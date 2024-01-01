WebCatalog

ทางเลือกสำหรับ - SafetyCulture

Canva

Canva

canva.com

Canva เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการออกแบบกราฟิกที่อนุญาตให้ผู้ใช้สร้างกราฟิกโซเชียลมีเดีย การนำเสนอ โปสเตอร์ เอกสาร และเนื้อหาภาพอื่น ๆ ผู้ใช้สามารถเลือกจากเทมเพลตที่ออกแบบอย่างมืออาชีพมากมาย และแก้ไขการออกแบบและอัปโหลดภาพถ่ายของตนเองผ่านอินเทอร์เฟซแบบลากและวาง แพลตฟอร์มนี้ใช้งานได้ฟรีและเสนอการสมัครสมาชิกแบบชำร...

Looker Studio

Looker Studio

cloud.google.com

Looker Studio เดิมชื่อ Google Data Studio เป็นเครื่องมือออนไลน์สำหรับการแปลงข้อมูลเป็นรายงานข้อมูลที่ปรับแต่งได้และแดชบอร์ดที่ Google เปิดตัวเมื่อวันที่ 15 มีนาคม 2016 โดยเป็นส่วนหนึ่งของชุด Google Analytics 360 สำหรับองค์กร ปลดล็อกพลังของข้อมูลของคุณด้วยแดชบอร์ดแบบโต้ตอบและรายงานที่สวยงามที่สร้างแ...

Kittl

Kittl

kittl.com

เร่งขั้นตอนการทำงานของคุณด้วยเครื่องมือออกแบบที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI ของ Kittl และเข้าถึงภาพประกอบ แบบอักษร รูปภาพ ไอคอน และพื้นผิวที่น่าทึ่งมากมายได้ทันที

Genially

Genially

genial.ly

สร้างงานนำเสนอ อินโฟกราฟิก และเนื้อหาที่น่าทึ่งอื่นๆ ด้วยตัวคุณเองหรือกับทีมของคุณ

Litmaps

Litmaps

litmaps.com

ค้นพบวิทยาศาสตร์ได้เร็วขึ้น การนำทางการวิจัยด้วยภาพ การค้นหาเครือข่ายการอ้างอิง และการซิงโครไนซ์ทีม สุดยอดแพลตฟอร์มการค้นพบทางวิทยาศาสตร์

Flourish

Flourish

flourish.studio

การแสดงข้อมูลและการเล่าเรื่องที่สวยงามและง่ายดาย

Grow

Grow

grow.com

ซอฟต์แวร์ระบบธุรกิจอัจฉริยะที่ให้ข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่คุณต้องการอย่างยิ่งเพื่อกระตุ้นการเติบโตและเปลี่ยนแปลงธุรกิจของคุณ

Visme

Visme

visme.co

สร้างงานนำเสนอระดับมืออาชีพ อินโฟกราฟิกเชิงโต้ตอบ การออกแบบที่สวยงาม และวิดีโอที่น่าสนใจ ทั้งหมดในที่เดียว เริ่มใช้ Visme วันนี้

Infogram

Infogram

infogram.com

Infogram เป็นเครื่องมือสร้างอินโฟกราฟิกและแผนภูมิที่ใช้งานง่าย สร้างและแบ่งปันอินโฟกราฟิกที่สวยงาม รายงานออนไลน์ และแผนที่เชิงโต้ตอบ ทำเองได้ที่นี่

Rose AI

Rose AI

rose.ai

วิจัยเร็วขึ้นกับโรส กำจัดเวลาที่เสียไปในการค้นหา ทำความสะอาด การแสดงภาพ และการแปลงข้อมูลโดยใช้พลังของ AI

Venngage

Venngage

venngage.com

เข้าร่วมกับมืออาชีพกว่า 5 ล้านคนที่ถือว่า Venngage เป็นผู้สร้างสรรค์อินโฟกราฟิกที่เป็นตัวเลือก เลือกจากเทมเพลตมืออาชีพกว่า 10,000 แบบที่สร้างขึ้นสำหรับธุรกิจ

Databox

Databox

databox.com

แพลตฟอร์มการวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจที่สร้างขึ้นเพื่อช่วยให้คุณเข้าใจว่าเกิดอะไรขึ้นกับธุรกิจของคุณ KPI จากบริการคลาวด์ สเปรดชีต ฐานข้อมูล รวมอยู่ในที่เดียว

