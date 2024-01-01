ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Mention
Feedly
feedly.com
Feedly (มีสไตล์เป็น feedly) คือแอปพลิเคชันรวบรวมข่าวสำหรับเว็บเบราว์เซอร์และอุปกรณ์มือถือต่างๆ ที่ใช้ iOS และ Android นอกจากนี้ยังมีให้บริการในรูปแบบบริการบนคลาวด์อีกด้วย รวบรวมฟีดข่าวจากแหล่งออนไลน์ที่หลากหลายเพื่อให้ผู้ใช้ปรับแต่งและแบ่งปันกับผู้อื่น Feedly เปิดตัวครั้งแรกโดย DevHD ในปี 2551
SEMrush
semrush.com
SEMrush นำเสนอโซลูชั่นสำหรับ SEO, PPC, เนื้อหา, โซเชียลมีเดีย และการวิจัยเชิงแข่งขัน ได้รับความไว้วางใจจากนักการตลาดมากกว่า 6000000 รายทั่วโลก
Ahrefs
ahrefs.com
Ahrefs.com เป็นชุดเครื่องมือที่รู้จักกันดีสำหรับลิงก์ย้อนกลับและการวิเคราะห์ SEO ในขณะนี้ เราโดดเด่นจากฝูงบริการอื่นๆ ที่คล้ายคลึงกันด้วยฐานลิงก์สดที่ใหญ่ที่สุด ดัชนีขนาดใหญ่ และการอัปเดตดัชนีความเร็วที่ดีที่สุด เราปรับปรุงอัลกอริธึมทั้งหมดของเราอย่างต่อเนื่องเพื่อให้ลูกค้าของเราได้รับข้อมูลลิงก์ย...
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch เป็นบริษัทข่าวกรองผู้บริโภคดิจิทัลซึ่งมีสำนักงานใหญ่ในเมืองไบรตัน ประเทศอังกฤษ Brandwatch จำหน่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ที่แตกต่างกันหกรายการ: การวิจัยผู้บริโภค, กลุ่มเป้าหมาย, Vizia, Qriously, บทวิจารณ์ และ BuzzSumo Brandwatch Consumer Research คือ "แอปพลิเคชันแบบบริการตนเอง" หรือซอฟต์แวร์ในรูปแบบบริก...
Awario
awario.com
เริ่มติดตามแบรนด์ฟรี! ติดตามการกล่าวถึงในแหล่งที่มาของเว็บ วิเคราะห์การแข่งขันของคุณ ติดตามผู้มีอิทธิพลเฉพาะกลุ่ม และค้นหาโอกาสในการขายบนโซเชียลเน็ตเวิร์ก!
Meltwater
meltwater.com
ค้นพบวิธีที่ Meltwater ช่วยให้ทีมประชาสัมพันธ์และการตลาดตรวจสอบการรายงานข่าวของสื่อทั้งข่าวสารและโซเชียลมีเดีย และปรับปรุงการจัดการแบรนด์
Dataminr
dataminr.com
ลูกค้าวางใจบนแพลตฟอร์ม AI ของ Dataminr สำหรับสัญญาณล่วงหน้าของเหตุการณ์ที่มีผลกระทบสูงและความเสี่ยงที่เกิดขึ้นใหม่ เพื่อตอบสนองด้วยความมั่นใจและจัดการวิกฤติได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพมากขึ้น
Brand24
brand24.com
Brand24 ช่วยให้คุณเข้าถึงการกล่าวถึงแบรนด์ของคุณผ่านทางเว็บได้ทันที
Critical Mention
criticalmention.com
บริการติดตามสื่อที่ดีที่สุดสำหรับโทรทัศน์ วิทยุ ข่าว พอดแคสต์ และโซเชียล และฐานข้อมูลการติดต่อสื่อที่แม่นยำที่สุดในอุตสาหกรรม
Agility PR Solutions
agilitypr.com
Agility PR Solutions (เดิมชื่อ MediaMiser) เป็นผู้ให้บริการซอฟต์แวร์ตรวจสอบและวิเคราะห์สื่อและบริการระดับมืออาชีพสำหรับนักประชาสัมพันธ์และผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการตลาด Agility PR Solutions ใช้เทคโนโลยีที่เป็นกรรมสิทธิ์ในการตรวจสอบ รวบรวม วิเคราะห์ และแบ่งปันเนื้อหาจากแหล่งที่มามากกว่า 200,000 แห่งในโซเชีย...
