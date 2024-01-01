ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Riku.AI
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP) ซึ่งนำเสนอโดย Google คือชุดบริการคอมพิวเตอร์ระบบคลาวด์ที่ทำงานบนโครงสร้างพื้นฐานเดียวกันกับที่ Google ใช้ภายในสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์สำหรับผู้ใช้ปลายทาง เช่น Google Search, Gmail, พื้นที่จัดเก็บไฟล์ และ YouTube นอกเหนือจากชุดเครื่องมือการจัดการแล้ว ยังมีชุดบริการคลาวด์แบบโมดูลาร์...
ServiceNow
servicenow.com
ServiceNow ช่วยให้พนักงานทำงานในแบบที่พวกเขาต้องการ ไม่ใช่วิธีที่ซอฟต์แวร์กำหนด และลูกค้าสามารถรับสิ่งที่ต้องการได้ในเวลาที่ต้องการ
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai คือแพลตฟอร์มการผลิต Full Stack AI, LLM และคอมพิวเตอร์วิทัศน์ชั้นนำสำหรับการสร้างแบบจำลองข้อมูลรูปภาพ วิดีโอ ข้อความ และเสียงที่ไม่มีโครงสร้าง
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
เครื่องมือคำอธิบายประกอบที่ง่ายและรวดเร็วเพื่อขยายขนาดโปรเจ็กต์แมชชีนเลิร์นนิงของคุณ
Phrase Localization Suite
phrase.com
แพลตฟอร์มโลคัลไลเซชันที่บางที่สุด เร็วที่สุด และเชื่อถือได้มากที่สุด ใช้พลังของแพลตฟอร์มการแปลซอฟต์แวร์ที่ปรับขนาดได้เพื่อเข้าสู่ตลาดใหม่อย่างน่าเชื่อถือ พร้อมการเติบโตทั้งหมดและไม่มีความยุ่งยาก
Deep Block
deepblock.net
วิธีที่ง่ายที่สุดสำหรับ AI
AMD
amd.com
Xilinx (ปัจจุบันเป็นส่วนหนึ่งของ AMD) เป็นผู้ประดิษฐ์ FPGA ซึ่งเป็น SoC ที่ตั้งโปรแกรมได้ และตอนนี้เป็น ACAP และมอบเทคโนโลยีการประมวลผลแบบไดนามิกมากที่สุดในอุตสาหกรรม
V7
v7labs.com
โครงสร้างพื้นฐานเต็มรูปแบบสำหรับข้อมูลการฝึกอบรมระดับองค์กร ครอบคลุมถึงการติดฉลาก เวิร์กโฟลว์ ชุดข้อมูล และมนุษย์ในลูป
OpenAI
openai.com
OpenAI คือบริษัทวิจัยและใช้งาน AI ที่อุทิศตนเพื่อให้แน่ใจว่าปัญญาประดิษฐ์อเนกประสงค์จะเป็นประโยชน์ต่อมวลมนุษยชาติ AI เป็นเครื่องมือที่ทรงพลังอย่างยิ่งที่ต้องสร้างขึ้นโดยคำนึงถึงความปลอดภัยและความต้องการของมนุษย์เป็นหลัก OpenAI มุ่งมั่นที่จะให้ความสำคัญกับการจัดลำดับความสำคัญนั้นมาก่อนผลกำไร เพื่อให...
Aidaptive
aidaptive.com
มอบประสบการณ์ที่เป็นส่วนตัวและผลลัพธ์ที่ไม่ต้องคิดมาก แบรนด์อีคอมเมิร์ซและการบริการ AI ที่แปลง ขยายธุรกิจของคุณด้วย Aidaptive AI ที่แปลง
SAP
sap.com
ที่ SAP จุดประสงค์ของเราคือการช่วยให้โลกทำงานได้ดีขึ้นและปรับปรุงชีวิตของผู้คน คำมั่นสัญญาของเราคือการคิดค้นนวัตกรรมเพื่อช่วยให้ลูกค้าของเราทำงานได้ดีที่สุด SAP มุ่งมั่นที่จะช่วยเหลือลูกค้าทุกรายให้กลายเป็นธุรกิจที่ดำเนินธุรกิจได้ดีที่สุด เราออกแบบโซลูชันเพื่อขับเคลื่อนนวัตกรรม ส่งเสริมความเท่าเทียม...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics ทำหน้าที่เป็นผู้ช่วยนำร่องที่เชื่อถือได้สำหรับธุรกิจ โดยมีจุดมุ่งหมายเพื่อให้คุณฉลาดขึ้น เร็วขึ้น และมั่นใจมากขึ้นในการตัดสินใจที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วยข้อมูลของคุณ IBM Cognos Analytics มอบพลังให้กับผู้ใช้ทุกคน ไม่ว่าจะเป็นนักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ หรือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านไอที...
