ทางเลือกสำหรับ - SynergyXR
VRChat
hello.vrchat.com
VRChat เป็นแพลตฟอร์มโลกเสมือนจริงออนไลน์ที่สร้างโดย Graham Gaylor และ Jesse Joudrey และดำเนินการโดย VRChat, Inc. แพลตฟอร์มดังกล่าวอนุญาตให้ผู้ใช้โต้ตอบกับผู้อื่นด้วยอวตารและโลก 3 มิติที่ผู้ใช้สร้างขึ้น
Contentful
contentful.com
เปิดตัวเร็วขึ้นด้วยแพลตฟอร์มเนื้อหาที่ทันสมัย เป็นวิธีที่ง่ายที่สุดและเร็วที่สุดในการจัดการเนื้อหา: ผสานรวมเครื่องมือของคุณ เผยแพร่ข้ามช่องทาง ปลดบล็อกทีมของคุณด้วยเฟรมเวิร์กแอปชั้นนำในอุตสาหกรรมของเรา
Spatial
spatial.io
กระโดดเข้าสู่ Spatial เพื่อชมแกลเลอรี Metaverse, Spaces และกิจกรรมต่างๆ มากมาย สัมผัสประสบการณ์ Metaverse บนฝ่ามือของคุณ คุณสามารถเข้าร่วมได้จากทุกที่! สำรวจผลงานสร้างสรรค์อันประณีตของศิลปินและผู้ประกอบการ พบปะกับผู้เชี่ยวชาญ เพื่อน และเชื่อมต่อกับชุมชนเชิงพื้นที่จากทั่วโลกสำหรับกิจกรรมทางวัฒนธรรม ...
Zoho Lens
zoho.com
ความช่วยเหลือระยะไกลแบบโต้ตอบโดยใช้ความเป็นจริงเสริม ดูปัญหาในอุปกรณ์ ตั้งแต่เครื่องจักรในโรงงานไปจนถึงเซิร์ฟเวอร์ ได้ตลอดเวลาจากโต๊ะทำงานของคุณ โดยการเข้าถึงกล้องสมาร์ทโฟนของผู้ใช้จากระยะไกล
Contentstack
contentstack.com
ประสบการณ์ดิจิทัลที่คุณต้องการทุกที่ นำธุรกิจของคุณไปยังสถานที่ต่างๆ มากขึ้นด้วย Composable DXP อัตโนมัติเพียงระบบเดียวที่ขับเคลื่อนโดย CMS ไร้หัว #1
Augmentir
augmentir.com
การแปลงเป็นดิจิทัลอัจฉริยะขับเคลื่อนความเป็นเลิศในการปฏิบัติงาน โซลูชันผู้ปฏิบัติงานที่เชื่อมต่อกันของ Augmentir เป็นผู้นำที่ได้รับการยอมรับในด้านเทคโนโลยีการปฏิบัติงานแนวหน้า พนักงานออนบอร์ดเร็วขึ้น ลดเวลาในการผลิต เปิดใช้งานทักษะใหม่และยกระดับทักษะตามเป้าหมาย สนับสนุนพนักงานด้วยคำแนะนำดิจิทัลตาม...
TrainBeyond
trainbeyond.com
Virtual Realty, Desktop, and Mobile training software that is game-based, cost-effective, and scalable to the size of any company. With TrainBeyond you train your workforce with hands-on and interactive experiences, at industry standards, and without taking risks.
FundamentalVR
fundamentalsurgery.com
A strategic partner helping med-device leaders solve the Competency @ Scale Gap todrive commercial success.
Motive.io
motive.io
The Motive Training Platform is the complete toolset that gives training professionals the power to create and control their VR training, making it simple to build and distribute VR training material at scale.
CenarioVR
cenariovr.com
Create Immersive Experiences with the Easiest VR Platform.
ClassVR
classvr.com
ClassVR is a versatile platform using the power of Virtual and Augmented Reality for education and training from the classroom to the boardroom
Warp VR
warpvr.com
Warp VR is the easiest and most powerful way to create and scale interactive story-based VR training & onboarding scenarios for enterprise, training agencies and education. Companies like ASML, Erste Bank, KLM, Shell, and Tata Steel use Warp VR to train their workforce in safety, security and soft s...
Viz4D
viz4d.com
Viz4D helps you create top-performing web-based 3D viewer that works great on mobile and VR. It is tailored for real-time Archviz walkthrough, 3D product configurator and presentation. Thanks to the unique sets of AutoOptimization tech, even a complex architectural scene with multi-millions poly now...
