ทางเลือกสำหรับ - RepeatMD
Sendoso
sendoso.com
Sendoso แพลตฟอร์มการส่งชั้นนำช่วยให้บริษัทต่างๆ โดดเด่นโดยมอบวิธีใหม่ๆ ในการมีส่วนร่วมกับลูกค้าตลอดเส้นทางของผู้ซื้อ
Wellable
wellable.co
แพลตฟอร์มด้านสุขภาพของ Wellable ช่วยให้องค์กรต่างๆ สร้างโปรแกรมสุขภาพที่ดีของพนักงานที่มีส่วนร่วม ยกระดับประสบการณ์ของพนักงาน และเปลี่ยนแปลงวัฒนธรรม
Tremendous
tremendous.com
ส่งการชำระเงินดิจิทัลไปต่างประเทศในวงกว้าง จัดส่งทันที แลกของรางวัลได้โดยไร้ข้อกังวล ตัวเลือกรางวัลหลายร้อยรายการ ซื้อ ส่ง ติดตาม จัดการและสร้างแบรนด์การจ่ายเงินของคุณบนแพลตฟอร์มที่ใช้งานง่ายของเรา
IncentivePilot
incentivepilot.com
IncentivePilot คือแพลตฟอร์มการเล่นเกมและการสร้างสรรค์ชั้นนำสำหรับผู้นำด้านการขาย จัดการงบประมาณล้านดอลลาร์ได้อย่างง่ายดาย ส่งรางวัลหลายพันรายการในไม่กี่วินาที และมอบของขวัญที่ดีที่สุดให้กับทีมของคุณ อำนาจในการเลือกรางวัลของพวกเขา ติดตามการมีส่วนร่วมผ่านแคมเปญการตลาดภายในของคุณและเป็นเจ้าของโครงการริ...
&Open
andopen.co
การให้ของขวัญที่ดีกว่าแก่บริษัทที่ใส่ใจ รักษาความสัมพันธ์และสร้างความภักดีในทีมขาย การตลาด ทรัพยากรบุคคล และ CX
Snappy
snappy.com
Snappy เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการให้ของขวัญระดับองค์กรแบบครบวงจร โดยใช้พลังแห่งประสบการณ์และความยินดีในการเชื่อมโยงผู้คนทั่วโลก
StoreCash Perks
storecashperks.com
StoreCash เป็นวิธีที่ง่ายที่สุดในการส่ง จัดการ และรับบัตรของขวัญสำหรับพนักงาน พันธมิตร หรือผู้ใช้ของคุณ ด้วย E-Giftcards, Digital Wallet, & Platform และตัวเลือก API ที่ใช้งานง่ายของเรา ไม่มีวิธีที่ง่ายกว่านี้ในการทำให้ผู้ใช้ของคุณมีความสุข!
Prezzee Business
business.prezzee.com.au
ที่ Prezzee ภารกิจของเราคือการเปลี่ยนแปลงภูมิทัศน์การให้ของขวัญโดยการสร้างการเชื่อมโยงระหว่างมนุษย์ผ่านช่วงเวลาการให้ของขวัญทางดิจิทัลที่น่าทึ่ง เราเชื่อว่าการให้ของขวัญควรให้ความรู้สึกมหัศจรรย์สำหรับทั้งผู้ส่งและผู้รับเสมอ โดยมอบของขวัญที่เหมาะสมและมอบประสบการณ์ที่ยอดเยี่ยมให้กับลูกค้าทุกครั้ง เราย...
Prezzee
prezzee.com.au
At Prezzee, our mission is to transform the gifting landscape by creating human connection through remarkable digital gifting moments. We believe that gifting should always feel magical for both the sender and the recipient, hitting the mark with the right gift and a great customer experience – ever...
Prepaidify
prepaidify.com
Prepaidify เป็นเว็บไซต์บัตรของขวัญดิจิทัลชั้นนำที่ก่อตั้งขึ้นในเดือนกรกฎาคม 2018 เรามีความเชี่ยวชาญในการให้บริการบัตรของขวัญดิจิทัลที่หลากหลายจากแบรนด์ระดับชาติชั้นนำ รวมถึง Google Play, iTunes, Starbucks, Nordstrom และอีกมากมาย ที่ Prepaidify เราเชื่อมั่นในการมอบประสบการณ์การซื้อที่ราบรื่นและไม่ยุ่...
