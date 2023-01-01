ทางเลือกสำหรับ - PromoRepublic
IONOS
ionos.com
เข้าถึงโลก IONOS ทั้งหมดของคุณ: สัญญา ผลิตภัณฑ์ และข้อมูลลูกค้า สั่งซื้อหรือเปลี่ยนแปลงบริการ - ตอนนี้เข้าสู่ระบบด้วยการป้องกันด้วยรหัสผ่าน
SEMrush
semrush.com
SEMrush นำเสนอโซลูชั่นสำหรับ SEO, PPC, เนื้อหา, โซเชียลมีเดีย และการวิจัยเชิงแข่งขัน ได้รับความไว้วางใจจากนักการตลาดมากกว่า 6000000 รายทั่วโลก
Moz
moz.com
Moz สร้างเครื่องมือที่ทำให้ SEO, การตลาดขาเข้า, การสร้างลิงก์ และการตลาดเนื้อหาเป็นเรื่องง่าย ได้รับการสนับสนุนจากชุมชน SEO ที่ใหญ่ที่สุดในโลก เริ่มทดลองใช้ฟรี 30 วันวันนี้!
Thryv
thryv.com
จัดการลูกค้าได้ทุกที่ทุกเวลาและบนอุปกรณ์ใดก็ได้ด้วยซอฟต์แวร์สำหรับธุรกิจขนาดเล็กของ Thryv: CRM, การตลาดแบบข้อความและอีเมล, โซเชียลมีเดีย, เว็บไซต์ และอื่นๆ
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye เป็นแพลตฟอร์มประสบการณ์ลูกค้าที่ครอบคลุม ธุรกิจมากกว่า 60,000 แห่งทุกขนาดใช้ BirdEye ทุกวันเพื่อให้ค้นพบทางออนไลน์ผ่านการรีวิว ได้รับเลือกจากลูกค้าด้วยการโต้ตอบด้วยการส่งข้อความ และเป็นธุรกิจที่ดีที่สุดด้วยเครื่องมือสำรวจและข้อมูลเชิงลึก
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
เติมพลังให้กับแบรนด์ของคุณ®ด้วยแพลตฟอร์มการตลาดอันดับ 1® สำหรับธุรกิจขนาดเล็ก
Yext
yext.com
Yext เป็นบริษัทเทคโนโลยีในนิวยอร์กซิตี้ที่ดำเนินงานในด้านการจัดการแบรนด์ออนไลน์ ให้บริการอัปเดตแบรนด์โดยใช้เครือข่ายแอพ เครื่องมือค้นหา และสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกอื่น ๆ บนคลาวด์ บริษัทก่อตั้งขึ้นในปี 2549 โดย Howard Lerman, Brian Distelburger และ Brent Metz ตัวเลขล่าสุดแสดงให้เห็นว่ามูลค่าหลักทรัพย์ตามรา...
Vendasta
vendasta.com
วิธีที่ง่ายที่สุดในการขายโซลูชันดิจิทัลภายใต้แบรนด์ของคุณเอง Vendasta เป็นแพลตฟอร์ม white-label สำหรับบริษัทที่ให้บริการโซลูชันดิจิทัลแก่ SMB
SOCi
meetsoci.com
SOCi เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการตลาดสำหรับแบรนด์ที่มีสถานที่ตั้งหลายแห่ง เราส่งเสริมธุรกิจต่างๆ เช่น Ace Hardware, Sport Clips และ Anytime Fitness เพื่อเชื่อมต่อกับผู้ชมในท้องถิ่นในทุกช่องทางการตลาด
Solocal
solocal.com
เราช่วยให้ธุรกิจเติบโตผ่านเทคโนโลยีดิจิทัล รับคำแนะนำส่วนตัวทันทีด้วยการตรวจสอบดิจิทัลฟรี
ReviewTrackers
reviewtrackers.com
ReviewTrackers เป็นบริษัทซอฟต์แวร์ตรวจสอบลูกค้าที่ได้รับรางวัล รับรีวิวเพิ่มเติม ตอบรับลูกค้า. ค้นหาข้อมูลเชิงลึกเกี่ยวกับประสบการณ์ของลูกค้า
Mobal
mobal.io
จัดการรายชื่อธุรกิจทั้งหมดของคุณจากที่เดียวได้อย่างง่ายดาย เราทำให้การจัดการรายชื่อธุรกิจของคุณเป็นเรื่องสนุก รวดเร็ว และน่าพึงพอใจ
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
Chatmeter ช่วยให้แบรนด์ที่มีสถานที่ตั้งหลายแห่งได้รับข้อมูลเชิงลึกในท้องถิ่นและเครื่องมือที่จำเป็นในการติดตาม วิเคราะห์ และปรับปรุงประสบการณ์ของลูกค้าในวงกว้าง
Mobilosoft
mobilosoft.com
Gérez le marketing digital local de votre réseau d'enseigne depuis une plateforme : visibilité en ligne, publication, e-réputation et publicités locales.
