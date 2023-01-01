WebCatalog

For Enterprises facing pricing challenges, who need to reliably accelerate profitable growth, and want precision, visibility, and efficiency in their pricing execution, Pricefx is The cloud pricing optimization, management, and CPQ platform that provides a transparent and responsive solution to price right, every time.Unlike Excel, home-grown tools or legacy Gen1 solutions, our product is the pricing platform for you to dynamically plan, price, and profit. Our suite includes 3 packages solutions designed to work seamlessly together to deliver a complete enterprise pricing capability: Plan Package: Industry leading analytics with pre-built integrations for SAP, Salesforce, SugarCRM and many other critical data systems. Analyze and generate segment-specific optimized pricing and push it to your price lists, CPQ, ERP, and Digital Commerce systems. Gain accurate insights into your pricing, margins, customer, and product segments while analyzing and identifying pricing opportunities. Price Package: Define and manage your pricing strategy and calculate, simulate and publish all types of product prices. Manage promotions, discounts, campaigns, and special pricing, at any level of complexity, from one place. Utilize A.I. Optimization to achieve ideal outcomes across your entire price waterfall. Profit Package: Empower your sales team to respond to requests faster, quote with high accuracy and confidence, and win more deals.Create, calculate, track and manage rebates, bonuses, and credits while integrating with your accounting system. Eliminate complex claims and ship & debit processes. Validate your distributor claims management with speed and accuracy.

