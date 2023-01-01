WebCatalog

Socialive’s end-to-end video creation platform is the fastest and most cost-effective way for anyone to record, edit, publish, and livestream professional video. The platform provides an intuitive experience for everyone, transforming people without formal video training into full content creators and reducing production time and costs for video experts. The platform unlocks limitless potential for internal and external communication use cases by democratizing the ability to make video.

