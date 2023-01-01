ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Mortar AI

WebCatalog

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Salesforce.com, อิงค์ เป็นบริษัทซอฟต์แวร์ระบบคลาวด์สัญชาติอเมริกันที่มีสำนักงานใหญ่ในซานฟรานซิสโก รัฐแคลิฟอร์เนีย ให้บริการการจัดการลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ (CRM) และยังจำหน่ายชุดแอปพลิเคชันระดับองค์กรเสริมที่เน้นการบริการลูกค้า ระบบการตลาดอัตโนมัติ การวิเคราะห์ และการพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชัน ในปี 2020 นิตยสาร Fortu...

Klaviyo

Klaviyo

klaviyo.com

Klaviyo เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการตลาดผ่านอีเมลที่สร้างขึ้นสำหรับธุรกิจออนไลน์ — มีระบบการตลาดผ่านอีเมลและ SMS อัตโนมัติที่ทรงพลัง

Optimizely

Optimizely

optimizely.com

Optimizely เป็นบริษัทอเมริกันที่ผลิตซอฟต์แวร์การส่งมอบและการทดลองแบบก้าวหน้าให้กับบริษัทอื่นๆ เทคโนโลยีแพลตฟอร์ม Optimizely นำเสนอการทดสอบ A/B และเครื่องมือการทดสอบหลายตัวแปร การปรับแต่งเว็บไซต์ให้เหมาะกับแต่ละบุคคล และความสามารถในการสลับฟีเจอร์ สำนักงานใหญ่ของบริษัทตั้งอยู่ในซานฟรานซิสโก แคลิฟอร์เน...

Splunk

Splunk

splunk.com

Splunk Inc. เป็นบริษัทเทคโนโลยีสัญชาติอเมริกันที่ตั้งอยู่ในซานฟรานซิสโก รัฐแคลิฟอร์เนีย ซึ่งผลิตซอฟต์แวร์สำหรับการค้นหา ตรวจสอบ และวิเคราะห์ข้อมูลที่เครื่องสร้างขึ้นผ่านอินเทอร์เฟซแบบเว็บ โซลูชัน Splunk Enterprise และ Enterprise Cloud จับภาพ จัดทำดัชนี และเชื่อมโยงข้อมูลจริง ข้อมูลเวลาในพื้นที่เก็บข...

Segment

Segment

segment.com

Segment.Io, Inc. นำเสนอโซลูชันอินเทอร์เฟซการเขียนโปรแกรมแอปพลิเคชัน บริษัทรวบรวม ทำความสะอาด และควบคุมข้อมูลลูกค้าตามส่วนต่างๆ ตลอดจนให้บริการบูรณาการข้อมูล การกำกับดูแล และการจัดการผู้ชม Segment.Io ให้บริการลูกค้าในรัฐแคลิฟอร์เนีย

Formaloo

Formaloo

formaloo.com

แพลตฟอร์มการทำงานร่วมกันอันทรงพลังสำหรับทีมในการรวบรวม จัดระเบียบ และทำความเข้าใจข้อมูลของพวกเขา เปลี่ยนจากแนวคิดไปสู่การดำเนินการในไม่กี่นาทีโดยไม่ต้องใช้โค้ด!

Planhat

Planhat

planhat.com

Planhat เป็นแพลตฟอร์มความสำเร็จของลูกค้าที่สวยงาม ยืดหยุ่น และทรงพลัง Customer 360, คะแนนสถานภาพ, Playbooks, พอร์ทัลลูกค้า และอื่นๆ

Customer.io

Customer.io

customer.io

ทริกเกอร์อีเมล พุช SMS เว็บฮุค และอื่นๆ อีกมากมายด้วย Customer.io ควบคุมข้อมูลพฤติกรรมเพื่อปรับแต่งการสื่อสารกับลูกค้าและขับเคลื่อนการมีส่วนร่วม เริ่มฟรี.

