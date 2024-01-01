WebCatalog

Moveo.AI is what conversational AI was meant to be… Our enterprise-grade platform, driven by generative AI and proprietary Large Language Models (LLMs), revolutionizes customer experiences through self-improving conversational AI agents. Our mission is to demystify AI, making it accessible and simple to use, empowering enterprises to leverage their data, scale their operations and elevate customer experiences. Collaborating with enterprises globally, such as Viva, Kaizen Gaming, Edenred, and Allianz, Moveo.AI has established a solid presence in the USA, Greece, and Brazil. With a global reach spanning over 20 languages, our platform currently caters to a user base exceeding 2 million monthly active users.

