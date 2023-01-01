ทางเลือกสำหรับ - SOCi
SEMrush
semrush.com
SEMrush นำเสนอโซลูชั่นสำหรับ SEO, PPC, เนื้อหา, โซเชียลมีเดีย และการวิจัยเชิงแข่งขัน ได้รับความไว้วางใจจากนักการตลาดมากกว่า 6000000 รายทั่วโลก
Moz
moz.com
Moz สร้างเครื่องมือที่ทำให้ SEO, การตลาดขาเข้า, การสร้างลิงก์ และการตลาดเนื้อหาเป็นเรื่องง่าย ได้รับการสนับสนุนจากชุมชน SEO ที่ใหญ่ที่สุดในโลก เริ่มทดลองใช้ฟรี 30 วันวันนี้!
Thryv
thryv.com
จัดการลูกค้าได้ทุกที่ทุกเวลาและบนอุปกรณ์ใดก็ได้ด้วยซอฟต์แวร์สำหรับธุรกิจขนาดเล็กของ Thryv: CRM, การตลาดแบบข้อความและอีเมล, โซเชียลมีเดีย, เว็บไซต์ และอื่นๆ
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye เป็นแพลตฟอร์มประสบการณ์ลูกค้าที่ครอบคลุม ธุรกิจมากกว่า 60,000 แห่งทุกขนาดใช้ BirdEye ทุกวันเพื่อให้ค้นพบทางออนไลน์ผ่านการรีวิว ได้รับเลือกจากลูกค้าด้วยการโต้ตอบด้วยการส่งข้อความ และเป็นธุรกิจที่ดีที่สุดด้วยเครื่องมือสำรวจและข้อมูลเชิงลึก
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
เติมพลังให้กับแบรนด์ของคุณ®ด้วยแพลตฟอร์มการตลาดอันดับ 1® สำหรับธุรกิจขนาดเล็ก
Yext
yext.com
Yext เป็นบริษัทเทคโนโลยีในนิวยอร์กซิตี้ที่ดำเนินงานในด้านการจัดการแบรนด์ออนไลน์ ให้บริการอัปเดตแบรนด์โดยใช้เครือข่ายแอพ เครื่องมือค้นหา และสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกอื่น ๆ บนคลาวด์ บริษัทก่อตั้งขึ้นในปี 2549 โดย Howard Lerman, Brian Distelburger และ Brent Metz ตัวเลขล่าสุดแสดงให้เห็นว่ามูลค่าหลักทรัพย์ตามรา...
Vendasta
vendasta.com
วิธีที่ง่ายที่สุดในการขายโซลูชันดิจิทัลภายใต้แบรนด์ของคุณเอง Vendasta เป็นแพลตฟอร์ม white-label สำหรับบริษัทที่ให้บริการโซลูชันดิจิทัลแก่ SMB
ReviewTrackers
reviewtrackers.com
ReviewTrackers เป็นบริษัทซอฟต์แวร์ตรวจสอบลูกค้าที่ได้รับรางวัล รับรีวิวเพิ่มเติม ตอบรับลูกค้า. ค้นหาข้อมูลเชิงลึกเกี่ยวกับประสบการณ์ของลูกค้า
Mobal
mobal.io
จัดการรายชื่อธุรกิจทั้งหมดของคุณจากที่เดียวได้อย่างง่ายดาย เราทำให้การจัดการรายชื่อธุรกิจของคุณเป็นเรื่องสนุก รวดเร็ว และน่าพึงพอใจ
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
Chatmeter ช่วยให้แบรนด์ที่มีสถานที่ตั้งหลายแห่งได้รับข้อมูลเชิงลึกในท้องถิ่นและเครื่องมือที่จำเป็นในการติดตาม วิเคราะห์ และปรับปรุงประสบการณ์ของลูกค้าในวงกว้าง
SO Connect
soconnect.com
Listings helps your local business get found by more customers. Update your company information in one go on 50+ platforms, improve your rankings and receive more website traffic, phone calls and visitors to your location(s). We currently serves more than 100.000 business locations and 50.000 custom...
