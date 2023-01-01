Outfunnel unites your sales and marketing data and prioritizes your leads. All marketing engagement (email opens, web visits, form fills, etc.) gets recorded in your CRM. Sales can identify the hottest leads and sell smarter. Keep sales & marketing contacts in sync 24/7. Find your best opportunities with Lead Scoring and Web Visitor Tracking. Works with Pipedrive, Copper, HubSpot, Salesforce and popular marketing tools like Mailchimp, ActiveCampaign, Facebook Lead Ads, Wix, Calendly, etc.

หมวดหมู่ :

เว็บไซต์: outfunnel.com

ข้อความปฏิเสธความรับผิดชอบ: WebCatalog ไม่ได้ประกอบกิจการร่วม ไม่ได้รับอนุญาต ไม่ได้รับการรับรองโดยหรือเชื่อมโยงกับ Outfunnel อย่างเป็นทางการไม่ว่าในทางหนึ่งทางใด ชื่อผลิตภัณฑ์ โลโก้ และแบรนด์ทั้งหมด เป็นทรัพย์สินของเจ้าของที่เกี่ยวข้อง