ทางเลือกสำหรับ - neptune.ai
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP) ซึ่งนำเสนอโดย Google คือชุดบริการคอมพิวเตอร์ระบบคลาวด์ที่ทำงานบนโครงสร้างพื้นฐานเดียวกันกับที่ Google ใช้ภายในสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์สำหรับผู้ใช้ปลายทาง เช่น Google Search, Gmail, พื้นที่จัดเก็บไฟล์ และ YouTube นอกเหนือจากชุดเครื่องมือการจัดการแล้ว ยังมีชุดบริการคลาวด์แบบโมดูลาร์...
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks เป็นบริษัทที่ก่อตั้งโดยผู้สร้าง Apache Spark ดั้งเดิม Databricks เติบโตจากโครงการ AMPLab ที่มหาวิทยาลัยแคลิฟอร์เนีย เบิร์กลีย์ ซึ่งมีส่วนร่วมในการสร้าง Apache Spark ซึ่งเป็นเฟรมเวิร์กการประมวลผลแบบโอเพ่นซอร์สแบบกระจายที่สร้างขึ้นบน Scala Databricks พัฒนาแพลตฟอร์มบนเว็บสำหรับการทำงานร่วมกั...
Microsoft Fabric
microsoft.com
นำข้อมูลของคุณเข้าสู่ยุคของ AI ปรับเปลี่ยนวิธีที่ทุกคนเข้าถึง จัดการ และดำเนินการกับข้อมูลและข้อมูลเชิงลึกโดยการเชื่อมต่อแหล่งข้อมูลและบริการการวิเคราะห์ทั้งหมดเข้าด้วยกัน บนแพลตฟอร์มเดียวที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
เครื่องมือคำอธิบายประกอบที่ง่ายและรวดเร็วเพื่อขยายขนาดโปรเจ็กต์แมชชีนเลิร์นนิงของคุณ
SuperAnnotate
superannotate.com
สร้าง ปรับแต่ง ทำซ้ำ และจัดการโมเดล AI ของคุณเร็วขึ้นด้วยข้อมูลการฝึกอบรมคุณภาพสูงสุด
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
เป็นที่รักของนักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล อยู่ภายใต้การควบคุมของไอที โซลูชันแบบครบวงจรของคุณสำหรับวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูลและการพัฒนา ML การปรับใช้ และไปป์ไลน์ข้อมูลในระบบคลาวด์
V7
v7labs.com
โครงสร้างพื้นฐานเต็มรูปแบบสำหรับข้อมูลการฝึกอบรมระดับองค์กร ครอบคลุมถึงการติดฉลาก เวิร์กโฟลว์ ชุดข้อมูล และมนุษย์ในลูป
SAP
sap.com
ที่ SAP จุดประสงค์ของเราคือการช่วยให้โลกทำงานได้ดีขึ้นและปรับปรุงชีวิตของผู้คน คำมั่นสัญญาของเราคือการคิดค้นนวัตกรรมเพื่อช่วยให้ลูกค้าของเราทำงานได้ดีที่สุด SAP มุ่งมั่นที่จะช่วยเหลือลูกค้าทุกรายให้กลายเป็นธุรกิจที่ดำเนินธุรกิจได้ดีที่สุด เราออกแบบโซลูชันเพื่อขับเคลื่อนนวัตกรรม ส่งเสริมความเท่าเทียม...
Encord
encord.com
เครื่องมือทั้งหมดที่คุณต้องการเพื่อสร้างโมเดลที่ดีขึ้นและเร็วขึ้น Encord เป็นแพลตฟอร์มข้อมูลชั้นนำสำหรับทีมคอมพิวเตอร์วิทัศน์ขั้นสูง: ปรับปรุงการติดฉลากและเวิร์กโฟลว์ RLHF สังเกตและประเมินแบบจำลอง และจัดการและดูแลจัดการข้อมูลเพื่อเข้าถึง AI ที่ใช้งานจริงได้เร็วขึ้น
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
ในที่สุด โซลูชันที่สร้างขึ้นสำหรับองค์กร ด้วยคู่มือแบรนด์ที่ครอบคลุมของ Mark AI และความสามารถในการปรับแต่ง AI เรานำเสนอโซลูชันระดับองค์กรที่ช่วยให้คุณกำหนดรูปแบบตัวตนและการส่งข้อความของ AI เพื่อตอบสนองความต้องการของธุรกิจของคุณ
MLJAR
mljar.com
MLJAR - Outstanding Data Science Tools The mljar-supervised is a human-first machine-learning platform. It makes algorithm search and tuning painless. Users need to upload a dataset, select input and target attributes, and mljar will find the best matching ML algorithm. MLJAR automates the process o...
