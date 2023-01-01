WebCatalog

ทางเลือกสำหรับ - paiza

Podium

Podium

podium.com

ให้ธุรกิจของคุณได้เปรียบอย่างไม่ยุติธรรมด้วยบทวิจารณ์ การส่งข้อความ การชำระเงิน เว็บแชท และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย

Thryv

Thryv

thryv.com

จัดการลูกค้าได้ทุกที่ทุกเวลาและบนอุปกรณ์ใดก็ได้ด้วยซอฟต์แวร์สำหรับธุรกิจขนาดเล็กของ Thryv: CRM, การตลาดแบบข้อความและอีเมล, โซเชียลมีเดีย, เว็บไซต์ และอื่นๆ

BirdEye

BirdEye

birdeye.com

BirdEye เป็นแพลตฟอร์มประสบการณ์ลูกค้าที่ครอบคลุม ธุรกิจมากกว่า 60,000 แห่งทุกขนาดใช้ BirdEye ทุกวันเพื่อให้ค้นพบทางออนไลน์ผ่านการรีวิว ได้รับเลือกจากลูกค้าด้วยการโต้ตอบด้วยการส่งข้อความ และเป็นธุรกิจที่ดีที่สุดด้วยเครื่องมือสำรวจและข้อมูลเชิงลึก

G2

G2

g2.com

เปรียบเทียบซอฟต์แวร์และบริการทางธุรกิจที่ดีที่สุดตามการให้คะแนนของผู้ใช้และข้อมูลโซเชียล บทวิจารณ์สำหรับซอฟต์แวร์ CRM, ERP, HR, CAD, PDM และการตลาด

BrightLocal

BrightLocal

brightlocal.com

แพลตฟอร์มแบบครบวงจรเพื่อความสำเร็จในการค้นหาในท้องถิ่น · ไต่อันดับ เพิ่มชื่อเสียงของคุณ และโดดเด่นในการค้นหาในท้องถิ่นด้วย BrightLocal

Yext

Yext

yext.com

Yext เป็นบริษัทเทคโนโลยีในนิวยอร์กซิตี้ที่ดำเนินงานในด้านการจัดการแบรนด์ออนไลน์ ให้บริการอัปเดตแบรนด์โดยใช้เครือข่ายแอพ เครื่องมือค้นหา และสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกอื่น ๆ บนคลาวด์ บริษัทก่อตั้งขึ้นในปี 2549 โดย Howard Lerman, Brian Distelburger และ Brent Metz ตัวเลขล่าสุดแสดงให้เห็นว่ามูลค่าหลักทรัพย์ตามรา...

Vendasta

Vendasta

vendasta.com

วิธีที่ง่ายที่สุดในการขายโซลูชันดิจิทัลภายใต้แบรนด์ของคุณเอง Vendasta เป็นแพลตฟอร์ม white-label สำหรับบริษัทที่ให้บริการโซลูชันดิจิทัลแก่ SMB

NiceJob

NiceJob

nicejob.com

วิธีที่ง่ายที่สุดในการได้รับรีวิวมากขึ้น และสร้างชื่อเสียงของคุณ สร้างกระแสบนโซเชียลมีเดีย ปรับปรุง SEO ของคุณ และเพิ่มยอดขาย

EmbedSocial

EmbedSocial

embedsocial.com

แพลตฟอร์ม UGC ที่ดีที่สุดในการรวบรวมบทวิจารณ์ เรื่องราว ฟีดโซเชียลมีเดีย รูปภาพ และฝังไว้บนเว็บไซต์ต่างๆ โดยอัตโนมัติ!

ReviewTrackers

ReviewTrackers

reviewtrackers.com

ReviewTrackers เป็นบริษัทซอฟต์แวร์ตรวจสอบลูกค้าที่ได้รับรางวัล รับรีวิวเพิ่มเติม ตอบรับลูกค้า. ค้นหาข้อมูลเชิงลึกเกี่ยวกับประสบการณ์ของลูกค้า

Chatmeter

Chatmeter

chatmeter.com

Chatmeter ช่วยให้แบรนด์ที่มีสถานที่ตั้งหลายแห่งได้รับข้อมูลเชิงลึกในท้องถิ่นและเครื่องมือที่จำเป็นในการติดตาม วิเคราะห์ และปรับปรุงประสบการณ์ของลูกค้าในวงกว้าง

Tagsen

Tagsen

tagsen.com

Business and marketing printing solutions at Tagsen, India's top online platform for quality products like business cards, banners, stickers, leaflets, and more.

URLScore.ai

URLScore.ai

urlscore.ai

Whether you're cautious about website safety before visiting, or seeking to boost your cyber threat detection, Urlscore is here to help. Use our webform or integrate our API to classify URLs and pinpoint potential risks, ensuring safer browsing experiences.

