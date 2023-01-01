ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Matecat
Murf AI
murf.ai
เปลี่ยนจากข้อความเป็นคำพูดด้วยเครื่องกำเนิดเสียง AI อเนกประสงค์ เปิดใช้งาน AI เสียงของผู้คนจริง สร้างเสียงบรรยายคุณภาพระดับสตูดิโอภายในไม่กี่นาที ใช้เสียง AI ที่เหมือนจริงของ Murf สำหรับพอดแคสต์ วิดีโอ และการนำเสนออย่างมืออาชีพทั้งหมดของคุณ
memoQ
memoq.com
memoQ เป็นชุดซอฟต์แวร์การแปลที่ใช้คอมพิวเตอร์ช่วยซึ่งทำงานบนระบบปฏิบัติการ Microsoft Windows ได้รับการพัฒนาโดยบริษัทซอฟต์แวร์ฮังการี memoQ Fordítástechnológiai Zrt (memoQ Translation Technologies) เดิมชื่อ Kilgray ซึ่งเป็นผู้ให้บริการซอฟต์แวร์การจัดการการแปลที่ก่อตั้งขึ้นในปี 2547 และได้รับการยกย่อง...
XTM Cloud
xtm.cloud
การแปลและการปรับใช้วัสดุในหลายภูมิภาคนั้นซับซ้อน คุณต้องมีโซลูชันการแปลที่เรียบง่าย ปรับขนาดได้ และมีประสิทธิภาพ ระบบจัดการการแปล XTM (TMS) จะช่วยให้คุณส่งเนื้อหาของคุณที่แปลเป็นหลายภาษาได้รวดเร็วและคุ้มต้นทุนมากขึ้น
Smartcat
smartcat.com
แพลตฟอร์มแบบครบวงจรที่เชื่อมโยงธุรกิจและนักแปลเข้ากับวงจรการจัดส่งเนื้อหาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ
Crowdin
crowdin.com
แพลตฟอร์มการจัดการการแปลของ Crowdin เป็นโซลูชันเทคโนโลยีสำหรับทีมของคุณ แปลและอัปเดตเนื้อหาสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์หลายภาษาของคุณด้วยซอฟต์แวร์คลาวด์ของเรา
Transifex
transifex.com
ผสานรวมกับ Transifex เพื่อจัดการการสร้างเว็บไซต์และเนื้อหาแอพหลายภาษา สั่งซื้อการแปล ดูความคืบหน้าในการแปล และเครื่องมือเช่น TM
Lokalise
lokalise.com
แพลตฟอร์มการแปลที่สร้างขึ้นเพื่อการเติบโต เข้าถึงกลุ่มผู้ใช้แอป นักช้อปออนไลน์ เว็บเบราว์เซอร์ และผู้เล่นเกมกลุ่มใหม่โดยมอบประสบการณ์ในท้องถิ่น ในภาษาของพวกเขา ไม่ว่าพวกเขาจะอยู่ที่ไหนในโลกก็ตาม
Unbabel
unbabel.com
Unbabel นำเสนอบริการแปลหลายภาษาในกว่า 30 ภาษา เพื่อปรับปรุงประสบการณ์การบริการลูกค้าของคุณ เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับโซลูชั่นการดำเนินงานภาษาของเรา!
Weglot
weglot.com
วิธีที่เร็วและง่ายที่สุดในการแปลเว็บไซต์ของคุณและเข้าถึงผู้ชมในวงกว้าง!
Lingotek
lingotek.com
Lingotek, a member of the Straker Group, was established in 2006 and is located in Lehi, Utah. With the first cloud-based TMS platform, Lingotek has been integral in the technology revolution within the Localization and Translation industry. Acquired by Straker Translations in 2021, Lingotek is pois...
Redokun
redokun.com
Redokun is a cloud-based translation tool that can be used to translate various types of documents while preserving their layout and design. It's a simple solution that's easy to use and integrate (onboard your team in hours) and will allow you to lower the time and translation costs while increasin...
Bureau Works
bureauworks.com
Bureau Works is a cloud-based translation management system that transforms complex translation and localization management into simple and predictable activities. Our technology solves the problem of managing translations as a whole. From knowledge management to performance management and payment, ...
Wordfast
wordfast.com
Wordfast solutions are designed to help translators save time, money and effort by storing your translations in a translation memory database and retrieving that translated content automatically for future projects. Since 1999, Wordfast has been committed to providing the most user-friendly and affo...
Lingohub
lingohub.com
Stay in control of the project's localization - manage, coordinate and launch international products faster. Lingohub is an all-in-one localization solution where you can focus on tech goals, avoid manual work, test design across different languages, and simplify the localization process. Integrated...
TextUnited
textunited.com
TextUnited is an award-winning, cloud-based Translation Management System. Providing a collaborative translation environment, we deliver scalable, multilingual processes - facilitating omnichannel communication for companies across a multitude of industries around the globe. Combining cutting-edge m...
Language I/O
languageio.com
Language I/O ensures any customer service agent can talk to any customer on any channel in any language. Through the power of AI, your follow-the-sun model now supports every language under the sun, whether it is on chat, voice, or email. Our unique model ensures you have the best translation availa...
EasyTranslate
easytranslate.com
EasyTranslate offers translation management, access to translators or copywriters and generative AI - all on one centralised software. Manage and automate your translations in an efficient way. Find a large variety of no-code plugins that integrate directly into your CMS, PIM and other systems. More...
Phrase Localization Suite
phrase.com
The Phrase Localization Platform is a unique, AI-powered language platform that integrates translation, scoring, and automation tools in one place for businesses and language service providers. It offers scalability, a vendor-neutral approach, and advanced analytics for performance optimization. Rea...