ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Plattar
Dopple.ai
dopple.ai
สัมผัสประสบการณ์วิธีใหม่ในการแชทกับตัวละคร สหาย และที่ปรึกษานับพันที่ขับเคลื่อนโดย AI
Sketchfab
sketchfab.com
ด้วยชุมชนผู้สร้างมากกว่าหนึ่งล้านคน เราจึงเป็นแพลตฟอร์มที่ใหญ่ที่สุดในโลกในการเผยแพร่ แบ่งปัน และค้นพบเนื้อหา 3 มิติบนเว็บ อุปกรณ์เคลื่อนที่ AR และ VR
Emersya
emersya.com
Emersya's Interactive 3D is an all-in-one medium that allows customers to: - Explore products inside & out, from all angles and in great detail - Browse interactive product visuals of the highest quality - Learn about a product's story through enriched content - Simulate & try out product features i...
LEVAR
levar.io
Start driving more conversions today with 3D and augmented reality shopping experiences from LEVAR. Create and distribute 3D/AR product models on your eCommerce store and across all of your marketing and sales channels—product pages, email, SMS, social media, and landing pages. LEVAR’s exact-to-scal...
VNTANA
vntana.com
VNTANA is a SaaS platform that makes 3D asset production and distribution fast and scalable. 3D is driving high ROI in B2B and B2C sales (2x conversion lift and 40% reduction in returns), but implementing 3D has required a lot of manual work from 3D artist which is time consuming and expensive. VNTA...
Designhubz
designhubz.com
Designhubz provides end-to-end 3D and Augmented Reality(AR) asset creation, management and distribution to online brands and retailers. Designhubz' web-based suite and advanced digitization rigs convert entire physical inventories into 3D and AR visualizations and virtual try-ons in a matter of days...
Yulio
yulio.com
Our mission at Yulio is to build the best VR and AR presentation software by making VR an easy, mobile, and affordable tool for business. Whether you're an architect looking to stand out during the bidding process, an interior designer looking to catch mistakes between iterations, or a salesperson h...
Xarwin
xarwin.com
Xarwin is a powerful WebAR marketing platform that enables you to launch campaigns and generate leads and sales with ease while reducing costs without the need to code or download apps. Whilst choosing between the AR solutions that xarwin supports, such as marker-less object placement, drag and drop...
Avataar
avataar.ai
3D spatial narratives are revolutionizing the landscape of online shopping; 6 out of 10 shoppers prefer to buy from retailers who integrate 3D in their digital stores. Avataar offers an efficient, plug-and-play solution for 3D videos and interactive web scrolls, tailored for ecommerce stores across ...
Camweara
camweara.com
Camweara, augmented reality software plugin virtually allows customers to wear products you are selling in a realistic way: at home, in the office, in a restaurant with friends or in the shop. Increases sales conversion rate & decreases product returns on online stores. It is compatible for Shopify,...
Sayduck
sayduck.com
Sayduck offers engaging, fully interactive 3D models ready to be added anywhere online or be viewed in Augmented Reality, connecting brands and retailers
Aryel
aryel.io
Aryel เป็นแพลตฟอร์มที่ไม่ต้องเขียนโค้ดซึ่งช่วยให้เอเจนซี่และแบรนด์สามารถสร้าง แจกจ่าย และเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพแคมเปญโฆษณาแบบดิสเพลย์ที่สมจริง ในขณะเดียวกันก็รวบรวมข้อมูลอันมีค่า รวมถึงสถานะทางอารมณ์ของผู้ชมและลักษณะใบหน้า โดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่ง Aryel ให้บริการลูกค้าทั่วโลก รวมถึงองค์กรที่มีชื่อเสียง เช่น WPP,...
CareAR
carear.com
ด้วย CareAR คุณสามารถแก้ไขปัญหาได้เร็วขึ้น ลดการจัดส่ง และปรับปรุงคะแนนความพึงพอใจของลูกค้า แพลตฟอร์มการจัดการประสบการณ์การบริการ (SXM) ของเราให้การสนับสนุน AR ระยะไกลและคำแนะนำด้วยตนเองแก่ลูกค้าและทีมการจัดการบริการ ซึ่งช่วยเพิ่มประสบการณ์ของลูกค้า พนักงาน และเจ้าหน้าที่ภาคสนามได้อย่างมาก ประโยชน์ท...
Blippbuilder
blippar.com
วิธีง่ายๆ แต่ทรงพลังในการสร้าง AR คือการใช้ Blippbuilder เครื่องมือออกแบบนี้ง่ายต่อการเรียนรู้ และช่วยให้คุณเพิ่มชั้นของการโต้ตอบให้กับสื่อสิ่งพิมพ์ของคุณ อะไรก็ได้จากโปสเตอร์ โฆษณาสิ่งพิมพ์ บูธกิจกรรม หรือหนังสือ ทำให้มีชีวิตชีวาด้วยแอนิเมชั่น เกม หรือโมเดล 3 มิติ เพิ่มลิงก์สำหรับซื้อ รวบรวมความคิด...
