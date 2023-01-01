ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Purlem
UserTesting
usertesting.com
เครื่องมือทดสอบและวิจัยการใช้งานเพื่อปรับปรุงประสบการณ์ลูกค้าออนไลน์ของคุณจาก UserTesting ซึ่งเป็นแพลตฟอร์ม Human Insight ซอฟต์แวร์อุตสาหกรรม CX อันดับ 1 ของ G2
Dovetail
dovetail.com
Dovetail ช่วยให้คุณจัดเก็บ วิเคราะห์ และทำงานร่วมกันในการวิจัยผู้ใช้ได้ในที่เดียว ทำให้ง่ายต่อการดูรูปแบบ ค้นพบข้อมูลเชิงลึกของลูกค้า และตัดสินใจว่าจะทำอย่างไรต่อไป ลูกค้าของเรา ได้แก่ Boston Consulting Group, Cisco, CSIRO, Deliveroo, Elsevier, Kayak, Mastercard, Sketch, Shopify, Square, Thoughtwork...
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics ช่วยให้บริษัทต่างๆ สามารถรวบรวมและดำเนินการกับข้อมูลเชิงลึกของลูกค้า ผลิตภัณฑ์ แบรนด์ และพนักงานได้ในที่เดียว
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar คือบริษัทวิเคราะห์พฤติกรรมที่วิเคราะห์การใช้งานเว็บไซต์ โดยให้ข้อเสนอแนะผ่านเครื่องมือต่างๆ เช่น แผนที่ความร้อน การบันทึกเซสชั่น และแบบสำรวจ โดยทำงานร่วมกับเครื่องมือวิเคราะห์เว็บ เช่น Google Analytics เพื่อให้ข้อมูลเชิงลึกเกี่ยวกับวิธีการสำรวจเว็บไซต์ของผู้คน และวิธีที่จะสามารถปรับปรุงประสบก...
elink.io
elink.io
สร้างทุกสิ่งด้วยเว็บลิงค์ elink มีทุกสิ่งที่คุณต้องการในการบันทึกบุ๊กมาร์กและสร้างหน้าเว็บ จดหมายข่าวทางอีเมล วิดเจ็ตเว็บไซต์ RSS ลิงก์ประวัติโซเชียล วอลล์โซเชียล เนื้อหาอัตโนมัติ และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย สร้างเนื้อหาในไม่กี่นาที!
Userfeel
userfeel.com
ชำระเงินตามการใช้งานเครื่องมือทดสอบผู้ใช้โดยไม่ต้องสมัครสมาชิกหรือเสียค่าธรรมเนียมรายเดือน รับข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่ดีขึ้นจากกลุ่มผู้ทดสอบคุณภาพสูงของเรา เริ่มต้นเพียง $30 ต่อผู้ทดสอบ
Marker.io
marker.io
การรายงานจุดบกพร่องไม่ควรเป็นวิทยาศาสตร์จรวด รับคำติชมเว็บไซต์จากลูกค้าและเพื่อนร่วมงานเกี่ยวกับเครื่องมือติดตามจุดบกพร่องที่คุณชื่นชอบ โดยไม่ทำให้นักพัฒนาคลั่งไคล้
dscout
dscout.com
แพลตฟอร์มการวิจัยเชิงคุณภาพของ dscout ใช้แอปบนอุปกรณ์เคลื่อนที่และผู้เข้าร่วมที่กระตือรือร้นมากกว่า 100,000 คนในการจับภาพวิดีโอในช่วงเวลานั้นอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ และทำให้ข้อมูลเชิงลึกง่ายต่อการ...
