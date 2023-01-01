ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Paddle
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot นำเสนอแพลตฟอร์มการตลาด การขาย การบริการลูกค้า และซอฟต์แวร์ CRM อย่างเต็มรูปแบบ รวมถึงวิธีการ ทรัพยากร และการสนับสนุน เพื่อช่วยให้ธุรกิจเติบโตได้ดีขึ้น เริ่มต้นด้วยเครื่องมือฟรี และอัปเกรดเมื่อคุณเติบโต
PandaDoc
pandadoc.com
PandaDoc เป็นบริษัทซอฟต์แวร์สัญชาติอเมริกันที่ให้บริการซอฟต์แวร์ SaaS แพลตฟอร์มดังกล่าวมีซอฟต์แวร์กระบวนการขาย PandaDoc ตั้งอยู่ในเมืองซานฟรานซิสโก รัฐแคลิฟอร์เนีย โดยมีสำนักงานใหญ่อยู่ในมินสค์ เบลารุส และเซนต์ปีเตอร์สเบิร์ก รัฐฟลอริดา ซอฟต์แวร์เอกสารอัตโนมัติเป็นบริการที่มีลายเซ็นอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ในตั...
Accelo
accelo.com
ลดความซับซ้อนของการจัดการโครงการ การเก็บรักษา การขาย และการบริการ มองเห็นฐานข้อมูลลูกค้าของคุณ ปรับปรุงกระบวนการ และใช้เวลากับความเชี่ยวชาญของคุณมากขึ้น
Qwilr
qwilr.com
ปิดผนึกทุกข้อตกลง ชนะมากขึ้นด้วยข้อเสนอบนเว็บที่โดดเด่นและมอบประสบการณ์ผู้ซื้อระดับโลก
FastSpring
fastspring.com
FastSpring คือบริษัทซอฟต์แวร์ที่ให้บริการ (SaaS) ที่ให้บริการแพลตฟอร์มอีคอมเมิร์ซเต็มรูปแบบสำหรับบริษัทที่ขายซอฟต์แวร์และผลิตภัณฑ์ดิจิทัลออนไลน์อื่นๆ
RepricerExpress
repricerexpress.com
RepricerExpress เป็นโซลูชันการกำหนดราคาอัจฉริยะชั้นนำของตลาดสำหรับผู้ขาย Amazon และ eBay ซึ่งช่วยเพิ่มยอดขายและอัตรากำไร
BlueSnap
bluesnap.com
BlueSnap เป็นโซลูชั่นการชำระเงินออนไลน์สำหรับบริษัทอีคอมเมิร์ซ B2B และ SaaS ซึ่งเชี่ยวชาญด้านการประมวลผลการชำระเงินระดับโลกและโซลูชั่นเกตเวย์การชำระเงินสำหรับธุรกิจออนไลน์
Quoter
quoter.com
ซอฟต์แวร์ใบเสนอราคาการขายด้านไอทีจะไม่เหมือนเดิมอีกต่อไป Quoter เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการเสนอราคาเป็นเงินสดที่ช่วยขจัดความขัดแย้งระหว่างผู้ซื้อและผู้ขายบริการระดับมืออาชีพ อัปเกรดกระบวนการขายของคุณวันนี้
DigiFabster
digifabster.com
ซอฟต์แวร์ประมาณต้นทุนจะช่วยเพิ่มยอดขายของร้านขายเครื่องจักร CNC ของคุณได้อย่างไร การเสนอราคา CNC ออนไลน์ทันทีช่วยให้ร้านขายเครื่องจักรสามารถรองรับความต้องการที่เปลี่ยนแปลงไปของลูกค้าได้ ใช้ภายในเพื่อลดเวลาตอบกลับ RFQ ของคุณเหลือเพียงไม่กี่นาที หรือเสนอราคาออนไลน์และสั่งซื้อได้ตลอด 24 ชั่วโมงทุกวันบน...
