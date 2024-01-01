WebCatalog

Want to get a better return on your marketing investment? Sticky by Tobii is an online eye tracking software and survey tool that analyzes how your creative designs are being received by your target audience, on the devices they use the most. See the impact of ads, packaging, and videos on real people across the globe, in isolation and in context.

หมวดหมู่:

Productivity
ซอฟต์แวร์วิจัยผู้ใช้

เว็บไซต์: tobii.com