DataScale
getdatascale.com
Datascale is an AI-based knowledge management system that helps automate data discovery, and make sense of data use cases. Cultivate data ideas, organize saved queries, and visualize relationship of scattered analyses. Having an AI in place with your saved queries will remove the infrastructure se...
LiftIgniter
liftigniter.com
LiftIgniter ช่วยให้บริษัทต่างๆ ได้รับประโยชน์จากคำแนะนำตามการเรียนรู้ของเครื่องแบบเรียลไทม์ในคุณสมบัติดิจิทัลของตน (เว็บ มือถือ อีเมล พุช ฯลฯ) เทคโนโลยีของเราเทียบได้กับคุณสมบัติเว็บชั้นนำ (Youtube, Amazon ฯลฯ) ที่สร้างขึ้นสำหรับส่วนต่างๆ เช่น "แนะนำสำหรับคุณ" หรือ "คุณอาจจะชอบ
Recombee
recombee.com
เราให้คำแนะนำเนื้อหา ผลิตภัณฑ์ และการค้นหาส่วนบุคคลเป็นบริการเพื่อเพิ่มรายได้ของลูกค้า เพิ่มความพึงพอใจของผู้ใช้ และช่วยให้ธุรกิจของพวกเขาเติบโต ด้วยการผสานรวมที่ใช้งานง่ายของเรา ผู้ใช้ของเราจะเพลิดเพลินกับประสบการณ์จริงกับบริการของเราโดยเข้าร่วมการทดลองใช้ฟรีไม่จำกัด 30 วัน ซึ่งตั้งอยู่ในปราก เราให...
Encord
encord.com
เครื่องมือทั้งหมดที่คุณต้องการเพื่อสร้างโมเดลที่ดีขึ้นและเร็วขึ้น Encord เป็นแพลตฟอร์มข้อมูลชั้นนำสำหรับทีมคอมพิวเตอร์วิทัศน์ขั้นสูง: ปรับปรุงการติดฉลากและเวิร์กโฟลว์ RLHF สังเกตและประเมินแบบจำลอง และจัดการและดูแลจัดการข้อมูลเพื่อเข้าถึง AI ที่ใช้งานจริงได้เร็วขึ้น
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
ในที่สุด โซลูชันที่สร้างขึ้นสำหรับองค์กร ด้วยคู่มือแบรนด์ที่ครอบคลุมของ Mark AI และความสามารถในการปรับแต่ง AI เรานำเสนอโซลูชันระดับองค์กรที่ช่วยให้คุณกำหนดรูปแบบตัวตนและการส่งข้อความของ AI เพื่อตอบสนองความต้องการของธุรกิจของคุณ
BentoCloud
bentoml.com
Serverless Cloud สำหรับ AI- BentoCloud เป็นแพลตฟอร์มที่มีการจัดการเต็มรูปแบบสำหรับการสร้างและใช้งานแอปพลิเคชัน AI โดยนำการส่งมอบผลิตภัณฑ์ที่คล่องตัวมาสู่ทีม AI BentoML เป็นแพลตฟอร์มสำหรับวิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ในการสร้างผลิตภัณฑ์ AI
Smarsh
smarsh.com
โซลูชั่นที่ได้รับการปรับปรุงสำหรับการปฏิบัติตามข้อกำหนดบนมือถือ เปิดใช้งานการสื่อสารเคลื่อนที่และปฏิบัติตามข้อกำหนดด้านกฎระเบียบอย่างมั่นใจด้วยการสนับสนุนผู้ให้บริการโดยตรงและแอปพลิเคชันสำหรับผู้บริโภคมากขึ้น
SiMa.ai
sima.ai
SiMa.ai™ is a machine learning company delivering the industry’s first software-centric purpose-built MLSoC™ platform. With push-button performance, we enable effortless ML deployment and scaling at the embedded edge by allowing customers to address any computer vision problem while achieving 10x b...
rellify
rellify.com
Developing a content strategy that drives results used to be difficult and take a lot of time and expertise. Now Rellify makes it easy for you to create content strategies that deliver measurable results.
Geophysical Insights
geoinsights.com
Geophysical Research, LLC (d/b/a Geophysical Insights) was founded in 2008 by Dr. Tom Smith with the vision of applying machine learning methods to seismic interpretation to reduce the risk of oil and gas exploration and the cost of field development. Shortly after launching the company, Dr. Smith a...
Codenull.ai
codenull.ai
Build Any AI model without writing a single line of code. Use these models for Portfolio optimization, Robo-advisors, Recommendation Engines, Fraud detection and much more
Brightics AI
brightics.ai
Brightics AI is an integrated AI platform that collects and processes vast amounts of scattered information to run rapid analysis and produce easy-to-understand visuals through artificial intelligence.