Vuframe
vuframe.com
Vuframe เป็นแพลตฟอร์มล้ำสมัยที่ได้ปฏิวัติกระบวนการสร้างแอปพลิเคชัน 3D ระดับองค์กร, Augmented Reality (AR) และ Virtual Reality (VR) ในอดีต การพัฒนาแอปดังกล่าวต้องใช้ทักษะเฉพาะทาง วงจรการพัฒนาที่ยาวนาน และงบประมาณจำนวนมาก ตอนนี้ Vuframe ได้ทำให้กระบวนการทั้งหมดง่ายขึ้น ทำให้ธุรกิจทุกขนาดสามารถเข้าถึงไ...
CGTrader
cgtrader.com
แหล่งที่ใหญ่ที่สุดในโลกสำหรับหุ้นที่ขอลิขสิทธิ์ได้และโมเดล 3 มิติแบบกำหนดเอง กิจกรรมของบริษัทประกอบด้วยสายธุรกิจสองสายที่สัมพันธ์กัน CGTrader Marketplace แบบบริการตนเองของบริษัทสำหรับโมเดล 3 มิติที่มีโมเดล 3 มิติที่ขอลิขสิทธิ์ได้มากกว่า 800,000 โมเดล และ CGTrader Enterprise 3D Modeling สำหรับลูกค้าอ...
EvolveAR
evolvear.io
EvolveAR เป็นแพลตฟอร์มที่ดีที่สุดในระดับเดียวกันด้วยแพลตฟอร์ม AR ที่เรียบง่ายและทรงพลังที่สุดในอุตสาหกรรม สร้างขึ้นโดยมีจุดประสงค์เพื่อธุรกิจขนาดเล็ก เอเจนซี่ เพื่อสร้างประสบการณ์ XR ที่สมจริง เปลี่ยนสิ่งพิมพ์ เอกสารการขาย การแสดงภาพผลิตภัณฑ์อีคอมเมิร์ซ และอื่นๆ อีกมากมายในประสบการณ์ความเป็นจริงเสริ...
Zapworks
zap.works
Zapworks เป็นแพลตฟอร์ม WebAR ที่ได้รับรางวัล สร้าง จัดการ และเผยแพร่ประสบการณ์ WebAR ที่ทรงประสิทธิภาพโดยใช้ชุดเครื่องมือสร้างสรรค์ SDK โซลูชันการสร้างแบรนด์และโฮสติ้งแบบกำหนดเอง และ CMS อันทรงพลังของเรา ด้วยโซลูชันแบบไม่ใช้โค้ด โค้ดน้อย หรือโค้ดแบบกำหนดเอง Zapworks ช่วยให้นักออกแบบ นักพัฒนา และนักก...
echo3D
echo3d.com
echo3D (www.echo3D.com) เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการจัดการสินทรัพย์ 3 มิติสำหรับนักพัฒนาและบริษัทต่างๆ เพื่อจัดเก็บ รักษาความปลอดภัย และแบ่งปันเนื้อหา 3 มิติแบบเรียลไทม์ทั่วทั้งองค์กรและนอกเหนือจากนั้น เรานำเสนอระบบการจัดการเนื้อหา (CMS) และเครือข่ายการจัดส่ง (CDN) ที่เป็นอันดับแรกแบบ 3 มิติ เครื่องมือบีบอัดและ...
SynergyXR
synergyxr.com
SynergyXR: ปฏิวัติอนาคตด้วยโซลูชั่น XR ภาพรวมของบริษัท SynergyXR ตั้งอยู่ในเมือง Aarhus ที่มีชีวิตชีวา ประเทศเดนมาร์ก ยืนหยัดเป็นสัญญาณแห่งนวัตกรรมในภูมิทัศน์ Extended Reality (XR) เกิดจากความเข้าใจอย่างลึกซึ้งในภาคการผลิตและพลังงาน เราได้เติบโตขึ้นเป็นกองกำลังที่น่าเกรงขาม โดยเชี่ยวชาญในการนำเครื่อ...
Moderlry
modelry.ai
Modelry เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการแสดงภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ 3 มิติแบบ end-to-end ที่ให้อำนาจแก่ผู้นำอีคอมเมิร์ซระดับโลกในการสร้างภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ที่น่าทึ่งและประสบการณ์ AR โดยใช้โมเดล 3 มิติ
Cylindo
cylindo.com
บริษัทเฟอร์นิเจอร์หลายร้อยแห่งร่วมมือกับ Cylindo เพื่อให้ได้ภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ที่เหนือกว่าตลอดเส้นทางการซื้อเฟอร์นิเจอร์ทั้งหมด เราได้สร้างแพลตฟอร์มที่นอกเหนือไปจากการแสดงภาพผลิตภัณฑ์คุณภาพสูง และช่วยให้ธุรกิจเฟอร์นิเจอร์มีสินทรัพย์ที่หลากหลายซึ่งสามารถใช้ประโยชน์จากจุดสัมผัสต่างๆ ได้ ตั้งแต่การซูมแบบ 360...
Zakeke
zakeke.com
แพลตฟอร์ม Visual Commerce ที่ยืดหยุ่นและสมบูรณ์แบบที่สุด เปลี่ยนร้านค้าของคุณให้เป็นประสบการณ์ลูกค้าที่ไม่ธรรมดาด้วยการปรับแต่ง 2D, 3D, AR และ Virtual Try-On แบบเรียลไทม์