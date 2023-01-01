WebCatalog

ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Mouseflow

Hotjar

Hotjar

hotjar.com

Hotjar คือบริษัทวิเคราะห์พฤติกรรมที่วิเคราะห์การใช้งานเว็บไซต์ โดยให้ข้อเสนอแนะผ่านเครื่องมือต่างๆ เช่น แผนที่ความร้อน การบันทึกเซสชั่น และแบบสำรวจ โดยทำงานร่วมกับเครื่องมือวิเคราะห์เว็บ เช่น Google Analytics เพื่อให้ข้อมูลเชิงลึกเกี่ยวกับวิธีการสำรวจเว็บไซต์ของผู้คน และวิธีที่จะสามารถปรับปรุงประสบก...

Microsoft Clarity

Microsoft Clarity

clarity.microsoft.com

ดูว่าผู้ใช้ของคุณต้องการอะไร—ด้วย Clarity Clarity เป็นเครื่องมือฟรีที่ใช้งานง่าย ซึ่งรวบรวมข้อมูลว่าผู้คนใช้งานไซต์ของคุณจริงๆ อย่างไร ติดตั้งง่ายและคุณจะเริ่มรับข้อมูลได้ภายในไม่กี่นาที

Zoho PageSense

Zoho PageSense

zoho.com

การเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการแปลงและแพลตฟอร์มส่วนบุคคล วัดตัวชี้วัดเว็บไซต์หลักของคุณ ทำความเข้าใจพฤติกรรมออนไลน์ของผู้เยี่ยมชม และมอบประสบการณ์เว็บไซต์ที่เป็นส่วนตัวแก่พวกเขาเพื่อเพิ่มการแปลง

FullStory

FullStory

fullstory.com

FullStory เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการวิเคราะห์ประสบการณ์ดิจิทัลของคุณสำหรับช่องทางที่รวดเร็ว การเล่นซ้ำด้วยพิกเซลที่สมบูรณ์แบบ กิจกรรมที่กำหนดเอง แผนที่ความร้อน การค้นหาขั้นสูง เครื่องมือสำหรับนักพัฒนา และอื่นๆ

LogRocket

LogRocket

logrocket.com

การตรวจสอบส่วนหน้าที่ทันสมัยและการวิเคราะห์ผลิตภัณฑ์ LogRocket ผสมผสานการเล่นซ้ำเซสชัน การตรวจสอบประสิทธิภาพ และการวิเคราะห์ผลิตภัณฑ์ ช่วยให้ทีมซอฟต์แวร์สามารถสร้างประสบการณ์ผลิตภัณฑ์บนเว็บและมือถือในอุดมคติ

Contentsquare

Contentsquare

contentsquare.com

ปรับปรุงรายได้ คอนเวอร์ชัน และการมีส่วนร่วมด้วยแพลตฟอร์มการวิเคราะห์ประสบการณ์ดิจิทัลที่สมบูรณ์แบบที่สุดในโลก

Smartlook

Smartlook

smartlook.com

วิเคราะห์พฤติกรรมของผู้ใช้ในแบบที่ไม่เคยทำได้มาก่อน Smartlook คือชิ้นส่วนปริศนาที่ขาดหายไปในการวิเคราะห์พฤติกรรมของผู้ใช้ รับข้อมูลเชิงลึกเชิงคุณภาพที่แท้จริงซึ่งจะช่วยคุณปรับปรุงแอปและเว็บไซต์บนมือถือของคุณ

Lucky Orange

Lucky Orange

luckyorange.com

ประหยัดเวลาน้อยลง มีเวลาขยายธุรกิจของคุณมากขึ้น ปรับปรุงอัตราการแปลงเว็บไซต์ของคุณโดยใช้ชุดเครื่องมือของเรา รวมถึงแผนที่ความร้อนแบบไดนามิก การบันทึกเซสชัน และการแชทสด

Plerdy

Plerdy

plerdy.com

เครื่องมือเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพอัตราการแปลง ติดตาม วิเคราะห์ และแปลงผู้เยี่ยมชมของคุณให้เป็นผู้ซื้อ ทดลองใช้ฟรี 4.9/5 4.5/5 4.9/5 ผลิตภัณฑ์ของเรา

Neurons

Neurons

neuronsinc.com

ทำนายพฤติกรรมของมนุษย์ คาดการณ์การตอบสนอง ความสนใจ และพฤติกรรมของลูกค้าในไม่กี่วินาทีผ่านประสาทวิทยาศาสตร์และเครื่องมือ AI ของเรา การทดสอบ A/B โดยการลองผิดลองถูกทำได้ช้าและไม่มีประสิทธิภาพ หยุดการเปลืองงบประมาณในแคมเปญที่ไม่สามารถกระตุ้นการดำเนินการได้