Grist

Grist

getgrist.com

โลกสมควรได้รับเครื่องมือที่ดีกว่าสเปรดชีต รวมความยืดหยุ่นของสเปรดชีตเข้ากับความแข็งแกร่งของฐานข้อมูลเพื่อจัดระเบียบข้อมูลในแบบของคุณ

Elastic Cloud

Elastic Cloud

elastic.co

การค้นหาระดับองค์กร ความสามารถในการสังเกต และการรักษาความปลอดภัยสำหรับระบบคลาวด์ ค้นหาข้อมูล รับข้อมูลเชิงลึก และปกป้องการลงทุนด้านเทคโนโลยีของคุณอย่างรวดเร็วและง่ายดาย ไม่ว่าคุณจะทำงานบน Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure หรือ Google Cloud

Cluvio

Cluvio

cluvio.com

ด้วย Cluvio คุณสามารถเรียกใช้คำสั่ง SQL กับฐานข้อมูลของคุณและแสดงภาพผลลัพธ์เป็นแดชบอร์ดเชิงโต้ตอบที่สวยงามซึ่งสามารถแชร์กับทีมของคุณได้อย่างง่ายดาย Cluvio รองรับฐานข้อมูล SQL ที่สำคัญทั้งหมด เช่น Postgres, MySQL, Redshift, Athena, BigQuery, Snowflake, Presto, Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle, Google Clo...

NVivo

NVivo

qsrinternational.com

ปลดล็อกข้อมูลเชิงลึกในข้อมูลของคุณด้วยซอฟต์แวร์วิเคราะห์ข้อมูลเชิงคุณภาพที่ดีที่สุด NVivo ช่วยให้คุณค้นพบเพิ่มเติมจากข้อมูลวิธีการเชิงคุณภาพและแบบผสมของคุณ เปิดเผยข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่สมบูรณ์ยิ่งขึ้นและสร้างข้อค้นพบที่ชัดเจนและสามารถป้องกันได้ โดยมีหลักฐานอันเข้มงวดสนับสนุน

Geckoboard

Geckoboard

geckoboard.com

สร้างแดชบอร์ดที่สามารถแชร์ได้อย่างง่ายดาย ซึ่งจะทำให้ข้อมูลธุรกิจหลัก ตัวชี้วัด และ KPI ชัดเจนและเข้าใจง่าย

AgencyAnalytics

AgencyAnalytics

agencyanalytics.com

SEO, PPC, โซเชียล, อีเมล, บทวิจารณ์และแดชบอร์ดการติดตามการโทร

Whatagraph

Whatagraph

whatagraph.com

Whatagraph เป็นเครื่องมือการรายงานที่มีภาพมากที่สุดสำหรับการวิเคราะห์การตลาดและการรายงานโซเชียลมีเดีย เริ่มทดลองใช้ฟรีทันที! ไม่จำเป็นต้องมีซีซี

Cyfe

Cyfe

cyfe.com

Cyfe, Inc. คือบริษัทซอฟต์แวร์แอปพลิเคชันระบบธุรกิจอัจฉริยะบนคลาวด์แบบบริการตนเองที่ตั้งอยู่ในเมืองลอสแอนเจลิส รัฐแคลิฟอร์เนีย บริษัทมีชื่อเสียงในด้านการสร้างแอปแดชบอร์ดธุรกิจ ซึ่งออกแบบมาเพื่อวิเคราะห์ แปลง และรายงานข้อมูลจากแหล่งข่าวกรองธุรกิจแบบบูรณาการต่างๆ เป็นแอปพลิเคชันฟรีเมียมสำหรับติดตามและต...

Jet Admin

Jet Admin

jetadmin.io

Jet Admin เป็นตัวสร้างเครื่องมือภายในที่ไม่มีโค้ด อินเทอร์เฟซแบบลากและวางที่เรียบง่ายช่วยให้ทุกคนสามารถสร้างเครื่องมือที่จำเป็นในการจัดการการดำเนินงานรายวัน เช่น การติดตามคำสั่งซื้อ การแก้ไขปัญหา และการตรวจสอบการชำระเงิน

Reportei

Reportei

reportei.com

สร้างรายงานและแดชบอร์ดโซเชียลมีเดียและการตลาดดิจิทัลในเวลาเพียง 3 วินาที ดูตัวชี้วัดหลักทั้งหมดของคุณจาก Instagram, Facebook, Meta Ads, YouTube, TikTok, LinkedIn, Google Analytics, Google Ads, Mailchimp, Hotmart, RD Station, Active Campaign, PhoneTrack, Search Console, Google My Business, Twitter, ...