Pazcare
pazcare.com
One card to access all allowances (Food, Fuel, Telecom, Gift, L&D & more) provided by employers. Give your employees the maximum accessibility to their tax benefits and plan monthly expenses with Pazcard. Be it ordering food through Zomato or buying groceries from your nearby departmental store - Pa...
Offiga
offiga.com
Offiga is India's first enterprise gifting dashboard that simplifies gifting for businesses of all sizes. It offers a range of features including tracking the real-time status of all orders, managing employee or client addresses, downloading a summary of order statuses and many more upcoming feature...
HiThrive
hithrive.com
The easiest way to recognize and reward employees. Integrated with Slack and Microsoft Teams to increase recognition and engagement. Meaningful recognition that your team will value.
Giftly
giftly.com
Giftly is revolutionizing the way people give and receive gifts.San Francisco-based startup upending the $100B-a-year gift card market by making gift cards more personal, customizable, beautiful, and fun than ever before.
Giftcardsify
giftcardsify.com
Giftcardsify is a dynamic and innovative online platform that revolutionizes the way people buy and utilize gift cards. This company has successfully merged the world of digital currencies with the convenience of e-Gift Cards, offering a secure, rapid, and straightforward method for making online tr...
PerkSweet
perksweet.com
PerkSweet is an employee engagement & rewards platform that lets you easily say thank you, congrats, farewell, great job, and much more to your team. PerkSweet offers an intuitive rewards & redemption process, unlimited digital group cards, and automated networking capabilities. PerkSweet allows you...
Loop & Tie
loopandtie.com
แพลตฟอร์มการจัดการของขวัญ Loop & Tie ช่วยให้ธุรกิจส่งของขวัญที่ยั่งยืนและเป็นส่วนตัวให้กับผู้ชมทั่วโลก การผลิตจำนวนมากนั้นไม่ดีต่อสิ่งแวดล้อมและไม่ดีต่อโลก ของขวัญทุกชิ้นในตลาด Loop & Tie มาจากธุรกิจขนาดเล็กหรือที่มีเจ้าของเป็นชนกลุ่มน้อย หรือบริษัทที่ทำงานเพื่อสร้างผลกระทบเชิงบวกต่อความยั่งยืนด้านส...
Huggg
huggg.me
ให้รางวัลการมีส่วนร่วมในแต่ละวันด้วยสัญลักษณ์แสดงความขอบคุณที่จับต้องได้ ขับเคลื่อนความพึงพอใจของพนักงานและลูกค้า การมีส่วนร่วมและการรักษาไว้
Virtual Incentives
virtualincentives.com
ความพึงพอใจทันที แรงจูงใจอันทรงพลัง สิ่งจูงใจแบบชำระล่วงหน้าสำหรับการวิจัยตลาดและโปรแกรมการให้รางวัล ขับเคลื่อนโดยโซลูชันเสมือนจริงที่ง่าย รวดเร็ว และปรับแต่งได้
Gyft
gyft.com
Gyft เป็นวิธีที่ดีที่สุดในการซื้อและส่งบัตรของขวัญออนไลน์สำหรับผู้ค้าปลีกเช่น Amazon, Starbucks และ iTunes ใช้แอปมือถือ Gyft เพื่อตรวจสอบยอดบัตรของขวัญ
Gift Baskets Overseas
giftbasketsoverseas.com
GiftBasketsOverseas.com เป็นบริษัทอันดับ A และได้รับการรับรอง BBB ซึ่งตั้งอยู่ในสหรัฐอเมริกา ซึ่งเชี่ยวชาญในการส่งมอบของขวัญคุณภาพสูงสำหรับองค์กรไปยังกว่า 200 ประเทศ ทุกคนในบริษัทมุ่งมั่นที่จะสร้างความพึงพอใจให้กับลูกค้าด้วยบริการที่เหนือกว่าและการเข้าถึงที่ไม่ธรรมดาผ่านช่องทางการสั่งซื้อที่หลากหลาย...
Huuray
huuray.com
Huuray is a GaaS (Gifting as a Service). We offer private and public customers a unique SaaS solution – with on-demand ordering and instant issuing of 5000+ gift cards across 100+ countries through a unique tech platform, incl. mass send-outs – whether it’s digital or physical gift cards across the ...