Crazy Egg

Crazy Egg

crazyegg.com

ใช้ Crazy Egg เพื่อดูว่าอะไรกำลังมาแรงและอะไรไม่ และเพื่อดูว่าผู้เยี่ยมชมเว็บของคุณกำลังทำอะไรด้วยเครื่องมือต่างๆ เช่น แผนที่ความร้อน การบันทึก แบบสำรวจ การทดสอบ A/B และอื่นๆ

Squeaky

Squeaky

squeaky.ai

แพลตฟอร์มข้อมูลเชิงลึกของลูกค้าที่ให้ความสำคัญกับความเป็นส่วนตัวเป็นหลัก Squeaky ช่วยให้คุณขยายธุรกิจของคุณโดยการสร้างประสบการณ์ดิจิทัลที่ดีขึ้น เครื่องมือครบวงจรของเราประกอบด้วยการวิเคราะห์ การบันทึกเซสชั่น ข้อเสนอแนะ และแผนที่ความร้อน

Silktide

Silktide

silktide.com

ทำให้เว็บไซต์ของคุณดีขึ้นด้วยการทดสอบการเข้าถึงอัตโนมัติ การเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพเนื้อหา และการตลาดดิจิทัลในแพลตฟอร์มเดียว

VWO

VWO

vwo.com

VWO เป็นเครื่องมือทดสอบ A/B ชั้นนำของตลาดที่บริษัทที่เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วใช้สำหรับการทดสอบและการเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพอัตรา Conversion

Howuku

Howuku

howuku.com

Howuku คือชุดเครื่องมือที่จะช่วยคุณสร้างประสบการณ์ผู้ใช้ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูงด้วยการบันทึกผู้เยี่ยมชม แผนที่ความร้อน วิดเจ็ตคำติชม การทดสอบ A/B และอื่นๆ

WebTrackFlow

WebTrackFlow

webtrackflow.com

WebTrackFlow is dedicated to transforming website insights. Our innovative analytics tools, including heatmaps, behavior tracking, and event analysis, empower data-driven decisions. Our user-friendly dashboard interprets user actions, enabling informed design choices for an exceptional digital journ...

RealEye

RealEye

realeye.io

Online Research Platform with Webcam Eye-Tracking. It's: - much faster and cheaper than traditional eye-tracking hardware - accurate (button size accuracy) and is used in academic studies - easy to use (customers praise us for user friendly interface) RealEye is an online tool that allows you to do:...

FullSession

FullSession

fullsession.io

FullSession helps companies understand how their customers interact with their website through a comprehensive digital experience platform. We provide you with the necessary tools to identify user friction points, drop outs, and see insights behind every user interaction with your website. FullSessi...

Dragonfly AI

Dragonfly AI

dragonflyai.co

Optimise the performance of your content with the power of AI. Our predictive heatmaps instantly show you what grabs your audience’s attention first across any content, helping you to make data-inf... Show More rmed decisions, without slowing you down. • Get real-time insight that uncovers what real...

Clueify

Clueify

clueify.com

Clueify provides you with crucial performance feedback on your concepts before you launch them. Using our AI, you can predict with 92% accuracy where users will look and how they will perceive your design. It's like having hundreds of test users just a click away, but without the associated costs. F...

Mousestats

Mousestats

mousestats.com

Record and watch your website visitors video + website heatmaps + form analytics + surveys

Feng-GUI

Feng-GUI

feng-gui.com

Powered by AI and validated by decades of neuroscience research, Feng-GUI delivers predictive visual analytics with actionable insights and recommendations that empower digital agencies to maximize results for their clients. https://feng-gui.com/ Since 2007, Feng-GUI service analyzed over 4 million ...

expoze.io

expoze.io

expoze.io

Meet expoze.io At expoze.io we have a clear mission: to give everyone access to the resources they need to develop their best possible creative. Our platform does just that. Our AI powered predictive eye-tracking solution expoze.io allows you to analyze any creative with amazing accuracy. For every ...

TWIPLA

TWIPLA

twipla.com

THE WEBSITE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM Gain precise and instant insights into your website.  Website Statistics, Session Replays, Heatmaps, Polls, and more. TWIPLA (formerly Visitor Analytics) is an advanced yet accessible website intelligence platform with over 2.5M+ installs worldwide and a suite of ea...

Reactflow

Reactflow

reactflow.com

Reactflow highlights visual and logical reasons why your visitors are not turning into customers and ensure a seamless sales funnel to gain faster ROI. Reactflow playback your customer's activity recordings as a video, Compile Heatmaps, Funnel Analytics, Bugs, Console Logs and provide feedbacks whic...

Browsee

Browsee

browsee.io

Browsee - Stop Guessing , Start Acting ✔ AI Tags on sessions - With 5% of sessions, understand 100% of user issues ✔ Page Story - Get actionable insights to improve your landing pages ✔ User Board - Identify users to analyze engagement and understand their problems. Get direct session URLs in your c...

EyeQuant

EyeQuant

eyequant.com

EyeQuant is a predictive artificial intelligence that visually highlights what people see, where they look first and how much of their attention is captured by specific elements of your design.