ProManage
promanage.biz
ProManage, a MaaS (Marketing as a service) platform guides brands and businesses by engaging with customers and prospects better, increasing reviews, and creating unified customer databases in three methods Distribution Tech partnerships with large corporations Google, Microsoft Bing, Meta, Sulekha ...
FreshLime
freshlime.com
FreshLime is the Customer Interaction Platform for local business that makes interactions with leads and customers convenient through text, chat, and email - and all organized in one place. We make your business customer-ready for any interaction 24/7/365.
Experience.com
experience.com
Since 2015, Experience.com has been committed to providing world-class AI-powered online reputation, reviews, and presence management solutions, helping companies and professionals enhance their online presence, and customer & employee engagement. With a joint mission to help millions of organizatio...
PinMeTo
pinmeto.com
PinMeTo has everything your multi-location brand needs to take customers from search to action. Update and sync your business info across the biggest search, map, and social media platforms to give your local SEO a boost. Manage your reputation by collecting reviews and ratings across search, map, a...
DigitalMaas
digitalmaas.com
We are a global local marketing platform used by Enterprise Businesses to optimise their location information on multiple Search platforms, such as Google My Business, Apple, Facebook and Bing.We are a global local marketing platform used by Enterprise Businesses to optimise their location informati...
dbaPlatform
dbaplatform.com
Local digital advertising and listing tools and solutions. dbaPlatform helps businesses increase visibility for local businesses on Google, Apple, Bing, and other consumer platforms. dbaPlatform offers customized plans: + Done for You Ads + Done by You Ads + Done for You Listings + Done by You Listi...
Social Places
socialplaces.io
Marketing Technology Agency specializing in listings, reputation, social, ads and bookings for multi-location brands. Social Places are affordable for franchises and provide a hands-on service to implement and drive local marketing strategies. Product Suites include Listings - Setup, Optimize & Mana...
Rio SEO
rioseo.com
Rio SEO is the leader in local marketing for enterprise brands, powering the Local Experience (LX) Platform – a comprehensive, seamlessly integrated suite of turnkey local marketing and customer experience (CX) solutions that deliver impactful hyperlocal experiences at scale, across the entire brand...
Partoo
partoo.co
At Partoo, our mission is to make businesses more visible on the Internet, to improve their e-reputation and to help them gain more customers. Our all-in-one solution empowers strategic decision-making through intuitive dashboards, enabling decision-makers to measure ROI and foster lasting customer ...
Synup
synup.com
Synup เปลี่ยนสถานะออนไลน์ของแบรนด์ด้วยแนวทางสามประการ ได้แก่ การลงประกาศในท้องถิ่น การจัดการชื่อเสียง และการจัดการโซเชียลมีเดีย ด้วย Synup แบรนด์ต่างๆ สามารถนำเสนอเนื้อหาทางธุรกิจที่เกี่ยวข้องและเชื่อถือได้ในทุกสถานที่และช่องทางสื่อในแดชบอร์ดแบบองค์รวมที่เดียว ขณะนี้แบรนด์ต่างๆ สามารถจัดการและเพิ่มป...
GoSite
gosite.com
ได้ลูกค้ามากขึ้น รับเงินเร็วขึ้น ได้เวลากลับคืนมาด้วย GoSite เทคโนโลยีง่ายๆ สำหรับบริการเกี่ยวกับบ้านและเจ้าของธุรกิจขนาดเล็ก ไม่จำเป็นต้องมีประสบการณ์
SproutLoud
sproutloud.com
ผ่านช่องทางการตลาดอัตโนมัติ แพลตฟอร์มเดียวสำหรับทุกความต้องการด้านการตลาดแบบกระจายของคุณ
Uberall
uberall.com
Uberall CoreX ทำให้แน่ใจว่าสถานที่ตั้งธุรกิจที่ใกล้ที่สุดของคุณปรากฏให้เห็น ช่วยกระตุ้นการมีส่วนร่วมตั้งแต่การค้นพบไปจนถึงการซื้อและอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย