ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Search.io
Guru
getguru.com
เริ่มต้นใช้งานฟรีกับ Guru ซึ่งเป็นวิกิบริษัทอันทรงพลังที่ตัดเสียงรบกวนจากการแชทเพื่อให้บริการข้อมูลที่คุณต้องการจริงๆ ในการทำงานของคุณ
Google Cloud Search
cloudsearch.google.com
Google Cloud Search เป็นผู้ช่วยที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI ซึ่งช่วยให้ผู้ใช้ค้นหาข้อมูลที่เกี่ยวข้องได้อย่างรวดเร็ว ในเวลาและเวลาที่พวกเขาต้องการในแอป Google ที่เกี่ยวข้องทั้งหมด รวมถึง Gmail, Google เอกสาร, Google ไดรฟ์, Google ปฏิทิน, Google Contacts และอื่นๆ
Qatalog
qatalog.com
Qatalog ขจัดความวุ่นวายในการทำงานของคุณ ไม่ต้องส่ง Ping อย่างต่อเนื่อง ไม่ต้องประชุมเรื่องไร้สาระอีกต่อไป และไม่ต้องค้นหาเอกสารล่าสุดอีกต่อไป ศูนย์รวมงานของเราจะเชื่อมโยงเครื่องมือสำหรับการทำงานร่วมกันสมัยใหม่ เช่น วิกิ การจัดการโครงการ การแชทเป็นทีม และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย และช่วยให้คุณสามารถใช้งานร่วมก...
Algolia
algolia.com
Algolia เป็นบริษัทสตาร์ทอัพในสหรัฐฯ ที่นำเสนอผลิตภัณฑ์ค้นหาเว็บผ่านโมเดล SaaS (ซอฟต์แวร์เป็นบริการ)
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (หรือที่เขียนว่า opentext) เป็นบริษัทแคนาดาที่พัฒนาและจำหน่ายซอฟต์แวร์การจัดการข้อมูลองค์กร (EIM) OpenText ซึ่งมีสำนักงานใหญ่ในเมืองวอเตอร์ลู ออนแทรีโอ ประเทศแคนาดา เป็นบริษัทซอฟต์แวร์ที่ใหญ่ที่สุดของแคนาดาในปี 2014 และได้รับการยอมรับว่าเป็นหนึ่งในนายจ้าง 100 อันดับแรกของแคนาดา ...
Command E
getcommande.com
ค้นหาทุกสิ่งของคุณ Command E คิดได้เร็วพอๆ กับที่คุณคิด พบกับวิธีใหม่ล่าสุดและรวดเร็วที่สุดในการเข้าถึงทุกสิ่งบนคอมพิวเตอร์และในระบบคลาวด์ของคุณ
Happeo
happeo.com
อินทราเน็ตสำหรับผู้ใช้ Google Workspace (G Suite) เพื่อขับเคลื่อนการสื่อสาร การทำงานร่วมกัน และประสิทธิภาพการทำงานในที่ทำงาน เพิ่มการแบ่งปันความรู้และมีส่วนร่วมกับทีมของคุณทันที!
Yext
yext.com
Yext เป็นบริษัทเทคโนโลยีในนิวยอร์กซิตี้ที่ดำเนินงานในด้านการจัดการแบรนด์ออนไลน์ ให้บริการอัปเดตแบรนด์โดยใช้เครือข่ายแอพ เครื่องมือค้นหา และสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกอื่น ๆ บนคลาวด์ บริษัทก่อตั้งขึ้นในปี 2549 โดย Howard Lerman, Brian Distelburger และ Brent Metz ตัวเลขล่าสุดแสดงให้เห็นว่ามูลค่าหลักทรัพย์ตามรา...