Mona
monalabs.io
Mona's intelligent monitoring solution enables teams to gain complete visibility into the performance of your data, models and processes. Automatically surface and resolve performance issues within your AI / ML or intelligent automation processes to avoid negative impacts to both your business and c...
Comet
comet.com
Comet is a meta machine learning platform designed to help AI practitioners and teams build reliable machine learning models for real-world applications by streamlining and connecting the machine learning model lifecycle. By leveraging Comet, users can employ machine learning experiment tracking to ...
Edge Impulse
edgeimpulse.com
Edge Impulse offers the latest in machine learning tooling, enabling all enterprises to build smarter edge products. Our technology empowers developers to bring more AI products to market faster, and helps enterprise teams rapidly develop industry-specific solutions in weeks instead of years. Edge I...
Arize AI
arize.com
Arize AI is an AI observability and LLM evaluation platform built to enable more successful AI in production.
ClearML
clear.ml
ClearML is the leading open source, end-to-end solution for unleashing AI in the enterprise, trusted by leading Fortune 500 companies, enterprises, academia, and innovative start-ups worldwide. We enable customers to build continuous ML workflows -- from experiment management and orchestration thro...
Valohai
valohai.com
Valohai is the MLOps platform purpose-built for ML Pioneers, giving them everything they've been missing, in one platform that just makes sense. Now they run thousands of experiments at the click of a button – creating data they trust. All while using the tools they love to build things to last. And...
Weights & Biases
wandb.ai
Weights & Biases: The AI developer platform. Track everything you need to make your models reproducible with Weights & Biases— from hyperparameters and code to model weights and dataset versions. Weights & Biases helps your ML team unlock their productivity by optimizing, visualizing, collaboratin...
JFrog
jfrog.com
Deliver Trusted Software with Speed. The only software supply chain platform to give you end-to-end visibility, security, and control for automating the delivery of trusted releases. The massively scalable, hybrid JFrog Platform is open, flexible, and integrated with all the package technologies an...
WhyLabs
whylabs.ai
WhyLabs enables teams to harness the power of AI with precision and control. From Fortune 100 companies to AI-first startups, teams have adopted WhyLabs’ tools to monitor and perform real-time management of ML and generative AI applications. With WhyLabs, teams reduce manual operations by over 80% a...
Gurobi
gurobi.com
Gurobi ผลิตเครื่องมือแก้ปัญหาการเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพทางคณิตศาสตร์ที่เร็วที่สุดและทรงพลังที่สุดในโลก นั่นคือ Gurobi Optimizer ซึ่งบริษัทชั้นนำระดับโลกใช้ในอุตสาหกรรมต่างๆ มากกว่า 40 อุตสาหกรรม เพื่อแก้ไขปัญหาที่ซับซ้อนในโลกแห่งความเป็นจริงอย่างรวดเร็ว และทำการตัดสินใจโดยอัตโนมัติเพื่อเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพและค...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry คือ PaaS บนคลาวด์สำหรับทีมแมชชีนเลิร์นนิงเพื่อสร้าง ปรับใช้ และจัดส่งแอปพลิเคชัน ML/LLM บนคลาวด์/อินฟราภายในองค์กรของตนเองในวิธีที่เร็วกว่า ปรับขนาดได้ และคุ้มต้นทุนพร้อมการควบคุมการกำกับดูแลที่เหมาะสม ทำให้พวกเขาบรรลุเป้าหมาย 90 % เวลาในการสร้างมูลค่าเร็วกว่าทีมอื่นๆ TrueFoundry สรุปวิ...
SAS
sas.com
ทำงานได้มากขึ้นด้วย AI และการวิเคราะห์ที่รวดเร็วและมีประสิทธิภาพยิ่งขึ้นจากพันธมิตรด้านการวิเคราะห์ที่น่าเชื่อถือที่สุดในโลก สร้างคำตอบได้เร็วเท่ากับที่โลกสร้างข้อมูลด้วย SAS ด้วยนวัตกรรมการวิเคราะห์ที่มีมานานกว่าสี่สิบปี SAS ได้มอบ THE POWER TO KNOW® ให้กับลูกค้าทั่วโลก
Datature
datature.io
ข้อมูลทำให้วิธีที่ผู้คนสร้างความสามารถในการเรียนรู้เชิงลึกง่ายขึ้น การใช้ Nexus ซึ่งเป็นแพลตฟอร์ม #nocode mlops แบบ end-to-end ของเรา ช่วยให้ทุกคนสามารถสร้างความก้าวหน้าด้าน AI ของตนเองได้