Ctruh
ctruh.com
Ctruh, a platform offering no-code, web-based content creation. It emphasizes affordability, ease of use, and AI-driven 3D conversion capabilities. Users can create immersive content without coding, leveraging a robust library of 3D assets. Sharing creations is simplified with a single link for imme...
SENTIO VR
sentiovr.com
SENTIO VR is the leading immersive cloud-platform to review designs, manage client presentations and collaborate for professionals working in the Building Industry. With direct integrations to leading softwares like Autodesk Revit, SketchUp, Enscape, Lumion and others, bring your designs to the clou...
StellarX
stellarx.ai
Collaboration should be simple, straightforward, and effective. StellarX empowers business professionals across industries to better themselves with immersive AI-enabled experiences. Simply drag-and-drop, grab and go, point and click, or set it and forget it. You name it, consider it done—without co...
cognitive3D
cognitive3d.com
cognitiveVR is a enterprise grade analytics platform for virtual reality. It can track, aggregate, and analyze visual telemetry information about your users.
Slip.Stream
slip.stream
The largest royalty-free music library with 70,000 songs and 65,000 sound effects curated by mood, genre, artist, content type, and AI tools to help you find the perfect tracks for your content fast.
Viar360
viar360.com
Viar360 is the most intuitive authoring and publishing platform that reduces the time, effort and knowledge required to create highly engaging immersive training and learning experiences from 360° videos and photos. Viar360 lets you create immersive learning scenarios that your learners can experien...
EZ360 Cloud
ez-360.com
With EZ360 Cloud you can distribute 360-degree video content to VR devices via the cloud. Upload and manage your videos in the online content management system (CMS). Easily push videos to VR devices. VR headsets automatically download new videos when they start the app. No more sideloading or trans...
Headjack
headjack.io
Headjack is an app creation and content management platform for 360 video producers. Inspired by Wordpress, Headjack allows non-technical users to easily create and manage standalone VR apps which run on all the currently available VR headsets, while also giving developers the ability to tweak the s...
ManageXR
managexr.com
ManageXR is an enterprise device management platform designed for VR and AR devices. As more enterprises use XR to train employees, doctors use XR to treat patients, and schools use XR to teach students, organizations face significant hurdles expanding their operations from early-stage pilots to org...
ArborXR
arborxr.com
ArborXR is an AR & VR device management platform. More than 2000 companies in 90 countries are already using ArborXR to manage their VR & AR fleets. With ArborXR you can manage your devices, deploy content and updates remotely, and control what users can see and do in the headset. ArborXR is built w...
Agora World
agoraworld.io
Agora World is WordPress or Canva for 3D content creation. We offer a streamlined, no-code, & fully customizable 3D Design Platform and Multiplayer Infrastructure to create and publish professional immersive social experiences in as little as 1 hour. We handle all of the 'under-the-hood' technology,...
MootUp
mootup.com
MootUp is the only virtual meeting and event platform that provides a cross-device, 3D environment accessible without a download for event professionals and agencies located around the world needing to provide their attendees a truly immersive and engaging experience that safely allows for collabora...
vTime
vtime.net
vTime is the VR sociable network that takes the humble smartphone, and transforms it into a passport to the outer edges by simply adding a virtual reality headset. Released for Samsung Gear VR, Oculus Rift, Windows Mixed Reality, Google Cardboard, Google Daydream, iOS and Android the free app allows...
MeetinVR
meetinvr.com
MeetinVR strives to be a leader in the space of enterprise VR collaboration. We have created a brand new universe optimized for business meetings in distributed teams. Innovative, creative, and critical thinking, combined with detail-oriented design and user-centricity result in an exceptional exper...
Yulio
yulio.com
Our mission at Yulio is to build the best VR and AR presentation software by making VR an easy, mobile, and affordable tool for business. Whether you're an architect looking to stand out during the bidding process, an interior designer looking to catch mistakes between iterations, or a salesperson h...
CareAR
carear.com
ด้วย CareAR คุณสามารถแก้ไขปัญหาได้เร็วขึ้น ลดการจัดส่ง และปรับปรุงคะแนนความพึงพอใจของลูกค้า แพลตฟอร์มการจัดการประสบการณ์การบริการ (SXM) ของเราให้การสนับสนุน AR ระยะไกลและคำแนะนำด้วยตนเองแก่ลูกค้าและทีมการจัดการบริการ ซึ่งช่วยเพิ่มประสบการณ์ของลูกค้า พนักงาน และเจ้าหน้าที่ภาคสนามได้อย่างมาก ประโยชน์ท...
