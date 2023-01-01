ทางเลือกสำหรับ - monday.com
ClickUp
clickup.com
ภารกิจของเราคือการทำให้โลกมีประสิทธิผลมากขึ้น ในการทำเช่นนี้ เราได้สร้างแอปขึ้นมาหนึ่งแอปเพื่อแทนที่แอปทั้งหมด - งาน เอกสาร เป้าหมาย และแชท
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral, Inc. คือผู้ให้บริการโซลูชันการสื่อสารและการทำงานร่วมกันบนคลาวด์สำหรับธุรกิจที่จดทะเบียนในตลาดหลักทรัพย์สหรัฐ Vlad Shmunis ซีอีโอของ RingCentral และ CTO Vlad Vendrow ก่อตั้งบริษัทในปี 1999 นักลงทุนของ RingCentral ได้แก่ Doug Leone, Sequoia Capital, David Weiden, Khosla Ventures, Rob Thei...
Airmeet
airmeet.com
ค้นพบแพลตฟอร์มที่เหมาะกับคุณสำหรับการประชุมสุดยอดเสมือนจริง การประชุมออนไลน์ และกิจกรรมแบบผสมผสาน ออกแบบมาเพื่อการมีส่วนร่วมผ่านประสบการณ์ที่กำหนดเอง ลองฟรี!
Whova
whova.com
ซอฟต์แวร์การจัดการเหตุการณ์แบบครบวงจรสำหรับกิจกรรมแบบตัวต่อตัว ไฮบริด และกิจกรรมเสมือนจริง
Bizzabo
bizzabo.com
Bizzabo เป็นซอฟต์แวร์กิจกรรมที่ได้รับความนิยมมากที่สุดในโลก แพลตฟอร์มของเราช่วยให้ผู้จัดงาน นักการตลาด ผู้แสดงสินค้า และผู้เข้าร่วมทุกคนได้ปลดปล่อยพลังของกิจกรรม
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
โฮสต์การสัมมนาผ่านเว็บที่ผู้ชมของคุณจะชื่นชอบ หากคุณพร้อมสำหรับซอฟต์แวร์การสัมมนาผ่านเว็บที่ง่ายและปรับแต่งได้ โดยไม่ต้องดาวน์โหลดหรือยุ่งยาก ยินดีต้อนรับกลับบ้าน
Goldcast
goldcast.io
Goldcast เป็นแพลตฟอร์มกิจกรรม B2B ที่ได้รับการปรับแต่งโดยเฉพาะ ซึ่งเปลี่ยนรูปแบบการตลาดผ่านการจัดกิจกรรมดิจิทัลและแบบเข้าร่วมด้วยตนเองได้อย่างง่ายดาย นักการตลาด B2B ระดับองค์กรหลายพันรายจากบริษัทต่างๆ เช่น Adobe, Microsoft, Zuora และ Mailchimp ใช้ประโยชน์จาก Goldcast เพื่อเพิ่มจำนวนผู้เข้าร่วม สร้าง...
Swapcard
swapcard.com
จัดงานนิทรรศการและการประชุมอย่างชาญฉลาดยิ่งขึ้น โดยไม่ต้องกังวล Swapcard เป็นแพลตฟอร์มกิจกรรมการลงทะเบียนและการมีส่วนร่วมที่ใช้งานง่าย สร้างขึ้นเพื่อเพิ่มรายได้ให้กับกิจกรรมของคุณ
Hubilo
hubilo.com
สร้างกิจกรรมที่ดีขึ้นซึ่งขับเคลื่อนรายได้ที่แท้จริง ทุกงานคือโอกาสในการเพิ่มรายได้ ไม่ว่าจะเกิดขึ้นที่ไหนก็ตาม จัดลำดับความสำคัญไปป์ไลน์จากแพลตฟอร์มเดียวด้วยการสัมมนาผ่านเว็บ ปาร์ตี้รับชม การสาธิต การประชุม และกิจกรรมแบบเจอหน้ากันที่ทำให้เกิดการเปลี่ยนแปลง
Nouri
nouri.ai
Nouri.ai is the only event platform that builds a Community and facilitates networking! Gamify your event, ai-enabled connections, chat with attendees or staff.
Grip Events
grip.events
Grip is the AI-powered event platform built for business relationships. It helps event organizers like SXSW, RX and Clarion Events establish, maintain and track relationships between participants over multiple events.
Agorify
agorify.com
Agorify stands at the forefront of democratizing event technology, driven by our belief that high-quality, efficient event management solutions should be accessible and affordable. Our platform is a reflection of this commitment, offering a range of features designed for events of all sizes and budg...
Brella
brella.io
Brella is the leading event platform for in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. The world’s leading conferences and exhibitions trust Brella to power their events with relevant content, quality networking, and innovative revenue-generation opportunities. Brella’s meticulous analytics reporting, whic...
Fourwaves
fourwaves.com
Fourwaves is a conference management solution for researchers and event organizers. With Fourwaves you can easily manage any scientific event from virtual poster sessions to global conferences. Some features include: - Event website builder - Registrations and payments tools - Abstract management - ...
Notified
notified.com
Notified Event Cloud delivers the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end event technology and related services to power the creation and management of events. Manage the entire lifecycle of your events, no matter the location, format, size or length - from single sessions to always-on experiences. No...
inwink
inwink.com
inwink is the BtoB marketing SaaS platform that enables companies to showcase their brands and engage their audiences through: - in-person, online, and hybrid events ; - always-on online communities on dedicated websites ; - centralized, highly-secured data, strictly partitioned by customer. - a nat...
Canapii
canapii.com
Canapii’s award-winning event management platform is designed for organizations of all sizes to deliver unique and engaging in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. From online ticketing to on-site check-in to post event analytics, our digital tools and solutions allows you to streamline your entire e...
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with ev...
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events (formerly Socio) is an end-to-end event management platform powering immersive, intuitive, and inclusive virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Raise the bar with event apps, flexible registration, check-in and badge printing, lead retrieval, and live streaming technology. Webex Events ...
Orbiit
orbiit.ai
Orbiit เป็นแพลตฟอร์ม SaaS การค้นหาแมตช์ที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI ซึ่งขับเคลื่อนการแนะนำที่คัดสรรมาโดยเฉพาะในวงกว้าง องค์กรต่างๆ สามารถเชิญผู้ชมที่เลือกได้อย่างลงตัวเพื่อเข้าร่วมการเชื่อมต่อแบบ 1:1 หรือแบบกลุ่มเพื่อนแบบปกติและเป็นส่วนตัว และ Orbiit จะจัดการการสื่อสาร การจับคู่ การกำหนดเวลา การรวบรวมคำติชม...
Zuddle
zuddl.com
แพลตฟอร์มแบบครบวงจรสำหรับกิจกรรมและการสัมมนาผ่านเว็บ ลดความซับซ้อนของเวิร์กโฟลว์กิจกรรมของคุณโดยการรวมเครื่องมือหลายอย่างเข้าด้วยกันเพื่อประสบการณ์และข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่ยอดเยี่ยมของผู้เข้าร่วม