AI21 Labs
ai21.com
AI21 Labs builds Foundation Models and AI Systems for the enterprise that accelerate the use of GenAI in production. Power your most critical enterprise workflows with accurate, reliable, and scalable AI – tailored to your specific needs.
Wiro
wiro.ai
Wiro was founded in 2023 for providing the growing demand for AI and machine learning technologies across various sectors. Wiro.ai brings machine learning accessible to all in the cloud without sacrificing usability or features. Simplified and easy-to-use Wiro API can provide build and serve a prod...
NGC
ngc.nvidia.com
NGC is the hub for GPU-optimized software for deep learning, machine learning, and high-performance computing (HPC) that takes care of all the plumbing so data scientists, developers, and researchers can focus on building solutions, gathering insights, and delivering business value
NextBrain AI
nextbrain.ai
NextBrain AI is a No-Code Machine Learning platform for anyone who loves data. Advanced data analytics. It is a web-based and Google Sheets platform, that helps data analyst to access Machine Learning techniques easily, and data scientists automate and deliver faster solutions to the problems they a...
ModelFront
modelfront.com
ModelFront AI makes human-quality translation radically more efficient, by predicting which machine translations don't require human editing or review.
Gooey.AI
gooey.ai
Discover, customize and deploy low-code AI recipes using the best of private and open source Generative AI. Built for developers who code fast and teams that prove ROI.
Muvi.com
muvi.com
Muvi is a pioneering streaming solutions company with over a decade of expertise and offers a diverse range of SaaS-based products tailored for on-demand and live-streaming needs. With offerings like Muvi One, Muvi Live, Muvi Flex, and Muvi Playout, alongside Muvi Player SDKs, and Alie, it provides...
DoubleVerify
doubleverify.com
DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. DoubleVerify is driven by a mission – to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure.
myLang
mylang.me
MyLang Me version: Neural machine translation for a website or application via an API * Continuous machine learning; * Adding new languages; * Protection of personal information; * Working with HTML markup. The Me version includes 91 languages, including Chinese (Simplified), English, French, Germa...
Shimoku
shimoku.com
Shimoku enables different teams to harness the potential of AI. Startup Founders can launch AI SaaS with expert guidance. Python developers can build AI applications with "Low-Code". Marketing and Sales can leverage sales opportunities identified by AI.
Digital Twin Consortium
digitaltwinconsortium.org
Digital Twin Consortium® is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances the use of digital twin technology from aerospace to natural resources. D...
BMC
bmc.com
BMC helps customers run and reinvent their businesses with open, scalable, and modular solutions to complex IT problems. BMC works with 86% of the Forbes Global 50 and customers and partners around the world to create their future. With our history of innovation, industry-leading automation, operati...
Keysight
keysight.com
Keysight empowers innovators to explore, design, and bring world-changing technologies to life. As the industry’s premier global innovation partner, Keysight’s software-centric solutions serve engineers across the design and development environment, enabling them to deliver tomorrow’s breakthroughs ...
Vivas.AI
vivas.ai
Vivas.AI is a one-stop marketplace to access a wide range of AI models for various use cases across industries. Vivas.AI shifts the balance of power from ML engineers toward application engineers. Application developers are no longer burdened to develop models in-house but simply use them to build t...
Weka
weka.io
WEKA helps data-driven organizations seamlessly and sustainably store, process, and manage data virtually anywhere with cloud simplicity and on-prem performance. Our software-defined, cloud-native data platform turns stagnant data silos into streaming data pipelines that fuel next-generation workloa...
Black Crow AI
blackcrow.ai
Black Crow AI helps companies of all sizes improve profitability with the power of machine-learned prediction. We empower e-commerce brand growth by unlocking the hidden value in the customer data you already own.
Zippin
getzippin.com
Zippin ได้พัฒนาเทคโนโลยีไร้การชำระเงินยุคใหม่ ซึ่งช่วยให้ผู้ค้าปลีกปรับใช้การช้อปปิ้งที่ราบรื่นในร้านค้าของตนได้อย่างรวดเร็ว แนวทางที่อยู่ระหว่างการจดสิทธิบัตรของ Zippin ใช้ AI, การเรียนรู้ของเครื่องจักร และเทคโนโลยีการรวมเซ็นเซอร์ เพื่อสร้างประสบการณ์ผู้บริโภคที่ดีที่สุด: ขจัดขั้นตอนการชำระเงินและ...
SAVVI AI
savviai.com
SAVVI AI ช่วยให้ธุรกิจต่างๆ สร้าง เปิดตัว และจัดการแอป AI ได้ในไม่กี่นาทีด้วยแพลตฟอร์ม Practical AI ที่ได้รับสิทธิบัตรของเรา โดยไม่ต้องใช้นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล ข้อมูลที่มีอยู่แล้ว หรือโครงสร้างพื้นฐานที่กำหนดเอง ช่วยให้องค์กรของคุณได้รับประสิทธิภาพที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI เช่น การลดอัตราผลตอบแทนของ ACH,...
