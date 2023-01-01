WebCatalog

SendBuzz

SendBuzz

ไม่ได้ติดตั้ง WebCatalog ใช่หรือไม่? ดาวน์โหลด WebCatalog Desktop

ใช้เว็บแอป

เว็บไซต์: sendbuzz.io

เสริมประสบการณ์ของคุณด้วยแอปเดสก์ท็อปสำหรับ SendBuzz บน WebCatalog Desktop สำหรับ Mac, Windows, Linux

เรียกใช้แอปในหน้าต่างที่ไร้สิ่งที่มาทำให้วอกแวก พร้อมการเสริมคุณภาพมากมาย

จัดการและสลับไปมาระหว่างหลายบัญชีและแอปอย่างง่ายดาย โดยไม่ต้องสลับเบราว์เซอร์

SendBuzz is a multi-channel cold outreach platform that help businesses convert their prospects into buyers. SendBuzz provides custom flow sequences, where business owners and marketers can automate their marketing and sales outreach on email, WhatsApp, Social Media, Text messages, and more.

หมวดหมู่:

Business
Email Marketing Software

เว็บไซต์: sendbuzz.io

ข้อความปฏิเสธความรับผิดชอบ: WebCatalog ไม่ได้ประกอบกิจการร่วม ไม่ได้รับอนุญาต ไม่ได้รับการรับรองโดยหรือเชื่อมโยงกับ SendBuzz อย่างเป็นทางการไม่ว่าในทางหนึ่งทางใด ชื่อผลิตภัณฑ์ โลโก้ และแบรนด์ทั้งหมด เป็นทรัพย์สินของเจ้าของที่เกี่ยวข้อง

ทางเลือกสำหรับ

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Mailchimp

Mailchimp

mailchimp.com

Square

Square

squareup.com

Pipedrive

Pipedrive

pipedrive.com

Odoo

Odoo

odoo.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Zoho Campaigns

Zoho Campaigns

zoho.com

Constant Contact

Constant Contact

constantcontact.com

MailerLite

MailerLite

mailerlite.com

SendGrid

SendGrid

sendgrid.com

Freshsales

Freshsales

freshworks.com

ConvertKit

ConvertKit

convertkit.com

สำรวจ

WebCatalog Desktop

การสนับสนุน

บริษัท

กฎหมาย

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.