Short.io
short.io
Short.io เป็นตัวย่อ URL ไวท์เลเบลที่สร้างลิงก์สั้น ๆ บนโดเมนที่มีแบรนด์ ย่อ ปรับแต่ง และแชร์ URL ที่มีแบรนด์กับผู้ชมของคุณ
Revue
getrevue.co
สร้างฐานผู้ชมที่ภักดี Revue ช่วยให้นักเขียนและผู้จัดพิมพ์ส่งจดหมายข่าวกองบรรณาธิการและรับเงินได้อย่างง่ายดาย
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
เพิ่มพิกเซลการกำหนดเป้าหมายใหม่ คำกระตุ้นการตัดสินใจแบบกำหนดเอง โดเมนแบบกำหนดเองให้กับลิงก์ใด ๆ ที่คุณแชร์ ปรับแต่งลักษณะภาพขนาดย่อของลิงก์ และกำหนดเป้าหมายใหม่ให้กับทุกคนที่คลิก
Maze
maze.co
ผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ยอดเยี่ยมนั้นสร้างขึ้นจากนิสัยที่ดี ทำให้การค้นพบผลิตภัณฑ์มีความต่อเนื่อง ตรวจสอบการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ในภาพรวมและในแต่ละวันด้วยข้อมูลเชิงลึกของผู้ใช้ที่ทั้งทีมของคุณสามารถรวบรวม ใช้งาน และดำเนินการได้
Prolific
prolific.co
การรวบรวมข้อมูลแบบบริการตนเองตามความต้องการ Prolific ช่วยให้คุณรับสมัครผู้เข้าร่วมการวิจัยคุณภาพสูงเพื่อมีส่วนร่วมในการศึกษา การสำรวจ หรือการทดลองของคุณ
Radio.co
radio.co
ต้องการสร้างสถานีวิทยุหรือไม่? ทำให้กำหนดการของคุณเป็นแบบอัตโนมัติ ถ่ายทอดสด และติดตามผู้ฟังจากแพลตฟอร์มที่ใช้งานง่ายเพียงแพลตฟอร์มเดียว ยินดีต้อนรับสู่ Radio.co
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
การวิเคราะห์ SaaS แบบครบวงจร HockeyStack เป็นเครื่องมือวิเคราะห์ SaaS ที่รวมข้อมูลการตลาด ผลิตภัณฑ์ รายได้ และการขายเข้าด้วยกัน เพื่อเปิดเผยข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่ซ่อนอยู่ เช่น LTV ของแคมเปญ หรืออัตราการปั่นของแต่ละช่องทางการตลาด ไม่มีการตั้งค่า ไม่มีรหัส. ลองฟรี
Placer.ai
placer.ai
ตัดสินใจด้านอสังหาริมทรัพย์ได้อย่างชาญฉลาดยิ่งขึ้นและปิดข้อตกลงได้มากขึ้นด้วยข้อมูลตำแหน่งอัจฉริยะของ Placer.ai และข้อมูลเชิงลึกเกี่ยวกับปริมาณการเข้าชม
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการตลาดแบบไวรัลและแบบอ้างอิงเพื่อเปิดตัวการแข่งขันจัดอันดับ การชิงโชค โปรแกรมก่อนการเปิดตัว และการแนะนำ
User Interviews
userinterviews.com
รับสมัครผู้ใช้จากกลุ่มเป้าหมายของเราซึ่งมีผู้บริโภคและผู้เชี่ยวชาญที่ผ่านการตรวจสอบแล้วมากกว่า 450,000 ราย หรือนำกลุ่มเป้าหมายของคุณเองมาสร้างฐานข้อมูลผู้เข้าร่วมสำหรับการวิจัย UX ทุกประเภท
ShareASale
shareasale.com
ร่วมมือกับ ShareASale เพื่อเป็นส่วนหนึ่งของเครือข่ายการตลาดพันธมิตรที่เชื่อถือได้ของเรา เครือข่ายของเรามอบโซลูชั่นทางการตลาดให้กับพันธมิตรของเรา
Usersnap