Qualetics
qualetics.com
Qualetics มอบแพลตฟอร์ม AI ปฏิวัติวงการที่ช่วยให้คุณใช้ประโยชน์จาก Data Science สำหรับธุรกิจของคุณได้อย่างง่ายดายโดยไม่มีอุปสรรคด้านทรัพยากรและโครงสร้างพื้นฐาน ธุรกิจทุกขนาด ตั้งแต่สตาร์ทอัพไปจนถึงองค์กร สามารถใช้แพลตฟอร์ม Qualetics เพื่อแก้ไขปัญหาทางธุรกิจที่ซับซ้อนและขับเคลื่อนการเติบโตได้ Qualeti...
Neo4j
neo4j.com
Neo4j เป็นศาสตร์ข้อมูลและกลไกการเรียนรู้ของเครื่องจักรที่ใช้ความสัมพันธ์ในข้อมูลของคุณเพื่อปรับปรุงการคาดการณ์ โดยเชื่อมต่อกับระบบนิเวศข้อมูลขององค์กร คุณจึงสามารถนำโครงการวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูลเข้าสู่การผลิตได้อย่างรวดเร็วมากขึ้น ด้วยการใช้แค็ตตาล็อกอัลกอริธึมกราฟที่ปรับแต่งล่วงหน้ามากกว่า 65 รายการ นัก...
SAS
sas.com
ทำงานได้มากขึ้นด้วย AI และการวิเคราะห์ที่รวดเร็วและมีประสิทธิภาพยิ่งขึ้นจากพันธมิตรด้านการวิเคราะห์ที่น่าเชื่อถือที่สุดในโลก สร้างคำตอบได้เร็วเท่ากับที่โลกสร้างข้อมูลด้วย SAS ด้วยนวัตกรรมการวิเคราะห์ที่มีมานานกว่าสี่สิบปี SAS ได้มอบ THE POWER TO KNOW® ให้กับลูกค้าทั่วโลก
Prolific
prolific.com
Prolific ช่วยทีมวิจัยที่ทุ่มเทในการรวบรวมข้อมูลคุณภาพสูงสุดที่ขับเคลื่อนโดยมนุษย์ - ในวงกว้าง - โดยใช้แพลตฟอร์มที่ใช้งานง่ายของเราเพื่อกำหนดเป้าหมายและจัดการผู้เข้าร่วมจากกลุ่มผู้เข้าร่วมที่หลากหลายและได้รับการตรวจสอบแล้วของเรา ความจริงเป็นสิ่งสำคัญ: การตัดสินใจที่ดีที่สุดและการค้นพบที่ยิ่งใหญ่ที่ส...
Sedai
sedai.io
Sedai มอบการเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพต้นทุนบนคลาวด์ที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI และการปรับแต่งประสิทธิภาพ เพิ่มขีดความสามารถให้กับทีม DevOps และ SRE เพื่อประหยัดคลาวด์สูงสุด ปรับปรุงประสบการณ์ของลูกค้า และปรับขนาดได้อย่างราบรื่น ด้วย Sedai บริษัทต่างๆ สามารถบรรลุการเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพแบบเรียลไทม์และต่อเนื่อง โดยสามารถป...
Crossing Minds
crossingminds.com
Crossing Minds เป็นแพลตฟอร์มที่ชาญฉลาดที่สุดที่ขับเคลื่อนคำแนะนำที่ชาญฉลาดซึ่งขับเคลื่อนการค้นพบและการมีส่วนร่วมทางออนไลน์ ก่อตั้งและนำโดยผู้บุกเบิก AI ที่มีชื่อเสียงระดับโลก และขับเคลื่อนโดยความก้าวหน้าล่าสุดในการเรียนรู้เชิงลึก Crossing Minds ให้คำแนะนำตามเซสชันที่แม่นยำทันที ซึ่งไม่ละเมิดหรือเป็น...
B2Metric
b2metric.com
B2Metric เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการวิเคราะห์ข้อมูลที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI/ML ซึ่งช่วยให้ทีมการตลาด การวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล และ CRM สามารถเข้าใจแนวโน้มและพฤติกรรมของลูกค้าได้ดียิ่งขึ้น B2Metric ใช้การเรียนรู้ของเครื่องเพื่อทำการวิเคราะห์ข้อมูลโดยอัตโนมัติและสร้างข้อมูลเชิงลึกเชิงคาดการณ์ ซึ่งสามารถใช้เพื่อปรับปรุงการม...