Reviews On My Website

Reviews On My Website

reviewsonmywebsite.com

ReviewsOnMyWebsite helps businesses monitor, request and showcase their online reviews to help increase social proof and build trust with their customers.

Sitejabber

Sitejabber

sitejabber.com

Jabio, the technology behind Sitejabber, is a brand-boosting platform that enables businesses to leverage real reviews. Companies use our comprehensive, tech-enabled suite of reputation management tools to source and widely publish reviews across multiple sites and platforms – resulting in expanded ...

Oggvo

Oggvo

oggvo.com

Oggvo makes it easy for small businesses to grow and stay competitive by simplifying their customer’s experience at every step of the journey.

Great Recruiters

Great Recruiters

greatrecruiters.com

We help staffing firms accelerate their growth by maximizing their ROI on their reviews, referrals, reputation and recruiters.

Shopper Approved

Shopper Approved

shopperapproved.com

Since 2010, Shopper Approved has helped over 25,000 online businesses collect up to 10x more ratings and reviews than any other review platform online. We're also a two-time award-winning Inc. 500 company, an official Google Review Partner, and we have an A+ BBB rating. The thing that really sets Sh...

Bazaarvoice

Bazaarvoice

bazaarvoice.com

Thousands of the world’s leading brands and retailers trust Bazaarvoice technology, services, and expertise to drive revenue, extend reach, gain actionable insights, and create loyal advocates. According to a new commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Bazaarvoice, business...

Reviews.io

Reviews.io

reviews.io

REVIEWS.io is a leading provider of review collection and eCommerce marketing solutions. Build your online reputation, encourage consumer loyalty, and connect your business model to market demands through genuine customer feedback. Our contract free price plans are fully customisable, and all come w...

Score My Reviews

Score My Reviews

scoremyreviews.com

Score My Review is a state-of-the-art review and reputation management software for small and medium-sized businesses. Our automated and easy-to-use interface helps business owners collect authentic customer reviews on autopilot. With Score My Reviews, you can get more 5 Star reviews on review sites...

Experience.com

Experience.com

experience.com

ตั้งแต่ปี 2015 Experience.com มุ่งมั่นที่จะนำเสนอโซลูชันการจัดการชื่อเสียง บทวิจารณ์ และการจัดการสถานะออนไลน์ที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI ระดับโลก ช่วยให้บริษัทและผู้เชี่ยวชาญปรับปรุงสถานะออนไลน์ และความผูกพันของลูกค้าและพนักงาน ด้วยภารกิจร่วมกันในการช่วยให้องค์กรนับล้านพัฒนาและปรับปรุง แพลตฟอร์ม SaaS ที่บู...

Partoo

Partoo

partoo.co

ที่ Partoo ภารกิจของเราคือการทำให้ธุรกิจปรากฏให้เห็นมากขึ้นบนอินเทอร์เน็ต เพื่อปรับปรุงชื่อเสียงทางอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ และเพื่อช่วยให้พวกเขาได้รับลูกค้ามากขึ้น โซลูชันแบบครบวงจรของเราช่วยให้การตัดสินใจเชิงกลยุทธ์ผ่านแดชบอร์ดที่ใช้งานง่าย ช่วยให้ผู้มีอำนาจตัดสินใจสามารถวัด ROI และส่งเสริมความสัมพันธ์ที่ยั...

Synup

Synup

synup.com

Synup เปลี่ยนสถานะออนไลน์ของแบรนด์ด้วยแนวทางสามประการ ได้แก่ การลงประกาศในท้องถิ่น การจัดการชื่อเสียง และการจัดการโซเชียลมีเดีย ด้วย Synup แบรนด์ต่างๆ สามารถนำเสนอเนื้อหาทางธุรกิจที่เกี่ยวข้องและเชื่อถือได้ในทุกสถานที่และช่องทางสื่อในแดชบอร์ดแบบองค์รวมที่เดียว ขณะนี้แบรนด์ต่างๆ สามารถจัดการและเพิ่มป...

Referrizer

Referrizer

referrizer.com

แพลตฟอร์มการตลาดอัตโนมัติที่ทันสมัยที่สุดในโลกเพื่อเสริมศักยภาพธุรกิจท้องถิ่นของคุณ รับลูกค้ามากขึ้น เพิ่มผู้อ้างอิงสูงสุด และปรับปรุงการรักษาลูกค้าของคุณด้วยบัญชีทดลองใช้ฟรีของเรา ร่วมมือกับเจ้าของธุรกิจในท้องถิ่นและค้นพบแอประดับพรีเมียมมากมายและการบูรณาการที่สร้างไว้ล่วงหน้าเพื่อเพิ่มผลลัพธ์มากยิ่...

SproutLoud

SproutLoud

sproutloud.com

ผ่านช่องทางการตลาดอัตโนมัติ แพลตฟอร์มเดียวสำหรับทุกความต้องการด้านการตลาดแบบกระจายของคุณ