Piwik PRO

Piwik PRO

piwik.pro

วิเคราะห์การเดินทางของลูกค้าผ่านเว็บไซต์และแอป ชุดการวิเคราะห์ที่มุ่งเน้นความเป็นส่วนตัวของผู้ใช้และความปลอดภัยของข้อมูล ซึ่งเป็นทางเลือกที่สมบูรณ์แบบแทน Google Analytics

SALESmanago

SALESmanago

salesmanago.com

CDXP ที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI โดยไม่ต้องใช้โค้ดเพียงตัวเดียวพร้อมช่องทางการดำเนินการทางการตลาดที่สร้างขึ้นและบูรณาการเฉพาะบุคคล

Contlo

Contlo

contlo.com

ทักทายการตลาดแบบสร้างตนเองอัตโนมัติ Contlo เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการตลาด Next-Gen ที่สร้างขึ้นสำหรับโลกแห่ง AI ที่หนึ่ง ขับเคลื่อนโดยโมเดล AI ของแบรนด์คุณ และตัวแทน AI อัตโนมัติ

Catalyst

Catalyst

catalyst.io

ซอฟต์แวร์เพื่อความสำเร็จของลูกค้าที่ช่วยให้คุณรวมศูนย์ข้อมูลลูกค้า มองเห็นสุขภาพของลูกค้าได้ชัดเจน และขยายประสบการณ์ที่ขับเคลื่อนการรักษาลูกค้าและการเติบโต

Leadspace

Leadspace

leadspace.com

Leadspace คือบริษัทด้านวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูลซอฟต์แวร์ที่ให้บริการ (SaaS) ที่ให้บริการแพลตฟอร์มข้อมูลลูกค้า B2B ผลิตภัณฑ์ของบริษัทรวมแหล่งข้อมูลหลายแหล่ง แหล่งข้อมูลบุคคลที่ 1 และบุคคลที่สามจากโซเชียลมีเดีย ฐานข้อมูลผู้ติดต่อ และระบบการจัดการลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ และแพลตฟอร์มการตลาดอัตโนมัติ

Tealium

Tealium

tealium.com

Tealium เป็นบริษัทอเมริกันที่มีสำนักงานใหญ่ในสหรัฐฯ ก่อตั้งขึ้นในปี 2551 ในเมืองซานดิเอโก รัฐแคลิฟอร์เนีย โดยจำหน่ายการจัดการแท็กระดับองค์กร ฮับ API แพลตฟอร์มข้อมูลลูกค้าพร้อมการเรียนรู้ของเครื่อง และผลิตภัณฑ์การจัดการข้อมูล

Listrak

Listrak

listrak.com

Listrak มอบผลลัพธ์ แพลตฟอร์มการตลาดดิจิทัลแบบครบวงจรเพียงแห่งเดียวที่ได้รับความไว้วางใจจากผู้ค้าปลีกและแบรนด์ชั้นนำกว่า 1,000 รายสำหรับอีเมล การตลาดด้วยข้อความตัวอักษร การแก้ปัญหาอัตลักษณ์ ตัวกระตุ้นพฤติกรรม และการจัดการข้ามช่องทาง

Forest Admin

Forest Admin

forestadmin.com

หยุดสร้างแผงผู้ดูแลระบบของคุณ เรามีแผงสำหรับคุณ การรับแผงผู้ดูแลระบบไม่จำเป็นต้องใช้เวลานาน แทนที่จะสร้างมันขึ้นมา Forest Admin จะสร้างแผงผู้ดูแลระบบที่ด้านบนของข้อมูลของคุณในเวลาไม่กี่วินาที

Acquia

Acquia

acquia.com

Acquia เป็นบริษัทซอฟต์แวร์ที่ให้บริการซึ่งก่อตั้งโดย Dries Buytaert และ Jay Batson เพื่อจัดหาผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ และการสนับสนุนทางเทคนิคระดับองค์กรสำหรับ Drupal แพลตฟอร์มการจัดการเนื้อหาเว็บแบบโอเพ่นซอร์ส

dotdigital

dotdigital

dotdigital.com

ดูว่าแพลตฟอร์มออลอินวันของ dotdigital ช่วยให้คุณสร้างระบบการตลาดอัตโนมัติเพื่อดึงดูดผู้ติดต่อของคุณด้วยอีเมล SMS โซเชียล การแจ้งเตือนแบบพุช และแลนดิ้งเพจได้อย่างไร

Totango

Totango

totango.com

Totango คือซอฟต์แวร์เพื่อความสำเร็จของลูกค้าที่ช่วยให้องค์กรต่างๆ ขับเคลื่อนการเติบโตของรายได้ ลดการปั่นป่วนในขณะที่มุ่งเน้นไปที่การเดินทางของลูกค้า SaaS สัมผัสประสบการณ์ Totango ฟรี

