้าง Apache Spark ซึ่งเป็นเฟรมเวิร์กการประมวลผลแบบโอเพ่นซอร์สแบบกระจายที่สร้างขึ้นบน Scala Databricks พัฒนาแพลตฟอร์มบนเว็บสำหรับการทำงานร่วมกั...
Microsoft Fabric
microsoft.com
นำข้อมูลของคุณเข้าสู่ยุคของ AI ปรับเปลี่ยนวิธีที่ทุกคนเข้าถึง จัดการ และดำเนินการกับข้อมูลและข้อมูลเชิงลึกโดยการเชื่อมต่อแหล่งข้อมูลและบริการการวิเคราะห์ทั้งหมดเข้าด้วยกัน บนแพลตฟอร์มเดียวที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI
Scale AI
scale.com
ได้รับความไว้วางใจจากบริษัทระดับโลก Scale นำเสนอข้อมูลการฝึกอบรมคุณภาพสูงสำหรับแอปพลิเคชัน AI เช่น รถยนต์ไร้คนขับ การทำแผนที่ AR/VR หุ่นยนต์ และอื่นๆ
Labelbox
labelbox.com
กลไกข้อมูลสำหรับ AI การดูแลจัดการข้อมูล การติดฉลากที่ได้รับความช่วยเหลือจาก AI การฝึกอบรมโมเดลและการวินิจฉัย และบริการการติดฉลาก ทั้งหมดในแพลตฟอร์มเดียว เพื่อสร้างผลิตภัณฑ์ AI ที่ดีขึ้น รวดเร็วอย่างน่าทึ่ง
neptune.ai
neptune.ai
บันทึก จัดระเบียบ เปรียบเทียบ ลงทะเบียน และแบ่งปันข้อมูลเมตาของโมเดล ML ทั้งหมดของคุณในที่เดียว - อัตโนมัติและเป็นมาตรฐานเมื่อทีมการสร้างแบบจำลองของคุณเติบโตขึ้น - ทำงานร่วมกันในแบบจำลองและผลลัพธ์กับทีมของคุณและทั่วทั้งองค์กร - ใช้โฮสต์ ปรับใช้ในสถานที่หรือในระบบคลาวด์ส่วนตัว ผสานรวมกับสแต็ก MLOps ...
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
เครื่องมือคำอธิบายประกอบที่ง่ายและรวดเร็วเพื่อขยายขนาดโปรเจ็กต์แมชชีนเลิร์นนิงของคุณ
SuperAnnotate
superannotate.com
สร้าง ปรับแต่ง ทำซ้ำ และจัดการโมเดล AI ของคุณเร็วขึ้นด้วยข้อมูลการฝึกอบรมคุณภาพสูงสุด
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
เป็นที่รักของนักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล อยู่ภายใต้การควบคุมของไอที โซลูชันแบบครบวงจรของคุณสำหรับวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูลและการพัฒนา ML การปรับใช้ และไปป์ไลน์ข้อมูลในระบบคลาวด์
V7
v7labs.com
โครงสร้างพื้นฐานเต็มรูปแบบสำหรับข้อมูลการฝึกอบรมระดับองค์กร ครอบคลุมถึงการติดฉลาก เวิร์กโฟลว์ ชุดข้อมูล และมนุษย์ในลูป
SAP
sap.com
ที่ SAP จุดประสงค์ของเราคือการช่วยให้โลกทำงานได้ดีขึ้นและปรับปรุงชีวิตของผู้คน คำมั่นสัญญาของเราคือการคิดค้นนวัตกรรมเพื่อช่วยให้ลูกค้าของเราทำงานได้ดีที่สุด SAP มุ่งมั่นที่จะช่วยเหลือลูกค้าทุกรายให้กลายเป็นธุรกิจที่ดำเนินธุรกิจได้ดีที่สุด เราออกแบบโซลูชันเพื่อขับเคลื่อนนวัตกรรม ส่งเสริมความเท่าเทียม...
