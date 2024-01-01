Sawayo

Sawayo

ไม่ได้ติดตั้ง WebCatalog ใช่หรือไม่? ดาวน์โหลด WebCatalog Desktop

ใช้เว็บแอป

เว็บไซต์: sawayo.de

เสริมประสบการณ์ของคุณด้วยแอปเดสก์ท็อปสำหรับ Sawayo บน WebCatalog Desktop สำหรับ Mac, Windows, Linux

เรียกใช้แอปในหน้าต่างที่ไร้สิ่งที่มาทำให้วอกแวก พร้อมการเสริมคุณภาพมากมาย

จัดการและสลับไปมาระหว่างหลายบัญชีและแอปอย่างง่ายดาย โดยไม่ต้องสลับเบราว์เซอร์

The Sawayo software supports companies in the implementation of employer and entrepreneur obligations. The tool enables the management of documents with real-time return control and audit-proof archiving, legally compliant recording of employees' working hours via the Sawayo app, and personnel management with holiday planning. The programme allows team members to digitally sign documents via the app, as well as a document archive for viewing. The integrated working time recording, document and contract management allows companies to implement various compliance requirements with little effort, in a time-saving and legally compliant manner.
หมวดหมู่:
Business
Other HR Services Providers

เว็บไซต์: sawayo.de

ข้อความปฏิเสธความรับผิดชอบ: WebCatalog ไม่ได้ประกอบกิจการร่วม ไม่ได้รับอนุญาต ไม่ได้รับการรับรองโดยหรือเชื่อมโยงกับ Sawayo อย่างเป็นทางการไม่ว่าในทางหนึ่งทางใด ชื่อผลิตภัณฑ์ โลโก้ และแบรนด์ทั้งหมด เป็นทรัพย์สินของเจ้าของที่เกี่ยวข้อง

ทางเลือกสำหรับ

CU Health

CU Health

cuhealth.com.au

Tava Health

Tava Health

tavahealth.com

ReachLink

ReachLink

reachlink.com

Corplife

Corplife

corplife.at

Runa HR

Runa HR

runahr.com

บางทีคุณอาจจะชอบ

inSign

inSign

getinsign.com

emSigner

emSigner

emsigner.com

Pergamin

Pergamin

pergam.in

Coffreo

Coffreo

coffreo.com

Signwell

Signwell

signwell.com

MeetingKing

MeetingKing

meetingking.com

Kenjo

Kenjo

kenjo.io

fynk

fynk

fynk.com

UNOY

UNOY

unoy.io

BoldSign

BoldSign

boldsign.com

Parsedoc

Parsedoc

parsedoc.com

Coach Catalyst

Coach Catalyst

coachcatalyst.com

สำรวจ

Desktop

การสนับสนุน

บริษัท

กฎหมาย

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.