Hightouch

Hightouch

hightouch.io

คลังข้อมูลของคุณคือแหล่งที่มาของความจริงสำหรับข้อมูลลูกค้า Hightouch ซิงค์ข้อมูลนี้กับเครื่องมือที่ทีมธุรกิจของคุณไว้วางใจ

Bloomreach

Bloomreach

bloomreach.com

แพลตฟอร์มประสบการณ์ดิจิทัลที่สร้างขึ้นเพื่อการพาณิชย์ โซลูชันของ Bloomreach ผสมผสานพลังของลูกค้าและข้อมูลผลิตภัณฑ์แบบรวมเข้ากับความเร็วและขนาดของ AI และการตัดสินใจเชิงคาดการณ์ เพื่อให้คุณสามารถมอบประสบการณ์มหัศจรรย์ที่เปลี่ยนแปลงในทุกช่องทางและทุกการเดินทาง

Plumb5

Plumb5

plumb5.com

เปิดตัวแคมเปญการตลาดแบบ Omni Channel บนเว็บ มือถือ อีเมล และ SMS ใช้การแจ้งเตือนแบบพุชและการส่งข้อความในแอปได้อย่างง่ายดาย Plumb5 เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการมีส่วนร่วมของลูกค้าแบบเรียลไทม์ที่ช่วยให้นักการตลาดรักษาการมีส่วนร่วมของผู้ใช้และดึงดูดผู้ใช้กลับมาผ่านกลยุทธ์การตลาดที่ชาญฉลาด AI เปิดใช้งานระบบการตลาดอั...

Insider

Insider

useinsider.com

แพลตฟอร์มเดียวสำหรับประสบการณ์ลูกค้าแบบเฉพาะบุคคลและข้ามช่องทาง Insider เชื่อมโยงข้อมูลข้ามช่องทาง คาดการณ์พฤติกรรมในอนาคตด้วย AI และปรับแต่งประสบการณ์ให้เหมาะกับแต่ละบุคคลจากแพลตฟอร์มเดียวโดยใช้เวลาสร้างคุณค่าได้เร็วที่สุด

MSIGHTS

MSIGHTS

msights.com

การเปลี่ยนแปลงข้อมูล การรายงาน และการทำงานร่วมกันที่ขับเคลื่อนประสิทธิภาพ การดำเนินการ และความรับผิดชอบ

Session AI

Session AI

sessionai.com

Session AI is the pioneer of In-Session Marketing, the critical capability that leading online retailers need to convert site visitors in a privacy-first world. Using patented machine learning, Session AI predicts purchase intent in five clicks, enabling online retailers to provide each visitor with...

Aislelabs

Aislelabs

aislelabs.com

All-in-one platform for customer identity and access management (CIAM) with customizable web sign-up forms, self-serve profile management, social login, and full-featured marketing capabilities. Acquire users online and offline, from websites, mobile apps, in-person signups, guest WiFi, and any numb...

Splio

Splio

splio.com

Splio is an omnichannel marketing platform that combines marketing automation and loyalty marketing. Splio enables marketers to manage their transactional and relationship-based loyalty programs online and offline, as well as coordinate powerful marketing campaigns based on customer knowledge. More ...

Propellor

Propellor

propellor.ai

Propellor is a cross-channel data platform that works in real time, syncs all your marketing, sales, and customer data from over 200 sources and builds a single source of intelligence. Propellor is an entirely new way to do analytics on your data. It gives you instant access to data when you need it...

Freshpaint

Freshpaint

freshpaint.io

Freshpaint is lovingly referred to as a "recovering CDP". When Freshpaint first launched, it positioned itself as a general customer data platform before revamping its platform specifically for Healthcare providers. Unlike generic CDPs, Freshpaint's Healthcare Privacy Platform helps organizations ex...

Pimcore

Pimcore

pimcore.com

Loved by developers, agencies, and enterprises: The Pimcore Platform™ is an advanced open-source platform trusted by over 110,000 companies worldwide. It offers state-of-the-art solutions for digital asset management (DAM), product information management (PIM), master data management (MDM), digital ...

Yespo

Yespo

yespo.io

Yespo is an omnichannel platform that offers ready-made tools and campaigns for medium-sized ecommerce. Yespo makes it easy to create a personalized user experience and quickly generate revenue from existing customers. Ecommerce marketers will be able to integrate product feeds, choose the right cam...