CoreWeave
coreweave.com
CoreWeave เป็นผู้ให้บริการคลาวด์ที่เชี่ยวชาญ ซึ่งนำเสนอ GPU ขนาดใหญ่บนโครงสร้างพื้นฐานที่รวดเร็วและยืดหยุ่นที่สุดในอุตสาหกรรม
Modelshop
modelshop.com
Modelshop มีเครื่องมือทั้งหมดที่คุณต้องการในการสร้างโมเดล AI ทั้งหมดในแพลตฟอร์มเดียว ข้ามขั้นตอนการเขียนโค้ดและนำเสนอโซลูชันอัจฉริยะได้เร็วกว่าที่เคยเป็นไปได้
Encord
encord.com
เครื่องมือทั้งหมดที่คุณต้องการเพื่อสร้างโมเดลที่ดีขึ้นและเร็วขึ้น Encord เป็นแพลตฟอร์มข้อมูลชั้นนำสำหรับทีมคอมพิวเตอร์วิทัศน์ขั้นสูง: ปรับปรุงการติดฉลากและเวิร์กโฟลว์ RLHF สังเกตและประเมินแบบจำลอง และจัดการและดูแลจัดการข้อมูลเพื่อเข้าถึง AI ที่ใช้งานจริงได้เร็วขึ้น
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
ในที่สุด โซลูชันที่สร้างขึ้นสำหรับองค์กร ด้วยคู่มือแบรนด์ที่ครอบคลุมของ Mark AI และความสามารถในการปรับแต่ง AI เรานำเสนอโซลูชันระดับองค์กรที่ช่วยให้คุณกำหนดรูปแบบตัวตนและการส่งข้อความของ AI เพื่อตอบสนองความต้องการของธุรกิจของคุณ
Statsig
statsig.com
ตั้งแต่การทดสอบ A/B แบบธรรมดาไปจนถึงการทดสอบขั้นสูง บริษัทที่เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วใช้ Statsig เพื่อเร่งการเติบโต
Modular
modular.com
The next-generation AI developer platform unifying the development and deployment of AI for the world.
Model Share
modelshare.ai
The Model Share AI MLOps platform is a dynamic hub for machine learning innovation. It allows data science and machine learning engineers to easily manage ML projects from start to finish. You can improve models, track progress with rich ML analytics and reporting tools, and deploy models instantly...
Imandra
imandra.ai
Imandra is a cloud-native automated reasoning engine for analysis of algorithms bringing unprecedented rigor and automation to algorithm design and governance.
Bria
bria.ai
Accelerate AI development and build without limits on a responsible and open platform designed for developers and built for the enterprise.
Robust Intelligence
robustintelligence.com
Robust Intelligence enables enterprises to secure their AI transformation with an automated solution to protect against security and safety threats. Robust Intelligence's platform includes an engine for detecting and assessing model vulnerabilities, as well as recommending and enforcing the necessar...
Picsellia
picsellia.com
Picsellia provides an entire AI development stack optimized for images: it covers every step needed to deploy a Computer vision model in production. Users can structure, operate, and improve their AI models directly on the platform. Picsellia's Key Features: * Data Management: Store, search, filte...
OctoAI
octo.ai
OctoAI delivers infrastructure to run, tune, and scale generative AI applications. OctoAI makes models work for you, not the other way around. Developers get easy access to efficient AI infrastructure so they can run the models they choose, tune them for their specific use case, and scale from dev t...
Hopsworks
hopsworks.ai
Hopsworks is a collaborative ML platform with highest performance Feature Store for batch and real-time data. Built around the industry's most advanced and modular feature store that provides seamless integration for existing pipelines and helps bring models to production faster. What and why? A fe...
Deeploy
deeploy.ml
Deeploy provides organizations with high-risk AI use cases a Responsible AI platform and creates the opportunity to implement explainable, accountable, and manageable Machine Learning models while enabling interaction between humans and AI. Setting the technical foundation for Responsible Machine Le...
Arthur
arthur.ai
Arthur is the AI performance company. We help data scientists, product owners, and business leaders accelerate tabular, NLP and computer vision model operations to optimize for accuracy, explainability, and fairness. * Accuracy: Track model performance to detect and react to data drift and impr...
MLJAR
mljar.com
MLJAR - Outstanding Data Science Tools The mljar-supervised is a human-first machine-learning platform. It makes algorithm search and tuning painless. Users need to upload a dataset, select input and target attributes, and mljar will find the best matching ML algorithm. MLJAR automates the process o...
Mona
monalabs.io
Mona's intelligent monitoring solution enables teams to gain complete visibility into the performance of your data, models and processes. Automatically surface and resolve performance issues within your AI / ML or intelligent automation processes to avoid negative impacts to both your business and c...
Comet
comet.com
Comet is a meta machine learning platform designed to help AI practitioners and teams build reliable machine learning models for real-world applications by streamlining and connecting the machine learning model lifecycle. By leveraging Comet, users can employ machine learning experiment tracking to ...