Reportz

Reportz

reportz.io

เครื่องมือการรายงานที่ออกแบบมาเพื่อช่วยคุณประหยัดเวลาและเงินในงานรายงานที่ต้องใช้ความพยายามเป็นระยะๆ โดยใช้แดชบอร์ดแบบโต้ตอบ

Vaizle

Vaizle

vaizle.com

Vaizle เป็นชุดการวิเคราะห์การตลาดที่ออกแบบมาเพื่อเพิ่มศักยภาพให้กับผู้จัดการฝ่ายการตลาดและเอเจนซี่การตลาด ช่วยให้บริษัทต่างๆ เห็นภาพข้อมูลการวิเคราะห์การตลาดที่ซับซ้อน และทำการตัดสินใจโดยอาศัยข้อมูลและมีข้อมูลครบถ้วน ชุดนี้นำเสนอชุดคุณสมบัติสำหรับโซเชียลมีเดียและการวิเคราะห์โฆษณาที่ทำให้ชีวิตประจำวั...

DashThis

DashThis

dashthis.com

วิธีง่ายๆ ในการทำรายงานการตลาดของคุณให้เป็นอัตโนมัติ! รับรายงานการตลาดอัตโนมัติ การวิเคราะห์ SEM และ SEO ที่สวยงามในไม่กี่วินาที เริ่มทดลองใช้ฟรีและดู!

Plecto

Plecto

plecto.com

การเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพทีมของคุณเริ่มต้นที่นี่ Plecto เป็นแพลตฟอร์มประสิทธิภาพทางธุรกิจที่สมบูรณ์แบบเพียงแพลตฟอร์มเดียวที่รวมการแสดงภาพ KPI แบบเรียลไทม์ gamification และเครื่องมือการฝึกสอนไว้ในโซลูชันเดียวที่ทรงพลัง

Vizzlo

Vizzlo

vizzlo.com

ภาพรวมและตัวอย่างแผนภูมิไทม์ไลน์ การวางแผนและกำหนดเวลาโครงการที่มีประสิทธิภาพพร้อมไทม์ไลน์ที่น่าประทับใจด้วยการคลิกเพียงไม่กี่ครั้ง สร้างแผนภูมิ อินโฟกราฟิก และการแสดงภาพธุรกิจคุณภาพสูงได้ฟรีภายในไม่กี่วินาที สร้างไทม์ไลน์ แผนภูมิ แผนที่สำหรับการนำเสนอ เอกสาร หรือเว็บ

MSIGHTS

MSIGHTS

msights.com

การเปลี่ยนแปลงข้อมูล การรายงาน และการทำงานร่วมกันที่ขับเคลื่อนประสิทธิภาพ การดำเนินการ และความรับผิดชอบ

Lumalytics

Lumalytics

lumalytics.com

Lumalytics is a SAAS tool that create dashboards with charts, data tables and filters that display real-time data from various data sources.

Grunt

Grunt

grunt.pro

Make slides like a PowerPoint Pro! Grunt is the essential PowerPoint add-in for  everyone serious about their slide production. Better slides. Less work!

Waytobi

Waytobi

waytobi.com

SaaS cloud-based solution to create, track, report, analyze and visualize your company or department KPI`s. Managing of KPI`s has never been that easy. No additional programming skills, learning sessions or webinars required – you can start working and analyzing your business metrics within a minute...

IntelliBoard

IntelliBoard

intelliboard.net

IntelliBoard is an EdTech company providing K12, HigherEd, Corporate and Government institutions with ability to view learning data coming from different sources with point and click ease. IntelliBoard brings data from Learning Management Systems, Student Information Systems, Collaboration Tools, As...

EazyBI Cloud

EazyBI Cloud

eazybi.com

eazyBI provides easy-to-use drag-and-drop creation of reports, charts and dashboards. Analyze imported data measures by any dimension, identify trends and top/bottom performers, start from summary overview and drill into details.

Talligence

Talligence

talligence.in

Talligence is a business intelligence reporting tool for Tally users. Talligence is a powerful & unique AI and ML powered BI solution that converts and visualize your Tally data into meaningful business insights. It is very simple to use and easy to implement.

