ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Prolific
UserTesting
usertesting.com
เครื่องมือทดสอบและวิจัยการใช้งานเพื่อปรับปรุงประสบการณ์ลูกค้าออนไลน์ของคุณจาก UserTesting ซึ่งเป็นแพลตฟอร์ม Human Insight ซอฟต์แวร์อุตสาหกรรม CX อันดับ 1 ของ G2
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar คือบริษัทวิเคราะห์พฤติกรรมที่วิเคราะห์การใช้งานเว็บไซต์ โดยให้ข้อเสนอแนะผ่านเครื่องมือต่างๆ เช่น แผนที่ความร้อน การบันทึกเซสชั่น และแบบสำรวจ โดยทำงานร่วมกับเครื่องมือวิเคราะห์เว็บ เช่น Google Analytics เพื่อให้ข้อมูลเชิงลึกเกี่ยวกับวิธีการสำรวจเว็บไซต์ของผู้คน และวิธีที่จะสามารถปรับปรุงประสบก...
dscout
dscout.com
แพลตฟอร์มการวิจัยเชิงคุณภาพของ dscout ใช้แอปบนอุปกรณ์เคลื่อนที่และผู้เข้าร่วมที่กระตือรือร้นมากกว่า 100,000 คนในการจับภาพวิดีโอในช่วงเวลานั้นอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ และทำให้ข้อมูลเชิงลึกง่ายต่อการ...
Maze
maze.co
ผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ยอดเยี่ยมนั้นสร้างขึ้นจากนิสัยที่ดี ทำให้การค้นพบผลิตภัณฑ์มีความต่อเนื่อง ตรวจสอบการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ในภาพรวมและในแต่ละวันด้วยข้อมูลเชิงลึกของผู้ใช้ที่ทั้งทีมของคุณสามารถรวบรวม ใช้งาน และดำเนินการได้
User Interviews
userinterviews.com
รับสมัครผู้ใช้จากกลุ่มเป้าหมายของเราซึ่งมีผู้บริโภคและผู้เชี่ยวชาญที่ผ่านการตรวจสอบแล้วมากกว่า 450,000 ราย หรือนำกลุ่มเป้าหมายของคุณเองมาสร้างฐานข้อมูลผู้เข้าร่วมสำหรับการวิจัย UX ทุกประเภท
Usersnap
usersnap.com
Usersnap ช่วยธุรกิจของคุณด้วยแพลตฟอร์มคำติชมที่หลากหลายเพื่อสร้างผลิตภัณฑ์และบริการที่ดีขึ้นและประสบความสำเร็จมากขึ้นด้วยความช่วยเหลือจากคำติชมของลูกค้า รวบรวมความคิดเห็นของผู้ใช้ตลอดวงจรการพัฒนาผลิตภัณฑ์ของคุณ ทดลองใช้ฟรี
UserZoom
userzoom.com
การวิจัย UX ทำถูกต้องแล้ว ด้วยระบบข้อมูลเชิงลึก UX ของ UserZoom คุณสามารถเจาะลึกเร็วขึ้นเพื่อมอบประสบการณ์ดิจิทัลที่เหนือกว่าตลอดวงจรการพัฒนาผลิตภัณฑ์
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
จับคู่นักวิจัยกับผู้เข้าร่วม รับสมัครผู้ชมที่เข้าร่วมหรือค้นหาโอกาสในการวิจัยที่ได้รับค่าตอบแทนจากวิธีการวิจัยใดๆ ทั่วโลก
Discuss
discuss.io
สร้างขึ้นเพื่อขยายการวิจัยเชิงคุณภาพด้วยข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI ที่เปลี่ยนแปลงเกม Discuss.io เป็นที่ตั้งของเครื่องมือวิจัยตลาดที่เป็นที่ชื่นชอบมากที่สุดในโลก
Respondent Participant
respondent.io
จับคู่นักวิจัยกับผู้เข้าร่วม รับสมัครผู้ชมที่เข้าร่วมหรือค้นหาโอกาสในการวิจัยที่ได้รับค่าตอบแทนจากวิธีการวิจัยใดๆ ทั่วโลก
NEXT
nextapp.co
NEXT is an AI-powered product discovery platform that turns customer interactions into product insights. NEXT collects customer interactions, accurately understands these interactions, and delivers evidence-based insights teams use to validate day-to-day product decisions and big-picture ideas. The ...
UXArmy
uxarmy.com
UXArmy is a user research platform. With UXArmy, the creation of a user test takes minutes and user responses start flowing in within hours of the test launch. UXArmy Online Usability Testing captures screen video as the testers follow the instructions and tasks you have set out for them. You can se...
Lyssna
app.lyssna.com
Lyssna (formally UsabilityHub) is a remote user research platform that allows companies to recruit, research, interview and understand their audiences so they can create better experiences. The best teams use Lyssna so they can deeply understand their audience and move in the right direction — faste...
PickFu
pickfu.com
Create polls to test your product designs, images and copy to find out which version your target market likes best. Whether you’re an Amazon seller, e-commerce store, mobile app developer, book author, or entrepreneur, PickFu can help you make data-driven decisions. Here are just some of the ways yo...
Marvin
heymarvin.com
Hi, hello, so nice to meet you. We're Marvin, a qualitative data analysis platform & research repository designed that helps you centralize all customer knowledge & design user-centric products. Powered by advanced AI, we automate the tedious parts of research so you’re free to organize, analyze, un...
Wynter
wynter.com
Wynter gives you feedback from your target customers. Learn what your B2B SaaS ICPs: ⦿ think and want, what are their pains, desired gains, and jobs-to-be-done ⦿ how your marketing and product messaging is resonating with them Wynter helps B2B companies speed up market feedback loops and convert mor...
Survicate
survicate.com
ซอฟต์แวร์แบบสำรวจที่ง่ายดายซึ่งช่วยให้คุณรวบรวมความคิดเห็นจากลูกค้าได้ในวงกว้างภายในไม่กี่นาที ไม่ใช่เป็นสัปดาห์ เพราะความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าไม่ควรซับซ้อนขนาดนั้น Survicate ได้รับคะแนนสูงในด้านการตั้งค่า การปรับแต่ง และการผสานรวมที่ง่ายดาย
WEVO
wevo.ai
ด้วยการใช้กลุ่มเป้าหมายของคุณ WEVO เป็นเครื่องมือเดียวที่ระบุสิ่งกีดขวางในการแปลงและให้คำแนะนำเพื่อเพิ่มการแปลงเว็บไซต์ก่อนถ่ายทอดสด สร้างประสบการณ์ลูกค้าที่เหมาะสมได้รวดเร็วยิ่งขึ้นด้วยคำติชมของผู้ใช้ที่แม่นยำยิ่งขึ้น
Sprig
sprig.com
Sprig - เดิมชื่อ UserLeap การวิจัยผู้ใช้ในบริบทที่รวดเร็วและเชื่อถือได้ ตรวจสอบให้แน่ใจว่าการวิจัยผู้ใช้เกิดขึ้นตั้งแต่เนิ่นๆ และบ่อยครั้งด้วยการสำรวจขนาดเล็กที่กำหนดเป้าหมายของ Sprig คำถามแบบวิดีโอ และอื่นๆ