Ajna Lens
ajnalens.com
ช่วยให้ทุกคนสร้าง จัดจำหน่าย และเติบโตใน XR ด้วย AjnaVidya เรียนรู้ทักษะด้านอุตสาหกรรมในไม่กี่นาที สร้างประสบการณ์ XR โดยใช้เครื่องมือและทรัพยากรที่ทันสมัย จากนั้นปรับใช้และเผยแพร่บน AjnaVidya เข้าถึงการวิเคราะห์สำหรับเนื้อหาของคุณและเติบโตอย่างไร้ขีดจำกัด
SimX
simxvr.com
ซอฟต์แวร์ของ SimX มาแทนที่หุ่นจำลองทางกายภาพของคุณด้วยผู้ป่วยเสมือน 3 มิติที่มีความละเอียดสูงที่ปรับแต่งได้ซึ่งสามารถฉายภาพได้ทุกที่
CLDXR
cldxr.com
CLDXR คือ Extended Reality Cloud Asset Management & Self-Serving Publishing Platform สำหรับผู้ใช้ B2B โดยรวบรวมเทคโนโลยี AR/VR ต่างๆ เช่น AR.js, Quick Look, 8th Wall สำหรับ WebAR แต่ยังรวมถึง ARKit/ARCore สำหรับแอปพลิเคชัน Android และ iOS และอำนวยความสะดวกในการเข้าถึงผ่านอินเทอร์เฟซเว็บแบบรวมโดยไม่ต...
Plattar
plattar.com
Plattar ใช้ประโยชน์จากเทคโนโลยี Augmented Reality (ARKit + ARCore) และ XR ที่พัฒนาอย่างรวดเร็ว ผสมผสานกับฮาร์ดแวร์สำหรับผู้บริโภคและวิวัฒนาการของเบราว์เซอร์ เพื่อทำหน้าที่เป็นตัวเปิดใหม่สำหรับลูกค้าในการสัมผัสประสบการณ์ผลิตภัณฑ์ในแบบ 3 มิติ และ/หรือในบริบทโดยไม่ต้องมีผลิตภัณฑ์ปรากฏอยู่จริง เทคโนโลยี...
Vuframe
vuframe.com
Vuframe เป็นแพลตฟอร์มล้ำสมัยที่ได้ปฏิวัติกระบวนการสร้างแอปพลิเคชัน 3D ระดับองค์กร, Augmented Reality (AR) และ Virtual Reality (VR) ในอดีต การพัฒนาแอปดังกล่าวต้องใช้ทักษะเฉพาะทาง วงจรการพัฒนาที่ยาวนาน และงบประมาณจำนวนมาก ตอนนี้ Vuframe ได้ทำให้กระบวนการทั้งหมดง่ายขึ้น ทำให้ธุรกิจทุกขนาดสามารถเข้าถึงไ...
CGTrader
cgtrader.com
แหล่งที่ใหญ่ที่สุดในโลกสำหรับหุ้นที่ขอลิขสิทธิ์ได้และโมเดล 3 มิติแบบกำหนดเอง กิจกรรมของบริษัทประกอบด้วยสายธุรกิจสองสายที่สัมพันธ์กัน CGTrader Marketplace แบบบริการตนเองของบริษัทสำหรับโมเดล 3 มิติที่มีโมเดล 3 มิติที่ขอลิขสิทธิ์ได้มากกว่า 800,000 โมเดล และ CGTrader Enterprise 3D Modeling สำหรับลูกค้าอ...
EvolveAR
evolvear.io
EvolveAR เป็นแพลตฟอร์มที่ดีที่สุดในระดับเดียวกันด้วยแพลตฟอร์ม AR ที่เรียบง่ายและทรงพลังที่สุดในอุตสาหกรรม สร้างขึ้นโดยมีจุดประสงค์เพื่อธุรกิจขนาดเล็ก เอเจนซี่ เพื่อสร้างประสบการณ์ XR ที่สมจริง เปลี่ยนสิ่งพิมพ์ เอกสารการขาย การแสดงภาพผลิตภัณฑ์อีคอมเมิร์ซ และอื่นๆ อีกมากมายในประสบการณ์ความเป็นจริงเสริ...
