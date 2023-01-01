ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Respondent Participant

WebCatalog

UserTesting

usertesting.com

เครื่องมือทดสอบและวิจัยการใช้งานเพื่อปรับปรุงประสบการณ์ลูกค้าออนไลน์ของคุณจาก UserTesting ซึ่งเป็นแพลตฟอร์ม Human Insight ซอฟต์แวร์อุตสาหกรรม CX อันดับ 1 ของ G2

Userfeel

userfeel.com

ชำระเงินตามการใช้งานเครื่องมือทดสอบผู้ใช้โดยไม่ต้องสมัครสมาชิกหรือเสียค่าธรรมเนียมรายเดือน รับข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่ดีขึ้นจากกลุ่มผู้ทดสอบคุณภาพสูงของเรา เริ่มต้นเพียง $30 ต่อผู้ทดสอบ

dscout

dscout.com

แพลตฟอร์มการวิจัยเชิงคุณภาพของ dscout ใช้แอปบนอุปกรณ์เคลื่อนที่และผู้เข้าร่วมที่กระตือรือร้นมากกว่า 100,000 คนในการจับภาพวิดีโอในช่วงเวลานั้นอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ และทำให้ข้อมูลเชิงลึกง่ายต่อการ...

VideoAsk

videoask.com

วิธีที่ง่ายดายที่สุดในการสนทนาทางวิดีโอแบบอะซิงโครนัส มีส่วนร่วมกับชุมชนของคุณ รับสมัครผู้มีความสามารถใหม่ สร้างโอกาสในการขายที่ดีขึ้น และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย

Userlytics

userlytics.com

ใช้ประโยชน์จากแพลตฟอร์มการวิจัยผู้ใช้ที่ล้ำสมัยของเราและคณะผู้วิจัยทั่วโลกมากกว่า 1.6 ล้านคน เพื่อปรับปรุงประสบการณ์ลูกค้าและผู้ใช้ของคุณ

Respondent Researcher

respondent.io

จับคู่นักวิจัยกับผู้เข้าร่วม รับสมัครผู้ชมที่เข้าร่วมหรือค้นหาโอกาสในการวิจัยที่ได้รับค่าตอบแทนจากวิธีการวิจัยใดๆ ทั่วโลก

Senja

senja.io

การรวบรวมคำรับรองไม่ได้ง่ายไปกว่านี้อีกแล้ว รวบรวมข้อความรับรองและวิดีโอ แบ่งปันได้ทุกที่ เปลี่ยนผู้เข้าชมให้มากขึ้นและปิดการขายได้มากขึ้น!

Life Inside

lifeinside.io

Video storytelling. Reinvented. At Life Inside, we provide businesses with a powerful interactive video platform that can be seamlessly integrated to any website. Video testimonials significantly increase engagement with audiences online, leading to improved conversion rates and engagement. Our plat...

MemoryFox

memoryfox.io

MemoryFox is a platform that helps nonprofit marketers collect, organize, and share powerful storytelling content sourced from their community of donors, volunteers, staff and mission beneficiaries. In just a few minutes, you can create & share branded collection campaigns that will help you demonst...

GetWhy

getwhy.io

GetWhy is a next-generation insights company. Powered by Gen. AI, GetWhy's end-to-end insights platform delivers best-in-class quality consumer insights at unprecedented speed and at a fraction of the cost of traditional insights companies. GetWhy puts your marketing idea, concept, or content in fro...

Widewail

widewail.com

Invite Video makes generating customer video testimonials easier than ever for SMB to Enterprise. Using SMS and automation, we’ve created a process that is hands-off for the business and seamless for the customer. Turn your CRM into an always-on video testimonial generating machine and empower your ...

StoryPrompt

storyprompt.com

StoryPrompt is a video-first community platform designed to help customer-centric businesses serve more people face-to-face. The first of its kind, StoryPrompt uses asynchronous video to help community builders truly connect with customers at a human level, deepen relationships, and collect testimon...

Vocal Video

vocalvideo.com

In the past, video testimonials were prohibitively expensive and time-consuming to create. Organizations were left dealing with DIY video, expensive agencies, or diminishing returns from text reviews. Vocal Video is the only video testimonial platform that makes it incredibly easy to collect, edit, ...

Voxpopme

voxpopme.com

At Voxpopme, we believe you shouldn't sacrifice quality to get the insights you need quickly, at a reasonable cost. Insights teams are under immense pressure to deliver reliable answers to crucial business questions with limited resources. We can help. Voxpopme transforms insights teams by collectin...

VideoPeel

videopeel.com

VideoPeel is the premier remote video capturing platform for businesses to capture, respond to, analyze, and share videos from their customers. VideoPeel helps businesses 10X their amount of user-generated video content, so they can drive 20% plus conversions, traffic, satisfaction, and consumer ins...

StoryTap

storytap.com

StoryTap is a patented video engagement platform that lets brands easily create and share authentic experiences from real customers and employees at scale. Using the StoryTap platform, companies can create compelling and highly searchable video content—without the high production costs. StoryTap hel...

Forsta

forsta.com

Forsta, a Press Ganey company, powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform – a comprehensive Experience and Research Technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Market Research – so that companies can get a deeper, more complete understand...

Indeemo

indeemo.com

แพลตฟอร์มการวิจัยวิดีโอแบบเรียลไทม์ที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI ของเราช่วยให้ทีม MR, UX และ CX สามารถเข้าใจผู้คน ผลิตภัณฑ์ และประสบการณ์ในบริบทของชีวิตประจำวัน นักวิจัย นักออกแบบ และผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ที่เราสนับสนุนใช้ Indeemo ในบริบท B2C และ B2B สำหรับวิธีวิจัย Discovery Research ที่หลากหลาย รวมถึง: การค้นพ...