PerkUp
perkupapp.com
Send employees incredible gifts and rewards with PerkUp. Streamline work anniversary and birthday gifting, send cash incentives and distribute branded swag to your global team.
PerkSpot
perkspot.com
PerkSpot is the trusted platform that puts money back into your employees’ pockets. We source the most exclusive and personalized discounts, savings, and rewards that employees actually want. Our managed discount and reward experience brings it together so that it’s as easy and inexpensive as it is ...
FlowyTeam
flowyteam.com
flowyteam.com • Strategy Planning • OKRs • KPIs •Tasks (incl. Kanban) • Projects (incl. Gantt) • Whiteboards • Reports • Leads • Clients • Engagement • Tickets • Forms & Surveys • 360˚ Review • Rewards • Attendance • Leave • LMS • Outperform your Peers by executing your strategies and achieving your...
Karrot
karrotmarket.com
Karrot เป็นตลาดชุมชนท้องถิ่นที่ใหญ่ที่สุดสำหรับซื้อขายและแลกเปลี่ยนของตกแต่งบ้าน เฟอร์นิเจอร์ แฟชั่น และอื่นๆ ทั้งใหม่และมือสอง เข้าร่วมชุมชนผู้ใช้ที่ตรวจสอบแล้วมากกว่า 10 ล้านคนของเราที่กำลังเติบโต!
Crewhu
crewhu.com
Crewhu เป็นแพลตฟอร์มเดียวที่สร้างขึ้นสำหรับ MSP ที่ผสมผสาน CSAT, NPS, การรับรู้ของพนักงาน และ Gamification ติดตามตัวชี้วัดที่สำคัญที่สุดเพื่อเพิ่มการมีส่วนร่วมของพนักงาน ความพึงพอใจของลูกค้า และปิดการขายได้มากขึ้น!
BHN Rewards
bhnrewards.com
BHN Rewards (formerly Rybbon) is the all-in-one solution for sending, tracking, and managing digital rewards programs. With BHN Rewards, it’s easy to incorporate automated rewards from popular brands — including Amazon, Visa, and Mastercard — to boost engagement, increase response rates, generate br...
Hoppier
hoppier.com
ส่งรางวัลระดับโลกให้กับลูกค้าหรือพนักงานใน 5 คลิกหรือน้อยกว่าด้วยการควบคุมการใช้จ่ายที่ชาญฉลาดยิ่งขึ้น! สร้างโปรแกรมอาหารกลางวันระยะไกล ส่งกาแฟ เครื่องดื่มช่วงแฮปปี้อาว ของขวัญส่วนตัว การบริจาคเพื่อการกุศล เบี้ยเลี้ยงการเรียนรู้ และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย Hoppier ทำงานในกว่า 60 ประเทศ! องค์กรระดับโลกมากกว่า...
TruCentive
trucentive.com
TruCentive แพลตฟอร์มการส่งมอบสิ่งจูงใจและมอบรางวัลแบบครบวงจรในหนึ่งเดียว ช่วยให้บริษัทต่างๆ โดดเด่นด้วยการมอบวิธีใหม่ๆ ในการมีส่วนร่วมกับพนักงาน คู่ค้า และลูกค้า ด้วยการบูรณาการการจัดส่งบัตร eGift สินค้า และการจัดส่งเงินทุนแบบดิจิทัล บริษัทต่างๆ จะเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพของโปรแกรมที่มีอยู่และปรับปรุงความสั...
eGifter Rewards
egifterrewards.com
eGifter RewardsTM has many different ways to purchase gift cards, including buying gift cards in bulk and API delivery. Our Gift Card platform offers easy account set up, and robust reporting so you can optimize every purchase. Buy Gift Cards in bulk with ACH, Wire Transfer or Credit Card. You can s...
Runa
runa.io
With Runa, companies can pay the people they serve in any form of digital value (gift cards, prepaid cards, crypto, subscriptions and more), anywhere, instantly. Legacy payment mechanisms struggle to adapt to low-volume, high-velocity transactions both locally and globally, such as sending payouts t...
Tillo
tillo.io
Tillo enables businesses to supercharge their growth through an innovative platform that uses the power of digital gift cards to connect consumers to the brands they love. Our platform resolves two business headaches simultaneously, allowing you to tap into new revenue streams to acquire new custome...