Pricer24
pricer24.com
การตัดสินใจที่ซับซ้อนสำหรับผู้จัดจำหน่าย ผู้ขาย และผู้ผลิต: การควบคุม MSRP การวิเคราะห์ตลาดและแนวโน้ม รายงานตลาด การวิเคราะห์ผลิตภัณฑ์ การกำหนดราคาแบบไดนามิก
Orgzit
orgzit.com
พลังของ CRM ระดับองค์กรพร้อมความยืดหยุ่นของ Excel ระบบการขายแบบครบวงจรสำหรับตัวแทนผู้ผลิตและผู้จัดจำหน่าย ปรับปรุงการขาย ใบเสนอราคา การบริการ และการเงินโดยการย้ายจากสเปรดชีตที่กระจัดกระจายไปเป็นแอปพลิเคชันแบบรวมศูนย์เพียงแอปเดียว
Zoura
zuora.com
Zuora เป็นผู้นำด้านการจัดการการสมัครสมาชิก สร้างและขยายธุรกิจการสมัครสมาชิกที่ประสบความสำเร็จของคุณด้วยชุดเครื่องมือการเรียกเก็บเงินขั้นสูงของ Zuora
Minderest
minderest.com
Minderest, European leader in Price & Catalogue intelligence, 400+ customers in 40+ countries. Founded in 2012 Minderest was among the first Price Intelligence companies on the market. Minderest works with retailers who need their competitors' prices, and with manufacturers who wish to check if thei...
Minoa
minoa.io
Minoa is a San Francisco based value enablement platform helping sales teams to build business cases that drive higher sales efficiency and bigger deals. In times where procurement and finance teams are scrutinizing more deals, delivering ROI and a strong business case is more important than ever. S...
ProPricer
propricer.com
ProPricer is a proposal pricing software built to produce solutions to maximize efficiency and accuracy in the development, submission, evaluation, negotiation, and audit of proposal pricing. From storage of historical proposal data to ease of generating various reports, ProPricer empowers Governmen...
Togai
togai.com
Launch usage based pricing models with Togai's reliable metering & billing platform. Usage based billing infrastructure built to handle scale of any size.
QL2 Software
ql2.com
QL2 Software, LLC has been a pioneer in the competitive data market, providing web data extraction and analysis to customers in many travel and retail industries. QL2 delivers true competitive advantage through on-demand data acquisition, price monitoring, assortment optimization, product matching, ...
Price Edge
priceedge.eu
PriceEdge is a price optimization & management software used for advanced price setting in various industries. The tool helps you find price improvement opportunities, measure price effectiveness, and provides a clear overview of the pricing impact over time through its built-in or custom reports. B...
BlackCurve
blackcurve.com
BlackCurve is your eCommerce pricing HQ. We help e-commerce businesses understand their competitors, and use price to improve sales performance. Our customers trust BlackCurve for competitor price tracking, price intelligence & dynamic pricing.
tgndata
tgndata.com
tgndata’s Competitive Price analysis is an All-inclusive premium complete suite that covers all of the 4 main axes of online competition, monitoring in real-time the eCommerce market and the competitors/resellers each company has. Segment your competitors’ data into detailed charts with our pricing ...
TrackStreet
trackstreet.com
TrackStreet™ monitors what’s happening with your brand across the Internet and delivers actionable sales intelligence to protect + grow your brand. TrackStreet is a true brand partner. We leverage deep industry expertise and artificial intelligence to help automate MAP (Minimum Advertised Price) Pol...
Price2Spy
price2spy.com
Price2Spy is a retail pricing software used by all-size companies from a variety of industries around the globe. The retail pricing software, based on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, helps eCommerce professionals monitor and analyze pricing data and reprice products, depending on their...
DataWeave
dataweave.com
DataWeave is a SaaS-based digital commerce enablement platform providing digital shelf analytics and dynamic pricing solutions for global consumer brands and retailers. The company’s digital commerce enablement and channel optimization platform enables global consumer brands and retailers to acceler...
Feedvisor
feedvisor.com
Feedvisor is the “AI-first” optimization and intelligence platform for brands and sellers on Amazon, Walmart, and e-marketplaces. Feedvisor’s platform and team of experts offer best-in-class advertising campaign optimization, patented pricing technology, brand and content management, and data-backed...
Prisync
prisync.com
SMBs to Fortune 500's rely on Prisync's data to derive detailed C-level analysis and execute their A-game to increase sales growth and profit margins for more than 20% on average for less than a week's worth of coffee money. Our 5-star 24/7 online customer support team is always available to answer ...
Miraworks.io
miraworks.io
Miraworks is a SaaS multi-vendor IT infrastructure design & workflow tool. We help system integrators and enterprises accelerate solution preparation, reduce costs, and speed up time-to-value—by automating routine quotation and estimation tasks.
MiClient
miclient.ai
MiClient offers complete solution for Proposal Management; from creating a proposal to the closure. With the inclusion of automated Client On-boarding process, assure greater conversion rate and improved Client Experience. This also helps you to understand your proposals and get all the details to i...
GeoQuotes
geoquotes.com
GeoQuotes is a robust quoting tool that supports all your quoting, and invoicing needs. Create quotes, track and monitor quotes for changes, customize layouts, store contact records, company records, set recurring quotes and expiry dates. In addition, Integrate with project management tools like Mon...
