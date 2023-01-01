Screenly offers a comprehensive solution for managing digital signage at scale. With both hardware and software, it allows users to easily update, schedule, and monitor content across multiple screens. Simply connect a digital signage player to your screen, upload various types of content like images, videos, and live web pages, and manage it all remotely. For developers, Screenly offers not only an API and CLI, but also a complete screen run time environment for screens through Edge Apps

เว็บไซต์: screenly.io