Salespanel

Salespanel

salespanel.io

Salespanel is a first-party intent data analytics and customer journey tracking software. In the current landscape of customer tracking, with Universal Analytics sunsetting and Google Analytics getting banned in several European countries, Salespanel serves as the perfect solution for B2B businesses...

CustomerLabs

CustomerLabs

customerlabs.com

CustomerLabs CDP is a no-code customer data platform that helps ecommerce, SaaS, B2B and Agency marketers to track, identify, segment, sync & analyze their customer data. The platform helps marketers orchestrate personalized campaigns across channels without depending on their developers. Track and ...

Ascent360

Ascent360

ascent360.com

Ascent360 is a Data Driven Marketing Automation Platform that gives you a 360-degree view of your customers and enables you to accelerate your sales and maximize customer retention through cleansed data, segmented audiences and personalized, automated campaigns. It's never been easier to turn your c...

Omeda

Omeda

omeda.com

Omeda is an all-in-one, comprehensive marketing technology platform to grow, engage, and monitize your audiences. Comprised of a Customer Data Platform (CDP), Email and Marketing Automation, Data and Consent Management, Subscription Management and plenty of Integrations, Omeda makes it easy to build...

Lytics

Lytics

lytics.com

Lytics is a premier customer data platform for Google Cloud customers and 100% Google Cloud-native CDP. Lytics CDP offers a composable and modern architecture that fits with and accelerates your cloud data strategy. Integrated with existing cloud data warehouses, Lytics helps companies build a unifi...

Blueshift

Blueshift

blueshift.com

Blueshift helps brands deliver relevant, connected experiences across every customer interaction. Its Smart Hub platform for intelligent customer engagement provides brands with the complete toolkit to seamlessly deliver 1:1 experiences in real-time across the entire omnichannel journey, including r...

Actito

Actito

actito.com

Actito is a SaaS marketing automation company founded in 2000. Back then, the three founders wanted to bridge the gap between brands and consumers. So they started building the software that marketers now love. With Actito, you can personalize your interactions by the second, with hundreds, thousand...

Raptor Services

Raptor Services

auth.raptorsmartadvisor.com

Raptor Services is a market-leading Personalization and Customer Data Platform provider. Our solutions enable brands to recognize users’ behavior across channels, offer personalized recommendations, and activate data in all channels from our Customer Data Platform. Hundreds of ambitious brands alrea...

Zeotap

Zeotap

zeotap.com

Zeotap CDP is the easy, secure and impactful Customer Data Platform made in Europe for Europe. Zeotap CDP empowers brands to integrate, unify, segment and orchestrate customer data now and in the cookieless future, all while putting consumer privacy and compliance front-and-centre. It offers a simpl...

mParticle AU

mParticle AU

mparticle.com

mParticle is the largest independent Customer Data Platform. We make it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. We support unlimited inputs through SDKs, batch imports and partner feeds, and unlimited outputs to 300+ pre-built integrations. We provi...

mParticle EU

mParticle EU

mparticle.com

mParticle is the largest independent Customer Data Platform. We make it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. We support unlimited inputs through SDKs, batch imports and partner feeds, and unlimited outputs to 300+ pre-built integrations. We provi...

mParticle US

mParticle US

mparticle.com

mParticle is the largest independent Customer Data Platform. We make it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. We support unlimited inputs through SDKs, batch imports and partner feeds, and unlimited outputs to 300+ pre-built integrations. We provi...

mParticle Customer

mParticle Customer

mparticle.com

mParticle is the largest independent Customer Data Platform. We make it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. We support unlimited inputs through SDKs, batch imports and partner feeds, and unlimited outputs to 300+ pre-built integrations. We provi...

Simon Data

Simon Data

simondata.com

Simon Data empowers marketing teams with the only Customer Data Platform (CDP) purpose-built to increase campaign performance through faster, more precise segmentation and personalization. The first CDP built on Snowflake, the Simon Data Platform enables brands to break free from outdated architectu...

Dialog Insight

Dialog Insight

app.dialoginsight.com

Dialog Insight is a customer engagement platform that empowers businesses to generate more customer touchpoints and build brand loyalty through the automation of personalization. The platform features a range of tools for creating and deploying campaigns, as well as analytics and reporting capabilit...