Selfr

Selfr

selfr.ai

Selfr is a plug-and-play AI-powered platform that helps data analysts and business people build automated pipelines that turn data from multiple sources into live BI dashboards. It eliminates the need to hire expensive data engineers to build and maintain a data stack, and automates a lot of tedious...

DataReportive

DataReportive

datareportive.com

DataReportive is a reporting tool for your SQL databases. Create and email customizable data reports to your team directly from your databases.

Reach Reporting

Reach Reporting

reachreporting.com

Upgrade to Reach Reporting. Automation for your financial and non-financial data. Makes reporting, forecasting & budgeting easy with powerful dashboards and enhanced visuals. Automate repetitive tasks to make better data-driven decisions in minutes. Gain valuable insights into your business trajecto...

Datawiz BI

Datawiz BI

datawiz.io

Datawiz BI is an advanced solution for quickly finding data-driven insights and tracking business, store, and product issues. It is a set of ready-made AI-powered reports that were specifically developed in collaboration with retailers to meet their unique needs.

GRID

GRID

grid.is

GRID is a next-generation spreadsheet tool featuring a built-in document layer for data visualization, narration and presentation. In addition to our native GRID Sheets spreadsheet editor, GRID lets you effortlessly combine multiple other data sources in one place. Import spreadsheet files, connect ...

Markaaz

Markaaz

markaaz.com

Onboarding and monitoring your small business customers has never been simpler. With our easy-to-use APIs, DIY no-code offerings, and custom combination services featuring small business engagement options, we quickly and easily help you deliver real-time customer verification for onboarding and eff...

Omni Intelligence

Omni Intelligence

omniintelligence.online

360° Contact Center Productivity Platform in the Cloud: Speech Analytics, Voice Biometrics, Automatic IVR Mapper/Monitoring, SLA/Voice Quality Monitoring, IVR/Contact Center Load/Performane Testing, Voicebot / Conversational IVR Testing and more

Ardoq

Ardoq

ardoq.com

Reimagine Enterprise Architecture. Ardoq's data-driven platform unites your enterprise views, charting a clear path to navigate change, unlock revenue growth, fuel innovation, and accelerate transformation. Our software helps organizations plan, execute, and predict the impact of change across their...

Datadeck

Datadeck

datadeck.com

Datadeck is a data visualization platform that allows you to see all your data on one single platform. Create beautiful dashboards from data sources such as Facebook Ads, MySQL, Excel, and Google Analytics to consolidate and analyze your data all in one place. Save time, improve file sharing securit...

Inforiver

Inforiver

inforiver.com

Inforiver Analytics+ is the fastest way to visualize your data and share insightful stories in Microsoft Power BI. The intuitive no-code user experience (UX) helps even the casual users build dashboards and storyboards in minutes with 50+ charts, charts and tables integrated in a single visual. Anal...

Slemma

Slemma

slemma.com

Slemma is a simple, yet powerful, reporting tool designed for businesses. Slemma enables users to view, analyze and share all of their data – from data warehouses, data storage providers and cloud service solutions – in one place.

Easyflow

Easyflow

easyflow.io

You have data - probably lots of it. That's not the problem. The real problem data is basically worthless unless you turn that data into insights - and that insights into action, without pain! Easyflow will help you succeed with this journey by allowing you to automate everything and visualise anyth...

MyDash

MyDash

mydash.ai

DASH IS A LIGHTWEIGHT, FULL-SERVICE DASHBOARDING BUSINESS HELPING TOP ORGANIZATIONS MAKE FASTER DECISIONS BY MAKING CRITICAL DATA MORE ACCESSIBLE THAN EVER. Free Dashboard, Connectors & Visualization Business Intelligence is essential, and expensive. But it doesn't have to be. We've built a tool, ma...

Displayr

Displayr

displayr.com

Displayr is an all-in-one analysis and reporting software designed to help market researchers quickly find and share powerful data stories. 1. Quicker project completion. 2. Handle tasks in-house that you'd typically outsource. 3. Simplified generation of engaging, auto-updating reports and dashboar...

ChartBlocks

ChartBlocks

chartblocks.io

Create beautiful custom charts. ChartBlocks takes your data from spreadsheets to shareable graphics — no coding necessary.