Kudos
kudos.com
Kudos award-winning employee recognition platform enables organizations to create impactful, sustainable employee experiences that result in more employee engagement and improved business outcomes.
GroupGreeting
groupgreeting.com
At GroupGreeting, we believe the world is a better place when people feel appreciated. That’s our mission: to help make it easy for people to share appreciation - one person, one card at a time. Our service allows you to create a digital card and have multiple people sign it. Our modern approach to ...
Giftogram
giftogram.com
Giftogram is a free global platform that helps businesses send gift cards and prepaid cards with their chosen design, logo, and custom message in minutes. Founded on the idea of choice, recipients can decide where to redeem their Giftogram from hundreds of today’s most popular retailers. We’re on a ...
Guusto
guusto.com
Recognition built to impact frontline retention. Not another points program! Start in minutes, not months, with a free single user account that can send rewards to anyone. Flexible delivery to reach frontline workers through web, mobile app, TV displays and print options that require no technology t...
Awardco
award.co
Awardco ช่วยเพิ่มผลผลิต ลดการใช้จ่าย และสร้างวัฒนธรรมผ่านการยกย่องชมเชยและรางวัลที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วยมูลค่า เข้าถึงเครือข่ายรางวัลที่ใหญ่ที่สุดในโลกและรับการสนับสนุนด้านการปฏิบัติตามภาษีสำหรับรางวัลพนักงานของคุณผ่านความร่วมมือที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์ของ Awardco กับ Amazon Business และ Deloitte เพลิดเพลินไปกับโป...
SWAG.EU
swag.eu
SWAG.EU สร้างประสบการณ์ผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ยอดเยี่ยมที่ช่วยยกระดับแบรนด์ของคุณ เราออกแบบ จัดหา ผลิต และจัดจำหน่ายผลิตภัณฑ์เฉพาะบุคคลที่มีคุณภาพ.... และเราก็รวดเร็ว เราภูมิใจที่ได้เป็นพันธมิตรที่ตอบโจทย์ทุกความต้องการของคุณในยุโรป เรานำเสนอผลิตภัณฑ์คุณภาพสูงที่หลากหลาย และเว็บไซต์ของเราทำให้การออกแบบและสั่งซ...
CorporateGift.com
corporategift.com
Corporate Gift เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการให้ของขวัญที่พัฒนาขึ้นเพื่อการมอบของขวัญแบบเป็นโปรแกรมอย่างต่อเนื่อง เลือกซื้อ จัดเก็บ และตั้งค่าทุกอย่างเพียงครั้งเดียว จากนั้นกระตุ้นการมีส่วนร่วมภายในไม่กี่นาที โซลูชันของเราสร้างขึ้นจาก 3 เสาหลัก ได้แก่ ผลิตภัณฑ์ที่หลากหลายเพื่อให้ผู้รับพึงพอใจ เทคโนโลยีขั้นสูงและร...
SwagUp
swagup.com
SwagUp เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการจัดการ Swag แบบครบวงจรเพียงแห่งเดียว เราเชื่อว่า Swag นั้นทรงพลังอย่างเหลือเชื่อ แต่ก็ใช้งานซับซ้อนเกินไปเช่นกัน ทุกสิ่งที่เราทำมุ่งเน้นไปที่การทำให้กระบวนการสร้างและจัดส่งของที่ระลึกเป็นเรื่องง่ายที่สุด แพลตฟอร์มของเราช่วยให้คุณจัดการการออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์ การสร้าง การจัดซื้อ การ...
Stadium
bystadium.com
Stadium ทำให้การให้ของขวัญแบบกลุ่มทั่วโลก ให้รางวัล และของที่ระลึกเป็นเรื่องง่ายและเป็นส่วนตัว ไม่ว่าจะมีขนาดหรือระยะทางเท่าใดก็ตาม เราให้ผู้รับของคุณทั่วโลกเลือกสิ่งที่พวกเขาต้องการและสถานที่ที่จะส่ง ขจัดการคาดเดาและเพิ่มผลกระทบจากการแลกเปลี่ยนแต่ละครั้งให้สูงสุด ไม่ว่าคุณจะขอบคุณลูกค้าหรือต้อนรับพ...