iReview
ireview.com
iReview: Your Trusted Partner in Online Reputation Management In the rapidly evolving digital landscape, businesses recognize the critical role that online reviews play in shaping their success. Enter iReview—an innovative online reputation management platform designed to empower businesses in the d...
Digitaleo
digitaleo.com
The platform that makes local marketing easier. From customer review moderation and social network management to sponsored campaigns and local visibility, Digitaleo helps networks and brands to drive more traffic to their points of sale!
DashLoc
dashloc.com
DashLoc is a revolutionary hyperlocal listing platform that connects local businesses with nearby customers in a seamless and efficient manner. With its user-friendly interface and geolocation capabilities, DashLoc enables users to discover and engage with businesses operating in their immediate vic...
RocketData
rocketdata.ru
RocketData is an easy-to-use platform to manage your company’s business information and reviews among 30+ location-based services: maps, search engines, all popular directories, GPS devices and social networks. RocketData adds information about your company to these services, finds mistakes, fixes t...
Reptrics
reptrics.com
Reptrics is all-in-one Customer Success Software for B2B SaaS businesses to drive customer retention & growth. Reptrics is built for proactive Customer Success team & executive leader to manage customer onboarding, and renewals, reduce churn, and boost expansion opportunities. Reptrics empowers cust...
PowerChord
powerchord.com
PowerChord helps brands and manufacturers who sell through dealer networks to enhance the customer journey with coordinated messaging and data-driven insights to optimize marketing spend. PowerChord's software easily integrates into your existing marketing tech suite to connect with customers on a l...
LOCALACT
localact.com
LOCALACT is the premier local digital marketing platform for franchisees. We put your franchisees and business locations front and center in every local market, helping them reach more people online and convert them into customers. From hyper-local ad campaigns, to local store data management and on...
Advice Local
advicelocal.com
Advice Local is dedicated to providing scalable, cost effective and customizable local presence management solutions to our channel partners, brands, agencies and local marketers.
Neustar Localeze
neustarlocaleze.biz
Neustar Localeze is the trusted business listings identity management provider for local search, helping national brands and local businesses take control and improve the visibility of their online business listings and delivering trusted, verified local business information to a broad network of lo...
myPresences
mypresences.com
mypresences.com is the best way to optimise and manage a business’s online presence & reputation and allows them to create, maintain and monitor a presence across over 2000 services that is correct, consistent and complete in a minimum of time and without the need to understand each service. As new ...
Direction Local
direction.com
Direction Local is a complete local marketing platform designed for businesses that want to quickly increase online visibility, reach more customers, and enhance their reputation. Its powerful toolkit includes citation building to top US directories, listing management, reviews management, a publish...
GMBapi.com
gmbapi.com
GMBapi.com is the value option for multi location Google Business Profile software. Agencies and direct customers love us. Manage your local reputation and post content, services, products and photos in bulk. Get an easy overview of all your Local Search priorities and performance so you know what l...
SO Connect
soconnect.com
Listings helps your local business get found by more customers. Update your company information in one go on 50+ platforms, improve your rankings and receive more website traffic, phone calls and visitors to your location(s). We currently serves more than 100.000 business locations and 50.000 custom...