usersnap.com
Usersnap ช่วยธุรกิจของคุณด้วยแพลตฟอร์มคำติชมที่หลากหลายเพื่อสร้างผลิตภัณฑ์และบริการที่ดีขึ้นและประสบความสำเร็จมากขึ้นด้วยความช่วยเหลือจากคำติชมของลูกค้า รวบรวมความคิดเห็นของผู้ใช้ตลอดวงจรการพัฒนาผลิตภัณฑ์ของคุณ ทดลองใช้ฟรี
UserZoom
userzoom.com
การวิจัย UX ทำถูกต้องแล้ว ด้วยระบบข้อมูลเชิงลึก UX ของ UserZoom คุณสามารถเจาะลึกเร็วขึ้นเพื่อมอบประสบการณ์ดิจิทัลที่เหนือกว่าตลอดวงจรการพัฒนาผลิตภัณฑ์
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
Intellifluence เป็นบริการการตลาดด้วยอินฟลูเอนเซอร์ที่ช่วยให้แบรนด์และผู้มีอิทธิพลสามารถเชื่อมต่อ ทำงานร่วมกัน และบรรลุเป้าหมายได้
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer เป็นวิธีที่ถูกกว่า รวดเร็ว และง่ายที่สุดในการค้นหาสิ่งที่เกิดขึ้นจริงทางออนไลน์
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter มอบประสบการณ์การเขียนที่สะอาดตาและตรงไปตรงมาสำหรับผู้ที่ไม่ได้มองหาการรายงานหรือคุณสมบัติขั้นสูงสำหรับธุรกิจ
GetWhy
getwhy.io
Get Why คือบริษัทข้อมูลเชิงลึกแห่งยุคถัดไป ขับเคลื่อนโดย Gen. AI แพลตฟอร์มข้อมูลเชิงลึกแบบครบวงจรของ Get Why นำเสนอข้อมูลเชิงลึกของผู้บริโภคที่มีคุณภาพดีที่สุดในระดับความเร็วที่ไม่เคยมีมาก่อนและมีค่าใช้จ่ายเพียงเล็กน้อยของบริษัทที่ให้ข้อมูลเชิงลึกแบบดั้งเดิม Get Why นำเสนอแนวคิด แนวคิด หรือเนื้อหาทา...
Userbrain
userbrain.com
ตั้งค่าการทดสอบผู้ใช้ครั้งแรกในเวลาเพียงไม่กี่นาที รับผลลัพธ์ครั้งแรกในไม่กี่ชั่วโมง Userbrain ช่วยให้คุณค้นหาว่าสิ่งใดใช้ได้ผลกับผลิตภัณฑ์ของคุณอย่างรวดเร็ว และสิ่งใดใช้ไม่ได้ผล
UXtweak
uxtweak.com
UXtweak เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการวิจัย UX ที่พร้อมที่จะช่วยเหลือคุณในทุกความท้าทายที่คุณเผชิญ หากคุณเคยสงสัยว่าผู้ใช้คิดและรู้สึกอย่างไรเกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ แอป หรือต้นแบบของคุณ คุณไม่จำเป็นต้องเดาอีกต่อไป มีเครื่องมือมากมายให้บริการผ่านแพลตฟอร์ม UXtweak รวมถึงการทดสอบเว็บไซต์ที่ซับซ้อน การบันทึกเซสชัน การเรียง...
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
จับคู่นักวิจัยกับผู้เข้าร่วม รับสมัครผู้ชมที่เข้าร่วมหรือค้นหาโอกาสในการวิจัยที่ได้รับค่าตอบแทนจากวิธีการวิจัยใดๆ ทั่วโลก
SummarAIze
summaraize.com
เนื้อหาพอดแคสต์และวิดีโอ 10 เท่าใน 10 นาที SummarAize ปรับเปลี่ยนเนื้อหาของคุณจากเสียงและวิดีโอให้เป็นโพสต์โซเชียลที่มีส่วนร่วมและแชร์ได้ เนื้อหาอีเมล สรุป คำพูด และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย!
