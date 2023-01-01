ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Ringba

WebCatalog

CallRail

CallRail

callrail.com

การติดตามและการวิเคราะห์การโทรและแบบฟอร์มบนเว็บ เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการตลาดของคุณและเพิ่ม ROI ในแคมเปญ PPC, SEO และโฆษณาออฟไลน์

Vonage

Vonage

vonage.com

Vonage (ชื่อตามกฎหมาย Vonage Holdings Corp.) คือผู้ให้บริการการสื่อสารบนคลาวด์ทางธุรกิจที่เปิดเผยต่อสาธารณะในอเมริกา บริษัทก่อตั้งขึ้นในปี 2544 โดยมีสำนักงานใหญ่ในเมืองโฮล์มเดล ทาวน์ชิป รัฐนิวเจอร์ซีย์ โดยเป็นผู้ให้บริการโทรคมนาคมที่อยู่อาศัยโดยใช้เสียงผ่านอินเทอร์เน็ตโปรโตคอล (VoIP) ในปี 2563 Vona...

Ringover

Ringover

ringover.com

ตั้งค่าแพลตฟอร์มการโทรที่มีประสิทธิภาพซึ่งรวมเข้ากับ CRM ของคุณ ซึ่งสามารถเข้าถึงได้บนพีซีและสมาร์ทโฟน และรับหมายเลขทั่วโลก

CallFire

CallFire

callfire.com

ขยายธุรกิจของคุณด้วยหมายเลขโทรศัพท์เสมือน, IVR, การกระจายเสียงด้วยเสียง, บริการส่งข้อความจำนวนมาก และการโทรออกด้วยไฟฟ้า ทดลองใช้ CallFire ฟรี!

Truly

Truly

truly.co

พบกับระบบโทรศัพท์ที่ได้รับการจัดอันดับ #1 สำหรับทีมขายที่ติดตาม วิเคราะห์ และฝึกสอนเกี่ยวกับการสนทนากับลูกค้า

CallTrackingMetrics

CallTrackingMetrics

calltrackingmetrics.com

พิสูจน์ ROI เพิ่มการแปลง ขับเคลื่อนรายได้ ติดตามและระบุแหล่งที่มาของลีดออนไลน์และออฟไลน์ทั้งหมดว่าแคมเปญใดที่ขับเคลื่อนลีดนั้น

Phonexa

Phonexa

phonexa.com

Phonexa เป็นซอฟต์แวร์ติดตามระดับองค์กรสำหรับประสิทธิภาพ การตลาดแบบพันธมิตรและพันธมิตร Phonexa Suite เป็นเทคโนโลยีพื้นฐานที่ดำเนินการผ่านวงจรชีวิตลูกค้าเป้าหมายและการโทร ช่วยให้ทีมการตลาดเชิงประสิทธิภาพขับเคลื่อน ROI ให้กับแบรนด์ทั่วทั้ง Affiliate พันธมิตร และช่องทางแบบชำระเงิน Phonexa จัดลำดับความสำ...

Marchex

Marchex

marchex.com

Marchex, Inc. เป็นบริษัทมหาชนในซีแอตเทิล ก่อตั้งขึ้นในปี 2546 โดยมีพนักงานมากกว่า 300 คน Marchex เป็นบริษัทวิเคราะห์การโทรและการสนทนาแบบ B2B มีความเชี่ยวชาญในการใช้ปัญญาประดิษฐ์และการเรียนรู้ของเครื่องเพื่อวิเคราะห์ข้อมูลการสนทนาระหว่างธุรกิจและลูกค้า Marchex มอบ "ข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่นำไปใช้ได้จริง" แก่...

Telmetrics

Telmetrics

telmetrics.com

ซอฟต์แวร์การวัดการโทรที่เป็นกรรมสิทธิ์ของ Telmetrics (แพลตฟอร์มการวิเคราะห์การโทร) สร้างขึ้นตามมาตรฐาน IEEE และ RFC และมีศูนย์ข้อมูลหลายแห่งที่สร้างขึ้นบนความพร้อมใช้งานระดับ Telco และสถาปัตยกรรมที่ทนทานต่อข้อผิดพลาด ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยกระบวนการกู้คืนความเสียหายอัตโนมัติเต็มรูปแบบ

Ruler Analytics

Ruler Analytics

ruleranalytics.com

Ruler Analytics เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการวัดผลทางการตลาดและการระบุแหล่งที่มาที่เชื่อมโยงการตลาดแบบแยกส่วน การขาย รายได้ และข้อมูลลูกค้าเพื่อ: - ให้มุมมองช่องทางที่สมบูรณ์ของการเดินทางของลูกค้าของคุณ - ระบุรายได้อย่างแม่นยำในระดับช่องทาง แคมเปญ เนื้อหา และคำหลัก - สร้างมัลติทัช รายงานการระบุแหล่งที่มาโดยใช้รู...

Shape Software

Shape Software

setshape.com

Shape เป็นซอฟต์แวร์ระบบอัตโนมัติด้านการขายและการตลาดที่สร้างขึ้นตามจุดประสงค์ มาพร้อมกับคุณสมบัติที่สร้างไว้ล่วงหน้าซึ่งสามารถกำหนดค่าให้กับธุรกิจใดก็ได้ อินเทอร์เฟซที่ใช้งานง่ายช่วยเพิ่มศักยภาพให้กับทีมของคุณและรวมทุกแง่มุมของธุรกิจของคุณไว้ในแพลตฟอร์ม AI เดียว Shape Software มอบพื้นที่การทำงานร่วม...