Rollstack

Rollstack

rollstack.com

Rollstack automatically creates and updates slide decks and documents using Business Intelligence (BI) tools, CRMs, and data warehouses. No engineering or manual work needed.

Qalyptus

Qalyptus

qalyptus.com

Qalyptus is a powerful and effective reporting platform. Qalyptus is flexible and allows you to create custom reports from Qlik Sense SaaS, Qlik Sense Client-Managed, and QlikView in various formats: Excel, Word, PowerPoint, PDF, HTML, and more. Using a drag-and-drop interface, create reports for un...

Datapad

Datapad

datapad.io

Datapad is a no-code reporting platform. It helps any business integrate with 15+ sources in an instant, consolidate their data in a singel location and collaborate with their teams & clients. The tool excels in its ease-of-use, design and simplicity. Some highlighted features are: - 15+ integration...

Highcharts

Highcharts

highcharts.com

Highcharts is a multi-platform charting library that makes it easy for developers to add interactive charts to web and mobile projects of any size. Over 80% of the 100 largest companies in the world use Highcharts, and over 50,000+ companies across industries such as application development, publish...

Vareto

Vareto

vareto.com

Vareto is the modern, intuitive FP&A platform for strategic finance and business teams to plan, forecast, and report in one source of truth. Vareto is built for mid-market, high-growth, and enterprise teams and is designed to be flexible, customizable, and scalable as business needs evolve. ✅ Get ti...

Pigment

Pigment

pigment.com

What is Pigment? Pigment is a business planning platform. By bringing together people, data and processes into an intuitive, adaptable, integrated platform, teams can quickly build trusted strategic and operational business plans to drive growth, react to change and future-proof their business. Indu...

Brightmetrics

Brightmetrics

brightmetrics.com

Brightmetrics enables your team to gain critical insights from your most common and valuable customer communication tools — your business phone system and contact center application. Brightmetrics pulls and organizes your telephone and other multi-channel engagement data, from your Mitel MiVoice Con...

ATLAS.ti

ATLAS.ti

atlasti.com

Leveraged by brands and academics alike, ATLAS.ti allows anyone to analyze data and uncover valuable insights – no matter which sector you work in. From basic analysis tasks to the most in-depth research projects: With ATLAS.ti, you can easily unlock actionable findings from your qualitative and mix...

PopSQL

PopSQL

popsql.com

PopSQL เป็นวิวัฒนาการของโปรแกรมแก้ไข SQL รุ่นเก่า เช่น DataGrip, DBeaver, Postico เรามีตัวแก้ไข SQL ที่สวยงามและทันสมัยสำหรับทีมที่เน้นข้อมูลที่ต้องการประหยัดเวลา ปรับปรุงความถูกต้องของข้อมูล เตรียมความพร้อมให้กับพนักงานใหม่ได้เร็วขึ้น และส่งมอบข้อมูลเชิงลึกให้กับธุรกิจได้อย่างรวดเร็ว ด้วย PopSQL ผู...

Discern

Discern

discern.io

บริษัท B2B ใช้ประโยชน์จากแพลตฟอร์มเทคโนโลยีเดียวกันจำนวนมาก และต้องการติดตามตัวชี้วัดเดียวกัน... แล้วเหตุใดระบบธุรกิจอัจฉริยะจึงสร้างระบบที่ปรับแต่งเองทั้งหมด ส่งผลให้ต้องเสียเงินหลายล้านดอลลาร์ไปกับเครื่องมือและจำนวนพนักงานเพิ่มเติม และการออกแบบแพลตฟอร์มหลายเดือนหรือหลายปี Discern ช่วยให้ระบบธุรกิจ...

Luzmo

Luzmo

luzmo.com

Luzmo (เดิมชื่อ Cumul.io) เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการวิเคราะห์แบบฝัง สร้างขึ้นโดยเฉพาะสำหรับบริษัท SaaS นำข้อมูลที่ซับซ้อนมาสู่ชีวิตด้วยแดชบอร์ดที่สวยงามและใช้งานง่าย ซึ่งฝังอยู่ใน SaaS หรือแพลตฟอร์มเว็บใดๆ ได้อย่างราบรื่น ด้วย Luzmo ทีมผลิตภัณฑ์สามารถเพิ่มข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่มีประสิทธิภาพให้กับผลิตภัณฑ์ SaaS ของต...