Treasure Data

Treasure Data

treasuredata.com

Treasure Data ช่วยให้องค์กรต่างๆ ใช้ข้อมูลลูกค้าทั้งหมดเพื่อปรับปรุงประสิทธิภาพของแคมเปญ บรรลุประสิทธิภาพในการดำเนินงาน และขับเคลื่อนมูลค่าทางธุรกิจด้วยประสบการณ์ของลูกค้าที่เชื่อมต่อกัน Customer Data Cloud ซึ่งเป็นชุดโซลูชันแพลตฟอร์มข้อมูลลูกค้าของเรา ผสานรวมข้อมูลลูกค้า เชื่อมต่อข้อมูลประจำตัวในโป...

Arena

Arena

arena.im

Arena กำลังพัฒนาเครื่องมือการมีส่วนร่วมแบบสดยุคถัดไปที่ขับเคลื่อนโดยข้อมูลจากบุคคลที่หนึ่ง เพื่อสร้างผู้ชมสดที่เชื่อถือได้ทุกที่ โซลูชันของเรา - แชทสด, บล็อกสด, บุคลิกของอารีน่า) ใช้ประโยชน์จากฟีเจอร์ยอดนิยมจากโซเชียลมีเดีย เพื่อสร้างการมีส่วนร่วมเชิงลึกอย่างรวดเร็วบนแพลตฟอร์มใด ๆ ที่คุณจัดการ ลูกค้...

Openprise

Openprise

openprisetech.com

Openprise กำลังกระตุ้นการปฏิวัติใน RevOps Openprise ทำให้กระบวนการ RevOps ที่สำคัญเป็นอัตโนมัติเพื่อทลายไซโลและประสานผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการขายและการตลาดและเทคโนโลยีของพวกเขาเพื่อสร้างการเติบโตอย่างรวดเร็ว Openprise เป็นแพลตฟอร์มเดียวที่ไม่ต้องเขียนโค้ด ซึ่งช่วยให้คุณลดความซับซ้อนของ RevTech Stack ของคุ...

LeadBoxer

LeadBoxer

leadboxer.com

LeadBoxer เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการสร้างโอกาสในการขายและให้คะแนนลูกค้าเป้าหมายสำหรับทีมขาย B2B ขนาดเล็กถึงขนาดใหญ่ LeadBoxer ช่วยให้ทีมขายทุกขนาดได้รับข้อมูลเชิงลึกอันมีค่าเกี่ยวกับสิ่งที่ผู้มีโอกาสเป็นลูกค้าสนใจก่อนที่จะติดต่อออกไปด้วยซ้ำ ซอฟต์แวร์จะสร้างโปรไฟล์ผู้เยี่ยมชมสำหรับผู้เยี่ยมชมเว็บไซต์โดยอัตโนมั...

WebEngage

WebEngage

webengage.com

WebEngage เป็นระบบปฏิบัติการการรักษาลูกค้าแบบเต็มรูปแบบที่ช่วยลดความยุ่งยากในการมีส่วนร่วมของลูกค้าสำหรับแบรนด์กว่า 800 แห่งทั่วโลก แพลตฟอร์มดังกล่าวช่วยให้ธุรกิจต่างๆ สามารถสร้างความสัมพันธ์ที่เป็นส่วนตัวและมีความหมายกับผู้ใช้ผ่านช่องทางดิจิทัลต่างๆ ด้วยชุดเครื่องมือและโซลูชันที่ครอบคลุม WebEngage ...

WayMore

WayMore

waymore.io

ทำมากขึ้น เพิ่มเวลา และขับเคลื่อนผลลัพธ์ที่ดีขึ้น เชื่อมต่อกับลูกค้าของคุณ ให้ลูกค้าของคุณปลอดภัย ขยายธุรกิจของคุณ ค้นพบ WayMore!

Netcore Cloud

Netcore Cloud

netcorecloud.com

แพลตฟอร์ม Customer Engagement & Experience ของ Netcore Cloud (เดิมชื่อ Netcore Smartech) เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการเติบโตแบบครบวงจรที่ช่วยให้นักการตลาด การเติบโต และผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์สามารถขับเคลื่อนการสนทนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพกับลูกค้าผ่านจุดสัมผัสที่หลากหลาย Netcore Cloud ได้รับการสนับสนุนจากพลังของ AI/ML ช่วยใ...