nuclia
nuclia.com
ฝังการค้นหาด้วย AI และคำตอบเชิงสร้างสรรค์ให้กับผลิตภัณฑ์ของคุณ Nuclia API ช่วยให้คุณรับการค้นหา AI ได้ทันที 100% และคำตอบเชิงสร้างสรรค์จากเอกสาร ข้อความ และวิดีโอ ในขณะเดียวกันก็รักษาความเป็นส่วนตัวของข้อมูลของคุณและหลีกเลี่ยงภาพหลอน
Aiven
aiven.io
แพลตฟอร์มข้อมูลบนคลาวด์แบบโอเพ่นซอร์สที่มีการจัดการเต็มรูปแบบของ Aiven ช่วยให้คุณสร้างไปป์ไลน์ข้อมูลที่คุณใฝ่ฝันมาตลอดได้ภายในเวลาไม่ถึง 10 นาที บนเมฆใหญ่ทุกแห่ง
Glean
glean.com
รู้ว่าบริษัทของคุณรู้อะไรในทันที Glean เป็นผู้ช่วยทำงานที่มีสัญชาตญาณ ค้นหาแอปทั้งหมดของบริษัทของคุณเพื่อค้นหาสิ่งที่คุณต้องการและค้นพบสิ่งที่คุณควรรู้
AlphaSense
alpha-sense.com
ความฉลาดทางการตลาดและแพลตฟอร์มการค้นหา ค้นพบข้อมูลเชิงลึกภายในไม่กี่วินาที ไม่ใช่ชั่วโมง ก้าวไปตามความเร็วของตลาดโดยการติดตามบริษัท หัวข้อ และอุตสาหกรรมในจักรวาลเนื้อหาที่กว้างขวาง—จัดทำดัชนี ค้นหาได้ และรวมอยู่ในที่เดียว
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
แพลตฟอร์มประสบการณ์ดิจิทัลที่สร้างขึ้นเพื่อการพาณิชย์ โซลูชันของ Bloomreach ผสมผสานพลังของลูกค้าและข้อมูลผลิตภัณฑ์แบบรวมเข้ากับความเร็วและขนาดของ AI และการตัดสินใจเชิงคาดการณ์ เพื่อให้คุณสามารถมอบประสบการณ์มหัศจรรย์ที่เปลี่ยนแปลงในทุกช่องทางและทุกการเดินทาง
Onna
onna.com
Onna รวบรวมข้อมูลจากแอปที่คุณชื่นชอบเพื่อมอบประสบการณ์การค้นหาและการจัดการที่มีประสิทธิภาพและง่ายขึ้นในที่เดียว
Coveo
coveo.com
Coveo คือบริษัทซอฟต์แวร์ as-a-service (SaaS) ระดับองค์กรในเมืองควิเบก ซึ่งนำเสนอแพลตฟอร์มบนคลาวด์สำหรับทำให้ประสบการณ์ดิจิทัลมีความชาญฉลาดยิ่งขึ้น และจัดหาซอฟต์แวร์เฉพาะที่สร้างขึ้นบนแพลตฟอร์มนั้น Coveo Relevance Cloud™ ใช้เทคโนโลยีการค้นหา การวิเคราะห์ และการเรียนรู้ของเครื่องเพื่อรวมเนื้อหาและข้อม...
SeekStorm
seekstorm.com
SeekStorm is a Search as a Service. Our search API offers web-scale, real-time, full text, instant search for your data and documents. SeekStorm is a Crawler as a Service. A high-performance, focused crawler turns any website into JSON docs with structured data 20x speed and 200x payload compared to...
Instaclustr
instaclustr.com
Fully Hosted and Managed Service for OpenSearch OpenSearch is a powerful search and analytics suite that allows for data ingest, logging, search, aggregation, viewing, and analysis. These capabilities enable a wide range of valuable use cases such as logging and application search. Instaclustr Manag...
Bonsai
bonsai.io
Bonsai keeps your search evergreen with expert deployment, ongoing maintenance, and maximum data security for Elasticsearch or OpenSearch.
Vectara
vectara.com
Vectara is an LLM-powered conversational search and knowledge discovery platform which allows businesses to have intelligent conversations over their own data (think ChatGPT but for your data). Developer-first, the platform provides a simple API and gives developers access to cutting-edge NLU (natur...
Meilisearch
meilisearch.com
Meilisearch empowers developers and business teams to create the most intuitive search experience that increases search-based conversions
GoSearch
gosearch.ai
GoSearch is a generative AI enterprise search platform from the makers of GoLinks. GoSearch connects 100+ personal and company applications to provide a single, unified interface to search — powered by generative AI for insights summarized from multiple sources. Whether the query is “how to reset my...
Miso.ai
miso.ai
Miso democratizes the machine learning superpowers of platforms like Google and Amazon so any team can rapidly build scalable and unified search, discovery, and engagement for their entire user journey. And unlike traditional solutions, Miso can personalize 100% anonymously — no tracking users or mi...
Loop54
loop54.com
Loop54s E-commerce site search and personalisation is powered by proprietary AI. Loop54 AI personalises your site search and category navigation, so each visitor experiences relevant results. While most personalisation tools require months of data collection, Loop54 uses small sets of data to do the...
TeamSlide
teamsli.de
TeamSlide is a slide search and library solution with a PowerPoint add-in. Access all of your slides, images, and videos without ever leaving PowerPoint. TeamSlide checks your presentations for version control, prompting you when there are out-of-date slides. Seamlessly connect TeamSlide to SharePoi...
Findr
usefindr.com
Universal search for all your apps. Findr is an AI-powered search assistant that helps you search across all your apps, at once. With Findr, you can: 1. Cut down time spent on searching for information. 2. Stop asking for links and documents - improve team collaboration and productivity. 3. Gather r...