UXCam

UXCam

uxcam.com

UXCam is an all-in-one mobile app analytics platform that enables businesses to understand user behavior. UXCam started as a session replay and heatmap solution, but we realized that there are a lot of questions that qualitative data alone can't answer. So we combined the granularity of qualitative ...

Quantum Metric

Quantum Metric

quantummetric.com

With a quick deployment, our platform starts to ingest and visualize everything your customers experience on web, native app, and kiosk. The impact of every customer interaction is automatically quantified, every customer session can be replayed, and most importantly, all your teams can work from a ...

Ptengine

Ptengine

ptengine.com

Ptengine is a complete marketing and analytics platform. We help you to truly understand your users and take actions by personalizing content and run A/B-tests. It's free to get started and ready to go in a few minutes.

Aqvil

Aqvil

aqvil.com

Aqvil มอบตัวชี้วัดการเข้าชมเว็บไซต์อันมีค่าทั้งหมดให้กับคุณในแดชบอร์ดการวิเคราะห์เว็บที่เรียบง่าย

cux.io

cux.io

cux.io

เราแปลประสบการณ์ของผู้เยี่ยมชมของคุณให้เป็นตัวเลข จดจำรูปแบบพฤติกรรมของพวกเขาตลอดการเดินทางของลูกค้า และให้ข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่นำไปปฏิบัติได้ทันที ไม่มีสแปมข้อมูลอีกต่อไป

Capturly

Capturly

capturly.com

ทำความเข้าใจพฤติกรรมผู้ใช้ ระบุจุดปัญหา เพิ่มอัตราคอนเวอร์ชัน และเพิ่มยอดขายของคุณ กำลังมองหาการปรับปรุงประสิทธิภาพปัจจุบันของคุณอยู่ใช่ไหม? ถ้าใช่ Capturly เหมาะสำหรับคุณ! เป็นการผสมผสานที่โดดเด่นระหว่างการวิเคราะห์แบบดั้งเดิม การบันทึกเซสชัน แผนที่ความร้อน และฟีเจอร์ช่องทางการแปลง

Monsido

Monsido

monsido.com

Monsido เป็นโซลูชันการกำกับดูแลเว็บชั้นนำที่ออกแบบมาเพื่อช่วยให้องค์กรสามารถมอบประสบการณ์ผู้ใช้ที่เหนือกว่าและครอบคลุมผ่านสถานะดิจิทัล และสนับสนุนการเดินทางเพื่อให้แน่ใจว่าการสื่อสารเปิดกว้าง เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพ และปฏิบัติตามข้อกำหนด แพลตฟอร์ม Monsido มีชุดเครื่องมือที่สอดคล้องกันสำหรับการเข้าถึงเว็บ ก...

TruConversion

TruConversion

truconversion.com

TruConversion แอปพลิเคชันการวิเคราะห์ทั้งหมดในที่เดียวเพื่อช่วยระบุและแก้ไขจุดบกพร่องในการแปลงโดยการค้นหาสาเหตุที่อยู่เบื้องหลังพฤติกรรมของผู้เยี่ยมชม/ผู้ใช้

WEVO

WEVO

wevo.ai

ด้วยการใช้กลุ่มเป้าหมายของคุณ WEVO เป็นเครื่องมือเดียวที่ระบุสิ่งกีดขวางในการแปลงและให้คำแนะนำเพื่อเพิ่มการแปลงเว็บไซต์ก่อนถ่ายทอดสด สร้างประสบการณ์ลูกค้าที่เหมาะสมได้รวดเร็วยิ่งขึ้นด้วยคำติชมของผู้ใช้ที่แม่นยำยิ่งขึ้น

Webmaxy

Webmaxy

webmaxy.co

เครื่องมือทางธุรกิจที่เชื่อถือได้มากที่สุดสำหรับการเติบโตของแบรนด์ เข้าถึง ติดตาม มีส่วนร่วม และเปลี่ยนผู้ใช้เว็บไซต์ของคุณได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพมากขึ้น โดยไม่ต้องยุ่งยากในส่วนที่พวกเขารู้สึกสบายใจที่สุด

Inspectlet

Inspectlet

inspectlet.com

Inspectlet บันทึกวิดีโอของผู้เยี่ยมชมของคุณขณะที่พวกเขาใช้ไซต์ของคุณ ช่วยให้คุณเห็นทุกสิ่งที่พวกเขาทำ ดูทุกการเคลื่อนไหวของเมาส์ เลื่อน คลิก และกดปุ่มบนเว็บไซต์ของคุณ ลืมการวิเคราะห์แบบเดิมๆ ไปได้เลย คุณไม่จำเป็นต้องสงสัยว่าผู้คนใช้ไซต์ของคุณอีกครั้งอย่างไร

LiveSession

LiveSession

livesession.io

LiveSession คือเครื่องมือวิเคราะห์เว็บที่มีการเล่นเซสชันซ้ำ การแบ่งส่วน สมาร์ทแมป และการติดตามจุดบกพร่อง

