Netcore Cloud’s Customer Engagement & Experience platform (formerly known as Netcore Smartech) is a one-stop growth platform that enables marketers, growth, and product managers to drive powerful conversations with customers across multiple touchpoints. Backed by the power of AI/ML, Netcore Cloud enables website and mobile app brands to fuel omnichannel growth. The platform offers: - Actionable unified customer profiles by stitching user data from both online and offline channels. - Data analysis backed by ML that helps automate the delivery of personalized multichannel campaigns to the right user segments at the right time with real-time reporting and product analytics. - AI-led recommendation engine for users to discover relevant products easily and further personalize the experience across every stage of the user journey. - A no-code platform that adds speed and agility to create amazing product experiences that engage, convert and retain users. Netcore Cloud serves over 6500+ clients spread across 40 countries. Industry-leading brands like Canon, Puma, Crocs, Hamley’s, The Body Shop, Standard Chartered, Pizza Hut, Sendo, Mobile Premier League, BYJU’S, and McDonald’s trust Netcore Cloud to power their customer acquisition, engagement, and retention goals. With over 25+ years of experience and a global presence across Asia, Europe, and the USA, Netcore offers a rich martech solution on a single platform! Netcore Cloud in partnership with The Product Folks and MixPanel, is offering a power-packed master course on Product-led Growth that walks you through the necessary steps to achieve the right Product-led Growth mindset. Grab this free course and become product-led certified today.