Zapworks
zap.works
Zapworks เป็นแพลตฟอร์ม WebAR ที่ได้รับรางวัล สร้าง จัดการ และเผยแพร่ประสบการณ์ WebAR ที่ทรงประสิทธิภาพโดยใช้ชุดเครื่องมือสร้างสรรค์ SDK โซลูชันการสร้างแบรนด์และโฮสติ้งแบบกำหนดเอง และ CMS อันทรงพลังของเรา ด้วยโซลูชันแบบไม่ใช้โค้ด โค้ดน้อย หรือโค้ดแบบกำหนดเอง Zapworks ช่วยให้นักออกแบบ นักพัฒนา และนักก...
echo3D
echo3d.com
echo3D (www.echo3D.com) เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการจัดการสินทรัพย์ 3 มิติสำหรับนักพัฒนาและบริษัทต่างๆ เพื่อจัดเก็บ รักษาความปลอดภัย และแบ่งปันเนื้อหา 3 มิติแบบเรียลไทม์ทั่วทั้งองค์กรและนอกเหนือจากนั้น เรานำเสนอระบบการจัดการเนื้อหา (CMS) และเครือข่ายการจัดส่ง (CDN) ที่เป็นอันดับแรกแบบ 3 มิติ เครื่องมือบีบอัดและ...
Viewabo
viewabo.com
Viewabo อนุญาตให้ตัวแทนฝ่ายสนับสนุนส่งลิงก์เพื่อเข้าถึงกล้องโทรศัพท์ของลูกค้าเพื่อดูว่าพวกเขากำลังดูอะไรอยู่โดยไม่ต้องให้ลูกค้าติดตั้งแอป ด้วยการช่วยให้ธุรกิจต่างๆ เห็นสิ่งต่าง ๆ ในแบบที่ลูกค้ามองเห็น Viewabo เสริมศักยภาพทีมบริการลูกค้าด้วยการส่งมอบกระบวนการวินิจฉัยและแก้ไขปัญหาที่มีความคล่องตัวมากข...
Oculavis
oculavis.de
oculavis SHARE ได้รับการออกแบบมาเพื่อยกระดับการสนับสนุนลูกค้าสำหรับผู้ผลิตเครื่องจักรไปอีกระดับ หยุดเดินทางไปทั่วโลกเพื่อรับบริการ จัดทำเอกสารประกอบเครื่องจักรผ่าน Augmented Reality ให้กับผู้ใช้ปลายทางของคุณ หรือเชื่อมต่อแบบเรียลไทม์กับมุมมองของลูกค้าและแก้ไขปัญหาจากระยะไกล
Telepresenz
telepresenz.com
Telepresenz® เป็นระบบนำทางระยะไกลและระบบเวิร์กโฟลว์ดิจิทัลที่ใช้ความเป็นจริงเสริม ซึ่งสามารถใช้ได้กับอุปกรณ์หลากหลาย รวมถึงแว่นตาอัจฉริยะเพื่อเข้าถึงผู้เชี่ยวชาญระยะไกล และวินิจฉัย ประเมิน และแก้ไขปัญหาทรัพย์สินในภาคสนามจากระยะไกล Telepresenz ช่วยให้สามารถสื่อสารสองทางแบบเรียลไทม์ระหว่างผู้เชี่ยวชาญ...
Trimble Connect
connect.trimble.com
Trimble Connect สำหรับ HoloLens ใช้ความเป็นจริงผสมสำหรับการประสานงานโครงการโดยการจัดตำแหน่งที่แม่นยำของข้อมูลโฮโลแกรมบนไซต์งาน ช่วยให้ผู้ปฏิบัติงานสามารถตรวจสอบแบบจำลองของตนที่ซ้อนทับในบริบทของสภาพแวดล้อมทางกายภาพได้
AR Genie
argenie.ai
AR Genie เป็นเครื่องมือช่วยเหลือระยะไกลด้วยภาพซึ่งขับเคลื่อนโดย AI, Augmented Reality (AR) และ Large Langauge Model (L.L.M.) ช่วยให้ผู้เชี่ยวชาญสามารถทำงานร่วมกันทั่วโลกกับช่างเทคนิคหรือลูกค้าเพื่อช่วยเหลือและแนะนำด้วยภาพโดยใช้คำอธิบายประกอบ AR ในวิดีโอถ่ายทอดสดเพื่อแก้ไขปัญหาทางเทคนิคที่ซับซ้อนจากร...
