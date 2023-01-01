ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Synup
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye เป็นแพลตฟอร์มประสบการณ์ลูกค้าที่ครอบคลุม ธุรกิจมากกว่า 60,000 แห่งทุกขนาดใช้ BirdEye ทุกวันเพื่อให้ค้นพบทางออนไลน์ผ่านการรีวิว ได้รับเลือกจากลูกค้าด้วยการโต้ตอบด้วยการส่งข้อความ และเป็นธุรกิจที่ดีที่สุดด้วยเครื่องมือสำรวจและข้อมูลเชิงลึก
NiceJob
nicejob.com
วิธีที่ง่ายที่สุดในการได้รับรีวิวมากขึ้น และสร้างชื่อเสียงของคุณ สร้างกระแสบนโซเชียลมีเดีย ปรับปรุง SEO ของคุณ และเพิ่มยอดขาย
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการตลาดอีคอมเมิร์ซที่มีโซลูชันที่ทันสมัยที่สุดสำหรับการรีวิวจากลูกค้า การตลาดด้วยภาพ ความภักดี การอ้างอิง และการตลาดทาง SMS ค้นหาข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมว่าแบรนด์ของคุณสามารถขับเคลื่อนการเติบโตด้วย Yotpo ได้อย่างไรที่นี่
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
High growth brands can get more out of every customer with Friendbuy. With a best-in-class referral and loyalty program, brands can achieve at least 5-10% of sales through referrals, with a 4x higher lifetime value. Friendbuy works with DTC brands like Casper, AWAY, and Dollar Shave Club as well as ...
Mention Me
mention-me.com
More consumers trust their friend’s recommendation of a brand than any other advertising. That’s why Mention Me is centred on the belief that every brand should think advocacy-first. By focusing on customer love, you’ll build a fast-growing base of brand fans who spend more, return often and bring t...
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
Plug-and-play software to build and track your own referral program or affiliate program. Voted #1 by marketers across the globe. The only referral software officially certified by HubSpot. 👉 Build your program in days not weeks, using our drag-and-drop campaign builder. We offer advanced white lab...
UserEvidence
userevidence.com
UserEvidence เป็นแพลตฟอร์มเสียงของลูกค้าที่ทำการพิสูจน์ทางสังคมสำหรับทีม GTM โดยอัตโนมัติ สร้างกรณีศึกษา คำรับรอง และสถิติที่ได้รับการตรวจสอบภายในไม่กี่นาที ด้วยการใช้แบบสำรวจและบทวิจารณ์ของบุคคลที่สาม UserEvidence จะรวบรวมคำติชมอย่างต่อเนื่องตลอดการเดินทางของลูกค้า และสร้างคลังเรื่องราวของลูกค้าที่...