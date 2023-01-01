Rasayel is a customer communication platform that helps businesses sell to and support their customers over WhatsApp and other social messaging channels. Feature highlights: - Shared team inbox with 2-way messaging - WhatsApp chatbot - WhatsApp broadcasts and bulk messaging - Open APIs and Webhooks - Automations - Integrations (Shopify, HubSpot, 2000+ apps with Zapier, and more) - Mobile apps for iOS and Android Rasayel is fast, reliable, and intuitive. Using Rasayel's shared team inbox, you can manage your customer conversations over WhatsApp, ensure high quality sales conversations, and deliver exceptional customer experiences. Your team can respond to customers on the go using the Rasayel mobile app. You'll never miss an opportunity or lose track of a customer again. Rasayel integrates with the rest of your toolkit to ensure that your team has full context at all times, reducing human error and saving you time: - Shopify: Manage your customer's orders, view their order history, issue refunds, and more. - HubSpot: Automatically match Rasayel contacts with existing contacts in HubSpot. - Zapier: Connect Rasayel to over 2000+ applications and systems. For advanced use cases, Rasayel's API unlocks the power of the Rasayel platform, allowing you to embed it into your existing systems, processes, and more. Supported messaging channels: - WhatsApp - SMS - Facebook Messenger - Instagram - Viber Business Messages - Google Business Messages - Telegram - LINE - VK

เว็บไซต์: rasayel.io

