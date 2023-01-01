WebCatalog

Qualifio enables large brands and media to engage audiences across digital channels via 50+ templated interactive formats (quizzes, contests, surveys, tests, animated games, etc.). With stringent adherence to the GDPR, the platform allows the collection of rich first-party data that can be pushed to a client's wider technologies for data enrichment. More than 400 enterprises currently use Qualifio including TF1, Nestl, PepsiCo, PSG, MediaMarkt, LOral, RTL, etc.

