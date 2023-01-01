WebCatalog

ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Survicate

UserTesting

usertesting.com

เครื่องมือทดสอบและวิจัยการใช้งานเพื่อปรับปรุงประสบการณ์ลูกค้าออนไลน์ของคุณจาก UserTesting ซึ่งเป็นแพลตฟอร์ม Human Insight ซอฟต์แวร์อุตสาหกรรม CX อันดับ 1 ของ G2

dscout

dscout.com

แพลตฟอร์มการวิจัยเชิงคุณภาพของ dscout ใช้แอปบนอุปกรณ์เคลื่อนที่และผู้เข้าร่วมที่กระตือรือร้นมากกว่า 100,000 คนในการจับภาพวิดีโอในช่วงเวลานั้นอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ และทำให้ข้อมูลเชิงลึกง่ายต่อการ...

Prolific

prolific.co

การรวบรวมข้อมูลแบบบริการตนเองตามความต้องการ Prolific ช่วยให้คุณรับสมัครผู้เข้าร่วมการวิจัยคุณภาพสูงเพื่อมีส่วนร่วมในการศึกษา การสำรวจ หรือการทดลองของคุณ

User Interviews

userinterviews.com

รับสมัครผู้ใช้จากกลุ่มเป้าหมายของเราซึ่งมีผู้บริโภคและผู้เชี่ยวชาญที่ผ่านการตรวจสอบแล้วมากกว่า 450,000 ราย หรือนำกลุ่มเป้าหมายของคุณเองมาสร้างฐานข้อมูลผู้เข้าร่วมสำหรับการวิจัย UX ทุกประเภท

Respondent Researcher

respondent.io

จับคู่นักวิจัยกับผู้เข้าร่วม รับสมัครผู้ชมที่เข้าร่วมหรือค้นหาโอกาสในการวิจัยที่ได้รับค่าตอบแทนจากวิธีการวิจัยใดๆ ทั่วโลก

Discuss

discuss.io

สร้างขึ้นเพื่อขยายการวิจัยเชิงคุณภาพด้วยข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI ที่เปลี่ยนแปลงเกม Discuss.io เป็นที่ตั้งของเครื่องมือวิจัยตลาดที่เป็นที่ชื่นชอบมากที่สุดในโลก

Respondent Participant

respondent.io

จับคู่นักวิจัยกับผู้เข้าร่วม รับสมัครผู้ชมที่เข้าร่วมหรือค้นหาโอกาสในการวิจัยที่ได้รับค่าตอบแทนจากวิธีการวิจัยใดๆ ทั่วโลก

PickFu

pickfu.com

Create polls to test your product designs, images and copy to find out which version your target market likes best. Whether you’re an Amazon seller, e-commerce store, mobile app developer, book author, or entrepreneur, PickFu can help you make data-driven decisions. Here are just some of the ways yo...

Marvin

heymarvin.com

Hi, hello, so nice to meet you. We're Marvin, a qualitative data analysis platform & research repository designed that helps you centralize all customer knowledge & design user-centric products. Powered by advanced AI, we automate the tedious parts of research so you’re free to organize, analyze, un...

Wynter

wynter.com

Wynter gives you feedback from your target customers. Learn what your B2B SaaS ICPs: ⦿ think and want, what are their pains, desired gains, and jobs-to-be-done ⦿ how your marketing and product messaging is resonating with them Wynter helps B2B companies speed up market feedback loops and convert mor...

Sprig

sprig.com

Sprig - เดิมชื่อ UserLeap การวิจัยผู้ใช้ในบริบทที่รวดเร็วและเชื่อถือได้ ตรวจสอบให้แน่ใจว่าการวิจัยผู้ใช้เกิดขึ้นตั้งแต่เนิ่นๆ และบ่อยครั้งด้วยการสำรวจขนาดเล็กที่กำหนดเป้าหมายของ Sprig คำถามแบบวิดีโอ และอื่นๆ

