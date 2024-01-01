WebCatalog

Parative

Parative

ไม่ได้ติดตั้ง WebCatalog ใช่หรือไม่? ดาวน์โหลด WebCatalog Desktop

ใช้เว็บแอป

เว็บไซต์: parative.com

เสริมประสบการณ์ของคุณด้วยแอปเดสก์ท็อปสำหรับ Parative บน WebCatalog Desktop สำหรับ Mac, Windows, Linux

เรียกใช้แอปในหน้าต่างที่ไร้สิ่งที่มาทำให้วอกแวก พร้อมการเสริมคุณภาพมากมาย

จัดการและสลับไปมาระหว่างหลายบัญชีและแอปอย่างง่ายดาย โดยไม่ต้องสลับเบราว์เซอร์

Parative is focused on putting actionable product usage and customer behavior insights into the hands of the employees that need them most – front-line revenue and retention teams – without the need for support from a data team, CDP, or data warehouse. Parative is designed to help teams answer three questions: * How do we identify which customer behaviors are leading indicators of conversion, retention, and expansion? * How do we monitor these key behaviors in real-time across a customer population to score each customer’s readiness for these outcomes? * When we see that these key behaviors occur (or don’t), which employee do we alert and what action do we want to automate in another tool we use? In short, Parative’s Customer Behavior Platform identifies when your customers’ product usage signals readiness for conversion, churn, or expansion. Best yet, no Parative login is required. The insights Parative captures, alerts it triggers, and actions it automates all exist entirely within the tools you already use, from Slack to the CRM. So no matter the customer segment, no matter the behavioral signal, Parative gives revenue and retention teams the insights they need to do their jobs better – no additional dashboards required.

หมวดหมู่:

Business
ซอฟต์แวร์วิจัยผู้ใช้

เว็บไซต์: parative.com

ข้อความปฏิเสธความรับผิดชอบ: WebCatalog ไม่ได้ประกอบกิจการร่วม ไม่ได้รับอนุญาต ไม่ได้รับการรับรองโดยหรือเชื่อมโยงกับ Parative อย่างเป็นทางการไม่ว่าในทางหนึ่งทางใด ชื่อผลิตภัณฑ์ โลโก้ และแบรนด์ทั้งหมด เป็นทรัพย์สินของเจ้าของที่เกี่ยวข้อง

ทางเลือกสำหรับ

UserTesting

UserTesting

usertesting.com

Dovetail

Dovetail

dovetail.com

Qualtrics

Qualtrics

qualtrics.com

Hotjar

Hotjar

hotjar.com

Userfeel

Userfeel

userfeel.com

Marker.io

Marker.io

marker.io

dscout

dscout

dscout.com

Maze

Maze

maze.co

Prolific

Prolific

prolific.co

HoneyStack

HoneyStack

hockeystack.com

User Interviews

User Interviews

userinterviews.com

Ruttl

Ruttl

ruttl.com

บางทีคุณอาจจะชอบ

Indicative

Indicative

indicative.com

SubscriptionFlow

SubscriptionFlow

subscriptionflow.com

B2Metric

B2Metric

b2metric.com

Blue Green Analytics

Blue Green Analytics

bluegreenanalytics.com

RevSetter

RevSetter

revsetter.com

Fullview

Fullview

fullview.io

Toplyne

Toplyne

toplyne.io

Howuku

Howuku

howuku.com

Enthu.ai

Enthu.ai

enthu.ai

Laxis

Laxis

laxis.com

Kapta

Kapta

kapta.com

Brainshark

Brainshark

brainshark.com

สำรวจ

WebCatalog Desktop

การสนับสนุน

บริษัท

กฎหมาย

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.