Muck Rack
muckrack.com
ใช้ Muck Rack เพื่อค้นหานักข่าว รับข่าวสารเกี่ยวกับเรื่องราวของคุณ ติดตามข่าว และรายงานผลกระทบของ PR ของคุณ นักข่าวสามารถสร้างพอร์ตการลงทุนและเร่งอาชีพของตนได้
Diffbot
diffbot.com
ข้อมูลเว็บโดยไม่ต้องขูดเว็บ ค้นหาเนื้อหาที่เชื่อมต่อกันนับล้านล้านชิ้นบนเว็บหรือแยกเนื้อหาเหล่านั้นตามความต้องการด้วย Diffbot
SentiOne
sentione.com
ค้นพบการฟังออนไลน์ที่ใช้ AI และอนาคตของการบริการลูกค้าอัตโนมัติด้วยบอทเสียงและแชทบอทสนทนา
Contify
contify.com
Contify คือตลาดที่เปิดใช้งาน AI และแพลตฟอร์มข่าวกรองการแข่งขันเพื่อติดตามข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับคู่แข่ง ลูกค้า และกลุ่มอุตสาหกรรม
AlphaSense
alpha-sense.com
ความฉลาดทางการตลาดและแพลตฟอร์มการค้นหา ค้นพบข้อมูลเชิงลึกภายในไม่กี่วินาที ไม่ใช่ชั่วโมง ก้าวไปตามความเร็วของตลาดโดยการติดตามบริษัท หัวข้อ และอุตสาหกรรมในจักรวาลเนื้อหาที่กว้างขวาง—จัดทำดัชนี ค้นหาได้ และรวมอยู่ในที่เดียว
NewsWhip Analytics
newswhip.com
ทำความเข้าใจว่าสาธารณชนมีส่วนร่วมกับหัวข้อต่างๆ อย่างไร วิเคราะห์และรายงานข้อมูลการมีส่วนร่วมของสาธารณะตลอดระยะเวลา 7 ปีบนเว็บและโซเชียลมีเดีย
NewsWhip Spike
newswhip.com
การตรวจสอบสื่อแบบเรียลไทม์สำหรับทีมสื่อสาร รวมฟีดเนื้อหาเว็บและโซเชียลแบบเรียลไทม์เข้ากับข้อมูลการมีส่วนร่วมสาธารณะ เพื่อระบุและคาดการณ์เนื้อหาที่สำคัญ
Factal
factal.com
Factal gives companies the facts they need in real time to protect people, avoid disruptions and drive automation when the unexpected happens. Factal combines lightning-fast discovery with trusted verification into a single platform, outpacing other breaking news sources. Experienced journalists use...
TechNews
technews.io
TechNews gives IT companies higher IQ understanding of what's trending in complex categories like AI, Cybersecurity, Cloud Infrastructure and more.
EzyInsights
ezyinsights.com
EzyInsights is the fastest news gathering, content discovery and media monitoring solution for newsrooms and journalists. We are used by thousands of journalists, who use it every day, to keep on top of what content the world is engaging with in real-time. On average, new EzyInsights customers make ...
Metro Monitor
metromonitor.com
Metro Monitor monitors all media outlets for public relations and corporate communications professionals, allowing you to gain access to proprietary news monitoring databases and innovatinve TV news clipping and media analysis services.
SnapStream
snapstream.com
SnapStream is a powerful cloud-based video clipping product that records and transcribes live video and makes it easy to make and share moments that matter. With Snapstream you can: - Record and transcribe any video source, livestream, TV channel or live event - Instantly search transcripts across m...
Webz.io
webz.io
Webz.io is the leading provider of machine-defined web data. It transforms the vast pool of web data from across the open and dark web into structured web data feeds, ready for machines to consume. Using Webz.io’s data, enterprises, developers, and analysts can now unlock the raw potential of web da...
Brand Analytics
brandanalytics.ru
Brand Analytics is a Social Media Monitoring and Analysis System. - Data acquisition from all sources, namely social networking sites, video hostings, map services, public channels and messenger chats, review websites, forums, blogs, marketplaces, online media, newspapers, magazines and federal chan...
Truescope
truescope.com
Truescope is the fastest growing media monitoring and measurement service. Truescope surfaces real-time media insights and business intelligence for organizations around the world. Its mission is to leverage better content, cleaner data, and the newest technology to better inform subscribers by simp...
Signal AI
signal-ai.com
In a sea of endless data, Signal AI delivers clarity for confident, informed decisions. Over 5 million articles are ingested into the Signal AI platform every day, across 226 markets in 75 languages to generate insights for decision making. • Empower Your PR Strategy - Elevate your communications, s...
News Exposure
newsexposure.com
News Exposure provides robust and comprehensive TV and radio broadcast monitoring, internet monitoring, LexisNexis/Print monitoring, media intelligence, and PR analysis. We also offer a media contacts database solution. News Exposure has created an exclusive niche in the industry by maintaining a pe...
Determ
determ.com
Determ, previously Mediatoolkit, is an AI-powered online media monitoring solution. It helps inform better business decisions based on real-time consumer, competitor, and market insights. Determ tracks keywords or phrases across 100+ million sources in any language or location to identify relevant m...
Managr
managr.ai
Managr is an AI assistant for marketing and PR teams. It streamlines research & ideation, content creation and media pitching. Try Managr for Free! managr.ai/pricing
Mentionlytics
mentionlytics.com
Mentionlytics is an all-in-one Intelligent Social Media Monitoring Platform. It enables you to track mentions for your brand, your product, or your competitors on the entire web (News sites, forums, blogs, and ANY other website) and many Social Media Channels, like TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebo...