ReactiveSearch
reactivesearch.io
ReactiveSearch.io enables businesses to build the best app search experience with industry leading UI components, a control plane to deploy changes in realtime and provides actionable analytics for search. It works out of the box with Elasticsearch and OpenSearch.
Outmind
outmind.ai
Outmind gives you instant access to your documents, emails, conversations... to make you gain time, quality and efficiency. With Outmind, you don't re-create existing documents: you can start from internal reference items. Our machine-learning algorithms automatically show the best results for each ...
Hebbia
hebbia.ai
Developer of user interfaces for Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). Hebbia’s Matrix product is a co-pilot for knowledge work used by finance, law, government, and pharmaceutical companies. Matrix accurately tackles the most complex tasks by breaking them down into understandable LLM actions. Use...
Constructor
constructor.io
The Product Discovery Platform that drives attractive product discovery moments in every channel across the entire shopper journey—from Search and Browse to Recommendations and Guided Selling. Built on the latest AI/ML search technology, Constructor's Native Commerce Core learns from every customer ...
ExpertRec
expertrec.com
Expertrec's custom search engine lets you add super fast search results to your website quickly. It also offers powerful customization options at the click of a button. It is also a great google site search replacement Features- 1. Superfast autocomplete. 2. Spell correctExpertrec's affordable custo...
Hawksearch
hawksearch.com
Hawksearch is an Artificial Intelligence driven personalized search and recommendations platform that powers success for any size business across all industries. Our goal is to ensure brands have innovative tools to deliver an accurate, relevant search experiences enabling users to find the relevant...
Cludo
cludo.com
Cludo is an intelligent search tool designed to simplify the lives of web and marketing teams through automation and meaningful data. We make search easy for both you and your end users. Cludo optimizes the way organizations and their customers connect with and use information. Our easy-to-use site ...
Site Search 360
sitesearch360.com
Smart, fast, highly customizable search for your website. - Index your site pages, products, YouTube videos, FAQs, and documents (PDF, DOC, XLS, PPT). - - Use our powerful crawler, provide a sitemap, upload a feed, use our API, or combine all methods at once to successfully index your content. - Get...
SearchStax
searchstax.com
Powerful Search Made Easy SearchStax is the easiest and fastest way for marketers and developers to deliver the most powerful, relevant and robust search experiences. We offer end-to-end software solutions ranging from managed hosted Solr infrastructure on the backend to advanced and personalized si...
Luigi's Box
luigisbox.com
Luigi's Box เป็นโซลูชันการค้นหาและค้นพบผลิตภัณฑ์ที่เหมาะสำหรับแพลตฟอร์มอีคอมเมิร์ซทุกประเภท ความมหัศจรรย์ของ Luigi's Box เริ่มต้นด้วยแดชบอร์ดการวิเคราะห์โดยละเอียดที่ให้ข้อมูลที่เกี่ยวข้องทั้งหมดเกี่ยวกับประสิทธิภาพขององค์ประกอบการค้นหาและการนำทางบนไซต์ของคุณ เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับประสิทธิภาพของ...
Akooda
akooda.co
Akooda Enterprise Search ปลดล็อกข้อมูลเชิงลึกด้วยการค้นหา Generative AI สำหรับทั้งองค์กร เครื่องมือค้นหาและการวิเคราะห์ที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI ใหม่เป็นมากกว่าการนำเสนอผลลัพธ์ โดยนำเสนอบริบท การวิเคราะห์ และความเข้าใจอย่างลึกซึ้งเกี่ยวกับองค์กรของคุณ Akooda Enterprise Search ได้รับการปรับแต่งให้จัดการปร...
QBox
qbox.ai
QBox เป็นเครื่องมือที่ยอดเยี่ยมที่ให้แอปพลิเคชันที่ครอบคลุมและปรับแต่งได้สำหรับการทดสอบแอปพลิเคชัน AI แบบสนทนา ช่วยให้กระบวนการทดสอบง่ายขึ้นและเร็วขึ้น ปรับปรุงความแม่นยำ และช่วยให้ผู้ใช้ส่งมอบผู้ช่วยดิจิทัลคุณภาพสูง QBox วิเคราะห์และเปรียบเทียบข้อมูลการฝึกอบรมแชทบอทของคุณโดยการแสดงภาพและทำความเข้า...
Raffle
raffle.ai
การค้นหาทำให้มนุษย์และใช้งานง่าย บริษัทที่มีนวัตกรรมใช้ซอฟต์แวร์และ API ของ Raffle เพื่อเพิ่มความสามารถในการค้นหา อำนวยความสะดวกในการแบ่งปันความรู้ และรับข้อมูลเชิงลึกเกี่ยวกับพฤติกรรมและความต้องการของลูกค้าและพนักงาน โซลูชันการค้นหาของเรา รวมถึงการค้นหาเว็บไซต์ การค้นหาสถานที่ทำงาน และการค้นหาในแอป...