Edge Impulse
edgeimpulse.com
Edge Impulse offers the latest in machine learning tooling, enabling all enterprises to build smarter edge products. Our technology empowers developers to bring more AI products to market faster, and helps enterprise teams rapidly develop industry-specific solutions in weeks instead of years. Edge I...
Arize AI
arize.com
Arize AI is an AI observability and LLM evaluation platform built to enable more successful AI in production.
ClearML
clear.ml
ClearML is the leading open source, end-to-end solution for unleashing AI in the enterprise, trusted by leading Fortune 500 companies, enterprises, academia, and innovative start-ups worldwide. We enable customers to build continuous ML workflows -- from experiment management and orchestration thro...
Valohai
valohai.com
Valohai is the MLOps platform purpose-built for ML Pioneers, giving them everything they've been missing, in one platform that just makes sense. Now they run thousands of experiments at the click of a button – creating data they trust. All while using the tools they love to build things to last. And...
Weights & Biases
wandb.ai
Weights & Biases: The AI developer platform. Track everything you need to make your models reproducible with Weights & Biases— from hyperparameters and code to model weights and dataset versions. Weights & Biases helps your ML team unlock their productivity by optimizing, visualizing, collaboratin...
JFrog
jfrog.com
Deliver Trusted Software with Speed. The only software supply chain platform to give you end-to-end visibility, security, and control for automating the delivery of trusted releases. The massively scalable, hybrid JFrog Platform is open, flexible, and integrated with all the package technologies an...
WhyLabs
whylabs.ai
WhyLabs enables teams to harness the power of AI with precision and control. From Fortune 100 companies to AI-first startups, teams have adopted WhyLabs’ tools to monitor and perform real-time management of ML and generative AI applications. With WhyLabs, teams reduce manual operations by over 80% a...
PI.EXCHANGE
pi.exchange
PI.EXCHANGE AI & Analytics Engine (เอ็นจิ้น) เป็นแพลตฟอร์มวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูลและการเรียนรู้ของเครื่องจักร (ML) ที่ช่วยให้ทุกคน แม้แต่ผู้ใช้มือใหม่ สามารถสร้างแอปพลิเคชัน ML ประสิทธิภาพสูงได้ในไม่กี่นาทีหรือชั่วโมง ไม่ใช่สัปดาห์หรือเดือน - ไม่ จำเป็นต้องมีการเข้ารหัส ห่วงโซ่เครื่องมือที่เชื่อมต่อที่ใช...
UbiOps
ubiops.com
เปลี่ยนสคริปต์การวิเคราะห์ในพื้นที่ของคุณให้เป็นแอปพลิเคชันที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วยข้อมูลอันทรงพลัง! UbiOps เป็นเลเยอร์การใช้งานและการให้บริการที่ใช้งานง่ายสำหรับวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล, โค้ด AI และ ML มันเปลี่ยนโมเดลและสคริปต์ Python & R ของคุณให้เป็นบริการเว็บสด ช่วยให้คุณใช้งานได้จากทุกที่ทุกเวลา ตั้งแต่ฟังก...
Qwak
qwak.com
Qwak เป็นแพลตฟอร์ม AI ที่มีการจัดการเต็มรูปแบบ เข้าถึงได้ และเชื่อถือได้ ซึ่งช่วยให้ผู้ปฏิบัติงานด้าน AI สามารถแปลงและจัดเก็บข้อมูล สร้าง ฝึกอบรม และปรับใช้แอปพลิเคชัน AI ของพวกเขา จากนั้นตรวจสอบไปป์ไลน์ทั้งหมดของพวกเขา ทั้งหมดนี้อยู่ในแพลตฟอร์มเดียว รูปแบบการกำหนดราคาแบบจ่ายตามการใช้งานของ Qwak ทำ...
