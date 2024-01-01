ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Notta
Otter
otter.ai
Otter เป็นแอปจดบันทึกอัจฉริยะที่ช่วยให้คุณจดจำ ค้นหา และแชร์การสนทนาด้วยเสียงของคุณ Otter สร้างบันทึกเสียงอัจฉริยะที่รวมเสียง การถอดเสียง การระบุผู้พูด รูปภาพในบรรทัด และวลีสำคัญ ช่วยให้นักธุรกิจ นักข่าว และนักศึกษามีสมาธิ ทำงานร่วมกัน และมีประสิทธิภาพมากขึ้นในการประชุม การสัมภาษณ์ การบรรยาย และทุกท...
Krisp
krisp.ai
เพลิดเพลินกับเสียง HD โดยไม่มีเสียงรบกวนรอบข้างและเสียงก้องระหว่างการประชุมระยะไกล พ็อดแคสต์ และการบันทึก Krisp ป้องกันการรบกวนที่มีเสียงดัง เพื่อเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการทำงานและความเป็นมืออาชีพ
Deepgram
deepgram.com
สร้าง Voice AI ลงในแอปของคุณ ตั้งแต่บริษัทสตาร์ทอัพไปจนถึง NASA นั้น Deepgram API ใช้ในการถอดเสียงและทำความเข้าใจเสียงหลายล้านนาทีในแต่ละวัน รวดเร็ว แม่นยำ ปรับขนาดได้ และคุ้มค่า ทุกสิ่งที่นักพัฒนาจำเป็นต้องสร้างด้วยความมั่นใจและจัดส่งได้เร็วขึ้น
Speechmatics
speechmatics.com
Speechmatics is the world’s leading expert in Speech Intelligence, combining the latest breakthroughs in AI and ML to unlock the business value in human speech. Businesses use Speechmatics worldwide to accurately understand and transcribe human-level speech into text regardless of demographic, age, ...
OpenAI
openai.com
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core. OpenAI is dedicated to putting that alignment of interests first...