Raptor Services
auth.raptorsmartadvisor.com
Raptor Services คือผู้ให้บริการแพลตฟอร์มข้อมูลลูกค้าและส่วนบุคคลชั้นนำของตลาด โซลูชันของเราช่วยให้แบรนด์สามารถรับรู้พฤติกรรมของผู้ใช้ในช่องทางต่าง ๆ เสนอคำแนะนำส่วนบุคคล และเปิดใช้งานข้อมูลในทุกช่องทางจากแพลตฟอร์มข้อมูลลูกค้าของเรา แบรนด์ที่มีความทะเยอทะยานหลายร้อยแบรนด์ใช้ Raptor อยู่แล้วเพื่อเพิ่ม...
Keyspider
keyspider.io
Keyspider ให้ผลการค้นหาที่แม่นยำด้วยเครื่องมือค้นหาระดับองค์กรบนคลาวด์ ด้วย Keyspider คุณสามารถสร้างการค้นหาเว็บไซต์ที่คุณกำหนดเองได้โดยไม่ต้องเสียเวลาหรือค่าใช้จ่ายเพิ่มเติม Keyspider เข้าใจความต้องการของลูกค้าและมอบผลลัพธ์ที่ถูกต้องตามคำค้นหาของพวกเขา โซลูชันสำหรับเว็บไซต์เพื่อปูทางไปสู่ประสบการณ์...
Dashworks
dashworks.ai
Dashworks เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการผลิต AI ที่ช่วยให้บริษัทต่างๆ ทำให้พนักงานทุกคนสามารถเข้าถึงและดำเนินการข้อมูลของตนได้ ผู้ช่วยความรู้ Dash AI จะตอบคำถามที่เกี่ยวข้องกับงาน สร้างเนื้อหาที่เกี่ยวข้อง ค้นหาเอกสาร ข้อความ งาน และอื่นๆ ได้ทันที นอกเหนือจากเว็บอินเตอร์เฟสแล้ว Dash AI ยังมีการผสานรวม Slack ที่แข...
AddSearch
addsearch.com
การค้นหาและการกรองไซต์ที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI พร้อม ROI ที่สูงที่สุดในตลาด เพิ่มการแปลงเว็บไซต์ของคุณด้วยโซลูชันการค้นหาไซต์ที่แนะนำมากที่สุด รับการสนับสนุนการใช้งานเต็มรูปแบบและการตั้งค่าที่รวดเร็วสำหรับแพลตฟอร์มใดๆ ด้วยโปรแกรมรวบรวมข้อมูลหรือ API ของ AddSearch
Doofinder
doofinder.com
อัปเกรดอีคอมเมิร์ซของคุณด้วยการค้นหาไซต์อัจฉริยะ มอบผลการค้นหาที่ขับเคลื่อนโดย AI ที่มีความเกี่ยวข้องสูง และเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพประสบการณ์การช็อปปิ้งของลูกค้า ขณะเดียวกันก็ปรับปรุงยอดขายของคุณ
Conversica
conversica.com
Conversica เป็นผู้ให้บริการชั้นนำของ Conversational AI สำหรับทีมสร้างรายได้ ปลดล็อกรายได้ตลอดวงจรชีวิตด้วย Revenue Digital Assistants
Unleash
getunleash.io
เพื่อนไม่ยอมให้เพื่อนสร้างระบบแฟล็กคุณลักษณะของตัวเอง การจัดการฟีเจอร์ Unleash สร้างขึ้นโดยคำนึงถึงองค์กรขนาดใหญ่ ดังนั้นคุณจึงไม่จำเป็นต้องสร้างด้วยตนเอง เราเป็นโอเพ่นซอร์ส เป็นส่วนตัว ปลอดภัย และพร้อมสำหรับการตั้งค่าที่ซับซ้อนที่สุดตั้งแต่แกะกล่อง
Clerk.io
clerk.io
การปรับเปลี่ยนในแบบของคุณแบบไม่มีคุกกี้โดยไม่มีขีดจำกัด Clerk.io ขับเคลื่อนการปรับเปลี่ยนในแบบของคุณและความเกี่ยวข้องตลอดเส้นทางของลูกค้าทั้งหมดของคุณ เพื่อเพิ่มยอดขายโดยอัตโนมัติจากการค้นหาไซต์ คำแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์ อีเมล โซเชียลมีเดีย และโฆษณา
Collato
collato.com
คำตอบทันที ไม่ต้องพยายาม พบกับสมองส่วนรวมของทีมของคุณ ประหยัดเวลาหลายชั่วโมงด้วยการค้นหาข้อมูลผลิตภัณฑ์แบบกระจายได้อย่างรวดเร็วจากเครื่องมือทั้งหมดของคุณ