เว็บไซต์: swagup.com

SwagUp is the only End to End Swag Management Platform. We believe that swag is incredibly powerful, but also incredibly overcomplicated to use. Everything we do is centered around making the process of creating and shipping swag as simple as possible. Our platform gives you the power to manage product design, creation, purchasing, inventory management, streamlined distribution, and global logistics all in one spot. Our powerful capabilities such as Redeem (beautiful gifting experience) , Shops (build your own stunning stores right inside our platform), and integrations (trigger swag distribution based on events in your HRIS, CRM etc) give you everything you need to put swag management on auto-pilot. We have vertically operated the process by controlling our own tech and operations so that we can deliver an unmatched customer experience. Head to swagup.com to learn more!

หมวดหมู่:

Business
Promotional Product Management Software

เว็บไซต์: swagup.com