Wizikey
wizikey.com
What is Wizikey? Wizikey is a media monitoring and PR software. It helps companies with media monitoring across different media along with trends, and insights on competitive intelligence and press release distribution across the world. It also helps PR professionals find the right set of reporters,...
Anewstip
anewstip.com
Anewstip เป็นแพลตฟอร์มประชาสัมพันธ์แบบครบวงจรที่ช่วยให้ผู้ประกอบการ ผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านประชาสัมพันธ์ และนักการตลาดค้นหาข้อมูลติดต่อของสื่อที่เกี่ยวข้อง (นักข่าว บรรณาธิการ บล็อกเกอร์ ผู้มีอิทธิพล ฯลฯ) สร้างรายการสื่อ ส่งการนำเสนอส่วนบุคคลหรือข่าวประชาสัมพันธ์จำนวนมาก และติดตามออนไลน์และ ทวิตเตอร์พูดถึง...
Propel PRM
propelmypr.com
Propel PRM is reimagining earned media with its Public Relations Management technology. The PRM platform enables marketing and communication professionals to discover the right media to pitch their stories to, manage media relationships and campaigns, monitor coverage and share of voice of their bra...
Newswire
newswire.com
Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with press release distribution services that help build brand awareness, earn media mentions, increase online visibility, improve search engine optimization performance, generate sales, and more. In addition to press release distribut...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive is a global partner for PR and Communications success. Working with thousands of organizations globally, we understand the pressures you face. Like building a strong brand and reputation. Being your organization’s eyes, ears and conscience. Supporting the C-suite, the wider business and it...
Notified
notified.com
Notified Event Cloud นำเสนอเทคโนโลยีกิจกรรมแบบ end-to-end ที่ครอบคลุมมากที่สุดในโลกและบริการที่เกี่ยวข้องเพื่อขับเคลื่อนการสร้างและการจัดการกิจกรรม จัดการวงจรชีวิตทั้งหมดของกิจกรรมของคุณ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นสถานที่ รูปแบบ ขนาด หรือความยาว ตั้งแต่เซสชันเดียวไปจนถึงประสบการณ์ที่เปิดตลอดเวลา Notified ช่วยให้นั...
Locobuzz
locobuzz.com
Locobuzz เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการวิเคราะห์โซเชียลมีเดียและการมีส่วนร่วมที่ได้รับรางวัล ซึ่งสามารถนำไปใช้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพเพื่อรับฟังและตอบสนองต่อกระแสออนไลน์ที่สร้างโดยแบรนด์ และประเมินประสิทธิภาพของแคมเปญการตลาดที่กำหนด Locobuzz ไม่เพียงแต่ช่วยในการ 'ฟัง' ในโซเชียลมีเดีย แต่ยัง 'มีส่วนร่วม' กับผู้ใช้ในแบบ...
Isentia
isentia.com
โซลูชันสื่ออัจฉริยะของ Isentia ให้บริการตรวจสอบสื่อ การวิเคราะห์ และข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่ครอบคลุมทางออนไลน์ ทีวี วิทยุ โซเชียลมีเดีย และสิ่งพิมพ์
Veritone
veritone.com
Veritone Attribute กำลังเปลี่ยนแปลงการระบุแหล่งที่มาทางการตลาดในการแพร่ภาพสื่อ โดยใช้เทคโนโลยีที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI ซึ่งมอบการวัดประสิทธิภาพที่ใกล้เคียงเรียลไทม์สำหรับโฆษณาในทุกรูปแบบการออกอากาศ รวมถึงสปอตตามกำหนดเวลาและไม่ได้กำหนดเวลา (การอ่านสด การโปรโมตการกล่าวถึงแบบออร์แกนิก) Veritone Attribute ใ...
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service คือแพลตฟอร์มการบริการลูกค้าแบบครบวงจรบนคลาวด์ที่ขับเคลื่อนโดย AI ซึ่งช่วยให้ลูกค้าและตัวแทนได้รับประสบการณ์ที่ราบรื่นผ่านช่องทางดิจิทัล โซเชียล และเสียงมากกว่า 30 ช่องทาง และมอบข้อมูลเชิงลึกแบบเรียลไทม์ที่ดำเนินการได้และปรับขนาดได้ โดยไม่จำเป็นต้องใช้โซลูชันเฉพาะจุดอื่นๆ บริการ Spri...
Mynewdesk
mynewsdesk.com
ค้นพบผลกระทบของการประชาสัมพันธ์ออนไลน์! ติดตามสิ่งที่ถูกพูดถึงเกี่ยวกับแบรนด์ของคุณ สร้างเรื่องราวของคุณ ระบุและดึงดูดผู้ชมของคุณ และวิเคราะห์ผลลัพธ์