XMReality
xmreality.com
XMReality มอบโซลูชันการช่วยเหลือด้วยการมองเห็นระยะไกลที่สร้างขึ้นสำหรับองค์กรของคุณ โดยมีความปลอดภัยอย่างเต็มที่และปรับแต่งได้เพื่อให้สอดคล้องกับแบรนด์ของคุณ ปรับปรุงโดยความเป็นจริงเสริมและออกแบบมาเพื่อให้ใช้งานง่าย XMReality มีประสิทธิภาพเพียงพอที่จะทำให้การแก้ปัญหาระยะไกลเร็วขึ้นกว่าที่เคยและยังคง...
SightCall
sightcall.com
SightCall คือแพลตฟอร์มวิดีโอคลาวด์ที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วยความเป็นจริงเสริมชั้นนำของโลก โดยนำเสนอการโต้ตอบแบบสดและระยะไกลระหว่างธุรกิจและลูกค้าในทุกทวีปทั่วโลก ในโลกที่เน้นการเชื่อมต่อและเน้นอุปกรณ์เคลื่อนที่เป็นหลัก ธุรกิจที่ใช้ประโยชน์จาก SightCall มีความสามารถในการดูสิ่งที่ลูกค้าเห็นและนำทางพวกเขาจากระย...
Help Lightning
helplightning.com
ซอฟต์แวร์ช่วยเหลือระยะไกลของ Help Lightning ให้บริการการทำงานร่วมกันผ่านวิดีโอที่ช่วยให้ผู้เชี่ยวชาญของบริษัทสามารถทำงานเคียงข้างกันแบบเสมือนจริงกับทุกคนที่ต้องการความช่วยเหลือได้ทุกที่ในโลก โซลูชันบนคลาวด์ของบริษัทใช้ฟีเจอร์ความเป็นจริงเสริม รวมถึงการผสานวิดีโอสตรีมสองรายการเข้าด้วยกัน และการใช้คำอ...
Streem
streem.com
StreemCore® เป็นเครื่องมือช่วยเหลือด้วยภาพระยะไกลระดับองค์กรที่ใช้ความสามารถด้านความเป็นจริงเสริม (AR) นอกกรอบ ด้วยการเพิ่มเครื่องมือการทำงานร่วมกันผ่านวิดีโอแบบอินเทอร์แอคทีฟโดยไม่ต้องดาวน์โหลด บริษัทต่างๆ จึงสามารถดูและแก้ไขจากระยะไกลได้อย่างรวดเร็ว โดยช่วยเร่งการวินิจฉัยและสนับสนุนเวลาในการแก้ไขป...
AIRe Link
aire.link
AIRe Link เป็นเครื่องมือระดับมืออาชีพสำหรับการสื่อสารระยะไกลกับลูกค้า ประหยัดเงินและเวลา และส่งต่อความรู้ของคุณให้กับช่างเทคนิครุ่นต่อไป
Virbela
virbela.com
Virbela สร้างโลกเสมือนจริงที่น่าสนใจสำหรับการทำงานระยะไกล การเรียนรู้ และกิจกรรมต่างๆ ก่อตั้งขึ้นในปี 2555 โดยทีมนักจิตวิทยาพฤติกรรม ภารกิจของ Virbela คือการช่วยให้องค์กรและผู้คนประสบความสำเร็จในอนาคตที่ห่างไกล ด้วยพื้นที่ 3 มิติที่ดื่มด่ำซึ่งเข้าสังคมและทำงานร่วมกันอย่างลึกซึ้ง Virbela นำประสบการณ์...
Breakroom
breakroom.net
Breakroom คือวิวัฒนาการครั้งต่อไปของการทำงานร่วมกันและการมีส่วนร่วมทางดิจิทัล - สภาพแวดล้อม 3 มิติที่ปรับแต่งได้อย่างเต็มที่ซึ่งสร้างขึ้นสำหรับทุกความต้องการเสมือนของคุณ โลกใหม่ของการทำงานไม่ใช่การประชุมทางวิดีโอแบบ 2 มิติที่คุณติดอยู่ แต่เป็นประสบการณ์ดิจิทัลที่ดื่มด่ำที่เสริมพลังการเชื่อมต่อ การทำ...
Trezi
trezi.com
Trezi เป็นผลิตภัณฑ์ VR ที่สมจริงสำหรับอุตสาหกรรม AEC ที่ทำให้การออกแบบจากซอฟต์แวร์การสร้างแบบจำลอง 3 มิติและซอฟต์แวร์สถาปัตยกรรมได้รับประสบการณ์ร่วมกันแบบเรียลไทม์