ProManage
promanage.biz
ProManage, a MaaS (Marketing as a service) platform guides brands and businesses by engaging with customers and prospects better, increasing reviews, and creating unified customer databases in three methods Distribution Tech partnerships with large corporations Google, Microsoft Bing, Meta, Sulekha ...
FreshLime
freshlime.com
FreshLime is the Customer Interaction Platform for local business that makes interactions with leads and customers convenient through text, chat, and email - and all organized in one place. We make your business customer-ready for any interaction 24/7/365.
Experience.com
experience.com
Since 2015, Experience.com has been committed to providing world-class AI-powered online reputation, reviews, and presence management solutions, helping companies and professionals enhance their online presence, and customer & employee engagement. With a joint mission to help millions of organizatio...
PinMeTo
pinmeto.com
PinMeTo has everything your multi-location brand needs to take customers from search to action. Update and sync your business info across the biggest search, map, and social media platforms to give your local SEO a boost. Manage your reputation by collecting reviews and ratings across search, map, a...
DigitalMaas
digitalmaas.com
We are a global local marketing platform used by Enterprise Businesses to optimise their location information on multiple Search platforms, such as Google My Business, Apple, Facebook and Bing.We are a global local marketing platform used by Enterprise Businesses to optimise their location informati...
dbaPlatform
dbaplatform.com
Local digital advertising and listing tools and solutions. dbaPlatform helps businesses increase visibility for local businesses on Google, Apple, Bing, and other consumer platforms. dbaPlatform offers customized plans: + Done for You Ads + Done by You Ads + Done for You Listings + Done by You Listi...
Social Places
socialplaces.io
Marketing Technology Agency specializing in listings, reputation, social, ads and bookings for multi-location brands. Social Places are affordable for franchises and provide a hands-on service to implement and drive local marketing strategies. Product Suites include Listings - Setup, Optimize & Mana...
Rio SEO
rioseo.com
Rio SEO is the leader in local marketing for enterprise brands, powering the Local Experience (LX) Platform – a comprehensive, seamlessly integrated suite of turnkey local marketing and customer experience (CX) solutions that deliver impactful hyperlocal experiences at scale, across the entire brand...
Partoo
partoo.co
At Partoo, our mission is to make businesses more visible on the Internet, to improve their e-reputation and to help them gain more customers. Our all-in-one solution empowers strategic decision-making through intuitive dashboards, enabling decision-makers to measure ROI and foster lasting customer ...
Synup
synup.com
Synup เปลี่ยนสถานะออนไลน์ของแบรนด์ด้วยแนวทางสามประการ ได้แก่ การลงประกาศในท้องถิ่น การจัดการชื่อเสียง และการจัดการโซเชียลมีเดีย ด้วย Synup แบรนด์ต่างๆ สามารถนำเสนอเนื้อหาทางธุรกิจที่เกี่ยวข้องและเชื่อถือได้ในทุกสถานที่และช่องทางสื่อในแดชบอร์ดแบบองค์รวมที่เดียว ขณะนี้แบรนด์ต่างๆ สามารถจัดการและเพิ่มป...
GoSite
gosite.com
ได้ลูกค้ามากขึ้น รับเงินเร็วขึ้น ได้เวลากลับคืนมาด้วย GoSite เทคโนโลยีง่ายๆ สำหรับบริการเกี่ยวกับบ้านและเจ้าของธุรกิจขนาดเล็ก ไม่จำเป็นต้องมีประสบการณ์
UpCity
upcity.com
ที่ UpCity เราสร้างและส่งเสริมความสัมพันธ์ที่ประสบความสำเร็จระหว่างธุรกิจและผู้ให้บริการ B2B ค้นหาคู่หูคนต่อไปของคุณวันนี้!
SproutLoud
sproutloud.com
ผ่านช่องทางการตลาดอัตโนมัติ แพลตฟอร์มเดียวสำหรับทุกความต้องการด้านการตลาดแบบกระจายของคุณ
Uberall
uberall.com
Uberall CoreX ทำให้แน่ใจว่าสถานที่ตั้งธุรกิจที่ใกล้ที่สุดของคุณปรากฏให้เห็น ช่วยกระตุ้นการมีส่วนร่วมตั้งแต่การค้นพบไปจนถึงการซื้อและอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย