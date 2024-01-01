ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Prezly
Meltwater
meltwater.com
ค้นพบวิธีที่ Meltwater ช่วยให้ทีมประชาสัมพันธ์และการตลาดตรวจสอบการรายงานข่าวของสื่อทั้งข่าวสารและโซเชียลมีเดีย และปรับปรุงการจัดการแบรนด์
Cision
cision.com
Cision Ltd. คือบริษัทซอฟต์แวร์ประชาสัมพันธ์และ Earned Media และผู้ให้บริการ บริษัทจัดตั้งขึ้นในหมู่เกาะเคย์แมนและมีสำนักงานใหญ่ในเมืองชิคาโก รัฐอิลลินอยส์ กับลูกค้าทั่วโลก บริษัทเปิดตัวสู่สาธารณะผ่านการควบรวมกิจการแบบย้อนกลับในเดือนมิถุนายน 2560 นอกจาก Cision Communications Cloud ซึ่งเป็นชุดซอฟต์แวร...
Critical Mention
criticalmention.com
บริการติดตามสื่อที่ดีที่สุดสำหรับโทรทัศน์ วิทยุ ข่าว พอดแคสต์ และโซเชียล และฐานข้อมูลการติดต่อสื่อที่แม่นยำที่สุดในอุตสาหกรรม
Agility PR Solutions
agilitypr.com
Agility PR Solutions (เดิมชื่อ MediaMiser) เป็นผู้ให้บริการซอฟต์แวร์ตรวจสอบและวิเคราะห์สื่อและบริการระดับมืออาชีพสำหรับนักประชาสัมพันธ์และผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการตลาด Agility PR Solutions ใช้เทคโนโลยีที่เป็นกรรมสิทธิ์ในการตรวจสอบ รวบรวม วิเคราะห์ และแบ่งปันเนื้อหาจากแหล่งที่มามากกว่า 200,000 แห่งในโซเชีย...
BuzzSumo
buzzsumo.com
ค้นหาเนื้อหาที่มีประสิทธิภาพดีที่สุด ทำงานร่วมกับผู้มีอิทธิพลที่มีความสำคัญ ใช้ข้อมูลเชิงลึกด้านเนื้อหาของเราเพื่อสร้างแนวคิด สร้างเนื้อหาที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง ติดตามประสิทธิภาพของคุณและระบุผู้มีอิทธิพล BuzzSumo ขับเคลื่อนกลยุทธ์ของนักการตลาดมากกว่า 500,000 คน ด้วยข้อมูลการตลาดเนื้อหาในบทความ 8b, เว...
BuzzStream
buzzstream.com
BuzzStream เป็นซอฟต์แวร์บนเว็บที่ช่วยให้นักการตลาดที่เก่งที่สุดของโลกโปรโมตผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ และเนื้อหาของตนเพื่อสร้างลิงก์ Buzz และแบรนด์
Muck Rack
muckrack.com
ใช้ Muck Rack เพื่อค้นหานักข่าว รับข่าวสารเกี่ยวกับเรื่องราวของคุณ ติดตามข่าว และรายงานผลกระทบของ PR ของคุณ นักข่าวสามารถสร้างพอร์ตการลงทุนและเร่งอาชีพของตนได้
Skeepers
octoly.com
แพลตฟอร์มการตลาดที่มีอิทธิพลชั้นนำ Octoly ช่วยให้แบรนด์ต่างๆ เพิ่มการมองเห็น สร้างความไว้วางใจ และเพิ่มยอดขายโดยการเชื่อมโยงผู้มีอิทธิพลรายย่อยที่ได้รับการคัดเลือกและผู้บริโภคในวงกว้าง แบรนด์ต่างๆ ใช้ประโยชน์จากชุมชนที่ได้รับการดูแลจัดการของเราเพื่อสร้างโพสต์บนโซเชียลมีเดียและบทวิจารณ์อีคอมเมิร์ซเพ...
MediaHQ
mediahq.com
MediaHQ จะเปลี่ยนความสัมพันธ์สื่อของคุณ คุณสามารถสร้างรายการสื่อ เผยแพร่ข่าวประชาสัมพันธ์ นำเสนอเรื่องราวของคุณและอ่านรายงานข่าวประชาสัมพันธ์ได้ในที่เดียว ทำให้การแบ่งปันข่าวสารของคุณทันทีและไม่ยุ่งยาก
PeakMetrics
peakmetrics.com
รวบรวมและรายงานการรายงานข่าวของสื่อโดยอัตโนมัติ PeakMetrics ดึงข้อมูลเชิงลึกและสร้างข้อมูลที่ดำเนินการได้จากชุดข้อมูลสื่อข้ามช่องทางที่ไม่มีโครงสร้างหลายล้านชุดในแบบเรียลไทม์
IGLeads.io
igleads.io
Discover new business opportunities and reach every buyer on earth with Google's public database at your fingertips. Target potential clients using hashtags and keywords, and close more deals
The Shelf
theshelf.com
The Shelf is a site that helps freelance bloggers and social influencers connect with brands that want to collaborate.
Roxhill Media
roxhillmedia.com
Roxhill is the leading real-time media intelligence platform. Combining Alex Northcott's team of seasoned PR & industry professionals with innovative technology, Roxhill provides the media analys... Show More s and insight you need in today's fast moving marketplace.
PressPitch.io
presspitch.io
PressPitch.io is a community-driven public relations (PR) software. We bring together journalists, SMEs and startups to connect and collaborate directly. It provides a DIY solution to small businesses to accelerate their media presence and help journalists conduct quick interviews and surveys on the...
PodSeeker
podseeker.co
Podseeker is a podcast media database for PR and marketing professionals. We help our users navigate the “new media” landscape and provide the tools to help them get booked on podcasts as a guest.
OnePitch
onepitch.co
Take the guesswork out of your earned media strategy. OnePitch's matching technology delivers a precise media list for every pitch, making it easier for your team to drive interest, secure placements, and increase brand affinity. Deliver results faster with OnePitch.
Sourcery
sourcery.ai
Reach More Customers. Earn Quality Backlinks. Stop wondering how to get free publicity. Our software helps you earn quality backlinks yourself. So easy, it’s like magic. » Increase Brand Awareness » More Inbound Traffic & Leads » Strategy & Coaching for Pitching HARO
JustReachOut
justreachout.io
PR software and guidance to get the exposure you need to grow your business. Reach out knowing a journalist is a good fit for your story. Our software allows you to find the most relevant journalists, publications, press opportunities, podcasts and broken links so you can pitch with confidence. Our ...
NinjaOutreach
ninjaoutreach.com
With over 130M profiles in our database from Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Blogger websites NinjaOutreach is a top blogger and Influencer Marketing outreach software for online brands, digital marketers and small businesses interested in growing their presence online. Ninja offers a complete suite ...
Wizikey
wizikey.com
What is Wizikey? Wizikey is a media monitoring and PR software. It helps companies with media monitoring across different media along with trends, and insights on competitive intelligence and press release distribution across the world. It also helps PR professionals find the right set of reporters,...
Anewstip
anewstip.com
Anewstip is a one-stop PR platform that helps entrepreneurs, PR professionals and marketers search for relevant media contacts (journalists, editors, bloggers, influencers, etc.), build media lists, send personalized pitches or bulk press releases, and monitoring online and twitter mentions. 1) emai...
Propel PRM
propelmypr.com
Propel PRM is reimagining earned media with its Public Relations Management technology. The PRM platform enables marketing and communication professionals to discover the right media to pitch their stories to, manage media relationships and campaigns, monitor coverage and share of voice of their bra...
Prowly
prowly.com
Prowly is an all-in-one workflow automation solution for PR professionals where companies of all sizes can manage media relations more effectively by saving time on routine tasks. Prowly supports users in storytelling, finding the right media contacts and organizing them in a PR CRM, creating aesthe...
Newswire
newswire.com
Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with press release distribution services that help build brand awareness, earn media mentions, increase online visibility, improve search engine optimization performance, generate sales, and more. In addition to press release distribut...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive is a global partner for PR and Communications success. Working with thousands of organizations globally, we understand the pressures you face. Like building a strong brand and reputation. Being your organization’s eyes, ears and conscience. Supporting the C-suite, the wider business and it...
Notified
notified.com
Notified Event Cloud นำเสนอเทคโนโลยีกิจกรรมแบบ end-to-end ที่ครอบคลุมมากที่สุดในโลกและบริการที่เกี่ยวข้องเพื่อขับเคลื่อนการสร้างและการจัดการกิจกรรม จัดการวงจรชีวิตทั้งหมดของกิจกรรมของคุณ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นสถานที่ รูปแบบ ขนาด หรือความยาว ตั้งแต่เซสชันเดียวไปจนถึงประสบการณ์ที่เปิดตลอดเวลา Notified ช่วยให้นั...
Tagger Media
taggermedia.com
Tagger โดย Sprout Social ได้ปฏิวัติอุตสาหกรรมการตลาดผ่านโซเชียลมีเดียสำหรับแบรนด์และเอเจนซี่ที่ใหญ่ที่สุดในปัจจุบัน รวมถึง Omnicom, Havas Media, Ralph Lauren, Ketchum, Social Chain, Spindrift, Takumi, Valvoline และ Dolce & Gabbana แพลตฟอร์มข่าวกรองทางสังคมที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วยข้อมูลช่วยให้นักการตลาดสามา...
Heepsy
heepsy.com
ค้นหาผู้มีอิทธิพลในไม่กี่วินาที เข้าถึงอินฟลูเอนเซอร์ Instagram, Youtube, Tiktok และ Twitch ได้ทันทีตามสถานที่และหมวดหมู่ วิเคราะห์ผู้ชมและติดต่อพวกเขา
PressRush
pressrush.com
เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพแคมเปญประชาสัมพันธ์ของคุณด้วย PressRush ฐานข้อมูลการติดต่อสื่อ รายการสื่อ และการค้นหานักข่าวเพื่อการประชาสัมพันธ์
Postaga
postaga.com
เพิ่มโอกาสในการขาย สร้างความสัมพันธ์ และรับลิงก์ย้อนกลับด้วยแพลตฟอร์มอีเมลและการขายที่มีประสิทธิภาพ ใช้งานง่าย
Mynewdesk
mynewsdesk.com
ค้นพบผลกระทบของการประชาสัมพันธ์ออนไลน์! ติดตามสิ่งที่ถูกพูดถึงเกี่ยวกับแบรนด์ของคุณ สร้างเรื่องราวของคุณ ระบุและดึงดูดผู้ชมของคุณ และวิเคราะห์ผลลัพธ์