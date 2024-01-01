A custom URL shortening service that allows you to use your own domain or subdomain. Your users will know they are clicking on trustworthy links because it's your domain. Only your authorized users can create links on your short URL service. Your domain will show up in the tweets rather than someone elses short URL service. Monitor and analyze statistics for your short URLs on our admin interface, and provide new services via our API.

shortswitch.com