NeoCurrency
neocurrency.com
NeoCurrency จัดหาและจัดหารางวัลดิจิทัลให้กับลูกค้าทั่วโลกจากแคตตาล็อกที่ไม่ซ้ำใครซึ่งมีแบรนด์ชั้นนำ การชำระล่วงหน้า และตัวเลือกที่คล้ายเงินสดอื่น ๆ ใน 24 สกุลเงินที่แตกต่างกันใน 36 ประเทศ NeoCurrency เป็นผู้ให้บริการอิสระในสหรัฐอเมริกาในด้านรางวัลดิจิทัลและรางวัลสำหรับโปรโมชั่นและโปรแกรมสะสมคะแนน กา...
O4S
o4s.io
O4S เป็นแพลตฟอร์มเทคโนโลยีที่ปฏิวัติวิธีที่ธุรกิจที่เน้นการจัดจำหน่ายมีส่วนร่วมกับพันธมิตรช่องทางการขาย ด้วยโซลูชันที่ล้ำสมัยและแนวทางที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วยข้อมูล O4S ช่วยให้ธุรกิจต่างๆ สามารถกำหนดเป้าหมายและจูงใจพันธมิตรช่องทางการขายที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูงได้อย่างแม่นยำ กระตุ้นยอดขาย และส่งเสริมความร่วมมือท...
Paylode
paylode.com
Paylode เป็นแพลตฟอร์มสิทธิพิเศษสำหรับลูกค้าสำหรับบริษัทที่ต้องการเปิดตัวโปรแกรมสิทธิพิเศษสำหรับลูกค้าที่มีส่วนร่วมสูงอย่างรวดเร็ว Paylode ช่วยให้บริษัทต่างๆ จัดทำโปรแกรมสิทธิประโยชน์ที่ครอบคลุมแก่ลูกค้าได้ภายในเวลาเสี้ยววินาทีและมีค่าใช้จ่ายในการสร้างโปรแกรมภายในบริษัท Paylode เปรียบเสมือนการมีทีมพั...
Giftpack
giftpack.ai
Giftpack AI เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการให้ของขวัญระดับองค์กรที่เป็นนวัตกรรมใหม่ เราใช้เทคโนโลยี AI เพื่อทำให้กระบวนการมอบของขวัญจำนวนมากเป็นอัตโนมัติ และปรับแต่งของขวัญทุกชิ้นสำหรับผู้รับแต่ละรายของคุณ แสดงความขอบคุณและมีส่วนร่วมกับพนักงานและลูกค้าของคุณด้วยของขวัญที่คัดสรรมาเฉพาะบุคคลในรูปแบบที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย...
Alyce
alyce.com
Alyce เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการให้ของขวัญที่ใช้ AI ซึ่งช่วยให้ธุรกิจสร้างความสัมพันธ์ เร่งยอดขาย และเพิ่มการรับรู้ถึงแบรนด์ผ่านของขวัญเฉพาะบุคคล ทีมการตลาด การขาย และลูกค้าใช้ Alyce เพื่อเปิดประตูสู่ธุรกิจใหม่ ตลอดจนดูแลและให้รางวัลแก่ลูกค้าผู้ภักดีตลอดวงจรชีวิตของพวกเขา
Kudoboard
kudoboard.com
Kudoboard คือการ์ดกลุ่มที่สมบูรณ์แบบสำหรับโอกาสพิเศษ เฉลิมฉลองใครบางคนด้วยการ์ดกลุ่มออนไลน์ที่เต็มไปด้วยข้อความ, GIF, รูปภาพ และวิดีโอ!
Giftbit
giftbit.com
ซื้อ ส่ง และติดตามบัตรของขวัญดิจิทัลสำหรับโปรแกรมรางวัลและสิ่งจูงใจของคุณ
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
รางวัล สิ่งจูงใจ สิทธิประโยชน์ และการจ่ายเงิน โครงสร้างพื้นฐานสำหรับธุรกิจ ธุรกิจหลายพันแห่งทุกขนาด ตั้งแต่สตาร์ทอัพไปจนถึงองค์กรขนาดใหญ่ ใช้สกุลเงินทางธุรกิจของ Xoxoday เพื่อส่งรางวัล สิทธิพิเศษ สิ่งจูงใจ และจ่ายเงินรางวัล