Discuss
discuss.io
สร้างขึ้นเพื่อขยายการวิจัยเชิงคุณภาพด้วยข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI ที่เปลี่ยนแปลงเกม Discuss.io เป็นที่ตั้งของเครื่องมือวิจัยตลาดที่เป็นที่ชื่นชอบมากที่สุดในโลก
Optimal Workshop
optimalworkshop.com
สร้างประสบการณ์ดิจิทัลที่ดียิ่งขึ้น ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยข้อมูล ทดสอบอะไรก็ได้อย่างรวดเร็วและง่ายดายตั้งแต่สถาปัตยกรรมเว็บไซต์ไปจนถึงการออกแบบต้นแบบด้วยชุดเครื่องมือวิจัยผู้ใช้เฉพาะทางของเรา
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
ตลาดชื่อแบรนด์ดั้งเดิมที่มีชื่อธุรกิจที่คัดสรรโดยผู้เชี่ยวชาญมากกว่า 100,000 ชื่อให้เลือก รับ .com และโลโก้ที่ตรงกัน พร้อมคำแนะนำในการสร้างแบรนด์ฟรีจากทีมงานของเรา
Marvin
heymarvin.com
Hi, hello, so nice to meet you. We're Marvin, a qualitative data analysis platform & research repository designed that helps you centralize all customer knowledge & design user-centric products. Powered by advanced AI, we automate the tedious parts of research so you’re free to organize, analyze, un...
Whatstool Business
whatstool.business
Whatstool Business is an all-in-one WhatsApp Business Solution, our offerings include official WhatsApp API, Chatbot, WhatsApp-based CRM, automation, integration with many tools etc.
LaunchList
getlaunchlist.com
สร้างรายชื่อผู้รอไวรัลของผู้ใช้กลุ่มแรกๆ ประหยัดเวลาเปิดตัวและรับการลงทะเบียนมากขึ้นสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์ระยะเริ่มต้นของคุณด้วยรายการรอไวรัลที่มีเกมก่อนการเปิดตัว
Respondent Participant
respondent.io
จับคู่นักวิจัยกับผู้เข้าร่วม รับสมัครผู้ชมที่เข้าร่วมหรือค้นหาโอกาสในการวิจัยที่ได้รับค่าตอบแทนจากวิธีการวิจัยใดๆ ทั่วโลก
Userback
userback.io
#1 แพลตฟอร์มผลตอบรับจากผู้ใช้แบบเห็นภาพ ความคิดเห็นของผู้ใช้ [@#!#+$?%] ยาก นั่นเป็นเหตุผลที่ทีมซอฟต์แวร์กว่า 20,000 ทีมเลือก Userback เพื่อทำให้อัตโนมัติ ปรับปรุง และจัดโครงสร้างลูปคำติชม ตั้งแต่การรวบรวมจนถึงการปิด - เพิ่มความคิดเห็นด้วยวิดีโอในแอปตามบริบทและการจับภาพหน้าจอ - จัดลำดับความสำคัญคุ...
Netigate
netigate.net
Netigate นำเสนอโซลูชั่นที่ครอบคลุมสำหรับการตอบรับจากลูกค้าและพนักงาน รับข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่นำไปปฏิบัติได้และตัดสินใจโดยอาศัยข้อมูล
VWO
vwo.com
VWO เป็นเครื่องมือทดสอบ A/B ชั้นนำของตลาดที่บริษัทที่เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วใช้สำหรับการทดสอบและการเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพอัตรา Conversion
Howuku
howuku.com
Howuku คือชุดเครื่องมือที่จะช่วยคุณสร้างประสบการณ์ผู้ใช้ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูงด้วยการบันทึกผู้เยี่ยมชม แผนที่ความร้อน วิดเจ็ตคำติชม การทดสอบ A/B และอื่นๆ
PureSpectrum - Marketplace
purespectrum.com
PureSpectrum offers a complete end-to-end market research and insights platform, helping insights professionals make decisions more efficiently, and faster than ever before. Awarded MR Supplier of the Year at the 2021 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, PureSpectrum is recognized for t...
PureSpectrum - Insights
purespectrum.com
PureSpectrum offers a complete end-to-end market research and insights platform, helping insights professionals make decisions more efficiently, and faster than ever before. Awarded MR Supplier of the Year at the 2021 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, PureSpectrum is recognized for t...
methinks
methinks.io
methinks.io user testing provides face-to-face interviews in a mobile app. Qualifying testers, surveys, live video interviews, archives, payment, all-in one app
Cambri
cambri.io
Cambri is a global res-tech growth company born in 2018, with headquarters in Helsinki and Stockholm, and offices across Europe. Cambri provides teams with an agile approach to product development, resulting in more successful launches to bring only purposeful and long-lasting products and services ...