Lexer

Lexer

lexer.io

แพลตฟอร์มข้อมูลและประสบการณ์ลูกค้าของ Lexer (CDXP) ทำหน้าที่เป็นศูนย์กลางแบบครบวงจรสำหรับการตลาด การขาย และการบริการลูกค้าที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วยข้อมูลเชิงลึก ด้วยมุมมองลูกค้ารายเดียวที่สมบูรณ์ยิ่งขึ้น ได้รับการดูแลแบบเรียลไทม์และเข้าถึงได้ในทุกแพลตฟอร์ม คุณสามารถเข้าใจและดึงดูดลูกค้าได้อย่างแท้จริงเพื่อข...

Solitics

Solitics

solitics.com

Solitics เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการมีส่วนร่วมของลูกค้าที่เป็นนวัตกรรมใหม่ที่เชี่ยวชาญด้านการเปิดใช้งานผู้เยี่ยมชม การมีส่วนร่วมของลูกค้า และชุดการวิเคราะห์ที่ล้ำสมัย แพลตฟอร์มดังกล่าวช่วยให้แบรนด์ B2C ดำเนินการอัตโนมัติ ปรับแต่งให้เหมาะกับแต่ละบุคคล และจัดการวงจรชีวิตของลูกค้าได้อย่างเต็มที่ โดยใช้วิสัยทัศน์ท...

RollWorks

RollWorks

rollworks.com

RollWorks ซึ่งเป็นแผนกหนึ่งของ NextRoll นำเสนอแพลตฟอร์มตามบัญชีแก่บริษัท B2B ที่มีความทะเยอทะยานทุกขนาด เพื่อปรับทีมการตลาดและการขายให้สอดคล้องกัน และเพิ่มรายได้อย่างมั่นใจ ขับเคลื่อนโดยการเรียนรู้ของเครื่องและรากฐานข้อมูลบัญชีที่กว้างขวาง แพลตฟอร์ม RollWorks ช่วยให้คุณระบุบัญชีเป้าหมาย มีส่วนร่วมกั...

BambooBox

BambooBox

bamboobox.ai

BambooBox ช่วยให้ทีมการตลาดที่เติบโตเพิ่มรายได้ผ่านการเคลื่อนไหวของ GTM ได้แก่ การซื้อกิจการ การขายต่อเนื่อง และการขายต่อยอด แพลตฟอร์มดังกล่าวมีองค์ประกอบ 4 ส่วน: 1. เครื่องยนต์ CDP อันทรงพลัง นำเข้า ทำความสะอาด จัดระเบียบ แสดงภาพ และวิเคราะห์ข้อมูลผ่านจุดสัมผัสของลูกค้า 2. การให้คะแนน 6 มิติที่ขับเ...

CaliberMind

CaliberMind

calibermind.com

ในฐานะผู้นำ B2B เชิงกลยุทธ์ คุณต้องจับตาดูชีพจรของตลาด แต่ด้วยเครื่องมือทั้งหมดที่ทีมของคุณใช้ จึงเป็นเรื่องยากที่จะเชื่อมโยงจุดต่างๆ และพิจารณาว่าข้อความของคุณโดนใจผู้ชมที่เหมาะสมในเวลาที่เหมาะสมหรือไม่ แพลตฟอร์ม CaliberMind จัดระเบียบและทำความเข้าใจข้อมูลของคุณ เพื่อให้ข้อมูลเชิงลึกของคุณชัดเจนยิ่...

RevSetter

RevSetter

revsetter.com

RevSetter เป็นแพลตฟอร์ม CS และรายได้ที่ล้ำสมัย สร้างขึ้นจากโมเดลข้อมูลที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์และกลไกข้อมูลเชิงลึกเพื่อยกระดับความสำเร็จของลูกค้า การจัดการบัญชี และทีมสร้างรายได้ทั่วโลก RevSetter ปลดล็อกประสิทธิภาพของทีมที่ต้องเผชิญกับรายได้ของคุณ โดยเริ่มจากการเริ่มต้นใช้งานที่มีประสิทธิภาพและใช้เวลาต่อมูล...

Dreamdata

Dreamdata

dreamdata.io

การตลาด B2B เชื่อมต่อกับไปป์ไลน์และรายได้ Dreamdata แยก ทำความสะอาด และลดความซับซ้อนของข้อมูลการเข้าสู่ตลาด B2B ของคุณโดยอัตโนมัติ เพื่อให้เกิดความโปร่งใสอย่างสมบูรณ์ในสิ่งที่ขับเคลื่อนรายได้ของคุณ