ScopeStack
scopestack.io
ScopeStack is specifically designed for managed service providers and value-added resellers in the IT industry. Our services CPQ software brings efficiency, consistency, and accuracy to each step of the presales process.
Salesbricks
salesbricks.com
A better way to manage quote-to-cash for your enterprise, inside-sales, and self-service go-to-market motions
Elfsquad
elfsquad.io
Elfsquad CPQ is for the manufacturing industry. Our CPQ software connects the sales- and production processes, and enable your sales team, dealers and even customers to configure complex products without errors. Elfsquad generates a flawless quotation document, that seamlessly meets customer demand....
iQuoteXpress
iquotexpress.com
iQuote Xpress is a web-based SaaS application which enables businesses to automate their sales estimating process using the latest internet technology. Sales personnel is able to easily and quickly generate sales proposals which are more detailed, accurate and include product marketing information. ...
Pricefx
pricefx.com
For Enterprises facing pricing challenges, who need to reliably accelerate profitable growth, and want precision, visibility, and efficiency in their pricing execution, Pricefx is The cloud pricing optimization, management, and CPQ platform that provides a transparent and responsive solution to pric...
Connectbase
connectbase.com
เราให้ข้อมูลเชิงลึกเกี่ยวกับสถานที่ตั้งของอุตสาหกรรมการเชื่อมต่อและเครื่องมืออัตโนมัติเพื่อช่วยให้พวกเขาได้รับข้อเสนอมากขึ้น เปลี่ยนแปลงการซื้อและการขายเครือข่ายของคุณ
PriceShape
priceshape.com
PriceShape เป็นบริษัทซอฟต์แวร์ที่ให้บริการ (SaaS) ซึ่งเชี่ยวชาญด้านการติดตามราคาของคู่แข่งสำหรับบริษัทและแบรนด์อีคอมเมิร์ซ ช่วยให้พวกเขาได้รับยอดขายเพิ่มขึ้นและเพิ่มรายได้สูงสุด เราช่วยผู้ขายออนไลน์เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพกลยุทธ์การกำหนดราคาโดยอิงจากข้อมูลของคู่แข่ง รวมถึงราคา หุ้น และประเภทต่างๆ ด้วย Price...
Apparound
apparound.com
Apparound เป็นเครื่องมือการขายแบบครบวงจรที่แปลงข้อมูลเป็นดิจิทัล เร่งความเร็ว และจัดการเส้นทางการขายทั้งหมด ตั้งแต่การนำเสนอสื่อทางการตลาดไปจนถึงการกำหนดค่าและการรวบรวมคำสั่งซื้อ คุณสมบัติหลักของ Apparound ได้แก่: การแบ่งปันเนื้อหา: เผยแพร่สื่อการตลาดในรูปแบบดิจิทัล เช่น โบรชัวร์ แค็ตตาล็อก ข้อมูลจำ...
RevOps
revops.io
RevOps เป็นแพลตฟอร์ม Deal Desk สมัยใหม่ที่มีภารกิจง่ายๆ: ช่วยให้ธุรกิจต่างๆ สามารถสร้างการดำเนินการ Deal Desk ที่ปรับขนาดได้ ซึ่งช่วยให้องค์กรการขายปิดข้อตกลงได้เร็วขึ้น รวมการสร้างแบรนด์ ลดข้อผิดพลาดของสัญญา และจัดเตรียมพื้นที่เก็บข้อมูลข้อตกลงแบบรวมศูนย์ ***ทำงานร่วมกัน ราคา ใบเสนอราคา*** สร้างข้อ...
vloxq
vloxq.com
สร้างราคาในไม่กี่นาทีด้วย vloxq CPQ! โซลูชันของเราสามารถปรับแต่งได้อย่างเต็มที่และปรับใช้ได้ง่าย ถึงเวลาแล้วที่ตัวแทนขายที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูงของคุณจะหยุดเสียเวลาในการบริหารการขาย และประหยัดเวลาได้ 90% ด้วยระบบอัตโนมัติแทน แทนที่ระบบเดิม สเปรดชีต เทมเพลตเอกสาร การถ่ายโอนข้อมูลด้วยตนเอง ฯลฯ vloxq สามารถ...