Gurobi
gurobi.com
Gurobi ผลิตเครื่องมือแก้ปัญหาการเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพทางคณิตศาสตร์ที่เร็วที่สุดและทรงพลังที่สุดในโลก นั่นคือ Gurobi Optimizer ซึ่งบริษัทชั้นนำระดับโลกใช้ในอุตสาหกรรมต่างๆ มากกว่า 40 อุตสาหกรรม เพื่อแก้ไขปัญหาที่ซับซ้อนในโลกแห่งความเป็นจริงอย่างรวดเร็ว และทำการตัดสินใจโดยอัตโนมัติเพื่อเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพและค...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry คือ PaaS บนคลาวด์สำหรับทีมแมชชีนเลิร์นนิงเพื่อสร้าง ปรับใช้ และจัดส่งแอปพลิเคชัน ML/LLM บนคลาวด์/อินฟราภายในองค์กรของตนเองในวิธีที่เร็วกว่า ปรับขนาดได้ และคุ้มต้นทุนพร้อมการควบคุมการกำกับดูแลที่เหมาะสม ทำให้พวกเขาบรรลุเป้าหมาย 90 % เวลาในการสร้างมูลค่าเร็วกว่าทีมอื่นๆ TrueFoundry สรุปวิ...
SAS
sas.com
ทำงานได้มากขึ้นด้วย AI และการวิเคราะห์ที่รวดเร็วและมีประสิทธิภาพยิ่งขึ้นจากพันธมิตรด้านการวิเคราะห์ที่น่าเชื่อถือที่สุดในโลก สร้างคำตอบได้เร็วเท่ากับที่โลกสร้างข้อมูลด้วย SAS ด้วยนวัตกรรมการวิเคราะห์ที่มีมานานกว่าสี่สิบปี SAS ได้มอบ THE POWER TO KNOW® ให้กับลูกค้าทั่วโลก
Superb AI
superb-ai.com
Superb AI คือแพลตฟอร์มคอมพิวเตอร์วิทัศน์ชั้นนำและผู้ให้บริการระดับมืออาชีพที่นำเสนอเวิร์กโฟลว์ MLOps และ DataOps ระดับองค์กรแบบครบวงจร เพื่อเร่งการนำ AI มาใช้และการพัฒนา AI ที่เน้นข้อมูลเป็นศูนย์กลาง ด้วยการประยุกต์ใช้ระบบอัตโนมัติบน AI ในทางปฏิบัติ ทำให้ AI ที่ยอดเยี่ยมช่วยให้ทีมจัดการวงจรการใช้งาน...
Segments.ai
segments.ai
แพลตฟอร์มการติดฉลากหลายเซ็นเซอร์สำหรับหุ่นยนต์และการขับขี่อัตโนมัติ Segments.ai เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการติดป้ายกำกับข้อมูลที่รวดเร็วและแม่นยำสำหรับคำอธิบายประกอบข้อมูลแบบหลายเซ็นเซอร์ คุณสามารถรับป้ายกำกับการแบ่งส่วน ป้ายกำกับเวกเตอร์ และอื่นๆ ผ่านทางอินเทอร์เฟซการติดป้ายกำกับที่ใช้งานง่ายสำหรับรูปภาพ วิดีโ...
Datature
datature.io
ข้อมูลทำให้วิธีที่ผู้คนสร้างความสามารถในการเรียนรู้เชิงลึกง่ายขึ้น การใช้ Nexus ซึ่งเป็นแพลตฟอร์ม #nocode mlops แบบ end-to-end ของเรา ช่วยให้ทุกคนสามารถสร้างความก้าวหน้าด้าน AI ของตนเองได้
Labellerr
labellerr.com
Labellerr เป็นเพียงแพลตฟอร์มข้อมูลการฝึกอบรมที่มี Smart Feedback Loop เทคโนโลยีของเราช่วยให้องค์กรที่เน้น AI เป็นหลักในการพัฒนาคอมพิวเตอร์วิทัศน์ AI เพื่อนำระบบอัตโนมัติมาสู่ขั้นตอนข้อมูลของตน แพลตฟอร์ม Saas ของเราแก้ปัญหาท้าทายสำหรับนักวิทยาศาสตร์ ML ที่ต้องการการเข้าถึงข้อมูลการฝึกอบรมที่รวดเร็ว ส...
Veritone
veritone.com
Veritone Attribute กำลังเปลี่ยนแปลงการระบุแหล่งที่มาทางการตลาดในการแพร่ภาพสื่อ โดยใช้เทคโนโลยีที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI ซึ่งมอบการวัดประสิทธิภาพที่ใกล้เคียงเรียลไทม์สำหรับโฆษณาในทุกรูปแบบการออกอากาศ รวมถึงสปอตตามกำหนดเวลาและไม่ได้กำหนดเวลา (การอ่านสด การโปรโมตการกล่าวถึงแบบออร์แกนิก) Veritone Attribute ใ...