WebCatalog

Runa

Runa

ไม่ได้ติดตั้ง WebCatalog ใช่หรือไม่? ดาวน์โหลด WebCatalog Desktop

ใช้เว็บแอป

เว็บไซต์: runa.io

เสริมประสบการณ์ของคุณด้วยแอปเดสก์ท็อปสำหรับ Runa บน WebCatalog Desktop สำหรับ Mac, Windows, Linux

เรียกใช้แอปในหน้าต่างที่ไร้สิ่งที่มาทำให้วอกแวก พร้อมการเสริมคุณภาพมากมาย

จัดการและสลับไปมาระหว่างหลายบัญชีและแอปอย่างง่ายดาย โดยไม่ต้องสลับเบราว์เซอร์

With Runa, companies can pay the people they serve in any form of digital value (gift cards, prepaid cards, crypto, subscriptions and more), anywhere, instantly. Legacy payment mechanisms struggle to adapt to low-volume, high-velocity transactions both locally and globally, such as sending payouts to gig workers, creators, or sending rewards to customers or employees wherever they are. Runa’s infrastructure and network facilitates payouts to these recipients, helping businesses expand their reach, retain their users while modernizing the way in which they manage and transfer money: instantly, internationally, and free of charge for the senders and the recipient.

หมวดหมู่:

Business
ซอฟต์แวร์รางวัลและสิ่งจูงใจ

เว็บไซต์: runa.io

ข้อความปฏิเสธความรับผิดชอบ: WebCatalog ไม่ได้ประกอบกิจการร่วม ไม่ได้รับอนุญาต ไม่ได้รับการรับรองโดยหรือเชื่อมโยงกับ Runa อย่างเป็นทางการไม่ว่าในทางหนึ่งทางใด ชื่อผลิตภัณฑ์ โลโก้ และแบรนด์ทั้งหมด เป็นทรัพย์สินของเจ้าของที่เกี่ยวข้อง

ทางเลือกสำหรับ

Sendoso

Sendoso

sendoso.com

Wellable

Wellable

wellable.co

Tremendous

Tremendous

tremendous.com

IncentivePilot

IncentivePilot

incentivepilot.com

&Open

&Open

andopen.co

Snappy

Snappy

snappy.com

StoreCash Perks

StoreCash Perks

storecashperks.com

RepeatMD

RepeatMD

repeatmd.com

Prezzee Business

Prezzee Business

business.prezzee.com.au

Prezzee

Prezzee

prezzee.com.au

Prepaidify

Prepaidify

prepaidify.com

Pazcare

Pazcare

pazcare.com

บางทีคุณอาจจะชอบ

Giftogram

Giftogram

giftogram.com

pCloud Transfer

pCloud Transfer

transfer.pcloud.com

Remitly

Remitly

remitly.com

appyReward

appyReward

app.appyreward.com

eGifter Rewards

eGifter Rewards

egifterrewards.com

inCust

inCust

incust.com

Tremendous

Tremendous

tremendous.com

Kommunity

Kommunity

kommunity.com

Giftbit

Giftbit

giftbit.com

Khatabook

Khatabook

khatabook.com

American Express

American Express

americanexpress.com

Green Dot Bank

Green Dot Bank

greendot.com

สำรวจ

WebCatalog Desktop

การสนับสนุน

บริษัท

กฎหมาย

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.