WhatConverts

WhatConverts

whatconverts.com

การติดตามลูกค้าเป้าหมายสำหรับหน่วยงานการตลาดและลูกค้า ซอฟต์แวร์การติดตามและการรายงานลูกค้าเป้าหมายเพียงหนึ่งเดียวที่ได้รับความไว้วางใจจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้าน PPC และ SEO ชั้นนำเพื่อเพิ่มมูลค่าให้กับลูกค้า

CallSource

CallSource

callsource.com

CallSource เป็นผู้นำในอุตสาหกรรมด้านการติดตามการโทร การจัดการลูกค้าเป้าหมาย และโซลูชันการวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ เพิ่มเงินทางการตลาดของคุณให้สูงสุดและรับผลลัพธ์ที่วัดผลได้

Hot Prospector

Hot Prospector

hotprospector.com

Hot Prospector is a Outbound sales automation platform that integrates email, sms, ringless voicemails, outbound dialer and inbound dialer into a simple crm.

Retreaver

Retreaver

retreaver.com

Retreaver helps marketers, agencies and brands better understand their customer journey. Our cloud based software provides real-time inbound call data by tagging, tracking and routing the caller to the appropriate person, or department. Leverage data from popular marketing solutions such as HubSpot,...

Nimbata

Nimbata

nimbata.com

Nimbata combines unique lead capture, conversion tracking, marketing attribution and lead management capabilities that generate better inbound leads and converts more web visitors to sales. Nimbata (https://www.nimbata.com) provides: • Phone lead capture through local, toll-free, or vanity numbers f...

Ringostat

Ringostat

ringostat.com

Ringostat is a platform of call tracking, telephony, and end-to-end analytics. Ringostat helps optimize marketing, considering ROI, build effective communication with customers, and boost sales. It is the only service of its kind in Eastern Europe to be an official Google Analytics technology partne...

Service Fusion

Service Fusion

servicefusion.com

Service Fusion is a simple, powerful field service management software, offering a variety of features such as customer management, invoicing & payments, inventory management, time tracking, and reporting. The software is available on desktop and mobile apps to connect office staff, technicians and ...

Calltouch

Calltouch

calltouch.ru

Calltouch is an omnichannel marketing platform. We help to engage, convert and analyze your clients. Calltouch provides a call tracking service that gives all the information on the ads efficiency. Due to call tracking service you can divide all the ads to those that drive sales and to those that sp...

Infinity Hub

Infinity Hub

infinity.co

Discover what happens before, during, and after every call, and take real actions to drive marketing and operational efficiencies. Infinity is a world class ISO 27001 Certified call intelligence platform with granular visitor tracking capabilities. Infinity enables you to map the entire customer jou...

Infinity Portal

Infinity Portal

infinity.co

Discover what happens before, during, and after every call, and take real actions to drive marketing and operational efficiencies. Infinity is a world class ISO 27001 Certified call intelligence platform with granular visitor tracking capabilities. Infinity enables you to map the entire customer jou...

Revenue.io

Revenue.io

revenue.io

Revenue.io powers high-performing teams with real-time guidance. By surfacing and recommending what works best, Revenue.io enables hundreds of customers like HPE, Nutanix, and AWS to deliver predictable results and optimize their entire revenue operation. Founded in 2013, Revenue.io is headquartered...

800.com

800.com

800.com

At 800.com, we're dedicated to helping businesses connect with their customers. As a leading provider of toll-free phone numbers, vanity phone numbers, and call software, we make it simple for companies to reach their customers anywhere in the world. Our mission is to empower human connection throug...

Convirza

Convirza

convirza.com

Convirza เป็นแพลตฟอร์มติดตามการโทรและเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการโทรระดับองค์กรแห่งแรก เพื่อตอบสนองความต้องการข่าวกรองที่เพิ่มขึ้นจากการโต้ตอบทางโทรศัพท์ เราได้รวมการติดตามการโทรแบบดั้งเดิมเข้ากับการวิเคราะห์การโทรที่มีประสิทธิภาพ Convirza ใช้เทคโนโลยีการรู้จำคำพูดและอัลกอริธึมที่ซับซ้อนเพื่อวัดคุณภาพลีด วัด...

Salesken

Salesken

salesken.ai

Salesken ช่วยให้คุณมองเห็นประสิทธิภาพของตัวแทนฝ่ายขายในการโทรได้แบบทีละเกม เพื่อให้คุณสามารถปรับปรุงการมีส่วนร่วมของลูกค้าและปิดการขายได้มากขึ้น

Invoca

Invoca

invoca.com

เข้าสู่ระบบเพื่อเข้าถึงแพลตฟอร์มแบบจ่ายต่อการโทรของ Invoca ผู้ลงโฆษณาสร้างแคมเปญตามการโทร และผู้เผยแพร่โฆษณาจะได้รับค่าคอมมิชชั่นเพิ่มขึ้นจากการกระตุ้นการโทร