Hive CPQ
hivecpq.com
HiveCPQ เป็นแพลตฟอร์มอีคอมเมิร์ซ B2B ที่เพิ่มความคล่องตัวในการขายของคุณ กำหนดค่า ราคา ใบเสนอราคา (CPQ) เพื่อสร้างสภาพแวดล้อมการทำงานที่มีประสิทธิภาพมากขึ้นและเพลิดเพลินกับการรับคำสั่งซื้อที่เป็นอัตโนมัติอย่างสมบูรณ์และปรับให้เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ
MonetizeNow
monetizenow.io
MonetizeNow ก่อตั้งขึ้นในเดือนมกราคมปี 2021 และมีสำนักงานใหญ่ในเมืองซานตาคลารา รัฐแคลิฟอร์เนีย เป็นแพลตฟอร์มระบบสร้างรายได้อัตโนมัติครบวงจรที่สร้างขึ้นสำหรับ B2B SaaS โดยเฉพาะ แพลตฟอร์มการเสนอราคา (CPQ) การเรียกเก็บเงิน และการใช้งานแบบรวมศูนย์ของ MonetizeNow สร้างกระบวนการเสนอราคาเป็นเงินสด (Q2C) ที...
Paperless Partsq
paperlessparts.com
Paperless Parts มีภารกิจในการช่วยร้านขายงาน ผู้ผลิตตามสัญญา และบริษัทตกแต่งสำเร็จปรับปรุงและขยายธุรกิจของตนโดยมอบระบบการประมาณการและการเสนอราคาบนคลาวด์ที่ทันสมัย ปลอดภัย ที่สุดที่มีอยู่ Paperless Parts เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการประมาณค่าและเสนอราคาที่รองรับกระบวนการผลิตทุกประเภท เช่น เครื่องกลึง CNC, การกัด...
Subskribe
subskribe.com
Subskribe เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการเสนอราคา การเรียกเก็บเงิน และรายได้ที่ปรับเปลี่ยนได้สำหรับบริษัท SaaS ยุคใหม่ เป็นหนึ่งเดียวกันโดยสิ้นเชิง ไม่มีไซโล การกระทบยอดเป็นศูนย์ ตั้งแต่ใบเสนอราคาไปจนถึงรายได้ Subskribe ได้รับการออกแบบโดยความร่วมมือกับบริษัท SaaS ชั้นนำของโลก ช่วยให้ธุรกิจต่างๆ เพิ่มรายได้สูงสุดด้...
WorkRails
workrails.com
CPQ บริการของ WorkRails ช่วยให้บริษัทเทคโนโลยีระดับองค์กรสร้างใบเสนอราคาบริการระดับมืออาชีพได้อย่างรวดเร็วและง่ายดาย เราเหมาะสำหรับทีมที่ขายบริการที่ซับซ้อนแต่ต้องดิ้นรนกับความถูกต้องและทันเวลา แพลตฟอร์ม WorkRails Services CPQ สร้างมาตรฐานวิธีการขายบริการ เพื่อให้สามารถทำซ้ำ ขนาด และเร่งรายได้ WorkR...
Zendo
getzendo.io
Zendo เป็นซอฟต์แวร์แบบครบวงจรสำหรับการปรับปรุงบริการการขาย ตั้งแต่แบบกำหนดเอง ไปจนถึงแบบเป็นผลิตภัณฑ์ ไปจนถึงการสมัครสมาชิก ช่วยให้ผู้ประกอบการและหน่วยงานเร่งกระบวนการภายในของตนให้เร็วขึ้นด้วยความช่วยเหลือของระบบอัตโนมัติ สร้างขั้นตอนการทำงานของคุณเอง สร้างใบแจ้งหนี้โดยอัตโนมัติ และมีแค็ตตาล็อกบริกา...
Recurrency
recurrency.com
การหมุนเวียนซ้ำจะผสานรวมเข้ากับ ERP ของคุณได้อย่างราบรื่นเพื่อกระจายระบบอัตโนมัติ เพิ่มรายได้ และรักษาความภักดีของลูกค้า
DealHub.io
dealhub.io
การขยายรายได้ขับเคลื่อนโดย CPQ & CLM ชั้นนำ แพลตฟอร์มแบบครบวงจรเพื่อสร้างราคาและสัญญา ดึงดูดผู้ซื้อ และรับข้อมูลเชิงลึกของผู้ซื้อแบบเรียลไทม์
In Mind Cloud
inmindcloud.com
การผลิตมีความซับซ้อน ไม่ควรขายครับ. In Mind Cloud เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการขายดิจิทัลที่ปรับขนาดได้เพียงแห่งเดียวในโลกที่สร้างขึ้นเพื่อการผลิต เร่งกระบวนการขายของคุณ ชนะข้อตกลงมากขึ้นและนำหน้าคู่แข่งได้เร็วกว่าที่คุณคิด