Vuepak
vuepak.com
Are you struggling to keep track of your media content? Are you confident your sales team is sending the correct materials? Do you wish you could reach out to more leads without adding staff? Vuepak is a sales enablement platform that resolves those challenges by providing marketing and sales teams ...
EthOS
ethosapp.com
EthOS is an immersive research platform that helps UX Researchers and Market Research Teams illuminate the unknown through digital ethnography, mobile diary studies, and chat-based interviews. Discover With Mobile Ethnography * Find hidden problems with products and services that arise in real-worl...
VALUE SERP
valueserp.com
VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services. VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services.
Testelium
testelium.com
Testelium is the new generation platform enabling various businesses, large enterprises, cloud service providers, and IT innovators. It aims to motivate your SMS providers to supply only the first-class quality channels for any kind of business.
Corus
cor.us
The easiest way for businesses to collaborate to inform their decisions with customer insights. A platform designed for your team to collaboratively to connect you confidently and seamlessly with 80 million people in 135 countries. Simply the fastest way to do quantitative market research period.
Snappy Kraken
snappykraken.com
Bold marketing campaigns for financial advisers who want to dominate their market. Results-focused, compliant, and a snap to use!
Scale SERP
scaleserp.com
Scale SERP is a easy to use, high-scale, SERP API for Google. With no thruput limits, Scale SERP makes it easy to query for SERP results at scale. Join hundreds of customers who use Scale SERP to get consistent Google SERP data without the maintenance overhead of web scrapers and manual rules - and ...
Rockee
rockee.io
Rockee is a B2B content feedback platform that helps marketers make better content It’s the fastest and easiest way to understand the influence your content has had on your target audience - Learn from verified B2B audiences by job role and function - Get qualitative insights on what your audience t...
Reviewly.ai
reviewly.ai
Reviewly.ai is a software designed to streamline the management of online reputations, particularly focusing on generating and responding to Google reviews. The platform empowers businesses to effectively oversee customer feedback, ensuring that every review, whether positive or negative, is address...
Loop11
loop11.com
Loop11 is a UX research and testing platform that automates user research to deliver insights to improve digital user experiences. The platform allows you to quickly set up and run user experience tests on any website or domain, including live websites, prototypes, your competitor's website, and mor...
YoHe
yohe.io
YoHe is a platform that has all the feedback tools that you need. We help to find out about all the problems that your clients experience while using your service. YoHe is also a team of experts who can highlight the most critical issues, prioritize them and come up with solutions. Collect feedback ...
Betafi
betafi.co
Betafi makes it easy to capture user feedback with help of timestampped notes and the ability to instantly tag key feedback points. Your interview questions are also available within Betafi, so you don't have to switch windows to look for them and ensure you have not missed asking some important que...
Field Agent
fieldagent.net
The Field Agent B2B MarketPlace connects brands, retailers, and agencies with customers across the country and around the world to help you win at retail. Our suite of fast, affordable retail-success products provides clients a distinct advantage in serving shoppers, outmaneuvering competitors, and ...
Remesh
remesh.ai
Remesh is an agile research platform that allows you to have a live conversation with your audience at scale, using AI to analyze and organize their responses in real-time. Gain fast, frequent, and efficient insights and make decisions with confidence.
Publisher Finders
publisherfinders.com
Publisher Finders was created as a self-serve software to help affiliate managers and influencer managers to find and recruit relevant affiliates, web publishers, bloggers, content creators, and other companies to partner with. We have amassed what we believe is the highest quality database of publi...
Highlight
letshighlight.com
Highlight's in-home product testing platform helps global and emerging CPG brands innovate, test, and successfully launch new physical consumer products including food and beverages, beauty and personal care products, products for kids and pets. Highlight exists to build better products for people a...