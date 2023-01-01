WebCatalog

ทางเลือกสำหรับ - ShowClix

Eventbrite

Eventbrite

eventbrite.com

Eventbrite เป็นเว็บไซต์จัดการงานอีเวนต์และการจำหน่ายตั๋วในสหรัฐฯ บริการนี้ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้เรียกดู สร้าง และโปรโมตกิจกรรมในท้องถิ่นได้ บริการนี้จะเรียกเก็บค่าธรรมเนียมจากผู้จัดงานเพื่อแลกกับบริการจองตั๋วออนไลน์ เว้นแต่งานดังกล่าวจะไม่มีค่าใช้จ่าย Eventbrite เปิดตัวในปี 2549 และมีสำนักงานใหญ่ในซานฟรานซิส...

Ticket Tailor

Ticket Tailor

tickettailor.com

Ticket Tailor เป็นโซลูชันการออกตั๋วงานที่เรียบง่ายและฟรีสำหรับกิจกรรมทุกรูปแบบและขนาด ลงทะเบียนฟรี ถ่ายทอดสดกิจกรรมแรกของคุณ และจำหน่ายตั๋วออนไลน์

TicketSource

TicketSource

ticketsource.co.uk

TicketSource เป็นระบบจองตั๋วออนไลน์ที่ใช้งานง่ายฟรีสำหรับสถานที่หรืองานทุกประเภท โปรโมต จัดการ และขายตั๋วงานของคุณทางออนไลน์ - ทั้งหมดนี้ฟรี!

Bookitbee

Bookitbee

bookitbee.com

Bookitbee is a self-service platform that allows you to sell tickets or take bookings to your events or classes, virtual and in-person. Sign up today!

ViewStub

ViewStub

viewstub.com

ViewStub is a turn-key hybrid event platform and software for events and experiences. We offer an all-encompassing solution for event ticketing and registration, live video and on-demand streaming, marketing and promotion. Clients sell tickets, collect registrations, and host virtual events and expe...

Eventix

Eventix

eventix.io

The online ticketing software (SaaS) created for conversion. We help event organisers of all sizes sell out their events fast and seamless. Trusted by more than 16.000 clients around the world. https://eventix.io

Yapsody

Yapsody

yapsody.com

Yapsody is an efficient event ticketing platform that creates a seamless experience for event presenters and attendees. With Yapsody, event organizers can make customizable tickets, track ticket sales, and promote their events with features like social media integration and email marketing. Presente...

Showpass

Showpass

showpass.com

Showpass is a global leader in event technology, primary ticketing and distribution, and mixed delivery (live, virtual and streamed) of experiences for tens of thousands of event hosts. Showpass provides access to global distribution and discovery channels including Facebook's native ticketing, Goog...

Tessitura

Tessitura

tessitura.com

Tessitura is a nonprofit tech company dedicated to helping arts and cultural organizations thrive. CRM lies at the heart of our mission and our technology platform. Ticketing works hand-in-hand with fundraising, membership, marketing, education and front of house. Intuitive tools help uncover busine...

SimpleTix

SimpleTix

simpletix.com

Sell tickets online for your attraction, festival, concert, museum and more. SimpleTix has no contracts, offers instant payouts, and is easy to use.

Afton Tickets

Afton Tickets

aftontickets.com

Afton Tickets is beating out every other ticket company when it comes to Price, Client Support, Onsite Equipment, Backup Wifi, Feature Set, Daily Payouts, & Increasing Your Event Profitability. HOW? Afton Tickets simply does so much more, for less. By passing our small service fee to your attendees,...

TicketSpice

TicketSpice

ticketspice.com

ซอฟต์แวร์จองตั๋วงานอีเวนต์อันดับ 1 สำหรับผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านงานอีเว้นท์ในการขายตั๋วออนไลน์ ขายตั๋วออนไลน์สำหรับเทศกาล ฟาร์ม งานแสดงสินค้า คอนเสิร์ต พิพิธภัณฑ์ และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย TicketSpice ใช้งานง่าย ปรับแต่งได้สูง และราคาไม่แพงอย่างไม่น่าเชื่อ

สำรวจ

WebCatalog Desktop

การสนับสนุน

บริษัท

กฎหมาย

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.